Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

A dilettante blog from the great progressive state of West Virginia.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

I really should read my own blog.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

The words do not have to be perfect.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This fight is for everything.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Second rate reporter says what?

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Home Crap Home

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • Anonymous At Work
  • CaseyL
  • Dangerman
  • eclare
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • gvg
  • Gvg
  • kindness
  • KrackenJack
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mrmoshpotato
  • mvr
  • NickM
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • patrick II
  • piratedan
  • RaflW
  • raven
  • realbtl
  • Rhysling
  • rikyrah
  • RSA
  • satby
  • Sis
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Suzanne
  • suzanne
  • TaMara
  • trollhattan
  • Vickie Feminist
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    5. 5.

      KrackenJack

      It doesn’t take long to lose your acclimation to cold. Palm trees and Gulf zephyrs will be haunting your dreams.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl:

      Was Thurston happy enough to piddle? That’s the true test.

      edit: Turn up the heat and get Steve to sit in your lap.

      Clean up after Thurston first.  Naked mopping?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      suzanne

      Take up hot yoga, Cole. It’ll be good for your shoulder and will give you a break from the cold without having to snuggle up to DeSantis.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TaMara

      Got up to a whopping 0 degrees F today. So hush.  I have never had to bring the ducks in as often as I have the last year.  It’s getting real old…

      Home Crap Home

      Reply
    15. 15.

      frosty

      Welcome back to winter! Glad you and the doggies are happy to see each other.

      We have another 14 days in vile Florida then it’s back on the AutoTrain north to gut out the rest of February. Hoping for no nor’easters.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      @TaMara:

      Got up to a whopping 0 degrees F today. So hush. I have never had to bring the ducks in as often as I have the last year. It’s getting real old…

      Because it’s real cold!  Haha!

      I’ll see myself out.

      ETA – oh, and it sounds like it’s a three dog night, but then where would you sleep?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      So, how’s that Brexit going?

      Supah!

      The UK economy will shrink and perform worse than other advanced economies as the cost of living continues to hit households, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

      The IMF said the economy will contract by 0.6% in 2023, rather than grow slightly as previously predicted.

      It said its new forecast reflected the UK’s high energy prices and financial conditions, such as high inflation.

      Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK outperformed many forecasts last year.

      In its World Economic Outlook update, the IMF, which works to stabilise economic growth, said the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would shrink rather than grow by 0.3% this year.

      It predicted the UK would be the only country – across the world’s advanced and emerging economies – to suffer a year of declining GDP.
      However, the IMF said in 2024 it expected UK growth to be 0.9%, up from 0.6% previously.

      Tories are economic terrorists. But posh.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      patrick II

      It is -6 wind chill where I am today. I am a little older now it is getting harder on me. I stopped at the gym today and as I pulled up to the front there was a young lady walking some distance back to her car in short shorts and a t-shirt, her coat slung over her arm.  I have no idea how they do it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      @mrmoshpotato: Sure showed ’em!

      Beginning with Brexit, continuing with BoJo, coming home with Liz Truss, I’ve decided the Brits in Charge are utterly incompetent while blinded by a turbocharged sense of self-worth. Maybe I was the slow one to come to this realization.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @trollhattan:

      I’ve decided the Brits in Charge are utterly incompetent while blinded by a turbocharged sense of self-worth. 

      Um yeah, to say nothing of the horror show that is Charles-and-Camilla.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RSA

      @patrick II:  I stopped at the gym today…

      Has the New Year rush subsided?

      I was part of that, having moved to a different part of town over the holiday break and found a new gym, but I plan to be a regular

      ETA: Speaking of the cold, moving from a 1B apartment to a drafty house in winter is a shock—I’ve had to buy a couple of space heaters.  Gradually adjusting.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      RaflW

      I’m glad to be (just) west of the continental divide, where it is currently 8°F (a good 20° colder than WVA at the moment, BTW).

      Our hometown is -5°F. Friends there are not so enamoured.

      Got to snowboard in about 4-6″ of fresh powder today. But did have to knock off early, as I was losing sensation in my cheeks and nose. Oh well!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      satby

      And I got home just about 50 minutes ago. All the cats seemed gratified that I FINALLY turned up after 8 days away. But as the bowls were full and the litter clean, they weren’t nagging for anything. It’s cold here too, not unexpectedly so for January though.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      CaseyL

      Welcome home, John!  Sorry about the weather…

      Seattle is having another cold snap, which for us is low 30s, though things do occasionally go into the 20s.

      About 35 (good lord) years ago, we had a Big Freeze here; it got down to the teens, and there was an icy wind on top of that.  I didn’t drive or have a car back then: got around by bus or, if the walk was a mile or less, walked to wherever.  So I head off to the grocery store, maybe 6 blocks away, walking into the wind.  My face was numb by the time I got there.  I hadn’t experienced anything like it before, and was too fascinated to be appalled.  (Walking home was comparatively balmy, since I had the wind at my back.)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @RaflW: Ahhh, the west side of the Rockies in winter!

      I spent a few days in Alamosa, Colorado in January, 2019 and that was the coldest fu*king place I have ever been. And that’s not even counting the wind.

      I went back there that March, and I decided that Alamosa would be a great place to live- from May to September. Maybe half of April and half of October too.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      mvr

      @Geminid & @RaflW: If I were at my cabin (which I’m not) I would be one mile or less East of the Divide in Southern Wyoming and it would be -9.9 degrees with about 9 feet of snow as of earlier tonight.  According to NOAH’s snow monitor nearby.  Sort of wish I was there because it would be cozy in my tiny one room with a woodstove blazing. But it would be work getting there and I have work here.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gvg

      Well now you know why people move to Florida. I just wish a slightly different mix of voters had. My grandfather from Massachusetts decided he had had enough cold more than 70 years ago.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Gvg:

      I’m in my late 60s, but I honestly think there’s a decent chance I may live long enough to see Florida become all but uninhabitable due to heat and humidity.

      I think I’ll stay here in Maryland and let the warmer climate come to me.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Anonymous At Work

      John,

      Just did the reverse, going from cold back to south Florida.  I miss having the ability to wear more than shorts without sweating.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      gvg

      @lowtechcyclist: It’s not as likely as you think. We are an peninsula, which means water on both sides and breezes (sometimes too much breeze) and that means we are cooler than our latitude in summer. It also means we are warmer in the winter. The water moderates our climate by several degrees.  Now if the Gulf stream stops moving as some theories say it might, that would be bad, but we still will not be as extreme as the continental part of the US.

      Humidity is already normally about 90% in summer. We are used to it. It bothers some people more than others, and they have already left mostly. I found California and the west incredibly painful and drying to the skin when I visited. I enjoyed visiting, but noticed that it was a problem for me.

      I do expect parts of the south like Texas and Georgia to become much worse. And Florida will have flooding and saltwater intrusion into some of our water supply. It will get warmer, but not as much warmer as the main land mass..

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.