Tuesday Night Open Thread: 'Bill Barr's Image Rehab Is Kaput'

The New York Times disclosed extraordinary new revelations this past week about prosecutor John Durham’s years-long quest to delegitimize the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. In 2019, this obsession of President Donald Trump was initiated by his attorney general, William P. Barr, but as the Times found, Durham’s effort was itself profoundly tainted.

Now, because Democrats have 51 Senate seats after gaining one in the midterm elections, they have subpoena power on Senate committees that were previously divided. That means the Judiciary Committee is in a position to investigate the Barr-Durham escapades.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the Judiciary Committee chair, is signaling such an intent. In an emailed statement, Durbin said that reports of Durham’s “abuses” are “outrageous,” and “one of many instances” in which Trump and Barr “weaponized the Justice Department.”…


Member of the NYTimes Editorial Board wants us to know that the Grey Lady is so over that Barr fellow:

… [I]n his 2022 memoir, Mr. Barr did an about-face, bashing Mr. Trump for lacking a presidential temperament and singling out his “self-indulgence and lack of self-control.”

In the book, he urged Republicans not to renominate Mr. Trump in 2024, accusing the former president of going “off the rails” with his stolen-election claims by preferring the counsel of “sycophants” and “whack jobs” to that of his real advisers. Clearly concerned that history was paying attention, he was even stronger in his videotaped testimony to the Jan. 6 committee, loosing a variety of barnyard epithets and bitter insults to describe Mr. Trump’s legal strategy. He said the president had become “detached from reality” and was doing a disservice to the nation.

The hollow and self-serving nature of this turnabout was always apparent. Mr. Barr never made these concerns public at a time when his dissent would have made a difference. Instead, he left office in 2020 showering compliments on his boss, praising Mr. Trump’s “unprecedented achievements” and promising that Justice would continue to pursue claims of voter fraud that he must have known were baseless.

But if Mr. Barr harbored any fantasy that he might yet be credited with a wisp of personal integrity for standing up for democracy, that hope was thoroughly demolished on Thursday when The Times published the details of what really happened when Mr. Barr launched a counter-investigation into the origins of Robert Mueller’s report on the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. The reporting demonstrated a staggering abuse of the special counsel system and the attorney general’s office, all in a failed attempt by Mr. Barr to rewrite the sour truths of Mr. Trump’s history…

The Durham investigation, of course, has never presented any evidence that the F.B.I. or intelligence agencies committed any misconduct in the course of the Russia investigation, bitterly disappointing Mr. Barr and especially his patron, Mr. Trump, who had assured his supporters for months that it would produce something big. Desperate for some kind of success, Mr. Durham indicted Michael Sussmann, a lawyer who had worked for Democrats in their dealings with the F.B.I., over the objections of two prosecutors on the special counsel team who said the case was far too thin and who later left the staff.

Mr. Sussmann was acquitted last May of lying to the bureau, and the jury forewoman told reporters that bringing the case had been unwise. Mr. Barr later tried to justify the trial by saying it served another purpose in exposing the Clinton campaign’s starting the Russia narrative as a “dirty trick.” The trial did nothing of the kind, but it did expose Mr. Barr’s willingness to abuse the gratuitous prosecution of an individual to score political points against one of Mr. Trump’s most prominent enemies…

But weakening the country’s institutions and safeguards for political benefit is how Mr. Barr did business in the nearly two years he served as the nation’s top law enforcement official under Mr. Trump. He has a long history of making the Justice Department an instrument of his ideology and politics; when he was attorney general in 1992 during the Bush administration, the Times columnist William Safire accused him of leading a “Criminal Cover-up Division” in refusing to appoint an independent counsel to investigate whether the Bush administration had knowingly provided aid to Saddam Hussein that was used to finance the military before Iraq invaded Kuwait. Under Mr. Trump, Mr. Barr did the opposite, demanding that an unnecessary special counsel do the bidding of the White House and trying to steer the investigation to Mr. Trump’s advantage. His efforts came to naught, and so will his campaign to be remembered as a defender of the Constitution.

Three responses are warranted, although sadly none is likely to hold Barr accountable.

