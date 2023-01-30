Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

'Actuarial Arbitrage' (Open Thread)

A pathological liar told the truth for once over the weekend:

CNN — Former President Donald Trump took aim at Ron DeSantis Saturday, claiming the Florida governor and his team are “trying to rewrite history” regarding their Covid-19 pandemic response, and called the potential presidential run by his GOP rival “very disloyal.”

“There are Republican governors that did not close their states,” Trump told reporters while aboard his plane. “Florida was closed for a long period of time…”

“I had governors that decided not to close a thing and that was up to them,” he said. The former president also took aim at DeSantis’ shifting posture on vaccines, saying the Florida governor had “changed his tune a lot.”

The orange fart cloud is correct. DeSantis was slow to act as the virus spread initially, probably because he was weighing the factor that matters most to him, i.e., how closures would affect him politically. But eventually, bars were shut down and public gatherings limited for months by state order. When the politics shifted, so did DeSantis, lifting restrictions earlier than recommended.

DeSantis also used to urge people to get vaccinated and deployed then-scarce doses to wealthy enclaves (gift link) where his donors live until he figured out anti-vaccine demagoguery was popular with the base. Now he and the crackpot surgeon general he appointed are lying about vaccine safety and blathering all the time about the “free state of Florida,” as if the shutdowns never happened.

That same CNN article says Trump claimed Nikki Haley called him recently to let him know she’s thinking about launching a 2024 presidential campaign. Oddly, he does not seem to find that disloyal, though he gets a self-aggrandizing dig in:

“I talked to her for a little while, I said, ‘Look, you know, go by your heart if you want to run,’” Trump said. “She’s publicly said that ‘I would never run against my president, he was a great president.’”

Trump said he told Haley that she “should do it.”

Has any flip-flopper flipped more than Haley has flipped on Trump? What a weathercock she is on the subject, and it’s weird that she gets a pass. Maybe they’re in cahoots and Trump promised he’d pick her for VP if he gets the nomination. Or maybe he just doesn’t see Haley as a threat.

Or maybe Haley is among the Republicans hoping for a deus ex machina, perhaps in the form of “actuarial arbitrage,” i.e., Trump shuffling off this mortal coil and joining the bleedin’ choir invisible. There are scads of Republicans in that group according to reporting by McCay Coppins in The Atlantic:

This magical thinking pervaded my recent conversations with more than a dozen current and former elected GOP officials and party strategists. Faced with the prospect of another election cycle dominated by Trump and uncertain that he can actually be beaten in the primaries, many Republicans are quietly rooting for something to happen that will make him go away. And they would strongly prefer not to make it happen themselves…

Their rationale was straightforward: The former president is 76 years old, overweight, appears to maintain the diet of a college freshman, and believes, contrary to all known science, that exercise is bad for you. Why risk alienating his supporters when nature will take its course sooner or later? Peter Meijer, a former Republican representative who left office this month, termed this strategy actuarial arbitrage.

“You have a lot of folks who are just wishing for [Trump’s] mortal demise,” Meijer told me. “I want to be clear: I’m not in that camp. But I’ve heard from a lot of people who will go onstage and put on the red hat, and then give me a call the next day and say, ‘I can’t wait until this guy dies.’ And it’s like, Good Lord.” (Trump’s mother died at 88 and his father at 93, so this strategy isn’t exactly foolproof.)

I despise that fucker so much I keep a bottle of champagne chilled so I’ll be prepared to celebrate when the news that he has taken a dirt nap reaches me. But this Atlantic piece makes me hope the odious pustule lives longer than a giant sequoia. I know life isn’t fair, but goddamn it, just as a practical matter, a party that puts a malicious, incompetent, narcissistic boob like Trump in charge should fail. May he live to see the day.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    124Comments

    2. 2.

      brantl

      I want Trump to spend as much time as possible in a cell. I wish there was a way to de-frock him of the presidency, but the ReF*cks lost us that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterDancer

      this Atlantic piece makes me hope the odious pustule lives longer than a giant sequoia.

      I know why I want him to live. One reason is simple — the idea that someone will just “step in” is, I suspect a bit off the mark. There are too many people beholden to too many conspiracies — and the attention those get them — to ever let go of something as juicy as Trump’s passing.

