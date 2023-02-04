

Massie’s not as illiterate as he pretends to be during primary seasons… nor is he as ‘educated’ about economics as he assumes his MIT degree makes him:

The copper-cased ticker affixed to Massie’s lapel is a debt clock, tracking the country’s debt in real time using a complicated algorithm of the Kentucky Republican’s design. https://t.co/UyB3oLxPsi

One of the problems we’re facing right now is that many of the people who make decisions (CEOs, consultants, and a smattering of others) often lack deep knowledge of anything anyone does, and mostly just make shit up that sounds good enough to fool the right people.

This whole excellent thread seemed relevant:

This in and of itself isn’t necessarily a problem—there’s a time and a place for someone who can give a high level overview that gets the job done.

The problem comes in because these people always see themselves as the smartest person in the room.

They cannot comprehend that their shallow understanding of a situation is not the BEST understanding, that they aren’t the “smartest person in the room,” whatever that means, and most importantly, that “smartest person” does not mean “most skilled person in this scenario.”

Because they’re the smartest (in their view), and because they “get it” (in their view), everyone else in the room with real skills they have spent decades honing must be worse than them, and therefore, they are full of shit, and are *also* making things up on the fly.

This has a lot of consequences.

1. They don’t understand that their workers have knowledge, which means they see them as easily replaceable.

Their workers are not easily replaceable.

2. They don’t understand that their workers have limits, because they think that their workers are just widgets that cost money per hour, and with the right measures you can make them work arbitrarily hard for an arbitrary amount of time.

3. Funding flows in *abundance* to people who know how to schmooze with these folk, meaning that poorly thought out ventures that have a catchy tagline get millions and actual, thoughtful things with a real chance of making the world a better place languish…

4. They make real policy recommendations based on models that sound good and are easily explained but have no relationship to reality, and those recommendations are adopted by policy makers, to all of our vast detriments…

They are going to come up with a catchy slogan that will convince someone to roll out a marketing campaign that will make people think it’s going to be okay, while meanwhile, the world will continue functioning in the same way it has always functioned.