Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

“But what about the lurkers?”

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

The willow is too close to the house.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Groundhog Day

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Groundhog Day

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)
If Candlemas be bright and clear
There’ll be two winters in the year;
If Candlemas has clouds and rain
Old winter shall not come again

 
The Pennsytucky whistlepig (more correctly, the local tourist marketing reps) has predicted six more weeks of winter. So far we’ve barely had a winter here in the Boston area, which is making everyone jumpy, because we remember a mild January as a prelude to absolutely horrible February / March / April.

Alternate view, with due respect to BettyC and Adam, among other fine BJ jackals…



Elsewhere, welcome to Black History Month, another period of dependable (excruciating) repetition…


Readership capture:

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Groundhog Day 1

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Betsy
  • eclare
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • Princess
  • sab
  • zhena gogolia

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      They’re predicting a low of -8F Friday night when the big Arctic blast hits us full on, making me think about taking steps to keep the pipes from freezing. That low a temperature almost never happens around here; single digits Fahrenheit is rare.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Oh. I make a point of avoiding Bill Murray whenever and wherever possible. Something about him on a screen of any size rubs me the wrong way.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betsy

      I’m living where I don’t want to live, working in a job that I don’t love, but it’s unbeatable for work-from-home and flexibility — but my life energy and talents are being wasted.  Too much stuff and family connex to move. Can’t deal with the disruption of finding another job.

      Don’t have time to downsize and get more mobile — health needs and obligations keep me from working on it, plus when I’m off work and not taking care of my health,  I need to do something  to unwind, not more chores and work. Otherwise it takes a toll on my health and can’t sleep, etc.

      Too little time to live and do what I want.  Too many responsibilities. Too much caretaking. I’m stuck.

      How do I get unstuck?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      There’s holes aplenty. Have much practice sklenting around them.

      As for that particular movie, am aware of the premise, just not any individual scenes.

      Reply

