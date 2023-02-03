Good new rundown on bivalent booster benefithttps://t.co/mGmGjb0e3s by @SmithDanaG @NYTHealth pic.twitter.com/s4Cofcsxsk
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 2, 2023
What the end of the #Covid public health emergency could mean for you. The emergency expires in May and it will complicate access to tests & treatment in the U.S. https://t.co/XFEvFb630x
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 3, 2023
Vaccine makers kept $1.4 billion in prepayments for canceled #Covid shots for the world’s poor. Separate from that, Johnson & Johnson is demanding additional payment for unwanted shots, confidential documents show https://t.co/OM56doSxEl
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2023
Coronavirus: 3 more border crossings between Hong Kong, mainland China set to reopen, mandatory tests, quota system to be axed, sources say https://t.co/DPTvSaGehn @SCMPNews
— Jim Stevenson (@VOAStevenson) February 3, 2023
#TheCOVIDVoices : The costs of ignoring expert advice around public health measures.@consulting_pi @FINDdx @COVID19Tracking @COVIDNewsByMIB @SATB1231 @CovidindiaO@MoHFW_INDIA
#COVID19India #Coronavirus #PublicHealth pic.twitter.com/pX36pFgvWc
— Covid Voices (@TheCOVIDvoices) January 30, 2023
Both sides!
Following a deadly surge of the virus this winter, Japan is no longer the best-performing wealthy nation when it comes to avoiding COVID-19 deaths. https://t.co/gUzZta3dQY @japantimes
— Jim Stevenson (@VOAStevenson) February 3, 2023
Great to see how covid is getting so much more mild now that everyone has been infected so many times:#auspol #covid pic.twitter.com/lxmilz17Ht
— Dominic Meagher (@dom_ma) February 1, 2023
Seems like next wave has started in England – Covid hospital admissions definitely up (and across all regions).
Zoe app also shows cases increasing.
Combo of CH.1.1 & XBB.1.5 sub variants now at around 40%. pic.twitter.com/pPT4zhjAmQ
— Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) February 2, 2023
there doesn't seem to be a conversation about how much worse Covid is for population and NHS than flu if it's 4-5 Covid waves a year vs 1 flu wave.
Or that measures to reduce transmission of Covid (clean indoor air, masks in hosps/pharmacies/transport) would work against flu too
— Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) February 2, 2023
The future of Covid vaccines that we need now, a new feature @Nature by @ewencallaway, including nasal, for mucosal immunity, and universal, more durable, variant-proof ones with less side effectshttps://t.co/9U5xO2Ve1B pic.twitter.com/Mb8mHtDSVW
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 1, 2023
For nasal vaccines we got the first results from a large, randomized trial yesterday which were encouraging for inducing better immunity and less side-effects vs shotshttps://t.co/ufxF2r04wQ pic.twitter.com/P28GNuXW0G
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 1, 2023
The first reports of the presence of coronavirus in the central nervous system in COVID-19 pediatric patients, emphasizing the neurotropism and neuroinvasion characteristics of the virus.https://t.co/ox1ny6whus pic.twitter.com/HIPyV8uBgw
— Vipin M. Vashishtha (@vipintukur) February 2, 2023
Insert *multiple* snark emojis…
In this interview, Comer claims @RepJamesClyburn “never bothered to really dive in” to COVID aid fraud “to try to stop it”
In Sept 2020, Clyburn literally released a 4,000+ word report warning about fraud due to Trump Admin’s flawed program implementation https://t.co/j8Ktt1o0vL https://t.co/podMFMcSX3
— Ian Sams (@IanSams46) February 2, 2023
Leaving aside the truth of this, the more depressing aspect is reading the moronic drivel of anti-vaxxers in the responses. https://t.co/uUFJRznASm
— Panda Bernstein (@J4Years) February 1, 2023
Narcississtic injury: Medical personnel routinely ask about blood thinner use by people over the age of 50, Dr. (of literature) Wolf:
Monroe County, NY:
69 new cases on 01/31/23.
111 new cases on 02/01/23.
120 new cases on 02/02/23.
Finally got the right year on these, a month late.
