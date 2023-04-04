Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Republicans in disarray!

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

He really is that stupid.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

The revolution will be supervised.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Trump Crime Cartel / Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bostondreams
  • Brachiator
  • Burnspbesq
  • Cacti
  • cain
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Citizen Alan
  • citizen dave
  • Dan B
  • Delk
  • delphinium
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • different-church-lady
  • dlwchico
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Fleeting Expletive
  • fritz
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gravenstone
  • gvg
  • HeleninEire
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Immanentize
  • J R in WV
  • Jackie
  • James E Powell
  • JCJ
  • Jeffro
  • Jim Appleton
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • karen marie
  • Kathleen
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Ksmiami
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Manyakitty
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • Mike in Pasadena
  • MisterForkbeard
  • MobiusKlein
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NaijaGal
  • narya
  • Nelle
  • No One You Know
  • oatler
  • Patricia Kayden
  • PaulWartenberg
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Skepticat
  • smith
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • Steve in the ATL
  • StringOnAStick
  • Suzanne
  • Tenar Arha
  • terraformer
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • twbrandt
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • vbreakwater
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    292Comments

    5. 5.

      JPL

      MTG compares trump to Jesus.   Who knew that Jesus slept with a porn star.   I’m not one to judge though.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      Re-posting here ’cause it’s a new thread:

      Today is the day we move from the worst timeline to the BEST EVER!  On top of being Arraignment Day, it’s also Announcement Day…the announcement that Travis Kelce is hosting his own music festival (ok, a concert, whatever) on NFL Draft Weekend!!

      (Who are Machine Gun Kelly and Rick Ross, anyway?)

      (WHO CARES??!  The world needs more Kelce awesomeness!)

      I think I better get a spotter before I open that champagne tonight…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anoniminous

      Have you heard the Good News?

      The extent to which the number of white evangelicals have declined in the United States has been laid bare in a new report by the Public Religion Research Institute’s 2020 Census on American Religion.

      The institute’s study found that only 14% of Americans identify as white evangelical today. This is a drastic decline since 2006, when America’s religious landscape was composed of 23% white evangelicals, as the report notes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MobiusKlein

      Any opinions about the new DnD movie? I’m tempted to see it, but WoTC/Hasbro is on my shit list this year, with how the treated 3rd party content folks.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      citizen dave

      First I had on Fox broadcast (I have no cable), and the woman mentioned how TFG is running for “reelection”; and one expert mused that the case would be thrown out in a paper hearing before any trial.

      Turned to ABC, and David Muir was waxing about TFG’s long “successful” career in NYC, etc.

      Turned over to CBS, they have been saying much more coherent things and have some decent experts.  Their reporter has come out to talk through the first part.  All the charges are the same, falsifying business records.  Case #  71543-23

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mike in Pasadena

      TV media are making the 2016 errors again. CNN in 2016 spent an hour with camera focused solely on an empty podium where TFG was overdue to speak. Today cameras held steady on such things as empty doorways where the golden prince was expected or an empty parking space while off camera “talent” and “experts” babbled about matters unknown to them such as the expected charges. With their help TFG will be our Lord and master again.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bostondreams

      @MobiusKlein: It’s really fun and they do a good job with it! Also, if you remember the old 80’s era cartoon, then there is a neat reference at a certain point in the movie. :)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Mueller, She Wrote @MuellerSheWrote 41s
      BREAKING: Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records AND CONSPIRACY.

      Mueller, She Wrote @MuellerSheWrote 2m

      New: trump has pled NOT GUILTY to 34 Felony counts of falsifying business records.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      A few comments in previous thread that, on the ground in blue districts in WI, things are looking not unhopeful.  (This is my Hirohito impression.)  Vote early, vote often!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PaulWartenberg

      @MobiusKlein:

      the D&D movie is enjoyably good. Chris Pine is a charmer. the plot is pretty straightforward. The beauty of the movie comes from itself not taking itself serious enough, while playing faithfully to the game lore and “rules” of how the world works.

      The bits with the Paladin are hilarious, as Rege-Jean Page plays the nobility of the character completely straight in spite of the absurdity of the story.

