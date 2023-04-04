So fuckboy is being indicted today, and while on one level, it’s a relief that some tiny modicum of justice might be approaching this career criminal and flamboyant mafioso, on another level, it’s just tiring and depressing.

It’s tiring because I know I am now going to have to listen to months of personal attacks on Bragg and the judge that were any other criminal to do it they would be sanctioned, gagged, and immediately imprisoned.

It’s tiring because I am going to have to listen to millions of idiots say things like “what about Hillary Clinton” while not understanding that my position is “If you have evidence of Clinton doing illegal shit, fucking indict her” because I’m not about protecting any rich and famous criminal.

It’s wearying because now I have to listen millions of covid experts turned Ukraine analysts become lawyers discussing that the fact misdemeanor charges bumped to felonies because they refuse to understand aggravating factors or because they were done to conceal underlying crimes.

It’s tiring because of the awful shit I am going to have to listen to like “If they can do this to Trump they can do this to anyone!!!one!!!1ELEVEN” No fucking shit. They already do this to everyone else. Are you unaware of the carceral nature of the United States? Are you unaware that every prosecutor in the country chooses to threaten accused with horrible penalties from a jury trial to get them to plead to something lesser? Are you unaware that Michael fucking Cohen did jail time for this already? Are you this blissfully fucking ignorant that the reason we are JUST NOW indicting Trump is because his money and stature and position as President shielded him from earlier prosecution? Are you unaware he was the fucking unindicted co-conspirator in the Cohen case? Trump isn’t being targeted because he is Trump. He was PROTECTED until now because he was Trump. Fucking hell.

And most of all it is depressing, because this man is manifestly unqualified to be President, and may one day again be President.