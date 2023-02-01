Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The AI-nimal Wife

Every folk tradition has a story warning young men that the mysterious hot chick out of nowhere is *not* good marriage material — if you’re lucky, the worst that will happen is she’ll steal your heart and your social security kids when she breaks cover. But sometimes, the.. heart, it wants what it wants…

    6. 6.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I think it’s fascinating just how widely prevalent ‘hot naked monster woman’ folklore is.  It’s worldwide, and some of the elements are eerily common, like when you see her up close she has some trait that marks her as clearly not human.  ‘Hollow from the back’ for one example.  Other than the luring, what they want varies wildly.  They may be murderous, they may mischievously get the guy lost in the woods, they may be in love but the guy screws it up, they actually just might want sex, or sex with dangerous strings attached like the guy loses interest in life, or the monster girl may be the victim because the guy forces her to marry him.  Oh, and on rare occasions, nobody knows what she wants.  She’s just hanging around and it’s all in the guy’s head that she’s doing it because of him.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @scav:

      The turkey thing is kind of relevant.  The point there isn’t sex, it’s finding out what stimulus turkeys use to identify females of their own species.  That’s why the mention of humans they imprint on.  Apparently turkeys are astonishingly stupid for a vertebrate and ‘back of the head’ is all they need to trigger species recognition.

      The writer is being coy with the dead mites, too.  ‘Parasite drives the host to mate’ isn’t rare, and in something as simple as a mite (an arachnid, not an insect, Josh), it’s easy to trigger a super stimulus.

      Super stimulus is neat, and also relevant to the post.  ‘More is better’ is common for desires in nature, far beyond just mating.  You can go off the realistically achievable scale and get more intense responses than with actual, realistic stimulus.  It’s the opposite of the uncanny valley.

      Movement is the big uncanny valley thing anyway.  Humans are very sensitive to body language and get major creeps if it’s wrong.  Heads turning backwards, the weird poses and janky walks in horror mannequins, spider crawling, zombie lurching…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Spanky

      We (Maryland/DC/Northern VA) are getting dusted with an inch or two of light snow right now. A predicted low probability becomes reality.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Llelldorin

      I play with AI art generators all the time. At one point I was trying to get it to draw a reasonably realistic human woman in a track suit. I got one really good one, seven meh, and one fabulous one that would have been perfect if the AI had only drawn the head on the right way around. Apparently AIs like drawing sexy obvious demon ladies.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Nicole

      This post reminded me of a Buzzfeed article- one of those “17 Really Stupid Things People Said on the Internet” ones- someone captured a screenshot of a guy asking if you were redesigning the human body and decided to give breasts an actual function, what would that function be?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      brendancalling

      Sorry for being late to the party, but this is hilarious to me.
      On my IG and Reddit, there are ads for “AI girlfriends” and the benefits thereof—including “spicy” chats.

      Talk about marketing to incels…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Maybe my eyes are deteriorating due to bad genetics, or I don’t know what to look for any more, but I have difficulty finding the telltales that scream “FAKE” to so many others. I mean, I can see the problems with the hands when others point them out, but I can’t do it unprompted. For what it’s worth, I would probably also have been fooled by the famous head-swap in “Rogue One”, except that I remembered watching the CBS News with Dan Rather mentioning the passing of Peter Cushing back in the 90s.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      randy khan)

      @Spanky:

      And I know it was a low probability event because I didn’t have a dozen or so alerts on my phone from WTOP yesterday about what might happen.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      randy khan)

      Perhaps it’s a sign of maturity or perhaps I’m just a suspicious sort, but when I get friend requests or comments on social media from what look like attractive young women I don’t know, I am oddly reluctant to accept them.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      catclub

      wasn’t there an Onion article about developing the technology in video games to draw women with non-gigantic boobs?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty

      @Frankensteinbeck: In Dominica I heard a story from a man who actually did get lost in the woods following one of those ladies. They are referred to here as la diablesse. His story of having been lost was confirmed by family members. A search party found him.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mathguy

      There’s an excellent,  very funny and very NSFW web comic based on the whole “demon women and men tempting people into sex” premise, Oglaf.

      Reply

