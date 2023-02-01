The DeSantis hostile takeover of New College of Florida is complete. The hard-right extremists the governor recently appointed to the school’s board of trustees, including anti-CRT propagandist Christopher Rufo and local Christo-fascist Eddie Speir, fired the college president yesterday and installed a placeholder until DeSantis lackey Richard Corcoran can take over as “interim” president next month.

I put scare quotes around “interim” because I suspect DeSantis’s edu-goons will sleaze Corcoran into the office permanently the way they corruptly placed former Republican Senator Ben Sasse at the University of Florida. The backstory: the board of governors overcame objections to the secretive process they used to pick candidates for the UF position by saying there would be a rigorous and sunshiny process applied to selecting the next UF president among the finalists. Then they presented one finalist, Sasse, and the next thing you know, that hack is watching his $300K pool being constructed.

Anyhoo, Corcoran has been in the market for a university president gig for a couple of years now. He basically got laughed out of contention for the presidency of Florida State University last year because that university’s presidential search committee refused to put him on the short list. They had good reason: Corcoran is a political hack who has a law degree from TV preacher Pat Robertson’s diploma mill.

Also, Corcoran’s entire record as a lobbyist and statehouse legislator makes it clear he is an enemy of public education, which is why DeSantis appointed him education commissioner. I suspect DeSantis will avenge Corcoran’s humiliating rejection by FSU by giving him the New College job. There’s probably no one left to stop him now.

After firing New College’s legit president, a triumphant Rufo vowed to ram through the governor’s agenda, which includes abolishing the school’s “department of excellence and inclusion, terminate the department’s four employees, ban diversity statements, prohibit mandatory diversity training and prohibit identity-based preference,” according to a Tampa Bay Times report. The school doesn’t have mandatory diversity training, but no matter — libs were owned.

Libs were owned not only at New College but elsewhere in the state’s public university system yesterday. The governor gave a press conference, which was covered by the Independent Florida Alligator, UF’s student-run newspaper:

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will completely defund diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at Florida universities during a press conference Tuesday morning. DeSantis addressed what he called “DEI bureaucracies,” or departments within universities that promote diversity, equality and inclusion, which he said impose a liberal agenda on university students and faculty.

DeSantis yammered about the state’s highly ranked public university system while vowing to transform it so decent white Christian snowflakes won’t encounter alarming ideas, a dissonate note that flew right over the intended audience’s head. DeSantis had a stooge on hand as usual:

UF sophomore Emily Sturge spoke at the press conference to attest to her experience. She has had professors tell her women have no rights, she said, and described classes as “how to be a leftist 101.” “I’m proud to say that after two years of being on my college campus, I’m still a conservative, I still have faith in God,” she said. “I’ve survived the woke-ism at least for two years.” Sturge, who’s an ambassador for far-right campus advocacy group Turning Point USA, according to her Instagram bio, said she’s been labeled a racist, xenophobe and misogynist for being a proud American.

Speaking of stooges, a Jeb-appointee judge ruled that even though so far he only dreams of being POTUS, DeSantis has executive privilege. This is a gambit that will enable DeSantis to consolidate power even more swiftly, not just across the university system but in all facets of government: (TBT):

In multiple lawsuits, DeSantis’ lawyers have claimed that the governor wields executive privilege, a special right invoked by U.S. presidents that shields them from disclosing information of their choosing. Yet in a bombshell decision last month in an otherwise little-noticed lawsuit, a Tallahassee judge agreed with DeSantis’ attorneys that he, too, possesses executive privilege. The case, which is being appealed, sets up a high-stakes test of Florida’s government transparency laws — widely considered among the most open in the country. If higher courts uphold that DeSantis has the right to shield certain records, it could dramatically hinder the public’s ability to pry information out of the state, open government advocates warn…

TBT also noted that the language in Dempsey’s order was “highly similar” to the proposal DeSantis’s lawyers submitted as a template.

This is one of the ways democracies die, friends — the slow-boiled frog method rather than a cataclysmic uprising by yahoos. Voters think they’re in still in charge while an authoritarian goon flatters their prejudices, all the while coopting agencies, intimidating opponents and whittling away at the electoral machinery until there’s nothing left but a sham.

Sorry to be Debbie Downer, but the news hasn’t been super uplifting where I sit. Open thread.

PS: Every time I post something about Florida’s shitty government, people pop up in comments to tell me I should leave and/or to express their deep, implacable, whole-body loathing for my subtropical shithole. Please proceed if that’s your jam, but do keep in mind that there are millions of people in the country’s third-most populous state who are appalled at what’s happening and have our reasons for staying.

As an alternative activity, I recommend contacting sportsball leagues, corporate retreat organizers, etc., and letting them know you believe they should refuse to hold events in Florida until its shitty government stops persecuting women, queer people and black people.