BigJimSlade
So the next day, after visiting Aiguille du Midi and hiking much of the way back, we took a gondola up the other side to Planpraz on the Grand Balcon sud (south, again, because it faces southish). We planned a longer hike to the right, if you’re looking uphill, but the weather was threatening. We opted for a shorter hike up to Le Brévent (which is gondola-accessible).
This is looking back to where we descended back to Chamonix the day before. You can see where the cog train goes, and some traces of the trail. Embiggen
That’s our destination for today, Le Brévent. We will hike up the hill to the right and come around the back side of the ridge you can see. Embiggen
When we got to the ridge, this is looking across north-west, deeper into France and Maison de la réserve naturelle de Passy. (I just noticed that on google maps, I didn’t know what it was at the time.) Embiggen
Many times throughout the day we would look back towards Mt. Blanc and Aiguille du Midi (I swear I’m going to misspell that at some point.) You can see Aiguille du Midi to the middle left, along the ridge, and Mt. Blanc is under a blanket. We definitely picked the right day to go up there – we had great views the day before :-) Embiggen
More views to the north-west. Embiggenhttps://surfwoodroad.com/alps2022/images/planpraz-le-brevent/P7040273.jpg
A pano looking north (and north-east and north-west). Embiggen
This is the main path up to Le Brévent, but we spent some time on smaller trails, including climbing a couple of (very) short ladders! The craggy rocks in the near to mid-distance with a little patch of snow, they continue for a bit and provide tons of nice little challenges for local climbers (we saw quite a few). Embiggen
While we were up at Le Brévent, a helicopter was dropping something off… Embiggen
…really? It was dropping off this old piece of junk? They were lowering this thing about 5 – 10 yards away from me – I scooted quickly to the side. It was a bit unnerving to have them plop this thing down right next to me! Embiggen
