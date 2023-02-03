Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Spy-by Flyby

Friday Evening Open Thread: Spy-by Flyby

57 Comments

Seems to me like a high-tech, high-stakes version of the kid playing the I’m not touching you game in the back seat…

Biden officials say they have noted China’s statement of regret but the presence of the balloon in US airspace is a violation of US sovereignty and international law. Blinken plans to travel when conditions are appropriate, officials tell reporters.

China’s balloon has continued to move eastward and is now over central US. Balloon has changed its course, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder says, per @rtiron. He declined to say whether it’s currently under China’s control. Shooting it down could pose danger from its “debris field.”

Actions were taken to block China’s ability to learning anything significant from the balloon, White House officials say. US govt has tracked similiar cases in the last several years, including during Trump admin.

People familiar with the matter believe the balloon is maneuverable —because they’ve detected it changing course — and anticipate it will likely remain in US airspace for several more days. Nonetheless, they’ve decided not to try to shoot it down for now, arguing that the risk to the public of falling debris is too high as its payload is the size of several buses.

They flatly dismiss China’s claim that it’s a weather-monitoring vehicle given its size, previous Chinese espionage activity in the same vein, and private acknowledgment from Chinese officials of its true nature…

Administration officials have downplayed the intelligence risk posed by the device, saying it has only limited value – and that the US took steps to further restrict intelligence that it could gather. The balloon’s flight path has taken it over areas where the US believes the Chinese already operate satellites that are better equipped to take high-resolution images of infrastructure and military bases.

They also say it poses no physical threat to military assets, US civilians on the ground, or aircraft that operate tens of thousands of feet lower in the atmosphere.

Still, officials believe that the Chinese balloons are able to photograph facilities from different angles than satellites, providing a unique advantage. The one spotted this week was lingering over Idaho and Montana, home to sensitive US nuclear missile silos and research facilities. The US also believes the Chinese have tried to buy property near the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory, where the government conducts sensitive military research and development.

The balloons can also be deployed unexpectedly – so that the US has less time to hide assets they are hoping to be kept secret – and often have infrared sensors that provide different information than satellites. Blinken said Friday the US wanted to keep talking to China but “job one” was getting the balloon away from the US…

The White House said it had been on touch with the Chinese government, and Blinken called Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi directly on Friday to explain his decision to cancel his trip. Despite that threat, Pentagon officials – including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley – ultimately advised Biden against shooting the balloon down.

They expressed concern that the resulting debris could pose a risk to US citizens and property, even if the balloon were downed over a rural area in the West. Biden agreed, though the military had mobilized equipment to the area to act if he had decided to shoot down the aircraft…

Still, the White House also refused to rule out eventually shooting the balloon out, with Jean-Pierre telling reporters that all options remained on the table. The White House began briefing lawmakers on the incident Thursday, and is working to set up additional classified sessions next week to detail what additional information they gather about the balloon. 

… * Such balloons typically operate at 80,000-120,000 feet (24,000-37,000m), well above where commercial air traffic flies – airliners almost never fly higher than 40,000 feet. The highest-performing fighter aircraft typically do not operate above 65,000 feet, although spy planes such as the U-2 have a service ceiling of 80,000 feet or more.

* The advantages of balloons over satellites include the ability to scan wide swathes of territory from closer in, and to be able to spend more time over a target area, according to a 2009 report to the U.S. Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College.

* Unlike satellites, which require space launchers that cost hundreds of millions of dollars, balloons can be launched cheaply.

* The balloons are not directly steered, but can be roughly guided to a target area by changing altitudes to catch different wind currents, according to a 2005 study for the Air Force’s Airpower Research Institute.

* The U.S. military has tracked other spy balloons in recent years, including before President Joe Biden’s administration, according to a senior U.S. defense official.

I’m willing to believe that neither Trump nor his favorite senior officials were ‘made aware’ of earlier incursions:

  Baud
    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      During WWII, the Japanese tried to bomb the mainland US using balloons. Didn’t work very well; they didn’t have the same steer-by-changing-height capabilities and had tiny payloads, so a lot of wilderness got hit by small bombs, but I don’t think there was any real damage done.

