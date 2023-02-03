What the end of the #Covid public health emergency could mean for you. The emergency expires in May and it will complicate access to tests & treatment in the U.S. https://t.co/XFEvFb630x

Vaccine makers kept $1.4 billion in prepayments for canceled #Covid shots for the world’s poor. Separate from that, Johnson & Johnson is demanding additional payment for unwanted shots, confidential documents show https://t.co/OM56doSxEl — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2023



Coronavirus: 3 more border crossings between Hong Kong, mainland China set to reopen, mandatory tests, quota system to be axed, sources say https://t.co/DPTvSaGehn @SCMPNews — Jim Stevenson (@VOAStevenson) February 3, 2023



Following a deadly surge of the virus this winter, Japan is no longer the best-performing wealthy nation when it comes to avoiding COVID-19 deaths. https://t.co/gUzZta3dQY @japantimes — Jim Stevenson (@VOAStevenson) February 3, 2023



Great to see how covid is getting so much more mild now that everyone has been infected so many times:#auspol #covid pic.twitter.com/lxmilz17Ht — Dominic Meagher (@dom_ma) February 1, 2023



Seems like next wave has started in England – Covid hospital admissions definitely up (and across all regions).

Zoe app also shows cases increasing.

Combo of CH.1.1 & XBB.1.5 sub variants now at around 40%. pic.twitter.com/pPT4zhjAmQ — Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) February 2, 2023

there doesn't seem to be a conversation about how much worse Covid is for population and NHS than flu if it's 4-5 Covid waves a year vs 1 flu wave.

Or that measures to reduce transmission of Covid (clean indoor air, masks in hosps/pharmacies/transport) would work against flu too — Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) February 2, 2023

The future of Covid vaccines that we need now, a new feature @Nature by @ewencallaway, including nasal, for mucosal immunity, and universal, more durable, variant-proof ones with less side effectshttps://t.co/9U5xO2Ve1B pic.twitter.com/Mb8mHtDSVW — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 1, 2023

For nasal vaccines we got the first results from a large, randomized trial yesterday which were encouraging for inducing better immunity and less side-effects vs shotshttps://t.co/ufxF2r04wQ pic.twitter.com/P28GNuXW0G — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 1, 2023

The first reports of the presence of coronavirus in the central nervous system in COVID-19 pediatric patients, emphasizing the neurotropism and neuroinvasion characteristics of the virus.https://t.co/ox1ny6whus pic.twitter.com/HIPyV8uBgw — Vipin M. Vashishtha (@vipintukur) February 2, 2023



In this interview, Comer claims @RepJamesClyburn “never bothered to really dive in” to COVID aid fraud “to try to stop it” In Sept 2020, Clyburn literally released a 4,000+ word report warning about fraud due to Trump Admin’s flawed program implementation https://t.co/j8Ktt1o0vL https://t.co/podMFMcSX3 — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) February 2, 2023

Leaving aside the truth of this, the more depressing aspect is reading the moronic drivel of anti-vaxxers in the responses. https://t.co/uUFJRznASm — Panda Bernstein (@J4Years) February 1, 2023

Narcississtic injury: Medical personnel routinely ask about blood thinner use by people over the age of 50, Dr. (of literature) Wolf:



