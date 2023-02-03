meanwhile in Beijing an uncle is wondering just where his kite went https://t.co/luCqYpplUl — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) February 2, 2023

🚨Blinken’s trip to China is postponed.@SecBlinken was to have mtgs in Beijing next week in 1st such visit by top US diplomat in 5 years. But the presence of the balloon—which the Pentagon decided not to shoot down—led officials to decide that going now would send wrong signal. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 3, 2023

Seems to me like a high-tech, high-stakes version of the kid playing the I’m not touching you game in the back seat…

Biden officials say they have noted China’s statement of regret but the presence of the balloon in US airspace is a violation of US sovereignty and international law. Blinken plans to travel when conditions are appropriate, officials tell reporters. China’s balloon has continued to move eastward and is now over central US. Balloon has changed its course, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder says, per @rtiron. He declined to say whether it’s currently under China’s control. Shooting it down could pose danger from its “debris field.” Actions were taken to block China’s ability to learning anything significant from the balloon, White House officials say. US govt has tracked similiar cases in the last several years, including during Trump admin.

LATEST: The balloon entered US airspace on Jan. 28, left it the next day and re-entered over northern Idaho on Tuesday, per sources. Military capabilities were mobilized in Montana to prepare to shoot it down, if officials chose to do so. https://t.co/sPSPybMzyg — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 3, 2023

US officials believe the balloon is part of a broader Chinese spy program that’s seen many other devices sent over US, including some during Trump admin. Story by @jendeben, @justinsink @PeterMartin_PCM @KatrinaManson @btaplatt @josh_wingrove and me:https://t.co/Vnjixmw2Az — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 3, 2023

(nearly) everything you wanted to know about spy balloons but didn't realize you needed to ask: https://t.co/O5z6aEBoJp — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) February 3, 2023

I’m willing to believe that neither Trump nor his favorite senior officials were ‘made aware’ of earlier incursions:

One top Trump official says none of the Chinese spy balloons back then were near sensitive sites or had payloads as large as this one appears to carry. Other sr Trump officials say they weren’t personally aware of any China surveillance balloons and don’t believe Trump made aware — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 3, 2023

I’m not saying don’t be concerned about Chinese military capabilities and intentions. I’m saying don’t get too self-righteous about methods. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 3, 2023