      Not a new thing at all, is what I’m saying.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      From one thing filled with hot air to another: Santos is also a Broadway producer!!! Of the worst flop ever.

      Add Broadway producer to the long list of George Santos’s fabrications.

      While running for Congress in 2021, Santos told some potential donors he was a producer on the musical Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, according to people familiar with the discussions. That show, which ran from 2011 to 2014, was an ill-fated production that lost tens of millions of dollars and suffered from technical mishaps and actor injuries.

      The lead producer, Michael Cohl, denied Santos’s involvement, saying through an assistant that he wasn’t a producer on the musical. Santos’s name also never appeared in the playbills for the show.

      A spokeswoman for Santos referred questions to his lawyer, Joseph W. Murray, who didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment.

      I honestly think this dude is legitimately insane, and I don’t mean that in a colloquial sense. He needs help.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Old School

      Donald Trump Jr.
      @DonaldJTrumpJr

      If Joe Biden and his administration are too weak to do the obvious and shoot down an enemy surveillance balloon perhaps we just let the good people of Montana do their thing… I imagine they have the capability and the resolve to do it all themselves. 10:21 AM · Feb 3, 2023·

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      Move over gas stoves. The wingnuts are about to have a new obsession.

      U.S. agriculture officials on Friday proposed new nutrition standards for school meals including the first limits on added sugars, with a focus on sweetened foods such as cereals, yogurt, flavored milk and breakfast pastries

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Old School: Yes, I’m sure the citizens of Montana, aiming their AR-15s more or less straight up, will be perfectly capable of shooting down a balloon that’s ten or fifteen miles above ground level. Or of killing themselves because what goes up must come down and that includes bullets.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JPL

      @Old School: It wasn’t that many years ago, that a child was killed in Atlanta because someone on New Year’s Eve shot their gun in the air.    Okay it was 12 years ago according the WSBTV
      DECATUR, Ga.,None — A 4-year-old boy was killed by a falling bullet from celebratory gunfire while attending a New Year’s Eve church service in Decatur.
      It happened at the Church of God of Prophecy in the 3300 block of Covington Drive in Decatur.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JPL

      @Baud: I saw that and thought if folks don’t want schools to serve healthy food, then pack their children’s lunches.   As far as I know they have free choice.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      pacem appellant

      Sigh. It’s just a weather balloon that is very very far off course. Our collective freakout is absurd. I joked on Mastodon about RWNJs claiming it would bring Covid to the US, but an actual Congressman said that, so satire is dead. Excuse me, there’s got to be a rock around here I can hide under for the next fifty years…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      I’m waiting for that thing to clear the North Carolina coast. If we’re going to shoot it down that will be where and when I think.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JPL

      CNN is on full balloon mode.   This is the most excited since the balloon boy hoax.  For us olds those were the great days of BJ.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JPL

      @Baud: omg put on CNN.   It’s hilarious, just like the olden days of the boy in the balloon.  This time it’s the scary people stealing our secrets.   Obviously, these folks never heard about satellites.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @Old School:

      If Joe Biden and his administration are too weak to do the obvious and shoot down an enemy surveillance balloon perhaps we just let the good people of Montana do their thing… I imagine they have the capability and the resolve to do it all themselves.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      frosty

      @Old School: Lessee, does that AR-15 have an 80,000 ft range against gravity?

      (Wets pencil lead, scratches numbers, carry the 22,342… I don’t do math!!!*)

      * sez most everyone except nerd engineers. And physicists.

      ETA @dmsilev: you (and I assume several others) got there first. Kudos for conversion to miles though.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Hilbertsubspace

      I think we should ask China for an apology, not for spying, but for the crudeness of it.*

      Imagine a night out with friends at a fancy restaurant, when one of them stand ups, puts one foot on the table, and lets out a fart that rattles the windows.  Everyone farts, but for the love of God Almighty have the decency to do it elsewhere so we don’t all hear your business.