      We thought the situation around that poor football player was bad? Trump dying would be a Texas Flood of crackpottery and chaos. I don’t even want to think about how much damage it could do to healthy advocacy systems already over-run with this muck, not to mention further empowering those who embrace it.

      It sucks, but there it is.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cameron

      I’m flabbergasted that Trump denounces DeSantis for disloyalty.  Mr. President – I ask you, sir, with tears in my eyes – what more do you want from this man?  He played a stupid, dangerous, expensive and illegal trick with immigrants – check!  He denounces wokeness/BlackLivesMatter/antifa/liberals and even mounts his own witch hunts against them – check!  He even salutes you by using your very own accordion-hands gesture when he speaks! I ask again, what more can he do?

      Of course, he could announce he’s not running for President…..

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Edmund Dantes

      And this is why trump is the nominee barring his death.

      GOP are still waiting for someone else to get their hands dirty cause they want to inherit the “Trump” voters.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cmorenc

      Actually, it may be in our cynical best interests for Trump to stay alive and just healthy enough to parade noisily across the 2024 election cycle like a mad elephant, trashing DeSantis.  And then he can drop dead sometime over the summer of 2025 on a sweltering hot day at the 14th hole of one of his golf courses.

      I know several BJers have projected that DeSantis won’t play anywhere near so well with the national electorate as he has in Florida, but recall that barely a month out of the 2016 election, Trump seemed to be such a damaged candidate outside the hard-core GOP base that his chances seemed very unlikely (even many hard-core GOPers were nervous about him tanking badly at that point).  Yeah, so Trump got Russian help.  Even if the Russians don’t have nearly so many coordinating connections with DeSantis, think they won’t play dirty tricks to help his chances – Putin’s surely by now seeing Biden as an equally hostile to Russia’s interests as Clinton back in 2016.  And as in 2016, Putin will have assists from some useful idiots (e.g. in the press).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      @Cameron: So what you’re saying is, he’s stealing everything from Trump! It’s just like he says: everyone’s out to get him!  [looks wildly from side to side]

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

       Former President Donald Trump took aim at Ron DeSantis Saturday, claiming the Florida governor and his team are “trying to rewrite history” regarding their Covid-19 pandemic response, and called the potential presidential run by his GOP rival “very disloyal.”

      I saw a video clip of a CNN political roundtable where they showed and talked about Trump dumping on DeSantis. As usual, Trump was twisting things to make himself look good. Nothing new here.

      But what continues to irk the crap out of me is how wistful this political roundtable was about the idea of Trump running for president again. They normalized the hell out of him. He is just Trump, doing his Trump thing, but oh, he seems so low energy and hasn’t fired up his rallies, and oh, he is letting loose with nicknames like in the old days, and oh, I remember back in 2015 when nobody took him seriously and then he surprised everybody, and oh, has his base moved on and oh, does Donald still have his mojo.

      But no discussion at all about how Trump damaged the country. No discussion at all about how Trump instigated an attempt to overthrow the government.

      You also got the idea that these people believe that if an authoritarian government took over, the media would still be allowed to prattle happy talk nonsense.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      eclare

      I wish him a long life because you know that was not what Melanie envisaged when she married him.

      MEEOUCH!  Racist birther bitch.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jonas

      I can see Haley telling Trump she’s going to run, then not do it, and tell him it was because she wanted to “stay loyal” as a way of angling for a vice-presidential gig.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      There are definitely people who have all the bad habits and yet still live to a great age. And yes, TFG — aside from being a teetotaler — looks like he’s one of them. Despite all the griping about the slowness of the legal processes re his alleged crimes, though, I still think that’s the likeliest path to him being out of contention in 2024.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      Beyond the pining-for-the-fjords scenario, I see three options:

      • Trump wins the GOP nomination and loses the general. He’s now a four-time loser for the GOP, and even the most fervent fans are going to have a hard time ignoring the scarlet L branded on his forehead.
      • Trump loses the GOP nomination. He either runs 3rd party (unlikely) or flounces off in a huff and tries to get his followers to do likewise. Some of them listen and don’t vote or write him in or whatever. This causes the GOP to lose the general. The follow-on civil war in the GOP will be hilarious to watch.
      • Trump wins the GOP nomination and the general. World ends.

