Friday Morning World Cup Open Thread: South Korea vs Portugal / Ghana vs Uruguay

Friday Morning World Cup Open Thread: South Korea vs Portugal / Ghana vs Uruguay

South Korea vs Portugal


SportsMole:

Already-qualified Portugal will be bidding to secure top spot in Group H when they take on South Korea at the 2022 World Cup on Friday.

Fernando Santos’s side only need a point to be certain of finishing at the top of the section, while South Korea need to overcome the European nation to stand any chance of progressing to the round of 16.

South Korea opened their Group H campaign with a goalless draw against Uruguay on November 24 before suffering a 3-2 loss to Ghana in their second match at the competition on Monday.

Paulo Bento’s side managed to fight back from two goals behind to level the scores at 2-2 just past the hour at Education City Stadium, but Mohammed Kudus’s second of the match in the 68th minute secured all three points for Ghana, putting them in pole position to join Portugal in the round of 16.

South Korea are third in the section on one point, but they can still qualify for the knockout round of the competition. Indeed, Bento’s team will need to overcome Portugal to stand any chance of progressing; if they do beat Santos’s side and Uruguay overcome Ghana, then goal difference would separate the two sides.

The Tigers of Asia last managed to reach the knockout round in 2010, with their last two World Cups ending in the group stage…

Ghana vs Uruguay

SportsMole:

Ghana will take on Uruguay in Group H on Friday knowing that a victory would see them advance to the knockout round of the World Cup alongside Portugal.

The Black Stars are currently second in the group, two points ahead of fourth-placed Uruguay, who need to triumph to stand a chance of progressing to the last-16 stage of the tournament in Qatar.

Ghana will be looking for revenge against Uruguay following the extraordinary battle between the two teams in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

The South American nation progressed to the final four via a penalty shootout after the two teams finished level at 1-1 after 120 minutes of football, but there was huge controversy late on, with Luis Suarez receiving a red card for handling on the line in the final seconds; Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting spot kick, which sent the contest to penalties, with Uruguay reaching the final four for the first time since 1970.

Ghana can now eliminate Uruguay from the 2022 competition, with the Black Stars currently sitting second in Group H, having picked up three points from their opening two matches at the tournament, losing their section opener 3-2 to Portugal before recording a 3-2 victory over South Korea…