      We should call them out for the crass, brazen behavior.*

      Also, I find this balloon stuff slightly amusing.

      *Not intended to be actual foreign policy advice.  For entertainment purposes only.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      dmsilev

      @frosty: On due reflection, I realized that the current Supreme Court would rule that the 2nd Amendment allows, indeed requires, private ownership of medium-ranged SAM systems.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Martin

      @frosty: About 2 miles straight up for a typical gun. Physics majors do a lot of weird problems and remember a lot of weird results.  Cletus gonna need a sounding rocket at least to get them commie Chinese off of his lawn.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      jackmac

      Fox News web site is also wall-to-wall balloon coverage with four stories and a bunch of video.

      Want to find reports on Fox News of the lowest unemployment rate since 1969 or the 517,000 jobs added in January, lots of luck.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Martin

      @Baud: When aren’t they laughing. You know how catastrophically dumb helicopters are as a concept? If you don’t laugh, you have to face the grim reality that you have no failure recovery modes. None. Laughing is compulsory.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Martin

      @Baud: At least this way we don’t get a day of outrage at how the green M&M isn’t fuckable any more.

      BTW, I’m about 99% sure M&M Mars is about to troll the fuck out of conservatives with a Super Bowl ad over that.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl: That comment was supposed to include “Russia, if you’re listening” because I think that’s exactly what Trump is doing  with that comment.

      Only this time it should be “Montana gun-toting tough guys, if you’re listening.”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: Please please please let there be an M&M version of the famed “last fuckable day” piece.

      Edit: AutoCorrect wanted “last suckable day”. Sorry, AC, not this time.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      YY_Sima Qian

      F*cking stupid games! This is how nations sleep walk 1st into a Cold War, then sleep walk into a hot war.

      By claiming it was a rogue weather balloon & expressing regret, it appears that the Chinese government is looking to sweep this incident under the rug, & continue to work stabilizing the relationship. In that case, it was extraordinarily stupid to send the surveillance balloon at this time in the 1st place. China just announced yesterday that Blinken was to meet Xi Jinping on his visit, which was pointedly not offered to Mike Pompeo the last time a SecState visited China, a sign of the  importance that the two sides attach to these engagements (Yellen just met her counterpart Liu He on the sidelines of Davos). Postponing Blinken’ strip is bowing to GOP & media heckling.

      At this point I think it would be better for the Biden Administration to shoot down the surveillance balloon & move on.

      There will likely be another wave of tensions when Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits Taiwan in a couple of months. Who knows what he will say while there, just to piss off China & score domestic political points. I doubt he will be as circumspect as Pelosi on her visit in Aug. 2022, & she was very forward leaning already.

      I think it is clear that there are elements on both sides of the Pacific that want to get on w/ the Cold War, & even elements that want to get the “inevitable” hot war over w/. Every time Biden & Xi have a meeting, the US announces sanctions or tech restrictions just before or just after, which I am sure puts Xi in a collaborative mood. Leaving aside the substance of the policies, the timings are decidedly unhelpful & hard not to interpret as deliberate.

      A substantial part of the China watching community in the US (in academia & in parts of the think tank world) have been extremely concerned w/ the trajectory of the Sino-US relations. Governments in E/SE Asia have been worried for much longer. These developments should concern everyone.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Martin

      I’d forgotten my plan as Governor of Texas to put prisoners on death row into balloons and let the citizenry decide their fate by shooting the balloon down. Feels more Florida than Texas now, though, TBH.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Origuy

      I don’t remember anyone mentioning this:

       Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed fellow Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Thursday in his 2024 bid for the seat now held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, providing the long-serving incumbent doesn’t seek a seventh term.

      The endorsement is conditional on Feinstein actually retiring, but this may help her decide.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      kalakal

      @dmsilev: If they could actually hit it* we would have the ultimate road runner clip. Bozos shoot straight up, wait 10 minutes, huge pile of hardware lands on them. If the Chinese have painted Acme on it, it would be perfection

      *not with an AR15 they can’t

      Reply

