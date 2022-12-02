Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I was promised a recession.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

This fight is for everything.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Open and Annual Enrollment Periods are getting close to the end

Open and Annual Enrollment Periods are getting close to the end

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: 

Just a quick reminder. Open Enrollment Periods(OEP) for the ACA and Medicare are getting closer to the end than the beginning.

OEPs allow people to switch insurance carriers and plans for any reason at all. Coverage chosen in the next two weeks will start on January 1, 2023.

Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (what they call their OEP) ends on December 7th.

This is for Medicare Part D (drugs) and Medicare Advantage for people who are already in Medicare Advantage or want to switch to Medicare Advantage from Traditional Part A and Part B Medicare. Get in gear now!

The ACA OEP for Healthcare.gov goes through January 15th. However, for coverage that starts on January 1, 2023, plans need to be chosen by December 15th. A couple of state based marketplaces will give you a tiny bit of extra time, but don’t count on it. If you live in Idaho, ACA open enrollment ENDS on December 15th!

Get moving.

If you need help, drop the question in comments.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • David Anderson
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Mike E
  • MomSense
  • narya
  • Ohio Mom
  • Quinerly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      MomSense

      Question for my kid.  He needs to sign up for insurance but he is unsure of income.  He left his job to buy an investment practice and I don’t think he knows exactly what his income will be.  I told him that I thought he could estimate his income but that I would ask the insurance guru.

      ETA: He also got married in September.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Quinerly

      Good morning! Please excuse my ignorance on this. I was self employed for last 5 years of my law practice. Private insurance thru BCBS of Missouri. I have early retired and have moved to New Mexico (April, 2022). Still insured under BCBS. I am turning 62 in February. Have decided to go ahead and start taking Social Security at age 62. I have done no research re Medicare. Do I sign up for next year now?  I am actually very embarrassed that I really know nothing about the mechanics and timeline re this. My excuse….and I am sticking to it….is I have never been sneaking up on 62 before. Many thanks for any advice.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      I’m getting severanced out; last day is next week, but they’ll cover health insurance through January. I can apply in January, correct?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      David Anderson

      @MomSense: Congratulations to you, him and his partner.

      If his partner has an affordable offer of insurance through work that also covers him, he is not subsidy eligible.

      If his partner does not have an affordable offer of insurance through work that covers him (but may cover the partner affordably), then your son is ACA subsidy eligible.

      The income estimate is expected to be a good faith estimate of how much he expects to make in 2023 once certain deductions and exclusions are applied (Modified Adjusted Gross Income).  If there is a big difference between what he reports on his taxes for the current year (2021 is what the IRS can see today) and what he projects for 2023, he may be asked to provide justification.  A new business is a reasonable justification.  He can also buy a plan on the marketplace that is subsidy eligible, pay cash for it in 2023 and get a big tax refund in 2024 if he qualifies for subsidies.

       

      The biggest thing is that as his income changes, he should update his account’s estimated income for 2023 as soon as possible if he elects to collect in-year subsidies at all.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      narya

      @Quinerly: I can answer that one, I think: you’re not eligible for Medicare until you turn 65. The Medicare dot gov website is quite good, if you want to do some reading on your own.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David Anderson

      @Quinerly: Unless you have ALS or End Stage Renal Disease or qualify for SSI disability income, getting Medicare at Age 62 is nearly impossible.

      If you still have coverage through BCBS-Missouri, you can sign up for an ACA plan once you get notice of coverage termination at any point during the year.  If you are moving to New Mexico, the state based marketplace makes it so that if you earn over 200% FPL (~$28,000 for a single person) Gold or Bronze plans are massively superior choices to Silver plans from the same insurer/network.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Quinerly

      @narya: the one time I wanted to jump the gun.

      I just spent 2 months researching dishwashers. I usually never jump the gun. 😉Methodical. And obviously have given little thought to SS/Medicare until now.

      Thanks!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      David Anderson

      @narya: Correct, you will qualify for a Special Enrollment Period based on the loss of other health insurance coverage when your health insurance runs out at the end of January.  I would recommend getting a letter saying that coverage terminates on January 31, 2023 so that you can shop on the marketplace by January 15, 2023 to get ACA coverage that starts on February 1, 2023.

      If you are generically healthy, defer any appointments in January to February or later so you don’t get hit with more cost sharing if you have a bad year.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      narya

      @David Anderson: Great–thanks. I will defer my primary care wellness visit to July, when I’m eligible for Medicare. I’m in IL; any idea whether there’s a bronze/silver situation like you mentioned above? I’m gonna go PPO.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      @narya: IIRC, you were looking forward to leaving your job — though maybe a month or two later than your employer decided on?

      Congrats on this wonderful milestone!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike E

      I just signed up here in NC for an Aetna silver plan on an estimated income based on what I made when I quit my job in 2022, I am still looking for work…my 59 1/2 day is coming up this April and I will most likely have to take out my Roth savings then (if not sooner in 2023). That will be counted as income when they calculate my ACA subsidy/tax bill for the year, yes?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.