      My only nitpick with the movie is how they *underused* the cameo of the 80s animated show characters. I wanted to see them join in on the big bad fight at the end. /sigh

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Spanky

      Forgetting TFG for the moment (please!), today marks the 55th anniversary of another event that tested the nation. We’re still dealing with that one, too.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Immanentize

      @Jeffro: I think with her reference to Mandela that Marge meant to be saying, “Like Nelson Mandela, Trump will spend 27 years in prison.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JPL

      Vance had mentioned that most of the counts would result in probation.   What about the conspiracy count?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      The New Yorker’s satirist, Andy Horowitz.
      Melania Sends Thoughts and Prayers

      PALM BEACH (The Borowitz Report)—As Donald J. Trump became the first former President in U.S. history to be arraigned, his wife, Melania, marked the occasion by sending thoughts and prayers.

      According to Mike Lindell, better known as the MyPillow guy, the former President was “surprised” to be on the receiving end of his wife’s thoughts and/or prayers.

      “Mr. Trump had not been expecting to receive thoughts and prayers,” Lindell said. “He’s mainly been focussing on donations.”

      Although it is not known how many thoughts and how many prayers the former First Lady sent, sources familiar with her thoughts and prayers believe that they are considerably fewer than the number of felony counts in her husband’s indictment.

      Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, Mrs. Trump said that she would have “no comment” on the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg. “I have a saying,” she said. “ ‘When they go low, we go high.’ ”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Alison Rose

      Conspiracy count grounds bigger story than Stormy– from agreement (the gist of a conspiracy) with National Enquirer all the way to White House, where as President he signs the final checks to Michael Cohen
      — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) April 4, 2023

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gin & Tonic

      It got suddenly warm here, so I went for a walk in the woods with the grandkids and the dog. Far better use of time than following what’s-his-name.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Harry Litman @harrylitman 12m

      Conspiracy count grounds bigger story than Stormy– from agreement (the gist of a conspiracy) with National Enquirer all the way to White House, where as President he signs the final checks to Michael Cohen

      just broke down and tuned into MSNBC to try to understand all the law-talk

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I think I’ve told the story before, but having TFG arraigned in that courthouse is especially sweet to me because of the 72 hours my then-17-year-old daughter spent locked up there in 2004, along with a couple of thousand others, in order to keep them from protesting W’s speech at the RNC convention.

      I watched judges get more and more angry, issuing court orders that the prisoners be arraigned to meet the 24-hour requirement (ignored), that some be allowed to see doctors to deal with medical issues (ignored), that lawyers be allowed to talk to them (ignored).

      As the speech began, they were finally dumped unceremoniously onto the street through a back door, unbeknownst to me who was at the time sitting in yet another courtroom.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      good lord

      Joyce Alene @JoyceWhiteVance
      Donald Trump Jr. has posted a picture of the judge’s daughter on truth social.

      ETA: When does this kind of obvious threat cross a legal rather than a moral line?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      rikyrah

      @MobiusKlein:

      Any opinions about the new DnD movie? I’m tempted to see it, but WoTC/Hasbro is on my shit list this year, with how the treated 3rd party content folks.

       

      It’s made a lot of money. I’m still not going to the movies to see it.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gravenstone

      @MobiusKlein: I’ve not seen it, but various reviewers are describing it as the first “good” D&D movie. So you take your chances I suppose. I actually did watch the first one back in the day. Jeremy Irons chewed the scenery with such gusto! That, and the elf mage was pretty cute. The rest is better not mentioned.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Alison Rose

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yep. Disgusting.

      Also on Twitter.

      It’s an effort to show the judge has a conflict because his daughter worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. That’s not a conflict for the judge & exposing his family to risk by posting photos like this, completely unacceptable.
      — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 4, 2023

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Tenar Arha

      @MobiusKlein: it looks like delightfully fun silly action with some good actors in it. Or, alternatively, I’m willing to watch Chris Pine & Michelle Rodriguez make bank in anything.

      Anyway let me know how it is? Because a fun popcorn movie, even if you know it’s probably ridiculous, is exactly what you need in a movie. & I like my action with sides of humor & not too many jump scares, so I’ll be going to see this in a week and a half with a friend.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      rikyrah

      @Mike in Pasadena:

      TV media are making the 2016 errors again. CNN in 2016 spent an hour with camera focused solely on an empty podium where TFG was overdue to speak. Today cameras held steady on such things as empty doorways where the golden prince was expected or an empty parking space while off camera “talent” and “experts” babbled about matters unknown to them such as the expected charges. With their help TFG will be our Lord and master again.