First and foremost, Attorney General Merrick Garland should have the spine to remove Durham for gross misconduct. Moreover, any report issued should remove the names of those exonerated in court or who were never charged. They are victims of a political smear, which Garland should not enable by allowing baseless allegations to circulate publicly. Don’t hold your breath, however. Garland has shown little willingness to revisit the department’s conduct in the prior administration. (As an alternative, the inspector general could investigate Barr and Durham.)…

Second, Barr and Durham should face disciplinary action just as coup architect John Eastman (coincidentally on Thursday) was charged with 11 counts by the California state bar for “violating a variety of attorney ethics rules in multiple episodes, court cases and other conduct,” as CNN put it. Unless and until attorneys such as Barr and Durham face accountability, the threat of professional disgrace and the loss of their law license, other lawyers will be tempted to engage in such shenanigans…

Finally, Congress should be investigating Barr and Durham’s gross misconduct. You can be sure, however, that MAGA Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee and the “weaponization of government” select subcommittee won’t be interested.

Two options remain, however. Senate Democrats can take up the matter, hold public hearings and demand answers from Garland as to why he has not cleaned house already. In addition, Democrats on the weaponization subcommittee should press at every hearing to investigate this matter and, when Republican witnesses are called, demand they respond to the facts regarding Barr and Durham. At the very least, they can take turns reading the Times’s report aloud at public hearings.

In sum, just as Garland seeks to hold accountable political leaders who threatened our democracy, he must hold his own department lawyers’ responsible for misconduct. If not, an inspector general, state bars and congressional Democrats should do the job.

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Oy. More Garland Derangement Syndrome

      (As an alternative, the inspector general could investigate Barr and Durham.)…

      Wouldn’t Garland have to request an IG inspection? and if the IG (who I believe is the same one as under/during Barr) were investigating, would we know?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      So, today’s bit of WTF. At work, we’re getting a Large Expensive Thing ™ installed tomorrow, and in preparation, I spent a while today reading through the manual. And found this bit of advice:

      DANGER: Do not put a piece of flatware into a live electrical socket – you could hurt yourself!

      Uh, yeah, thanks. I was unaware.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      Just like most of us, I think many of us would really like to see some accountability for those that held power and the ability the shield others while they abused not only their authority but aid and abet their ongoing criminality.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JAFD

      This being an open thread. I’m going to beg your indulgence and introduce a new subject …

      Today, a microwave oven was installed, which finished the renovations of my apartment. Yay!

      Now, never having had a microwave oven as part of a complete kitchen before, I know they are good for:

      hi-tech teakettle

      corn on the cob (waiting expectantly for season)

      baked potatoes (but weather when I feel like having a baked potato is weather when I want oven on to warmup the joint.)

      heating up leftovers and frozen dishes

      So, anything you can thinkup that I’ve missed, or other things that microwave con do better than conventional cookery, or that conventional methods can’t do ???

      Recommended cookbooks or websites ?

      Thanks, very much !

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: I have a vivid memory of getting my first camera when I was still living at home.  8th grade?  High school?  I don’t recall for sure.

      But I was reading the instruction manual while we were all sitting at the dinner table, and I was laughing because the manual said not to put your finger over the lens while taking a picture.

      That did not go over well with my mother, who decided that I was mocking the gift she had given me.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @JAFD: If you bake, it’s great for controlled melting of butter and chocolate and so forth.

      Popcorn.

      Reheating and defrosting.

      That’s the bulk of what I use mine for.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Leto

      @WaterGirl: ​ The “Jack: Special Council Podcast” podcast covered this exact topic in really good detail. I’m sure you’ve already listened to it, but I have to say it was really good.​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: When I see something like that, I assume someone successfully sued the company after actually doing whatever stupid thing the warning is about.

      It’s marginally less depressing than thinking that companies find it (on net) profitable to pay lawyers to think up stupid things people might do.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      just for those people asking WHY HASN”T GARLAND HAD HIM THROWN IN LEAVENWORTH YET?, though admittedly and thankfully  that number is limited here, here’s some news:

      Kyle Cheney @kyledcheney Jan 30′

      NEWS: New details here about DOJ’s months-long secret legal fight to access Rep. Scott PERRY’s phone, a battle that has sharply intensified in recent weeks. After a win last month, DOJ was dealt a setback by the appeals court.

      Here’s a key nugget from the Politico story

      In a sealed order issued earlier this month, the three-judge panel temporarily blocked a lower-court ruling that granted prosecutors access to Perry’s communications. The Dec. 28 ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell was the product of a secret, monthslong legal battle by prosecutors who have been fighting the Pennsylvania Republican’s attorneys on the matter since August.

      Perry’s phone was seized in August. It took until the end of December for Howell to review teh material to determine what prosecutors could see. Another month for the appeal, and Kyle Cheney said on the Hayes program that the appellate panel has given itself until the end of February to issue their ruling.

