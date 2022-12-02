Just a quick reminder. Open Enrollment Periods(OEP) for the ACA and Medicare are getting closer to the end than the beginning.

OEPs allow people to switch insurance carriers and plans for any reason at all. Coverage chosen in the next two weeks will start on January 1, 2023.

Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (what they call their OEP) ends on December 7th.

This is for Medicare Part D (drugs) and Medicare Advantage for people who are already in Medicare Advantage or want to switch to Medicare Advantage from Traditional Part A and Part B Medicare. Get in gear now!

The ACA OEP for Healthcare.gov goes through January 15th. However, for coverage that starts on January 1, 2023, plans need to be chosen by December 15th. A couple of state based marketplaces will give you a tiny bit of extra time, but don’t count on it. If you live in Idaho, ACA open enrollment ENDS on December 15th!

Get moving.

If you need help, drop the question in comments.