On The Road – BigJimSlade – Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent

On The Road – BigJimSlade – Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent

by | 7 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

BigJimSlade

So the next day, after visiting Aiguille du Midi and hiking much of the way back, we took a gondola up the other side to Planpraz on the Grand Balcon sud (south, again, because it faces southish). We planned a longer hike to the right, if you’re looking uphill, but the weather was threatening. We opted for a shorter hike up to Le Brévent (which is gondola-accessible).

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent 8

This is looking back to where we descended back to Chamonix the day before. You can see where the cog train goes, and some traces of the trail. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent 7

That’s our destination for today, Le Brévent. We will hike up the hill to the right and come around the back side of the ridge you can see. Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent 6

When we got to the ridge, this is looking across north-west, deeper into France and Maison de la réserve naturelle de Passy. (I just noticed that on google maps, I didn’t know what it was at the time.) Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent 5

Many times throughout the day we would look back towards Mt. Blanc and Aiguille du Midi (I swear I’m going to misspell that at some point.) You can see Aiguille du Midi to the middle left, along the ridge, and Mt. Blanc is under a blanket. We definitely picked the right day to go up there – we had great views the day before :-) Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent 4

More views to the north-west. Embiggenhttps://surfwoodroad.com/alps2022/images/planpraz-le-brevent/P7040273.jpg

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent 3

A pano looking north (and north-east and north-west). Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent 2

This is the main path up to Le Brévent, but we spent some time on smaller trails, including climbing a couple of (very) short ladders!  The craggy rocks in the near to mid-distance with a little patch of snow, they continue for a bit and provide tons of nice little challenges for local climbers (we saw quite a few). Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent 1

While we were up at Le Brévent, a helicopter was dropping something off… Embiggen

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Hiking in the Alps, Chamonix and Grindelwald 2022, Planpraz to Le Brévent

…really? It was dropping off this old piece of junk? They were lowering this thing about 5 – 10 yards away from me – I scooted quickly to the side. It was a bit unnerving to have them plop this thing down right next to me! Embiggen

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      TKH

      Ah, the memories! I climbed Montblanc almost 50 years ago, a highlight of my alpinistic “career”, such as it is. There is bivouac box some 400m below the peak and then you walk up this narrow ridge to the summit plateau with sheer drop offs either side. We then descended through the mer de glace, winding our way between the crevasses on narrow ice bridges (that’s the apron in the center of the third picture).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mai Naem mobile

      The first two pictures look like they’re missing Julie Andrews walking along singing ‘The Hills are Alive With The Sound of Music.’

      Reply