On 2/1 the China CDC provided a summary of state of the exit tsunami in China as of 1/30:
- On 1/30, there were 24K new reported infections via PCR & 2.5% positivity rate
- On 1/30, there were 2,848 new reported infections via RAT & 2.2% positivity rate
- On 1/30, there were 164K visitors to fever clinics (95K in urban areas & 69K in rural areas, 94.3% off peak)
- As of 1/30, there were 144K hospitalized cases positive for SARS-CoV-2 (91.1% off peak), 14K of whom are in severe/critical condition (89.3% off peak)
- On 1/30, 434 COVID-19 related deaths were reported at hospitals (89.8% off peak)
- Between 1/23 – 1/30, Mainland China reported 1,676 genetic sequences from domestic COVID-19 cases, all are Omicron Variants, BA.5.2.X & BF.7.X remain dominant (combined for 99.2% of all samples; China has reported 24 cases of CH.1.1 so far
As of 1/26, 3,490M vaccine shots have been injected in Mainland China, 92.94% of China’s total population have taken at least 1 shot, & 90.6% have completed their primary courses. Among the > 60 y.o. cohort, 96% have taken at least 1 shot, 96.6% of the eligible elders from the cohort have completed their primary courses, & 92.2% of the eligible elders from the cohort have taken at least 1 booster shot. Eligible means persons who have reached the requisite time intervals from their previous shots.
For > 60 y.o. cohort vaccination rates, the China CDC is using the numbers from the comprehensive surveys that community & village offices across China had conducted in mid-Dec. as the denominator. That is producing significantly different rates than the vaccination numbers from the China National Health Commission as late as 12/14. The > 60 y.o. vaccination rates I posted on 1/31, of 1/26, had used denominator calculated from the 12/14 China NHC report: 91.53% of the cohort had taken at least 1 shot, 87.18% of the cohort had completed their primary courses, & 72.82% of the cohort had taken at least 1 shot. The differences in the latter 2 numbers to the new China CDC numbers are expected, percentage of cohort versus percentage of eligibles.
Taiwan, Hong Kong & Macau do not appear to be publishing daily data dumps, so I am using data from Worldometer.
On 2/2, Hong Kong reported 444 new positive cases & 12 new deaths. There have been 13,370 total COVID-19 deaths to date.
On 2/2, Macau reported 5 new positive case & 0 new deaths. There have been 120 total COVID-19 deaths to date.
On 2/2, Taiwan added 27,085 new positive cases & 74 new deaths. There have been 16,430 total COVID-19 deaths to date.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 324 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 5,037,242 cases. 320 of these new cases were local infections; four new cases were imported. It also reported no deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total that remains at 36,942 deaths – 0.73% of the cumulative reported total, 0.73% of resolved cases.
19,320 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, with a positivity rate of 1.6%.
There were 10,073 active cases yesterday, 176 more than the day before. 408 were in hospital. 12 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, six confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 148 patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,990,227 patients recovered – 99.1% of the cumulative reported total.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 2,656 doses of vaccine on 2nd February: 72 first doses, 101 second doses, 483 first booster doses, and 2,000 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,755,723 doses administered: 28,126,504 first doses, 27,538,237 second doses, 16,303,125 first booster doses, and 787,857 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.9% their first booster dose, and 2.4% their second booster dose.
Many moons ago, in the time before COVID, I was taking a crafts class when an elderly gentlemen ran his fingers through the table saw. The very first question out of the EMTs mouths was “are you on blood thinners?”
-
The first thing out of my mouth when getting triaged at the ER is, “I’m on blood thinners.” I don’t even wait for them to ask.
I once had a NP ask me if I’d of even bothered coming in for stitches if I hadn’t been on BTs, and it was true, I wouldn’t have, but the trail of blood I left on the store floor told me stitches were a good idea.
-
I don’t know what to make of that tweet about mRNA vaccines killing us all. I assumed that the professor in question was a professor of physics or something, but he’s apparently an “MIT Expert in Analytics, Risk Management, Health Systems, Food & Agriculture Systems, Manufacturing & Supply Chain Management”. Dr. Malhotra seems to be on an anti-mRNA crusade, so is he on to something or is he a crank?
I lean “crank”, but I’m not sure why he was included in the post.
7.
@sdhays: Thanks for looking up the “MIT professor.”
(Times of India) + (“professor“) + (omg mRNA!) = Likely conspiracy theorist with some bullshit to push
ETA: I didn’t want to get outta the boat.
-
@sdhays: Hmmm, let me guess…
(checks MIT directory) Yep, I guessed right:
-
@sdhays: There is a group of credentialed Indian anti-vax cranks. They cover their nuttery in a lot of scientific jargon and more likely than not RWNJs in both the US and the Indian context
A prominent one is Jay Bhattacharya from Stanford and he is an unabashed Modi cheerleader. It would surprise no one here that many doctors and engineers in the diaspora are amongst the most prone to RW nuttery.
