Made it home in one piece. Thurston and Steve were very happy to see me and I them.
I am fucking freezing. This is bullshit.
by John Cole| 47 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
Steve in the ATL
Is this another Val Kilmer thread?
NickM
Since no one else got here first, Welcome home!
Amir Khalid
It can be, if you want.
KrackenJack
It doesn’t take long to lose your acclimation to cold. Palm trees and Gulf zephyrs will be haunting your dreams.
Rhysling
I am just glad to be part of this! And welcome home!
Vickie Feminist
So glad about the great massages. Re cold hot cocoa.
mrmoshpotato
Was Thurston happy enough to piddle? That’s the true test.
edit: Turn up the heat and get Steve to sit in your lap.
Clean up after Thurston first. Naked mopping?
suzanne
Take up hot yoga, Cole. It’ll be good for your shoulder and will give you a break from the cold without having to snuggle up to DeSantis.
realbtl
@Steve in the ATL:
Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison for a twofer.
@mrmoshpotato: Point taken!
of course, this is Cole who is fastidious, so I’m sure the piddle would have been cleaned up long before he posted.
Plus, too cold for naked mopping!
frosty
Welcome back to winter! Glad you and the doggies are happy to see each other.
We have another 14 days in vile Florida then it’s back on the AutoTrain north to gut out the rest of February. Hoping for no nor’easters.
piratedan
@Steve in the ATL: some one would have to be a Real Genius to go there again…..
Dangerman
@WaterGirl: A piddle, a paddle, a shiny yellow puddle?
/tisket and tasket revised
mrmoshpotato
Got up to a whopping 0 degrees F today. So hush. I have never had to bring the ducks in as often as I have the last year. It’s getting real old…
Because it’s real cold! Haha!
I’ll see myself out.
ETA – oh, and it sounds like it’s a three dog night, but then where would you sleep?
@Dangerman: That’s pretty good!
kindness
Welcome to the North. It gets better (once spring finally comes).
trollhattan
So, how’s that Brexit going?
Supah!
The UK economy will shrink and perform worse than other advanced economies as the cost of living continues to hit households, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.
The IMF said the economy will contract by 0.6% in 2023, rather than grow slightly as previously predicted.
It said its new forecast reflected the UK’s high energy prices and financial conditions, such as high inflation.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK outperformed many forecasts last year.
In its World Economic Outlook update, the IMF, which works to stabilise economic growth, said the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would shrink rather than grow by 0.3% this year.
It predicted the UK would be the only country – across the world’s advanced and emerging economies – to suffer a year of declining GDP.
However, the IMF said in 2024 it expected UK growth to be 0.9%, up from 0.6% previously.
Tories are economic terrorists. But posh.
raven
RIP Cindy Williams.
mrmoshpotato
@trollhattan: Telling the EU to fuck off was apparently totally worth it.
patrick II
It is -6 wind chill where I am today. I am a little older now it is getting harder on me. I stopped at the gym today and as I pulled up to the front there was a young lady walking some distance back to her car in short shorts and a t-shirt, her coat slung over her arm. I have no idea how they do it.
@raven: Made me sniffle a little when I saw. I loved Laverne and Shirley as a girl.
trollhattan
@mrmoshpotato: Sure showed ’em!
Beginning with Brexit, continuing with BoJo, coming home with Liz Truss, I’ve decided the Brits in Charge are utterly incompetent while blinded by a turbocharged sense of self-worth. Maybe I was the slow one to come to this realization.
raven
@Alison Rose: Yea and she was good in American Graffiti too.
Omnes Omnibus
@piratedan:
I’m your huckleberry.
Steve in the ATL
@piratedan: shhh…that’s Top Secret!
Suzanne
I’ve decided the Brits in Charge are utterly incompetent while blinded by a turbocharged sense of self-worth.
Um yeah, to say nothing of the horror show that is Charles-and-Camilla.
RSA
@patrick II: I stopped at the gym today…
Has the New Year rush subsided?
I was part of that, having moved to a different part of town over the holiday break and found a new gym, but I plan to be a regular
ETA: Speaking of the cold, moving from a 1B apartment to a drafty house in winter is a shock—I’ve had to buy a couple of space heaters. Gradually adjusting.
RaflW
I’m glad to be (just) west of the continental divide, where it is currently 8°F (a good 20° colder than WVA at the moment, BTW).
Our hometown is -5°F. Friends there are not so enamoured.
Got to snowboard in about 4-6″ of fresh powder today. But did have to knock off early, as I was losing sensation in my cheeks and nose. Oh well!
Congratulations or condolences making it back home, whichever is more appropriate.
CaseyL
Welcome home, John! Sorry about the weather…
Seattle is having another cold snap, which for us is low 30s, though things do occasionally go into the 20s.
About 35 (good lord) years ago, we had a Big Freeze here; it got down to the teens, and there was an icy wind on top of that. I didn’t drive or have a car back then: got around by bus or, if the walk was a mile or less, walked to wherever. So I head off to the grocery store, maybe 6 blocks away, walking into the wind. My face was numb by the time I got there. I hadn’t experienced anything like it before, and was too fascinated to be appalled. (Walking home was comparatively balmy, since I had the wind at my back.)
eclare
@Alison Rose: Same. “Betty, pick up your hash browns.”
Geminid
@RaflW: Ahhh, the west side of the Rockies in winter!
I spent a few days in Alamosa, Colorado in January, 2019 and that was the coldest fu*king place I have ever been. And that’s not even counting the wind.
I went back there that March, and I decided that Alamosa would be a great place to live- from May to September. Maybe half of April and half of October too.
mvr
@Geminid & @RaflW: If I were at my cabin (which I’m not) I would be one mile or less East of the Divide in Southern Wyoming and it would be -9.9 degrees with about 9 feet of snow as of earlier tonight. According to NOAH’s snow monitor nearby. Sort of wish I was there because it would be cozy in my tiny one room with a woodstove blazing. But it would be work getting there and I have work here.
Gvg
Well now you know why people move to Florida. I just wish a slightly different mix of voters had. My grandfather from Massachusetts decided he had had enough cold more than 70 years ago.
Anonymous At Work
John,
Just did the reverse, going from cold back to south Florida. I miss having the ability to wear more than shorts without sweating.
gvg
@lowtechcyclist: It’s not as likely as you think. We are an peninsula, which means water on both sides and breezes (sometimes too much breeze) and that means we are cooler than our latitude in summer. It also means we are warmer in the winter. The water moderates our climate by several degrees. Now if the Gulf stream stops moving as some theories say it might, that would be bad, but we still will not be as extreme as the continental part of the US.
Humidity is already normally about 90% in summer. We are used to it. It bothers some people more than others, and they have already left mostly. I found California and the west incredibly painful and drying to the skin when I visited. I enjoyed visiting, but noticed that it was a problem for me.
I do expect parts of the south like Texas and Georgia to become much worse. And Florida will have flooding and saltwater intrusion into some of our water supply. It will get warmer, but not as much warmer as the main land mass..
Sis
I’m so glad you got away for a while.
