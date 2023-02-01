On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
BigJimSlade
Grand Balcon du Nord. That’s the name of the shelf that runs below the peaks by Mt. Blanc. It faces northish, hence the name.
So, after being thrilled up at Aiguille du Midi, we took the gondola halfway down and started a hike. The plan was to go to where a cog train for visitors to the Mer de Glace glacier could bring us back into Chamonix, but we missed the last one by about 30 minutes (the last train was before 5pm, I think). We had to hike the rest of the way, adding about 4.4 miles and 2800 feet of descent. We were hoping for a gentler first day, lol, but it was fine. We went straight to the best hamburger joint in town Poco Loco Burger, and brought that back to our hotel.
Getting off the gondola, we had a fine view across the valley of where we would hike the next day. Embiggen
And we start hiking. Embiggen
Looking back to Aiguille du Midi. Embiggen
Flowers and rock with lichen. Embiggen
Looking through some more flowers, and grass, down at Chamonix. Embiggen
Looking the opposite way, up slope to our right, we have wonderful craggy peaks, les aiguilles du Chamonix. Embiggen
I love forgetmenots. Embiggen
Les aiguilles from another view, black and white-icized. Embiggen
Some trail-side flowers (harebells, I think). Note the chain. This was a narrow spot, so there’s a chain to hold onto for support, but it wasn’t particularly necessary. When flowers are growing out of a rock face like this, it helps me out :-) Taking pictures of flowers at ankle-level is hard on my cranky knees. Embiggen