      An actual criminal prosecution, as opposed to a reported story or a Congressional hearing in which one side has effectively stood down (cause they’re dumb), takes a while, and runs into a whole lot of procedural bumps in the road.

      and I’m looking for the exact role, which Cheney mentioned on MSNBC but is not in the linked article, played a House leadership group, which includes Hakeem Jeffries and voted unanimously to support Perry’s appeal, in the name of the rights and privileges and prerogatives of the Legislative branch, in opposition to Executive, to be decided by the Judiciary.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: Usually warnings like that are because in a previous version of the product, someone did Obviously Stupid Thing and complained that no-one warned them. I just wasn’t expecting to find something like that in the instructions for a sophisticated piece of lab equipment. I guess in a previous version, someone licked the busbars…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      The other day my dear wife and I stopped in at one of those deep-discount miscellaneous-stuff stores. You know, last season’s merchandise, stuff that wasn’t moving in regular retail, odd lots, weird shit. I found “espresso”-flavored M&M’s, something I’d never encountered before and didn’t know existed. They are *good.*

      That is all.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Leto: I think I wrote about that in a post yesterday.

      I was THRILLED when Andrew McCabe used the word “ginned up” multiple times, along with the word “corrupt”.  He was pissed.  And I’ll bet he still is.

      After all the shit they dragged him through for bullshit made up out of thin air, I’m betting he’s ready for there to be consequences for this blatant abuse of power.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Alison Rose

      I’m reading Prince Harry’s memoir and it’s pretty engaging thus far, but I’m struggling with how I’m gonna shelve it after. I arrange my books alphabetically by author’s last name…but Harry doesn’t technically have a last name. Now that he’s stepped away from royal duties, he could start using Mountbatten-Windsor like his kids, but he doesn’t appear to have done that. Apparently William’s kids use “Cambridge” as a last name at school, so I guess he could use “Sussex”, but he probably won’t. So I guess I have to put it under H. My nonfiction bookcases are directly across from my sofa, which means I’ll constantly be staring at the noticeable spine and feeling like it’s in the wrong place. I’ll find a way to cope.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      satby

      @JAFD: If it has a “reheat” setting, that’s great for evenly reheating food without overcooking it. A “beverage” setting is the same but for liquids (on mine multiple presses of the buttons goes from 1/2 cup to 2 cups, so read the manual). The different buttons usually use variations on the full cooking power, and can really fine-tune how you use your microwave. Defrost setting is a lower power that will defrost meat without cooking it, again you’ll need your manual to determine how to use it (multiple button presses on mine increase the lbs and hence time of your item to defrost). It can be a great tool, but each model is very different so get familiar with the controls through your manual. And if you like pasta at all, get one of these things, easiest way to cook pasta ever.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Senate Judiciary Committee @JudiciaryDems Jan 30
      Reports of abuses in Special Counsel Durham’s investigation are outrageous – but unsurprising. We know President Trump and his allies weaponized the Justice Department. We will take a hard look at these repeated episodes, and the regulations and policies that enabled them.

      This was Judiciary Dems’ first tweet on the subject, four days after the story broke. They had at least a half a dozen up about the Ticketmaster hearings, featuring United States Senators making puns based on what I gather are Taylor Swift lyrics.

      @Gin & Tonic: I haven’t seen them on the shelves in years

      Reply
    24. 24.

      satby

      @Alison Rose: The family name of the former Queen and her offspring has been Mountbatten-Windsor since she struck a deal with her husband early in their marriage in 1960. All the other names cited are titles of course, and he no longer is entitled to Wales as his father is now King, not the Prince of Wales.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @JAFD: if you buy or bake good bread, a few drops of water on a stale slice for twenty seconds makes it taste more like fresh bread. Microwaves work by making water molecules jump around, and bread goes stale by drying out.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: ah, it is in the Politico piece, I scrolled past it

      The House’s decision to intervene in legal cases is governed by the “Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group,” a five-member panel that includes McCarthy, his Democratic counterpart Hakeem Jeffries, and other members of House leadership. The panel voted unanimously to support the House’s intervention in the matter, seeking to protect the chamber’s prerogatives, according to one of the two people familiar with the proceedings.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Do you live in a smallish city?

      I can get things in Chicago when I go visit my family that I cannot find in the stores here.

      Also, we have 3 different stores (chain is called Schnucks) in town, and they are all classified as different kinds of stores.  So you can get items at different stores.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ohio Mom

      @JAFD: When the microwave is full of splatters, just put a bowl of water inside for I dunno, 30 seconds? Test to see if the steam has softened the splatters enough that they will wipe right off. If not, add some more seconds and test again. You won’t even need soap, the splatters will slide right off into your paper towel or rag.

