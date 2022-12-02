Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – JanieM – Maine #10

On The Road – JanieM – Maine #10

JanieM

Long ago I had a neighbor who was a professor of psychology. One day we were talking about my extreme night owl habits, which a number of people in my life have ascribed to rebelliousness, laziness, or any number of other remediable factors.

No, said the professor, studies show that being a night person or a morning person is pretty much built in to people’s physiology. “We call it ‘larks and nightingales,’” he said.

As a lifelong nightingale who has seldom seen the sunrise, I’ve been informed many times that I’m missing a lot. I believe what my morning person friends tell me, but it’s just as hard for me to get up at dawn as it would be for them to stay up being productive until the wee hours.

These days, though, I’ll do a lot for the sake of a good picture. So one morning this fall I dragged myself out of bed and went across the road to the town beach with a camera.

It was indeed beautiful, as a couple of the pictures in this set confirm.

On The Road - JanieM - Maine #10 9
Maranacook Lake, Readfield, Maine

Just before sunrise.

On The Road - JanieM - Maine #10 8
Readfield

Another angle on the patch of black-eyed Susans at the town beach this past summer.

On The Road - JanieM - Maine #10 7
Readfield

Commenter way2blue mentioned recently that her favorites among my Maine pics were the early farm ones. There are always more where those came from.

On The Road - JanieM - Maine #10 6
Readfield

“Downtown,” taken from behind the library.

On The Road - JanieM - Maine #10 5
Portland, Maine

Congress Street during Pride month.

On The Road - JanieM - Maine #10 4
Portland

Congress Square Park on a lovely June day. I sat for a while, enjoying the sunshine, eating my Japanese take-out, and people-watching.

On The Road - JanieM - Maine #10 3
Mount Vernon, Maine

Mill Stream just below the dam. Someone was enjoying a paddle, which I rarely see at that spot. More often it’s people fishing.

On The Road - JanieM - Maine #10 2
Readfield

Just before sunrise at the town beach. This was one of those autumns when the big vistas were a bit of a dud around here. Colors came staggered instead of all at once, and a lot of trees that are sometimes brilliant never got beyond a sort of rusty brown. I’ve been learning to look for the little gems in such a year – here’s one of those.

On The Road - JanieM - Maine #10 1
Readfield

Taken from the East Readfield Cemetery near the Jesse Lee Church, looking southwest across the rolling hills.

On The Road - JanieM - Maine #10
Winthrop, Maine

Looking out from Norcross Point, a little town park at the south end of Maranacook Lake with a beach and some boat moorings. This was taken in late winter, when the ice was starting to surrender to sunshine and longer daylight. This end of the lake is always clear of ice earlier than the north end, where I live.