      Let’s hope for option 2.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      a party that puts a malicious, incompetent, narcissistic boob like Trump in charge should fail.

      Oh, they’ve been failing for decades.  And bravo to the guy who danced on Regean’s grave.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @Brachiator: You also got the idea that these people believe that if an authoritarian government took over, the media would still be allowed to prattle happy talk nonsense.

      But they would. In fact, that’s the only thing they’d be allowed to do.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mustang Bobby

      When Harry Cohn, a much-hated Hollywood producer, checked out, a huge crowd showed up at his funeral.  One onlooker expressed surprise that the event would draw such a crowd, to which someone else observed, “That’s Hollywood.  Give the people what they want, they’ll show up.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      Betty, you keep a bottle of champagne chilled just for when he croaks too?  =)

      (I also have a t-shirt with his stupid face on it that says “DIRTY FUCKER”, which I plan on wearing while I drink the bubbly.)

      I read the crap he spews everyday on ‘truth social’ (when it gets regurgitated on Twitter) and read a day or two ago that Pompeo seems to think that the Khashoggi slaughter was perfectly fine and I wonder when some Republican candidate – ANY Republican candidate – is going to give a speech telling GOP voters that they really ought to demand better.

      But no, it’s garbage people, all the way down.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mrmoshpotato

      @eclare:

      I wish him a long life because you know that was not what Melanie envisaged when she married him. 

      MEEOUCH! Racist birther bitch.

      Come sit by me.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      feebog

      That rancid slab of orange lard is going to be too busy defending himself in courtrooms to campaign in any meaningful way.  I’ll go on record right now predicting he is indicted in Fulton County in the next three months.  Once that happens it’s going to be a pile on of indictments and trials.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Amir Khalid: True. My dear mother had many poor habits…smoked, ate poorly, was overweight, adhered to some idea she got that exercise to the point of perspiration was unhealthy…lived to 90. Very short cancer diagnosis to her demise.

      Her major ailment was RA, which did debilitate her as she progressed through her 80’s. A bout or two of pneumonia in her 70’s was about the worst of her illnesses.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      NorthLeft

      Betty, I have a bottle of vodka (Polish, not that shitty Russian stuff) in my freezer that will be used for a celebratory shot in the event of Deadbeat Donald’s deserved demise.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Splitting Image

      I despise that fucker so much I keep a bottle of champagne chilled so I’ll be prepared to celebrate when the news that he has taken a dirt nap reaches me.

      I’m fine with him living a long time as long as I can be sure he’s suffering the entire time.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      @dmsilev:

      Beyond the pining-for-the-fjords scenario, I see three options:

      The GOP should disqualify Trump for being able to run for president in 2024.

      Here is one of many reasons why.

      Trump wins the GOP nomination and loses the general.

      Question. Mr. Trump if you lose the general election, will you accept the results, or will you attempt another insurrection to install yourself as president?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jackie

      Re Nikki Haley; I read an article a few days back that TFG said Haley’s complexion was too “blotchy” to be considered for his VP. Also, I don’t think he feels threatened by her. So she has his “permission” to run.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      trollhattan

      First Wednesday gone on Monday.

      Lisa Loring, best known for her character Wednesday Addams in the first TV adaptation of The Addams Family in the 1960s, has died at the age of 64.

      Her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, told The Hollywood Reporter she died of a stroke caused by high blood pressure. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg said.

      The actress had been on life support for three days, her friend Laurie Jacobson posted on Facebook. “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams,” she said in her post.

      The Addams Family, which was the first adaptation of Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons, ran from 1964 to 1966 on ABC.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      @Jackie: Being indistinguishable from 20-pound printer bond didn’t stop Pence. “Blotchy” is new to me, I confess, but what is Trump but alternating orange and pallid?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Brachiator

      @Jackie:

      Re Nikki Haley; I read an article a few days back that TFG said Haley’s complexion was too “blotchy” to be considered for his VP.

      Unlike his smooth, orange glow…

      Reply
    43. 43.

