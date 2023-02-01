Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – BigJimSlade – Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022

On The Road – BigJimSlade – Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

BigJimSlade

Grand Balcon du Nord. That’s the name of the shelf that runs below the peaks by Mt. Blanc. It faces northish, hence the name.

So, after being thrilled up at Aiguille du Midi, we took the gondola halfway down and started a hike. The plan was to go to where a cog train for visitors to the Mer de Glace glacier could bring us back into Chamonix, but we missed the last one by about 30 minutes (the last train was before 5pm, I think). We had to hike the rest of the way, adding about 4.4 miles and 2800 feet of descent. We were hoping for a gentler first day, lol, but it was fine. We went straight to the best hamburger joint in town Poco Loco Burger, and brought that back to our hotel.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 17

Getting off the gondola, we had a fine view across the valley of where we would hike the next day.  Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 16

And we start hiking. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 15

Looking back to Aiguille du Midi. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 14

Flowers and rock with lichen. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 13

Looking through some more flowers, and grass, down at Chamonix. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 12

Looking the opposite way, up slope to our right, we have wonderful craggy peaks, les aiguilles du Chamonix. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 11

I love forgetmenots. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 10

Les aiguilles from another view, black and white-icized. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022 9

Some trail-side flowers (harebells, I think). Note the chain. This was a narrow spot, so there’s a chain to hold onto for support, but it wasn’t particularly necessary. When flowers are growing out of a rock face like this, it helps me out :-) Taking pictures of flowers at ankle-level is hard on my cranky knees. Embiggen

      Yutsano

      Alpine flowers always amaze me. Such wonderful yet fragile beauty clinging to otherwise almost barren rockfaces. I’m enjoying this series*!

      *I’ve enjoyed them all don’t get me wrong. But I love me some mountains!

