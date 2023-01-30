He’s hired more lawyers because they’re getting disbarred every week, thanks to him. He is also trailing in the polls by 12 points to a player to be named later. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) January 30, 2023

He processes the world like a petulant child. His understanding of historical figures is from TV shows and movies. If we were only indicting his intellect, he’s end up in a juvenile detention center. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) January 30, 2023

I was thinking about all the interesting things I learned on the podcast Jack yesterday, and I thought it might be fun to have a thread where we could all share interesting stuff we have learned in the past few days from reading, or videos, conversations, or podcasts.

I thought I might call it Fun Facts to Know and Tell, and then I wondered about the origin of that particular phrase, so I googled.

This is the first thing that Google told me:

It is impossible for most people to lick their own elbow.

A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out.

A shrimp’s heart is in its head

It is physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky.

Not exactly what I had in mind!

I was very pleased to hear Andrew McCabe speak so candidly about Durham and Billy Barr, using the phrase “ginned up” multiple times, with the word “corrupt” peppered in that conversation, too. He also mentioned that he doesn’t believe that the Trump financial crime, as reported by the Italians, fits under Jack Smith’s remit as Special Counsel. They also wondered on the podcast, and I wonder, too, why the DOJ, who has likely known about that for quite some time has not fired Durham fore cause.