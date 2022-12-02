For many foreign fans, the road to the World Cup in Doha starts every morning in the faraway, dust-blown tent village in Al Khor, where there are no locks on tents nor beer on tap. https://t.co/jfxpQ9dxW4 pic.twitter.com/VyTOaunkKO



South Korea vs Portugal



SportsMole:

Already-qualified Portugal will be bidding to secure top spot in Group H when they take on South Korea at the 2022 World Cup on Friday.

Fernando Santos’s side only need a point to be certain of finishing at the top of the section, while South Korea need to overcome the European nation to stand any chance of progressing to the round of 16.

South Korea opened their Group H campaign with a goalless draw against Uruguay on November 24 before suffering a 3-2 loss to Ghana in their second match at the competition on Monday.

Paulo Bento’s side managed to fight back from two goals behind to level the scores at 2-2 just past the hour at Education City Stadium, but Mohammed Kudus’s second of the match in the 68th minute secured all three points for Ghana, putting them in pole position to join Portugal in the round of 16.

South Korea are third in the section on one point, but they can still qualify for the knockout round of the competition. Indeed, Bento’s team will need to overcome Portugal to stand any chance of progressing; if they do beat Santos’s side and Uruguay overcome Ghana, then goal difference would separate the two sides.

The Tigers of Asia last managed to reach the knockout round in 2010, with their last two World Cups ending in the group stage…