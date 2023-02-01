On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

Grand Balcon du Nord. That’s the name of the shelf that runs below the peaks by Mt. Blanc. It faces northish, hence the name.

So, after being thrilled up at Aiguille du Midi, we took the gondola halfway down and started a hike. The plan was to go to where a cog train for visitors to the Mer de Glace glacier could bring us back into Chamonix, but we missed the last one by about 30 minutes (the last train was before 5pm, I think). We had to hike the rest of the way, adding about 4.4 miles and 2800 feet of descent. We were hoping for a gentler first day, lol, but it was fine. We went straight to the best hamburger joint in town Poco Loco Burger, and brought that back to our hotel.