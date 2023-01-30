Tarangire National Park

There were other winged creatures besides the birds to photograph, although I did not have a field guide for non-avian creatures and so had to rely on the guides for IDing them. This butterfly is known as the Yellow Pansy (Hierta junonia), and is found throughout the Paleotropics (eastern & southern Africa, Arabia, and south Asia). Our guide simply called it a “Pansy”, but since I had a picture I could look it up later to get the complete name. According to what I learned later, this is a male, although he is somewhat the worse for wear. Click here for larger image.