      They have been desperate for his return. They are going to try and ‘ poo poo’ the charges from Bragg. Because, they want to muddy the waters on these clear crimes. It will be harder for them to try and gaslight us about trying to overturn Georgia and 1/6…not that they won’t try.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jeffro

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: between that and the way that trumpov himself keeps mentioning the DA’s/special counsel’s/etc’s family, wife, children in his tweets, you’d think SOME enterprising pundit would note that it’s sheer B-movie mob boss stuff.

      Or if they won’t, I will: IT’S B-MOVIE MOB BOSS STUFF.

      They’re trying to intimidate people and it’s going to blow up in their faces.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jeffro

      @Alison Rose:

      Joyce, that’s the absolute lightest possible take on all of the ‘family’ ‘wife’ ‘daughter’ comments trumpov keeps making in his tweets.

      It’s not about conflict of interest.  It’s about intimidation and worse.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Helen Kennedy @HelenKennedy 13m

      NBC producer who was in the courtroom reporting that the baseball bat tweet and other threats were brought up in court. Judge said he was concerned about them. Trump lawyers claimed free speech. Unclear if there will be a gag order.

      I wonder if anyone will bring up Junior’s sleazy, twisted appeal for Daddy’s love and respect

      Reply
    65. 65.

      rikyrah

      I do the Ugly Cry    everytime I watch this movie. Have since I was a kid  I truly believe that an entire generation of Black mothers let their children stay up and watch this movie to teach us the lesson:
      “Don’t you ever hurt your Mama the way Sarah Jane did her mother.”.

      grannystanding4Truth (@granny_st) tweeted at 10:22 AM on Tue, Apr 04, 2023:
      Juanita Moore and Susan Kohner attend the 50th Anniversary 2009 Reunion Screening of the Imitation of Life. Moore played Annie Johnson the black mother and Kohner played Sarah Jane her daughter who denied and mistreated her mother to pass for white. https://t.co/DKCBU5H9Si
      (https://twitter.com/granny_st/status/1643272835010551815?t=P6q9XWsi09RWA6Ho-wlAhw&s=03)

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Alison Rose

      @Jeffro: No need to be condescending toward her, she’s a lawyer and was a federal prosector and US attorney. Their cover story is that it’s about conflict of interest. I’m sure Vance is well aware of what the ulterior motives are.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      rikyrah

      I feel you.

       

      Skeptical Brotha  (@skepticalbrotha) tweeted at 0:11 AM on Tue, Apr 04, 2023:
      Tennessee House Democrats need to force House Republicans to expel all of them. There is no other way to react to this expulsion of three members for bullshit reasons. Republicans have embraced fascism despite their supermajority and the inability of Democrats to stop anything.
      (https://twitter.com/skepticalbrotha/status/1643119002812813313?t=iYshIgepnNVelwopEMaqUA&s=03)

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Tenar Arha

      @MobiusKlein: oh, and for the when you’re pissed off kiss off addendum…do you belong to AMC Stubs or Showcase Cinemas movie clubs (the free ones, not the one’s you have to pay for)? Anyway Tuesdays are their loss leader days where you can go to a screening for about $5 (sometimes the city theaters are a buck or two more) and they don’t make any profit off your ticket ;)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      MisterForkbeard

      @rikyrah: I hear it’s actually very good. Planning on going to go see it when I can, maybe in the theatres.

      But definitely taking my kids to see the Mario movie this weekend. It’ll be their first movie theatre experience.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      cain

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: free speech? Yeah, I don’t think that’s going to fly. Doing tweets that inherently puts people in danger including the Judge’s family – sure you can tweet that shit out – but there will be consequences. Intimidating witnesses and prosecutors/judges is not free speech.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Gravenstone: The first D&D movie was so bad (though yeah, Jeremy Irons was great for the wrong reasons) that even the cast made fun of it.

      One of the Wayans brothers was in it. As he remarked later “I was literally the only black guy in that movie, and I was a thief. And then I died.”

      Reply
    78. 78.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Alison Rose: Already seeing some Trumpsters say “He didn’t post it! He just posted a Breitbart article which had the picture as the main attraction”.

      This is the exact same thing they tried to explain away when Trump posted the picture of himself with a bat threatening Bragg – “Trump didn’t post that – just posted an article that just so happened to have a picture of Trump about to kill Bragg. And then left it up for 4 days.”