      UncleEbeneezer

      BREAKING: The Manhattan DA will present the hush money payment case to a grand jury for indictment. Two of the witnesses? DAVID PECKER and DYLAN HOWARD from the The National Enquirer.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      janesays

      I hope the bloated tangerine lives just long enough to become the 2024 GOP presidential nominee and then lose in glorious fashion and take the rest of his party down with him, and then promptly keel over and die on January 21, 2025, after he is forced to witness Joe Biden getting sworn in for a second term after having lost to him twice.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Bill Arnold

      @eclare:

      I wish him a long life because you know that was not what Melanie envisaged when she married him.

      Father Fred Trump died of/after a long/slow progressive dementia.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      kindness

      The Republican House scares me.  Not so much for the new improved Benghazi!!! hearings they’ll soon roll out but the debt ceiling.  I have no doubts Republicans will allow the end date to pass without passing any bills to clear the debt ceiling.  The stock markets will crash and Republicans will (try to) blame Democrats for it.  I don’t have much faith in our MSM to tell the public the truth.  They seem to prefer to repeat Republican memes.

      As far as Trump and DeSantis’ upcoming fights….bring it on.  Couldn’t happen to two better people.  Trump can hurt DeSantis worse than any Democrat can so I’m sitting back rooting for injuries.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      DeathSantis’s path to the Whitehouse runs over Trump’s dead body, so Trump might want to spend less time in Floriduh, lest he get turned into “gator snax”.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      trollhattan

      @janesays: I’m still on Team Hamberder but they, frankly, are underperforming.

      “Dropping dead of undiagnosed heart disease” was a super common adult fate, when I was a kid, but Modern Medicine has really stanched that particular ending scenario. That and smoking’s fall from popularity.

      Trump’s lucky to be around in this ear.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      eclare

      @kindness:   I am not worried about the debt ceiling, Joe and his crew have been put on notice and will have a plan.

      It took fifteen votes for the Squeaker to get elected, you think the Republican House is going to agree on anything?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

      Physicists would see Trump’s run for the 2024 nomination as a mundane problem: what happens when a resistable force meets several movable objects. They might suggest that political scientists simulate it on a bowling alley, with a nerf bowling ball and nerf bowling pins.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jackie:

      Also, I don’t think he feels threatened by her. So she has his “permission” to run.

      That’s what I figure too.  I think he’s correct in not feeling threatened by her: I just don’t see who’s her base in a GOP Presidential primary.  I bet she does no better than third in SC where she was governor (if she stays in the game that long) and will be down in the white noise everywhere else.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ksmiami

      @kindness: Since the debt ceiling itself is a fairytale, Biden has a number of options including mining the coin, or just directing treasury to follow the Constitution.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jackie: I suspect in his lizard, amateur-pundit, I-watch-all-the-shows brain, trump is torn between “central casting” (white guy with at least grey hair) and  “They call me a racist, can you believe it, they call me a racist, I say, look at my… beautiful vice president… I call her vice president because she’s gonna be vice president, she’s already vice-president… and when they call me a racist, they’re talking about yoooooo….”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Brachiator

      @kindness:

       The stock markets will crash and Republicans will (try to) blame Democrats for it.

      When the sun comes up in the morning, the GOP tries to blame the Democrats for it.

      Even allowing for the craven media, the GOP have always lost when they tried to shut down the government.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      UncleEbeneezer

      If Bragg does end up indicting Trump (which looks increasingly likely), there’s a whole bunch of people who are gonna owe him an apology, but of course, never will.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Betty Cracker

      @trollhattan: How about this:

      PARTIALLY DIGESTED 14-FOOT GATOR FOUND DURING NECROPSY PERFORMED ON RECORD-BREAKING PYTHON CAPTURED IN EVERGLADES CONTAINED MASTICATED REMAINS OF MISSING 45TH POTUS

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Elizabelle

      @Edmund Dantes:

      And this is why trump is the nominee barring his death

      I want you to make a huge contribution to a charity of your choice, once you are proven wrong.  Why do you subject us to this shitposting?

      It does not make you sound smart or prescient, if that is what you are going for.

      Personally, I think TFG is going to be dealing with legal charges up the wazoo.  He is in the sights of too many good prosecutors (federal and state), and he has done a lot of criming and lying.   I hope his health holds out long enough to be dealt some serious justice.  No pulling a Ken Lay on us!!

      #Sick of the fucking cynics and Eeyores.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Mike in NC

      Maybe they’re in cahoots and Trump promised he’d pick her for VP if he gets the nomination. Or maybe he just doesn’t see Haley as a threat.

