Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

The willow is too close to the house.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Everybody saw this coming.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread

Late Night Open Thread

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

Here’s  fresh post to tide you over into the late night:

 

Discuss

Open thread

Nite all

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • mrmoshpotato

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      This is how much the comet moved in just 10 minutes tonight. This thing is FLYING. Must be moving close to 100,000mph right now.

      Streaking across the sky like Will Ferrell.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.