      Reply
    80. 80.

      oatler

      Those cops waiting outside are going to be the subject of many late-night comedians and SNL. Colbert’s writers are already rehearsing the cold-open.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Anoniminous:

      The institute’s study found that only 14% of Americans identify as white evangelical today. This is a drastic decline since 2006, when America’s religious landscape was composed of 23% white evangelicals, as the report notes.

      So, will this 14% finally rapture so that rest of us can get on to living our lives?

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Anonymous At Work

      Anyone got a good list of the 34 separate counts?  Or has that not been released to public yet?  I read 34 counts of Falsifying and Conspiracy To, which basically throws Cohen at the jury in the hopes Cohen survives cross-examination.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      cain

      The twitter threads about Melania are pretty funny. Especially the laughing melania. I can understand why she wouldn’t be going to a court case where Trump cheats on her while she had a baby with a porn star and tries to cover it up.

      But hey, she’s the greatest first lady ever! Instead of staying with her man, she’s gonna go and enjoy herself! So Christian! So “Be Best!”!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Elizabelle

      I look forward to hearing Alvin Bragg speak.  Have not yet heard his voice.  Curious on his take.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      prostratedragon

      @rikyrah:  I assume that like most legislatures these goons actually have this power of expulsion, but given the circumstances is tere really no recourse? No speech and debate clause?

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Elizabelle

      @cain:

      Trump cheats on her while she had a baby with a porn star

      phrasing!

      Jeez, they have the OJ motorcade treatment.  Again.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      bbleh

      @Anonymous At Work: I have seen only one news report mentioning conspiracy — from NBC.  There have been tweets, but who knows their sources? Networks still saying indictment has yet to be released.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      MobiusKlein

      @Gravenstone: ​
       
      I did see the 2000-ish DnD movie on opening night with my Gaming buddies.
      We laughed, in a bad way, at many things. In a Highlander 2 sort of way

      Reply
    92. 92.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Hope we are all pouring one out for the late EF Goldman, who sadly couldn’t be here for this joyous day.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Matt McIrvin

      @bbleh: I’ve heard of defendants deliberately trying to create some kind of courtroom disturbance so they can get a mistrial.

      It doesn’t work. It REALLY doesn’t work.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Elizabelle

      Bragg press conference slated for 3:45 p.

      @UncleEbeneezer:   Yes!  EF Goldman.  And beloved schlemezel.  And Mary, and several jackals emeritus.

      Indictment just arrived at MSNBC.  16 pages.  They are printing it out now.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I’ve heard of defendants deliberately trying to create some kind of courtroom disturbance so they can get a mistrial. 

      It doesn’t work. It REALLY doesn’t work.

      Does it result in trash getting punched in their mushroom dicks?

      Reply
    99. 99.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Anonymous At Work: I would imagine Cohen and possibly Pecker would speak to that.

      The Conspiracy charge is supposed be between Trump, Cohen and Pecker overall IIRC. Especially as it likely applies to more than just Stormy Daniels.

      @Alison Rose: Criminal geniuses, I tell you!

      Reply
    100. 100.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Elizabelle:

      Indictment just arrived at MSNBC. 16 pages. They are printing it out now. 

      Did they announce this printing instead of just getting it handed to them?

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Anoniminous: I remember when it was very popular to say that the evangelicals (and other religious conservatives) would take over by simply outbreeding the rest of us (this often took the form of “haw haw the liberals are aborting themselves to extinction”). It never seems to work.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Jeffro: Joyce hates Trump as much as any of us (maybe even more so since she actually lives in the oppressed state of Alabama which has gone all-in on Fascism).  She’s just doing her job here in explaining his bullshit tactic and why it’s nonsense.  She doesn’t do histrionic statements that sound/read like WWE wrestling promos.  If you want those, go follow Mehdi Hassan, Elie Mystal, etc.  That’s just not her style/personality.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      bbleh

      @mrmoshpotato: WaPo has indictment, mentions only falsifying business records, no mention of conspiracy.  CNN says indictment alleges conspiracy but doesn’t say or imply that it’s specifically charged

      ETA: aaand no. All business-record charges.  No use at all of the words “conspiracy” or “conspire(d)”.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Elizabelle

      Trump lawyer, I assume the real one, saying indictment does not have “any surprises. …. It is boilerplate.”