      Trump specifically mentioned that he wasn’t happy with Nikki Haley’s “complexion”, or words to that effect. She herself prefers people to think of her background as Cherokee, and is a terrible person any way you look at it.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Betsy

      @brantl:

      @bbleh:

      As the savants say these days, Why not both?

      I’d be thrilled to see Orangemandias die slowly from cancer in prison.

      And until one or more of those three things happen, I’m happy to watch the GrOPe Party tear itself apart.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      The Thin Black Duke

      If/When Trump and DeSantis face off in the primaries, I believe that DeSantis will crash and burn. Remember how DeSantis became a deer frozen by the headlights of an incoming car when Charlie Crist asked a question that he wasn’t ready for? Trump will eat DeSantis alive.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Elizabelle

      @Betty Cracker:  Yes. Almost a year ago.  I don’t understand what has been taking Bragg so long.  CNN from March 2022:

      Two top prosecutors leading the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business resigned after the Manhattan district attorney said he was not prepared to authorize an indictment against the former President, a person familiar with the investigation said.

      Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, two senior prosecutors on the team, resigned last month – one day after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg informed them that he wasn’t prepared to move forward with criminal charges. The resignations followed weeks of internal debate and discussion over the strength of the evidence against Trump and whether it could pass the hurdle of proving a crime.

      Prosecutors have been investigating Trump and the Trump Organization and whether they misled lenders, insurers, and others by providing them false or misleading financial statements about the value of properties.

      The abrupt resignations last month of the top prosecutors has cast the future of the investigation into doubt as a special grand jury convened last year is set to expire at the end of April.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Betsy

      @Brachiator: I’m looking forward to Wednesday, when our Kevin thinks he’s going over to the White House  to “negotiate” the debt ceiling with our President.

      With Joe Biden.  Veteran of decades in the Senate.

      Joe, the very twinkle of whose  eye means integrity and savvy.

      I just chuckle every time I think about it.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Matt McIrvin

      The chance of Trump becoming President again is high enough (maybe even over 50%) that I don’t particularly wish him well. But the economy with which he can tear down other Republican assholes in service to his own monstrous ego is amazing, always has been.

      His complaints about DeSantis’s disloyalty are hilarious–of course with Trump loyalty only really goes one way; he’ll be your buddy for exactly the amount of time that it serves his purposes. Maybe if you’re the vile, murderous dictator of another country he’ll have some genuine affection.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Matt McIrvin

      @trollhattan:

      “Dropping dead of undiagnosed heart disease” was a super common adult fate, when I was a kid, but Modern Medicine has really stanched that particular ending scenario.

      COVID brought it back. Sudden unexplained strokes too.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Elizabelle

      Really interesting update on what resigned NYC prosecutors Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz are up to.  We might want to send some $$$ their way, to their new nonprofit.  From which neither will draw a salary.  People to watch; they are doing some vitally important work, and know their ways around a courtroom.

      From January 11, 2023, FTF NY Times gift link:
      Lawyers Who Investigated Trump Start Firm to Combat Threats to Democracy

      Last year, Mark F. Pomerantz and Carey R. Dunne were leading the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Donald J. Trump’s business practices.

      Now, they have turned their attention to a broader phenomenon that they say the former president represents: threats to democracy in the United States.
      Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne, who resigned last year when the district attorney decided not to seek an indictment of Mr. Trump, said they have formed a pro bono law firm that aims to stem the tide of anti-democratic policies proliferating around the country. The firm — the Free and Fair Litigation Group, which opens its doors this week — is also led by Michele A. Roberts, the former head of the union that represents professional basketball players.

      All three founders have extensive experience as litigators, and they plan to defend policies they see as just and bring lawsuits challenging those they believe are undemocratic, the three founding partners said in an interview. Their work will initially focus on voting rights, gun control and free speech.

      …. The three founders will take no salary, and the firm will do all its work for free. They expect to hire a small staff of lawyers — no more than eight employees, including one who recently served as a federal prosecutor — and partner with a number of larger law firms. The firm, a nonprofit, will solicit outside donations from foundations and small donors alike.

