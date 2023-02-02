Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Autobiography of Malcolm X (Open Thread)

In a recent Sunday night Medium Cool post that focused on autobiographies, several people mentioned that The Autobiography of Malcolm X had had a profound effect them.  That was a pivotal book for me, too, and the following week I announced that we would have a Medium Cool dedicated to talking about the book, and how we were impacted by what we read, and by the man himself.

The Autobiography of Malcolm X

I would like to be able to say that I am clever enough to have scheduled that post to coincide with Black History Monty, but I am not; the timing is just a happy accident.

The discussion of The Autobiography of Malcolm X is scheduled for Sunday, Feb  12 at 7 pm.

Some folks said they planned to read the book again before the discussion, myself included.  Have I done that?  Sadly, not yet!   There’s obviously no need to read the book, or to read it again, in order to participate in the conversation.  But for any who wants to reacquaint themselves with the book, I found an audio recording of the book that’s free to listen to on YouTube without a subscription.

If the first few minutes are any indication, the narrator, Joe Morton, is really excellent.  And I say that as someone who is really picky about narration.

Totally open thread.

      narya

      Joe Morton starred in “Brother from Another Planet,” IIRC, which is a wonderful early-John-Sayles movie–and not unrelated to the Black History Month themes.

      Steeplejack

      Thanks for the reminder. Ordering it for my Kindle. I don’t think I’ve read it since high school, along with Eldridge Cleaver’s Soul on Ice and some others. (Hmm, I wonder how that one holds up.)

      MisterDancer

      @narya: And many people’ll know him as Dr. Dyson, the inventor of Skynet from Terminator 2.

      Great actor! And thanks, Watergirl, for doing this!

      cmorenc

      “Autobiography of MalcolmX” is exactly the type of book DeSantis seeks to prevent Florida students from being exposed to in schools and libraries.  OTOH I’ll bet books by Booker T. Washington will pass muster, since BT Washington’s message about black adaptation to Jim Crow legal/political regimes is comfortably compatible with the sort of hard core anti-woke vision of society and race RWers are intent on imposing in Florida.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Behold a Dick Cavett debate wherein James Baldwin destroys an effete Yale professor and shows how and why out of touch academics are incapable of addressing institutional, systemic racism as it affects individuals.

      This is probably illegal to view in any school in Florida, all the way through Masters’ programs.

      Link

      zhena gogolia

      @narya: Yes, I love Joe Morton. I loved that movie when it came out, but haven’t seen it since. And I loved the Autobiography of Malcolm X, but I do not have time to reread it right now or even listen to it.

      Eduardo

      One of the most influential books of my early youth and the most riveting for sure.

      In Cuba you could read a lot of boring stuff and the classics (including Jules Verne kind of books) and also, funny enough, some of the realism socialist was actually entertaining.

      They made the exception with Malcom X’s autobiography and I just could not stop readying it until I finished.

      E&C’s Dad

      I wish I had deep thoughts on the Autobiography of Malcolm X. Alex Haley is talented of course and deserves credit. In my reading of it, the book worked in large party because it eventually chronicled his breach with the Nation of Islam and his trip to Mecca.  The Malcolm that comes of out Mecca is an extreme contrast to the Malcolm who was the public face of NOI. It didn’t lessen the power of his critique of American life—he was no less radical—but it felt like his vision was clarified.  Definitely worth the read.

      It’s disappointing to me that you can basically only get it as a trade paperback if you want an actual book.

      WhatsMyNym

      Anybody out there who has experience with e-readers?  Have you tried more than one

      ETA: I have difficulty focusing both eyes on the words because of cornea issues.

      hueyplong

      @narya: I clicked on this thread to see if anyone mentioned Brother From Another Planet and, boom, it’s in the very first post. Well done.

      zhena gogolia: Rewatched Brother during covid and it held up fine.

      Jerry

      @WhatsMyNym:  Anybody out there who has experience with e-readers?  Have you tried more than one?

      I’ve tried the Barnes & Noble Nook and the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. The Paperwhite is really, really good. Easy on the eyes while reading and holds loads of books.

      WaterGirl

      I don’t typically watch any of the news shows, but I am happy to see this as part of Ron Klain’s goodbye tour.

