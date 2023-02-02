On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

So the next day, after visiting Aiguille du Midi and hiking much of the way back, we took a gondola up the other side to Planpraz on the Grand Balcon sud (south, again, because it faces southish). We planned a longer hike to the right, if you’re looking uphill, but the weather was threatening. We opted for a shorter hike up to Le Brévent (which is gondola-accessible).