      ….  While the new law firm currently has no plans to take on Mr. Trump directly, its mission was in some sense inspired by his influence over the Republican Party and the Supreme Court, to which he appointed three conservative justices.

      “Trump is obviously the poster boy for increased authoritarianism,” said Mr. Pomerantz, who has written a book about his time investigating Mr. Trump that Simon & Schuster announced on Wednesday would be published in February. “He personifies the problem, but he’s far from the only manifestation of the problem.”

      … The firm’s first case involves gun control policies under attack in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling last year expanding the right to carry firearms outside the home. The firm is defending four Colorado towns, each with bans on carrying assault weapons in public, that were sued by a gun rights group after the court’s decision. The case is scheduled to go to trial this fall.

      … The firm is also developing plans to challenge Florida’s arrest of a number of people with criminal histories who were able to register to vote in the 2020 election even though their past convictions should have barred them from doing so. Although criminal charges against some of those people have been dismissed, the firm is researching the possibility of suing the state for having violated the Voting Rights Act, arguing that the arrests discourage legal voting by people with criminal convictions.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Elizabelle: Listen to one of the recent Legal AF episodes.  Both Michael Popok and former prosecutor Karen Friedman Agnifilio explain that Bragg has really been unfairly bashed for what is common-sense diligence that Bragg has followed.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Brachiator:

      You also got the idea that these people believe that if an authoritarian government took over, the media would still be allowed to prattle happy talk nonsense.

      As long as they parroted the maximum leader’s line, I don’t see why not.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Elizabelle

      @Geminid:  Yeah, this one circles back to the Stormy Daniels case, sounds like.

      And it is a fresh grand jury.  The previous one may have expired last April.

      I wish Godspeed to everyone prosecuting TFG and his allies;  insurrectionists, grifters, and the usual sociopaths.  And please a good thwack at Fox News and all the lying rightwing media.  They are tearing this country, and the world, apart.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Nicki Haley even flip floped on her name. Her real name is … [checks notes]… Nimrata Randhawa.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Geminid

      @UncleEbeneezer: If I have the facts straight, some or all of the hush money came from David Intrater, who happens to have been George Santos’s biggest backer both in his campaign and his purported business. It’s a small world!

      Reply
    94. 94.

      trollhattan

      @Matt McIrvin: Good point. Geez, given Trump [checks notes] had a serious bout of the covid, does this put me on team long-covid?

      Conflicted–nobody deserves that and yet….

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Orange is the New Red

      When DT passes away, I think a subset of the MAGA crowd will develop a new sect of Christianity with The Orange One at the right hand of God.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: It confirms that Manhattan DA has multiple active investigations into crimes by Trump, and that the Stormy Daniel’s crime is proceeding to a Grand Jury.  That’s definitely news we didn’t know yesterday.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Elizabelle: It’s entirely possible that Bragg saw several leads that were worth pursuing, developing to get more evidence, cooperating witnesses etc., to make indictment/conviction more likely.  Remember it’s his name/reputation/career at stake here, not that of his investigator/attorney.  He also knew that because of the Statute of Limitations going on hold when Trump was outside of NY, that the real decline is May 2023.  There was no reason to rush things last year if a better case was still possible.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Elizabelle

      @UncleEbeneezer:   Good to hear.

      I tire of the Merrick Garland bashing, here and elsewhere, so I will not participate in Bragg-bashing, going forward.

      It takes time to build a solid legal case, and, sadly, TFG still has way too many resources and supporters.  Have to get it right.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Betty Cracker

      @UncleEbeneezer: It’s also possible Bragg was stung by the two resignations from his team and subsequent blowback, saw the accolades the GA prosecutor received for investigating Trump and decided fortune favors the bold after all. I mean, anything is possible since we’re speculating here!

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Geminid

      @David 🌈☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Pennsylvania Governor Milton Shapp was another politician who changed his name, from Shapiro to Shapp.

      He did not do this with a political career in mind. Shapp graduated into the Depression with an electrical engineering degree from what is now Case Western Reserve. He was hauling coal in a dump truck when a job came through in Pennsylvania, as a salesman of electronics. Mr. Shapiro really needed to succeed and he did not want anti-Semitism to stand in the way, so he changed his name.