-
It really pisses me off when people pull that false appeal to authority Doctor shit like Wolf does there. She knows damn well people are going to see “Dr” in front of her name and that as she’s writing about medical matters assume she has professional expertise rather than being an ignorant ( and very unobservant) loudmouth
-
@dmsilev: So his knowledge of immunology, virology, epidemology, genetics ( in particular gene function and activity) is on the same level as a slime moulds. Unlike the slime mould he’s not intelligent enough (or ethical enough) to keep quiet about it
-
@schrodingers_cat: Both sad and reassuring that we are all vulnerable populations.
-
I see Retsef Levi, the MIT professor calling for a moratorium of mRNA Covid vaccines, is a professor of Operations Management. The Business School is where I always go for my medical advice.
-
It really pisses me off when people pull that false appeal to authority Doctor shit like Wolf does there.
Absolutely.
I’ve got a Ph.D. in mathematics and I’ve been a professional statistician for the past quarter-century, but I don’t wave that doctorate around even in a professional context because people who have Ph.D.’s in statistics know a shitload of things that this converted mathematician doesn’t. Math and stats may be more closely related fields than most, but what the doctorate represents still doesn’t carry over from one to the other.
So when people put that Ph.D. after their name (or ‘Dr.’ in front of it) in contexts where it’s way less relevant than mine is in statistics, they’re substantially misrepresenting themselves. Maybe not quite at a George Santos level, but working on it AFAIAC.
-
Between it -10 outside and us being low, I am grateful some good things, like grocery delivery, are hanging on. Since we are dealing with a surge in those with long viral syndrome, let’s acknowledge that as a society.
-
@lowtechcyclist: Do you have a suggestion on a book/s on the History of Math? I am interested in how different ideas developed rather than a chronological saga.
-
I bet if Dr. Jill Biden used her credentials to recommend vaccines, all these anti-vax PhDs would go apeshit.
-
@Baud: Unfortunately some MDs are also anti-vax. Its not just the nutty RWNJs busybody PhDs opining about stuff they are not experts in.
-
Yep, I have a special place in my heart for outright scam artists who use Dr – insert name- here PhD in their letterheads
-
True. Every human is susceptible to crazy.
-
@kalakal: Don’t disparage slime molds.
Seriously.
-
@lowtechcyclist: Weirdly enough, it was mainly in academia (especially doing in house stuff at the uni where I taught) that it was absolutely necessary to whack people over the head with one’s credentials. When I was abd some of our departmental tenured faculty (which were the worst at this kind of pettiness) loved to remind me, ‘well, you’re not ‘Doctor’ yet.’
-
@Hildebrand: This is also very true for every non-white-guy in or adjacent to the academy.
If you don’t make it clear that you are credentialed and expect to be respected as such, too many people (mostly but not only white guys) will see you as some form of the help.
-
@Princess: The Business School is where I always go for my medical advice.
It may be more accurate than their business advice.
-
This must be field dependent. Among the people I work with, waving your doctorate around- unless it’s a newly minted one and you’re bragging you finally made it- is strongly frowned upon. There are all kinds of ways of doing this, not least of which is that professors encourage everyone to call them by their first names. I can’t recall anyone’s ideas being criticized because the person suggesting them didn’t have the right degree.
-
@Baud: Anti-vax is crazy, their adherence is to Hindu nationalism is self serving since they are mostly upper caste and male.
-
@glc: I stand corrected
-
Flight attendants have to follow a script before every flight. It used to blow my brains that they kept having to do that. But a friend of mine survived 4 plane crashes. He told me the safety talk was the real deal (he’s a flight attendant). Count the rows between you and the nearest exit. Don’t take off your shoes in flight (you can lose your shoes or your feet can catch on fire). Sit as close to the back of the plane as possible.
But seeing the morons talk wrongly about COVID – talk about transmissions, deaths, Fauci, public health vs big Pharma – made me wonder what if we had life attendants talking to us before leaving our houses every day? Hilarious thought. Will never happen. But 3 years in, this is where I am.
Also MIT graduated one of the Koch brothers who donated what 100Million for a cancer research building on campus. Yet still pours money into campaigns that argue against anything helping to tackle climate change. MIT is not the end all.