      That is also the cooking method I use when I am not sure of what time I should type in — pick a short time period, test, put backbif necessary, etc. Because some things can’t take overcooking (butter you are trying to soften for example).

      Have fun!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ohio Mom

      @Ken: When Ohio Son was in public school, I could sometimes tell a teacher’s past experiences by the classroom rules given out on the first day. Every “don’t” was obviously something some kid had done before.

      Except for the junior high science teacher. He had two all purpose rules, Don’t bother anyone else and Do what I say the first time. I admired his simple elegance.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WaterGirl: I do, but I travel a lot. And I try to avoid looking too closely at the candy racks. When I do it means my self-discipline is at a low ebb.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ohio Mom

      @Alison Rose: Harry must have a visa or a green card or some such official document, I don’t suppose he is an “illegal.” And he is earning money, doesn’t he have to pay taxes as a resident here?

      There has to be a last name on those pieces of paper, but what it is, I don’t know if we can find out.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Alison Rose

      @satby: The MW name was for non-titled descendants. Since he’s still technically Prince Harry, it wouldn’t automatically apply to him. He could use it if he wanted, but I don’t think he ever has.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Alison Rose

      @Ohio Mom: Well, on his son’s birth certificate it just lists him as “His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex”. I’d imagine most things have allowed loopholes for him on the last name thing.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @JAFD: the Steamers bags of veggies you get in the frozen section that you cook in the bag in the microwave are good. Also  plain rice(if you don’t have a rice cooker) or veggies in those cheapo plastic  steamer containers. Also you can make a quickie heating pad/compress if you stick a wet dishcloth/papertowels in a zip lock bag for a few seconds. Just be careful on the time so you don’t get it too hot.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JAFD: I don’t actually recommend these, since microwaves are, I believe, very different machines than they were twenty-five, much less forty-five years ago, but this was always one of Letterman’s favorites

      Microwave Cooking for One Paperback – December 31, 1999

      and for some reason, looking for that pulled this out of the cobwebbiest parts of my brain (and that’s saying something)

      Richard Deacon’s microwave cookery

      Yup, that’s Richard Deacon as in Mel Cooley, as in “Shut up, Mel!”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I can’t believe the incredible amount of resources the DOJ and really this country has used on having to go after TFG and all his scandals and his cronies’ scandals.  All because a small bunch of WATBs couldn’t be convinced to vote for a woman. It’s such an awful self inflicted wound.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Martin

      Can’t say I’m surprised that DeSantis is coming for New College, but I am surprised at how thoroughly he’s trashing the place.

      There’s all kinds of really interesting universities around the United States. They’re universally small, but for policy folks like I was, they’re great places to go for policy ideas and inspiration. New College was one of those, and IMO the best thing happening in Florida. It’s one of those places that once you learn about it, you don’t want to tell anyone about it because it seems like something the powers that be will need to bring to heel.

      I know I probably overindex on the economic consequences to states through their policy choices, and there’s no real damage to Florida due to a tiny college like New College, but it does serve as good evidence for why everyone should give up on Florida. DeSantis could have ignored a college with about as many students as your average middle school, but importing Chris Rufo to be a trustee shows a particular degree of malice against anything in the state he might disagree with.

      Conservatism used to at least pay lip service to the concept that it takes WAY longer to build something than to tear it down, so resist the urge to tear down. Nothing is more radical than the current GOP. If I were a Florida academic, I’d take the first out of state offer I got.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ohio Mom

      @Alison Rose: Maybe Harry is modeling himself after one-named pop stars, you know, like Madonna or Sting.

      I think satby has found the answer, he must sign his checks Harry Mountbatten-Windsor. Even that would be hard to fit in the signature line though.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      satby

      @Alison Rose: His title only applies in the countries where his family is royal, which is not here. Here, he needs a last name for official documents, and the link from the royal.uk clearly states that’s the name they use. And presumably why his kids’ last name is that. If you insist on making it harder on yourself by not believing the royal’s own site on the subject, have at it. I’m out.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      NotMax

      JAFD/

      If it’s 900 watts or more, good for scads of things.

      As for that corn on the cob, comes out super when cooked in the husk. Lots of vids online showing how to grab one end with a potholder or towel when it’s done and squeeze the ear out, silk-free.

      Reheating pizza? Loosely cover the slice(s) with a lightly dampened paper towel.

      10 or 12 seconds or so will warm those breakfast (or dessert) muffins.

      Nifty for defrosting items.

