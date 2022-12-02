On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

JanieM

Long ago I had a neighbor who was a professor of psychology. One day we were talking about my extreme night owl habits, which a number of people in my life have ascribed to rebelliousness, laziness, or any number of other remediable factors.

No, said the professor, studies show that being a night person or a morning person is pretty much built in to people’s physiology. “We call it ‘larks and nightingales,’” he said.

As a lifelong nightingale who has seldom seen the sunrise, I’ve been informed many times that I’m missing a lot. I believe what my morning person friends tell me, but it’s just as hard for me to get up at dawn as it would be for them to stay up being productive until the wee hours.

These days, though, I’ll do a lot for the sake of a good picture. So one morning this fall I dragged myself out of bed and went across the road to the town beach with a camera.

It was indeed beautiful, as a couple of the pictures in this set confirm.