      After serving in the Signal Corps during the second World War, Shapp started his own very successful electronics company. He was one of John Kennedy’s early backers for President.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      JustRuss

      The former president….believes, contrary to all known science,….

      So many possibilities to finish that sentence.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Elizabelle

      @Betty Cracker:  I think that is very possible.

      And now we know that the resigning prosecutors have gone on to found the Free and Fair Litigation Group.  Doing even more important work.  Because, despite what embarrassed Republicans might tell you, that party’s problem is bigger than Trump.

      Anyway, the winds are seeming favorable.

      So:  Fucking Chris Licht has decided to bring BOTHSIDES Bill Maher to CNN on Saturday nights.  Thankfully, 11:30 EDT; 8:30 Pacific.

      That tells us something, no?

      An LA Times story alert.  Only click if you’re a masochist.  They ask Licht about bringing on “liberal” Bill Maher.  And he also crows about making CNN more hospitable to Republicans.  Although:  they cannot expect softball interviews.  No sirree.

      CNN boss Chris Licht on restoring trust and why he deleted his Twitter account

      Licht is adding Bill Maher on Friday nights, and that may not be the only comic coming to CNN. But newsgathering is still the priority.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Msb

      Meijer may be using the term, but he’s also practicing it. This is the guy who stopped countering the Big Lie because his constituents didn’t like hearing that.  Completely predictably, he was primaries from the right and lost his seat.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      sdhays

      I think Trump appreciates Nikki Haley calling him to ask for permission (even if that wasn’t what she was doing). I also agree that he doesn’t consider her a threat (there are a couple things that, hmm, just don’t make her a perfect fit for the Republican Party, although I’m sure I don’t know what those things are).

      [M]any Republicans are quietly rooting for something to happen that will make him go away. And they would strongly prefer not to make it happen themselves…

      LOL, of course they are. This has been their posture since 2015. They are too stupid, lazy, and cowardly to bother with anything else. Jeb(!) was more willing to lose the nomination than take Trump on directly, and everyone else has followed that brilliant decision making ever since.

      Keep praying, jackasses. If the COVID didn’t take him in October 2020, neither is McDonald’s before 2024.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Geminid

      @Msb: Once he voted to impeach Trump, Meijar was a dead duck no matter what he did. Only two of the six Republican Impeachers who ran again survived their primaries, and that was because Newhouse (WA) and Valadeo (CA) were in jungle primary states. Four others retired.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Miss Bianca

      @Betty Cracker:

      I mean, anything is possible since we’re speculating here!

      I usually hesitate to join the “rotating tag!” nominations, but I’ll throw this one’s hat into the ring!

      Reply
    120. 120.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Geminid: Right?  Assuming that the case hasn’t changed/developed in a year (no new witnesses, documents, legal rulings, supporting or exculpatory evidence, expansion/reduction in crimes/scope, additional leads investigated etc.) is just ridiculous and honestly anyone using that as their default is probably not even worth engaging.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Anonymous At Work

      Nikki Haley running is good for Trump.  Trump’s worst case scenario is DeSantis running and everyone else clearing the field.  DeSantis then becomes the avatar for everyone that’s not exactly a Trump supporter.  Debates would be actual debates, rather than shout-and-insult fests.  The more candidates, the more Trump’s solid 35% of the GOP primary field can win him winner-take-all primaries.  I think Trump will also be more likely to pick a VP candidate who does dirty work for him, in shivving opponents, than he is to pick someone standing on the sideline.  Less chance the person on the sideline ever even thought about crossing Trump, after all.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      lollipopguild

      @Mustang Bobby:  I heard  a lot showed up to verify that Cohn was dead.  When trump goes I imagine it will be a lot like the scene in Wizard of Oz where the coroner has to declare the the witch “legally” dead.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I don’t want Trump dead until he has been indicted, stood trial for his crimes, been convicted, and done some time. Maybe he won’t see justice, but I still believe that would be the absolute best outcome. The Q-anon nutters will believe he is a political prisoner, but GOP voting casual Fox viewers will finally be embarrassed enough by him. They will believe he is innocent until he actually gets convicted.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      tybee

      @Jeffro: ​

      I despise that fucker so much I keep a bottle of champagne chilled so I’ll be prepared to celebrate when the news that he has taken a dirt nap reaches me.

      me, too.

      Reply

