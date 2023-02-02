If Candlemas be bright and clear

There’ll be two winters in the year;

If Candlemas has clouds and rain

Old winter shall not come again



The Pennsytucky whistlepig (more correctly, the local tourist marketing reps) has predicted six more weeks of winter. So far we’ve barely had a winter here in the Boston area, which is making everyone jumpy, because we remember a mild January as a prelude to absolutely horrible February / March / April.

Alternate view, with due respect to BettyC and Adam, among other fine BJ jackals…

How we do Groundhog Day in Florida! ???? @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LnG1raputz — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) February 1, 2023





Elsewhere, welcome to Black History Month, another period of dependable (excruciating) repetition…

“Why must you always concentrate on color?” As always, this answer from James Baldwin is what you were looking for. Must watch.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/YsJcsmyxsT — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) February 1, 2023