      (He is kind of handsome; looks expensive.)

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC 14m

      Marjorie Taylor Greene, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. have all posted photos of the judge’s daughter on social media. My God.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Elizabelle

      Since MSNBC insists on leaving the still of TFG in court up on a split screen (other visual is the vehicles traveling to LGA), I have a post it up over him.  Enough.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      citizen dave

      @Elizabelle: You could be right, but I think Nora O Donnell and her team operate separately from 60 Minutes.

      Just now she’s talking to former DA Vance about why he didn’t bring this.  He mentioned the other cases brought against TFG Organization; and how the Feds asked him to step down.  Then, covid made it hard to convene a grand jury; and simply ran out of time to fully investigate.  Nora thanks him for taking the tax return case to SCOTUS and getting that outcome…

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Immanentize:

      Mueller, She Wrote @MuellerSheWrote 1m

      CONSPIRACY not charged. 34 charges of felony falsification of business records. Correcting MSNBC reporting. Deleting previous tweet

      ETA: all bewildering to me– I guess conspiracy, the meeting of the minds, is very hard to prove?

      Reply
    119. 119.

      StringOnAStick

      This is some of the best news I’ve heard in a long time, and they only have their incredible hypocracy to blame:

      The institute’s study found that only 14% of Americans identify as white evangelical today. This is a drastic decline since 2006, when America’s religious landscape was composed of 23% white evangelicals, as the report notes.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Immanentize

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Yes, not charged, but obvious from the facts. There is always opportunity for a superceding!!

      Actually, my guess is extra charges will be suggested as a reason for a plea — like in every other damn case!

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Another Scott

      @bbleh: Yup, I did a search for conspiracy in the PDF and didn’t see it there.  As usual, the reporters looking for quick clicks are getting it wrong.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      StringOnAStick

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I remember when it was very popular to say that the evangelicals (and other religious conservatives) would take over by simply outbreeding the rest of us (this often took the form of “haw haw the liberals are aborting themselves to extinction”). It never seems to work.

      One of my relatives is a Southern Baptist.  All 3 of her home schooled, raised to be the same are no longer Southern Baptists.  The gay one is nonreligious, the daughter that tried to use her introduction speech at her presentation as a medical intern to “save” people is now an Episcopalian, and the son who joined the army to avoid being forced to go to Bob Jones U for his education died from a condition related to his service.  Didn’t quite work at the way she was determined to make it work.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Elizabelle

      @Alison Rose:  Nine months!  OK, eight months.  That’s a long time.

      Albeit, the defendant may be kept hopping with court appearances in other jurisdictions.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Alison Rose: the wheels of justice grinding slowly again

      the barometer I always refer to is Scott Perry’s cell phone: Seized in August and unless I missed a story, judges still won’t let DoJ see what they want to see. The most recent effort to block it was co-signed by bipartisan group of House leaders, because each branch defends their privileges with bewildering ferocity.

      I think I’m gonna change my nym to Bewildered Literalist

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Another Scott

      @Immanentize: Thanks for the pointer.

      So is Bragg holding conspiracy charges in reserve (there aren’t any explicit conspiracy charges in the indictment)?  Are they not charging conspiracy because that would be some sort of federal crime (under the campaign finance laws)?  Any ideas?

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      mrmoshpotato

      @James E Powell: ​

      Please, could everyone please stop calling how the media cover Trump as errors, please?
      They know exactly what they are doing.

      Yup. The shitshow circus is back in town, and they’re all trying to contain the on-screen, bone-shattering orgasms they’re having.​

      Reply
    132. 132.

      rikyrah

      @zhena gogolia:

      @rikyrah: Juanita Moore makes me ugly cry too! Magnificent performance. And Mahalia Jackson at the funeral!

       

      From the scene where she’s dying, I start crying, and once Mahalia begins singing, I can’t stop crying until the end of the movie.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Ken

      @MisterForkbeard: Especially as it likely applies to more than just Stormy Daniels.

      Hush money payments to 34 different porn stars?

      (In the spirit of “irresponsible not to speculate….”)

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Immanentize

      @Another Scott: My guess is a bit more benign — the statement of facts which I linked above does talk about conspiracy as well as the falsifying counts, so maybe the opening paragraphs of that doc were leaked?

      Meanwhile, looks like three matters (at least) Daniels, McDougal, and the doorman who was paid off not to talk about a kid Trump had on the side. I know, too many hush payments to keep track of.

