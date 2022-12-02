You've all heard of Elf on the Shelf, but in Canada we have: pic.twitter.com/AC3BotGP9p — Windy101?????????????????? (@hey_butter) November 28, 2022

President Biden is pushing for South Carolina to hold the first Democratic presidential primary in 2024 instead of Iowa, saying the change would promote diversity. Republicans have committed to keeping Iowa first on their calendar. https://t.co/d56igkT03S pic.twitter.com/4NbUCUqATt — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 2, 2022





Per the NYTimes:

… The plan, announced by party officials at a dinner Thursday in Washington, signals the end of Iowa’s long tenure as the Democrats’ first nominating contest, and it represents an effort to elevate the diverse, working-class constituencies that powered Mr. Biden’s primary victory in 2020. The move would also be a reward for South Carolina, the state that saved Mr. Biden’s candidacy two years ago after he came in fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire, both of which are smaller and have a higher percentage of white voters. “We must ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window,” Mr. Biden wrote in a letter Thursday to members of the D.N.C.’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, a number of whom were stunned by the calendar proposals. “Black voters in particular have been the backbone of the Democratic Party but have been pushed to the back of the early primary process,” he said. “We rely on these voters in elections but have not recognized their importance in our nominating calendar. It is time to stop taking these voters for granted, and time to give them a louder and earlier voice in the process.” The letter went on to note bluntly, “Our party should no longer allow caucuses as part of our nominating process.” Iowa is a caucus state and does not hold a primary… … [T]he president’s preferences will carry enormous weight with the D.N.C., a group that often functions as the White House political arm. Mr. Biden urged the Rules and Bylaws Committee to review the calendar every four years “to ensure that it continues to reflect the values and diversity of our party and our country.”… “This president understands that any road to the White House goes through the heartland,” said Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat who was heavily involved in pushing her state’s bid, including by speaking with the White House. But she acknowledged that there were still crucial steps in the process. “People are going to put up a fight,” she said.

As a lifelong Democrat, I suspect the next step will be some infighting over the weekend, followed by a period of public sulking, leading to a prolonged investigation as to whether South Carolina can / will / has lived up to its new job — verdict not settled until the 2028 primaries (if then). Sigh.

