In A World Full of Garbage People

It really takes some work to stand out as a truly awful human being, but some people are just up to the task. I present to you Victoria Kavanaugh and Dave Opperman:

n May 2021, a nurse at UnitedHealthcare called a colleague to share some welcome news about a problem the two had been grappling with for weeks.

United provided the health insurance plan for students at Penn State University. It was a large and potentially lucrative account: lots of young, healthy students paying premiums in, not too many huge medical reimbursements going out.

But one student was costing United a lot of money. Christopher McNaughton suffered from a crippling case of ulcerative colitis — an ailment that caused him to develop severe arthritis, debilitating diarrhea, numbing fatigue and life-threatening blood clots. His medical bills were running nearly $2 million a year.

United had flagged McNaughton’s case as a “high dollar account,” and the company was reviewing whether it needed to keep paying for the expensive cocktail of drugs crafted by a Mayo Clinic specialist that had brought McNaughton’s disease under control after he’d been through years of misery.

On the 2021 phone call, which was recorded by the company, nurse Victoria Kavanaugh told her colleague that a doctor contracted by United to review the case had concluded that McNaughton’s treatment was “not medically necessary.” Her colleague, Dave Opperman, reacted to the news with a long laugh.

“I knew that was coming,” said Opperman, who heads up a United subsidiary that brokered the health insurance contract between United and Penn State. “I did too,” Kavanaugh replied.

Opperman then complained about McNaughton’s mother, whom he referred to as “this woman,” for “screaming and yelling” and “throwing tantrums” during calls with United.

The pair agreed that any appeal of the United doctor’s denial of the treatment would be a waste of the family’s time and money.

“We’re still gonna say no,” Opperman said.

These people should be tarred and feathered. Imagine showing up every day to work and slaving away to make someone else’s life a living hell to save a few bucks for a corporation that would fire you at the drop of a hat and make 20 billion in profits last year. I hope they get rectal cancer and have their claims denied.

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Insurance companies are not to be trusted.

      Rebrand “single-payer” as “single-insurer.”  Do it for medical and for auto.

      The only role for insurance companies is utter disaster: your house burns down, you die, etc.  For anything else — anything where there is any POSSIBLE dispute, no matter how farfetched — they’re gonna weasel until you actually DO die.

      They’re worse than banks, and that’s saying something

      (And as a corollary: who actually chooses to do that for a living? I mean, what kind of empty frozen wasteland of a soul is necessary even to contemplate it?  Like, how many Kevin McCarthys ARE there?)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cmorenc

      Case comes to trial…it’s the insurance company’s doctor vs the Mayo Clinic in the family’s suit against United Healthcare…especially because the insurance company will be the principal named defendant, the jury shouldn’t have much difficulty sussing out who’s the shill here.  And so United Healthcare’s main tactic will be to insert as much delay in the legal process as possible.  In the end, United will lose, but meanwhile they will have held onto several million $ for a few years longer than they would have had they honored the claim up-front.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jacqueline Squid Onassis

      Now that’s the UHC I know and love!  I was happy to cost them over $100k during the 6 months I was their client.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      @cmorenc: sure, *IF* the family has the economic AND emotional means to pursue it, neither of which is at all assured.  And this is exactly what the inscos count on — probably more the latter than the former, because there are attorneys who will take good cases on contingency, but the family has to have the mental reserves to see it through.

      Inscos have evolved into the lowest of bottom-feeding scum.  There is an economic need for risk-sharing, but they have turned it into little more than a con game.  By and large, they are scum.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      But I’ve been told that people in Canada and the UK have to wait many days to see a specialist sometime and that is definitely way worse than this, for sure, yes indeed.

      It’s disturbing that someone would go into nursing when they apparently lack a soul.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      This is why I’m glad CA universities moved all student policies onto the exchange. They can still target individuals, but the risk pool is so large that it wouldn’t be done in this manner.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Luigidaman

      My sister is a medical doctor. For years she has told me not to use United Healthcare.  The reason?  UH always turned down her patients’ requests for treatment.  They are evil bastards.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      I truly wonder how people like this can live with themselves. I don’t get it. How do they keep getting up in the morning, telling their husbands, wives and children that they love them, and then go out and do shit like this. I can only guess that there’s something missing within them, something that makes the rest of us human. In a real sense, they aren’t fully or truly human. Former Guy and de Santis are examples of this on a grander scale, but these creatures are many, and they walk among us.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Moar You Know

      After my botched intestinal surgery in 2021, I started getting the treatment from UHC.  Daily phone calls:  “oh, we’re so concerned about you.  What caused this?”

