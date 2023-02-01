Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

SunBund Report (Open Thread)

The DeSantis hostile takeover of New College of Florida is complete. The hard-right extremists the governor recently appointed to the school’s board of trustees, including anti-CRT propagandist Christopher Rufo and local Christo-fascist Eddie Speir, fired the college president yesterday and installed a placeholder until DeSantis lackey Richard Corcoran can take over as “interim” president next month.

I put scare quotes around “interim” because I suspect DeSantis’s edu-goons will sleaze Corcoran into the office permanently the way they corruptly placed former Republican Senator Ben Sasse at the University of Florida. The backstory: the board of governors overcame objections to the secretive process they used to pick candidates for the UF position by saying there would be a rigorous and sunshiny process applied to selecting the next UF president among the finalists. Then they presented one finalist, Sasse, and the next thing you know, that hack is watching his $300K pool being constructed.

Anyhoo, Corcoran has been in the market for a university president gig for a couple of years now. He basically got laughed out of contention for the presidency of Florida State University last year because that university’s presidential search committee refused to put him on the short list. They had good reason: Corcoran is a political hack who has a law degree from TV preacher Pat Robertson’s diploma mill.

Also, Corcoran’s entire record as a lobbyist and statehouse legislator makes it clear he is an enemy of public education, which is why DeSantis appointed him education commissioner. I suspect DeSantis will avenge Corcoran’s humiliating rejection by FSU by giving him the New College job. There’s probably no one left to stop him now.

After firing New College’s legit president, a triumphant Rufo vowed to ram through the governor’s agenda, which includes abolishing the school’s “department of excellence and inclusion, terminate the department’s four employees, ban diversity statements, prohibit mandatory diversity training and prohibit identity-based preference,” according to a Tampa Bay Times report. The school doesn’t have mandatory diversity training, but no matter — libs were owned.

Libs were owned not only at New College but elsewhere in the state’s public university system yesterday. The governor gave a press conference, which was covered by the Independent Florida Alligator, UF’s student-run newspaper:

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will completely defund diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at Florida universities during a press conference Tuesday morning.

DeSantis addressed what he called “DEI bureaucracies,” or departments within universities that promote diversity, equality and inclusion, which he said impose a liberal agenda on university students and faculty.

DeSantis yammered about the state’s highly ranked public university system while vowing to transform it so decent white Christian snowflakes won’t encounter alarming ideas, a dissonate note that flew right over the intended audience’s head. DeSantis had a stooge on hand as usual:

UF sophomore Emily Sturge spoke at the press conference to attest to her experience. She has had professors tell her women have no rights, she said, and described classes as “how to be a leftist 101.”

“I’m proud to say that after two years of being on my college campus, I’m still a conservative, I still have faith in God,” she said. “I’ve survived the woke-ism at least for two years.”

Sturge, who’s an ambassador for far-right campus advocacy group Turning Point USA, according to her Instagram bio, said she’s been labeled a racist, xenophobe and misogynist for being a proud American.

Speaking of stooges, a Jeb-appointee judge ruled that even though so far he only dreams of being POTUS, DeSantis has executive privilege. This is a gambit that will enable DeSantis to consolidate power even more swiftly, not just across the university system but in all facets of government: (TBT):

In multiple lawsuits, DeSantis’ lawyers have claimed that the governor wields executive privilege, a special right invoked by U.S. presidents that shields them from disclosing information of their choosing.

Yet in a bombshell decision last month in an otherwise little-noticed lawsuit, a Tallahassee judge agreed with DeSantis’ attorneys that he, too, possesses executive privilege.

The case, which is being appealed, sets up a high-stakes test of Florida’s government transparency laws — widely considered among the most open in the country. If higher courts uphold that DeSantis has the right to shield certain records, it could dramatically hinder the public’s ability to pry information out of the state, open government advocates warn…

TBT also noted that the language in Dempsey’s order was “highly similar” to the proposal DeSantis’s lawyers submitted as a template.

This is one of the ways democracies die, friends — the slow-boiled frog method rather than a cataclysmic uprising by yahoos. Voters think they’re in still in charge while an authoritarian goon flatters their prejudices, all the while coopting agencies, intimidating opponents and whittling away at the electoral machinery until there’s nothing left but a sham.

Sorry to be Debbie Downer, but the news hasn’t been super uplifting where I sit. Open thread.

PS: Every time I post something about Florida’s shitty government, people pop up in comments to tell me I should leave and/or to express their deep, implacable, whole-body loathing for my subtropical shithole. Please proceed if that’s your jam, but do keep in mind that there are millions of people in the country’s third-most populous state who are appalled at what’s happening and have our reasons for staying.

