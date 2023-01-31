There are just 17 days left to help get a liberal judge on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. And we need your help to do it.

I shared a ton of information about this in Saturday’s post. In case you missed it:

Saturday was for talking. The next 17 days are for action.

Voces de la Frontera is supplying addresses to us so we can write postcards to help make sure a liberal judge gets on the ballot for the general election on April 4. They are:

Active voters, not just on the rolls, but with a strong history of turning out to vote

Partisanship score of 80-100% voting for Democrats

African American

A bit of math in the hopes of inspiring you.

If 100 people can write 100 postcards each, that’s 10,000 postcards.

If 200 people can write 75 postcards each, 15,000 postcards.

If every writer can find one person to join them in writing, we double our reach.

If you have a postcard group or an Indivisible group other others, see if they can write.

With only 17 days before we can mail the last postcards, we are going for simple and expedient.

We’ll have 3 sample postcards you can copy from.

Maze Dancer will hand out the addresses, which are arriving today.

If you have the time ,but not the money for postcards and stamps, let me know by email.

If you are up for helping someone else out by providing stamps or postcards, let me know by email.

Four Candidates Enter, Only Two Candidates Make it On the Ballot

2 liberal justices

2 conservative justices

Each voter gets to vote for one justice.

We have to make sure that one liberal justice makes it on the ballot in April.

Then we have to make sure that that liberal justice wins on April 4.

If a liberal justice wins on April 4, the court will be split 4-3, with 4 liberals.

What’s on the line?

The right to self-determination for women in Wisconsin

The right to have your vote count

Anything issue that makes it to the state Supreme Court

What can you do to help?

Let us know in the comments.

Questions? Ask them here.

We will have a postcard party & music thread tonight at 8 pm Eastern.

But of course postcards, can be written anytime!