      Not being stupid, knowing goddamn well they had a lawyer on the line, I told them to ask my doctor.

      Then they started refusing to pay for imaging.  They refused to pay for a home nurse.  They refused to pay for a lot of things that could probably have helped.

      I’ve not posted about this before because it’s a real bummer of a story, and more than one party shares some blame in the condition I’m left in, but while not technically crippled (I can still work and can still play three hour gigs, albeit in pain) I’m in constant non-trivial pain and likely will be for the rest of my life.

      And every single goddamn claim I file for anything with them now gets fought.  Doesn’t matter if it’s fucking aspirin.  Every claim gets denied and has to be appealed.

      I though Kaiser was bad but I may well go back to them.  UHC is far, far worse.  Those are the only two choices I’ve got

      ETA:  there were five surgeries in all.  I’m sure I cost them well over 2 million bucks.  Hope so, anyway.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sukabi

      if there’s a way to hold the insurance company’s  ” evaluation doctors and nurses responsible  for their bullshit denials it needs to be done….they are causing immense pain, suffering and death….also the CEOs and board members…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @hueyplong: @Martin: the Crazification Factor is real, but they’re not by any means all sociopaths. I would even doubt the 5% figure, although that perhaps begs definition.  I’ve known only a few indisputable sociopaths in my life, and they have been — thankfully! — VERY few and far between.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mathguy

      @sukabi: Good luck with that. We can’t even get a guy admitting to a crime, encouraging others to commit crimes as he is recorded, and promising pardons to said criminals, indicted.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Captain C

      @cmorenc:

      but meanwhile they will have held onto several million $ for a few years longer than they would have had they honored the claim up-front.

      And most importantly to themselves, “earned” interest or other profits on those several million bucks.

      Edited to put quotes around “earned.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      PJ

      @The Moar You Know: Insurers don’t make money when they have to pay out on claims.

      I’m really sorry for what happened to you, the illness and the treatment by UHC.

      But it’s not just UHC.  My insurer is BCBS.  I had a serious illness that required a big dollar treatment.  I made sure I got pre-authorization for the treatment and related care.  Despite all this, BCBS denied every single claim related to my treatment.  I spent hours most weeks toward the end of last year on the phone with them, disputing their denials.  They have started to finally acknowledge that the first of the claims are covered, and hopefully they will cover the rest, but who knows.

      After that, they wholesale denied claims from my PCP and specialists, all of who are listed on the BCBS website as in network (and on the hospital’s website as well), on the grounds that they were out of network.  When I pointed out that they were listed on the website as in network when the care was provided, and are still listed as in network, I was told that their website may not be an accurate reflection of which doctors are in network and that they dropped out of network at some point, but at which date they could not tell me.  If this is the actual case, they would still have to cover the care as a surprise bill, but I have a feeling that someone decided I had cost them enough money for the year and that everything that was submitted for me should just be denied, and they lazily put down the stupidest reason to deny coverage that they could think of.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chetan Murthy

      @sukabi: I remember that doc from some Maryland university, that was the goto expert witness (for the coal/insurance companies) for all black lung cases: he *always* found that the lung disease wasn’t caused by coal, nosirree.

      IIRC, he never faced any payback, any sanctions, any penalties.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Tim Ellis

      @Alison Rose: I live in Canada now and the waiting is honestly comparable anyway; my partner waited almost a year to see a specialist in Michigan, and she had gold-plated University of Chicago insurance at the time AND the means to pay a decent chunk of fees. She waited slightly less to see the same brand of specialist here in Canada, and of course it was totally free.