As an alternative activity, I recommend contacting sportsball leagues, corporate retreat organizers, etc., and letting them know you believe they should refuse to hold events in Florida until its shitty government stops persecuting women, queer people and black people.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      I don’t think a lot of FL will care about DEI. But I wonder if these yahoos will ruin Florida’s education system in ways that voters will care about.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I have been assured in the comments of this very blog that New College is unimportant and tiny, so I have no idea why anyone is concerned about this at all.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      DeSantis yammered about the state’s highly ranked public university system while vowing to transform it so decent white Christian snowflakes won’t encounter alarming ideas

      They complain about ‘safe spaces’ but they’re trying to turn the entire country into one huge ‘safe space’ for themselves.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kent

      @Baud:I don’t think a lot of FL will care about DEI. But I wonder if these yahoos will ruin Florida’s education system in ways that voters will care about.

      They already have, and no one cared.  At least not enough to do anything about it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      Florida have term limits on governors?  I’m just wondering when we’re going to get to enjoy having the Rage Munchkin in the United States Senate.

      (he will not be president.  Too short for the job, literally)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JMG

      When the next black five-star football recruit publicly rejects Florida and Florida State because of DeSantis, voters will take notice. Until then, no. Most of ’em have kids already out of college and grandkids too young for it anyway.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kent

      @JMG:When the next black five-star football recruit publicly rejects Florida and Florida State because of DeSantis, voters will take notice. Until then, no. Most of ’em have kids already out of college and grandkids too young for it anyway.

      And the grandkids almost certainly don’t live in Florida anyway.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      AM in NC

      How are local Florida papers and TV news shows covering this assault on public education, Betty?  Is DeSantis getting a pass, or is there some pushback?

      And I like your suggestion about those of us outside of Florida using our voices to pressure national organizations not to do business in states that are openly hostile to so many of us.

      It worked here in NC with sportsball boycotting our state after the odious HB2 passed.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      Working at UF, the DEI aspects are so intricately joined with employment in general, that I wonder how they will accomplish this.  And please don’t break UF.  5th in the nation is a huge honor.  Jeez. Where is the big orange doofus with his DeSatan information?  Can’t that jackass be good for something?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @JMG:

      “How Ron DeSantis ruined public education in Florida” won’t get any traction but “How Ron DeSantis ruined Gator Football” might.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JAFD

      Many thanks to all my fellow jackals for your microwave advice !

      News is that the Stockholm is sailing to the scrapyard
      https://thepointsguy.com/news/astoria-worlds-oldest-cruise-vessel-scrapped/

      … some memories are recalled. Now, as I was fascinated by big boats ( In those days, you could pay a dime, walk with my father onto the Chester-Bridgeport Ferry, and ride back and fourth across the river for a summer afternoon, catching the breeze.). And Richardson Dilworth, then mayor of Philadelphia, was returning from a European vacation on the Andria Doria, so ’twas big story in the Bulletin and Inquirer

      And the sinking of the Doria happened on my sixth birthday. So it’s basically the first ‘news happening in the big wide world’ that I remember…

      NYC actually ad a bit of snow this morning.  Not sure if ‘measurable’,  but I think we did break the longest ‘snow drought’ record.

      Hope you’re all havving a good day.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I feel for you. I don’t know what you do because your state Democratic party seems feckless. Florida just seems like a perfect storm. Ruthless GOP. Service economy with lots of low paying jobs which don’t need good educations. New immigrants who get taken in by the ‘dems are soshulists commies like your native country’ trope. Rich NE transplants moving down there for low/no taxes.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cope

      When I started teaching public school in Florida in 1989 after a decade working in “the real world”, I quickly got the impression based on the actions of my school’s administrators and the school board that it was almost is if they wanted the system to fail or if not exactly fail, at least not succeed. When I retired 28 years later, I was sure of it but had come to realize that the impetus for this attitude against free public education came from higher governing and political interests. Ron DeSantis is simply the logical outcome of that movement, just as was DJT.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @The Moar You Know: Rage Munchkin is good — gonna steal that. DeSantis can’t run for governor again. I wouldn’t be completely shocked if he chickens out of a contest with Trump and ran against Rick Scott in the US Senate primary in 2024.

      Rumor has it that Navy Hat Nosferatu and Rage Munchkin despise each other, and a partial senate term would give the latter a place to park his ass while he awaits Trump’s death. He’s in his 40s so has time.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @lowtechcyclist: Literally passing laws banning curricula that might make any white kid feel bad/uncomfortable about Slavery.  It really speaks volumes about their priorities and fucked up worldview.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      kindness

      No doubt there are more potential Democratic voters who just don’t vote.  I have to hope the population of the state isn’t quite so tilted to rightwingnutz.  How does one get these people to vote?  I have no idea.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty

      I see the DeSantis legislature is onboard with the crazy. Dress code for the ladies, including skirt length. I hope the anti-DeSantis population will start asserting itself more vocally.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @AM in NC:

      And I like your suggestion about those of us outside of Florida using our voices to pressure national organizations not to do business in states that are openly hostile to so many of us.

      That’s a challenge.  It’s one thing to boycott a single state, but focus tends to get lost if there’s even two states being boycotted.  In this case, we’d be boycotting probably twenty states or more.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      Corcoran is a political hack who has a law degree from TV preacher Pat Robertson’s diploma mill.

      Oh good grief!  Also, how fitting that Pat Robertson was (is?) running a diploma mill.

      Reply

