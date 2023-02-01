I follow singles groups on FB because they’re fascinating. I saw a guy post a photo of a woman who he said catfished him, and the replies were full of guys flirting with the photo. https://t.co/8rlFjC40qT — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) January 30, 2023

Every folk tradition has a story warning young men that the mysterious hot chick out of nowhere is *not* good marriage material — if you’re lucky, the worst that will happen is she’ll steal your heart and your social security kids when she breaks cover. But sometimes, the.. heart, it wants what it wants…

guy who’s just walked into a spooky hut and seen a beautiful naked woman sitting on a pile of bones and her hands are covered in blood and the air smells like rotting flesh: whoa haha booba — simone! (@parasocialyte) January 30, 2023

Ok but how big are the demon lady’s cans? — 2022 Jump Street (@IrateMaxwell) January 30, 2023