      Canadian progressives are constantly saying “oh don’t just say Canada is better than the US, we have so many problems too, it’s not better here, we need to make big changes” and like, yeah, there’s room for improvement, but having lived as a poor person on both sides of the border, they really are underestimating just how fucking evil the US healthcare system treats anyone who makes less than 6 figures, and just how desperate and scary it is to experience that. I once carved glass out of my hand with a razor blade because I knew we couldn’t afford a doctor’s visit, let alone surgery. “Might have to wait a day or two” is just orders of magnitude better than “hope it isn’t fatal and endure constant pain or go bankrupt”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ohio Mom

      @Alison Rose: That bit about Canadians waiting to see specialists always makes me roll my eyes. We wait for specialists here too.

      Even specialists I am a regular patient of make me wait. That’s phrased wrong, they aren’t making me wait on purpose, their schedules are full up.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RaflW

      If Republicans have their way in ’24 or soon after, everyone in this country will have United Healthcare-level insurance, or worse, or nothing at all.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      BQuimby

      I worked for a behav health ins co which shall remain nameless (fuckingbastards) and they would train/instruc us to reject claims regardless of their validity as people would overwhelmingly NOT fight the denial…esp people w/mental health issues.  KaChing.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RaflW

      @Alison Rose: Dermatologists are some of the worst. When I finally got an appt about 5 years ago, the doc I saw was frank (and sounded angry): She had known for a while in med school that she wanted to be a dermatologist.

      She said it was really difficult to get a residency. And that the dermos already in practice basically conspire to limit new entrants to protect their ability to charge high prices.

      Fast forward 4.5 years, and I cannot get an appt with this doctor, basically. Scheduling is a nightmare. I finally get an appt with a resident, and my old Dermo is the attending. I don’t blame her for not being able to see her directly, though she did treat me at this second appt. Pretty much none of the dermos in my entire network have appointments less than 5-6 months out.

      What if the pre-cancerous little thingies she froze off had been more serious? 5-6 f***ing months of carcinoma growing is, uhhh, a bad thing.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Roger Moore

      @Ohio Mom:

      That bit about Canadians waiting to see specialists always makes me roll my eyes. We wait for specialists here too.

      See, but in the US, it’s an insurance company employee who denies your claim or forces you to wait for care, while in Canada it’s a government bureaucrat.  I hope you can understand why one is wholesome and good and the other is the distillation of evil.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Alison Rose: Yep, I pretty much have gold-plated everything when it comes to healthcare (due to my employer and because I don’t have dependents now, not because I’m raking in the big bucks). And I have GREAT docs (and nurses, and PAs, and…). But, I have plenty of waits, from the GP all the way through to spinal surgeons. Current issues cause lots of pain. All the time. As in, no sleep. Would be really nice to get things taken care of, like, now. I have yet to wait less then a month for each visit to each specialist, and usually delays are more like two to three months. My colleagues in Canada and France just shake their heads when we chat about this.

      USA! USA! USA

      ETA: I know how lucky I am compared to just about anyone else…in the US

      ETA2:

      <a href=”#comment-8753010″>@The Moar You Know</a>:

      &nbsp; Yep, these days it takes a lot willpower for me to not snap at everyone all the time. It’s fatiguing, which just adds to the pain.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Soprano2

      @The Moar You Know: Come sit by me. I’ve had chronic back pain since I was 27. I’ve learned to manage it, but I’ve wondered how much different I’d be without it. Some days it would be easier to say what parts of my body don’t hurt.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MobiusKlein

      @The Moar You Know: My $$$,$$$ heart surgery in 2021 funded by UHC cost me $2,000 out of pocket.  No trouble getting it approved.Maybe I had the gold coverage – will find out if Aetna* is worse now in 2023, since corporate daddy changed the plans this year​
      * Accolade sub-brand​
       

      Mental health coverage however was a super pain with UHC.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ruckus

      @TaMara:

      I have said it before here, for-profit healthcare is a crime.

      Against the entirety of humanity.

      You left out that last part.

      The concept that a country can not take care of it’s citizens, can not provide equality in both humanity and in minimum financial support, for the cost of a wealth class that has far, far more than they  ever need – at the cost in human life and humanity defies the concept of calling itself a democracy, especially one whose basic premise is equality, is one of the most damning of idiotic, asinine lies in human history

      And yes, I’ve voted every time allowed, volunteered and served in it’s military, paid my taxes, and will continue to do that as long as I am physically and mentally able.

      Reply