      Just remember – no metal. Those Chinese food containers? Remove the metal handles before reheating.

      To avoid spatters on the interior walls and ceiling, loosely covering stuff with plastic wrap or waxed papaer, a plate (paper or regular dishware) and/or one of those collapsible silicone covers will help facilitate clean up.

      If yours is equipped with a power setting, experimenting with 90%, 80% and so on can come in handy and is a shallow learning curve.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      mvr

      @JAFD: ​
       Uses for microwave: Reheat coffee. Make broth with a bullion cube which you can then use to make instant pot risotto. Heat beanbags for bedwarmers (in the spirit of the advice about flatware and wall plugs, don’t eat the beanbags after heating). Warm glue when the basement it too cold (same advice). Defrost stuff.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      kalakal

      @JAFD:

      If in need they make a better light than a conventional oven.

      Our house was a repo and was a bit of a wreck* decor wise when we moved in. Amongst other depredations the previous occupants had taken all the light fittings. The first night the only sources of light in the kitchen were

      a) opening the fridge

      b) opening the microwave

      The conventional oven performed poorly in this regard

      Microwaves are great for reheating coffee but if you use one to make tea you are an abomination and should be shunned

       

      * It’s why Mrs kalakal and I could afford it, sweat equity

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Alison Rose

      @satby: I’m not trying to fight with you or anything. This is a very minor thing I brought up only because I’m a dork. We don’t need to turn this into anything more than it is. I’m simply saying that name isn’t on the book, so for me personally, in my own library, it would feel odd to shelve a book under a name it doesn’t bear. I wasn’t viewing this as an argument or anything.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve gleaned over the years that Jennifer Rubin used to be a lawyer, along with once being a neocon and an almost comically fervent Romney supporter, but I wondered if she ever practiced law in/with the government and might know something about the DoJ IG process. Maybe not

      Before moving into opinion writing, Rubin was a labor and employment lawyer in Los Angeles, working for Hollywood studios, for 20 years. She now describes herself as a “recovering lawyer”.[9] Commenting on working with her from 2000 to 2005, Hollywood animator and trade union leader Steve Hulett spoke to Media Matters “We used to chew the fat all the time in her office and over at lunch at Café del Sol near Dreamworks. She supported Kerry in 2004 and worked closely with Katzenberg, who is a big time Democratic donor. I didn’t know what to think when she moved east and started blogging like mad as a conservative. I don’t know if it’s a marketing pose, or if she really believes it, or what.”[10]

      Jen’s been on a journey

      In August 2013, former Washington Post ombudsman Patrick Pexton criticized Rubin in an open letter from his new desk at the Washington City Paper, saying that he received more complaint emails about Rubin than any other Post employee. Writing that her columns were “at best … political pornography”, he said “Have Fred Hiatt, your editorial page editor—who I like, admire, and respect—fire opinion blogger Jennifer Rubin. Not because she’s conservative, but because she’s just plain bad.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      mrmoshpotato

      Clearly concerned that history was paying attention, he was even stronger in his videotaped testimony to the Jan. 6 committee, loosing a variety of barnyard epithets and bitter insults to describe Mr. Trump’s legal strategy. He said the president had become “detached from reality” and was doing a disservice to the nation.

      Oh cry me a river, and go fuck yourself, William Pelham Barr!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      kalakal

      @Alison Rose: It’s a confusing problem with history is that members of the nobility were referred to by different names throughout their lives as their titles changed and the titles weren’t their family names. Generally they’re referred to by the most senior title.

      The Royals changed their name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor at the beginning of WW1.

      You also got people who got carried away with hyphenation.

      Admiral Reginald Aylmer Ranfurley Plunkett-Ernle-Erle-Drax started out as

      Plunkett but inherited from his mother an obsession with adding ancestors names. He was engaged in correspondence during the battle of Jutland to obtain a royal licence to add the Ernle-ErlrErnle-Erle while he really should have been concentrating on commanding a battlecruiser

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Anne Laurie

      @Alison Rose: I’m reading Prince Harry’s memoir and it’s pretty engaging thus far, but I’m struggling with how I’m gonna shelve it after. I arrange my books alphabetically by author’s last name…but Harry doesn’t technically have a last name.

      Harry’s book was ghostwritten by J.R. Moehringer, who is an award-winning writer under his own name (and the source for Ben Affleck’s movie The Tender Bar).

      If you don’t want to credit the ‘real’ author (I prefer to shelf bios by their subject, myself), I’ve always seen Harry & Megan credited as ‘the Windsors’ in magazines, et al.

      Reply