      It’s possible they did not charge a conspiracy in return for Pecker’s GJ (and trial) testimony.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Immanentize

      @JPL: No. Trusty is a clown.

      I know that was too pithy. They clearly have Cohen to testify, as well as Weiselberg’s plea deal to testify from the civil case (although I am not sure how far that agreement goes). They also have the checks and the books and other documents (or lack of documents) as well as false statements about business retainers which don’t exist.

      The only way this gets “thrown out” is if a jury decides in Trump’s favor.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I got an email from the Lake County clerk saying that Highland Park schools are on lockdown, so all voting at those sites has been halted. I see upthread that there’s bad weather in Chicago too. We’ll see how that affects the voting today.

      Fingers crossed for Wisconsin

      ETA: Also Trump’s attorneys are really annoying

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Roger Moore

      @Chief Oshkosh: ​
       

      So, will this 14% finally rapture so that rest of us can get on to living our lives?

      My theory is the ones who live their lives the way Jesus intended have already been raptured, and there were so few of them nobody noticed.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Bragg talking. 34 false statements in business records that he made or caused others to make, in furtherance of a crime. So all are felonies.

      Edit: We’ve charged hundreds of people with this felony. It’s the bread and butter of this office (addressing the accusation that it’s not a real crime and TFG is the only guy in history to ever be charged with it)

      Reply
    157. 157.

      J R in WV

      Well, we’re home today, after a week at CAMC Memorial. I went in last Tuesday to have a chemo port installed in my upper left chest, which was supposed to be a 30 minute procedure. But when I came too in the REcovery ward, two Resident surgeons were preparing to install a chest tube, to keep my left tlung inflated, after the surgeon accidentally nicked my left lung, as the vein he was connecting the port to was right on top of the lung.

      So what was supposed to be a 30 minute procedure with a 4 hour recovery after turned into a week in ward full of other cancer patients.  [ I have a bladder cancer diagnosis, and will be doing 3 months of chemo for starters ]

      Now I’m home, after a week of excellent care from dedicated nurses from all over the place. It wasn’t like a stay at the Plaza, but it wasn’t like being in the Boone County jail either. Will concentrate on recovering from the spell in the hospital before starting chemo in about a week. I need to call the oncologist/his nurse about the schedule to start things off, they wanted me to have a week give or take before starting.

      I know some folks were thinking of me, and I want to thank everyone for their tots and pears, I’m sure they helped!! Now I’m back, and my report into oncology world will continue.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Jeffro

      Van Jones on CNN: “[trump] looks sad…I don’t like the prison system, so I don’t like this process…doesn’t mean that accountability is not owed, but that is a granddad having a very bad day”

      GET

      THE ENTIRE

      FUCK OUT OF HERE

      a “granddad having a very bad day” (!)

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Fleeting Expletive

      I hope we don’t see this same fandango for each and every time he has to produce his body, habeas corpus style, for another hearing. Enough with the motorcades and the defendant’s airplane.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Immanentize

      @J R in WV: Omg, I am so sorry. There is never anything like “a simple procedure.”

      Did you get a port after all? How I remember those days on my wife’s life (with heartache), but a port was critical to chemo. I am pulling for you.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Roger Moore: Cohen would attest to intent.  It’s not enough that the falsification occurred but that the intent was to defraud or deceive.

      SIDE-NOTE: Trump trying to hide things by breaking each payment up into small bits, especially below what I presume were federal reporting limits, might have amounted to a few more charges.  I.e. making it 4 payments means 4x the charges.

      SIDE-NOTE 2: While breaking it up adds to the showing of “intent,” it wouldn’t get a jury past “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Jeffro

      @zhena gogolia: that whole family tree is just scammy, scummy trash

      There was probably a Roman con man named Trumpius Griftanicus back before Jebus was born. His rap sheet was five scrolls long.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Immanentize

      @rikyrah: hi my friend,

      I did not move — I go so stressed about the process of selling the house, which I don’t need to sell really, that I abandoned that part of the plan for a while

      Little (6’7″) Imma is doing really well. The great super power of youth is a nearly unshakable sense of immortality and forward motion. He is working for Lutron (electric manufacturing company) this summer on computer programming/generative systems this summer in — Austin! I think he is as excited about the where of the job as the what.

      How are you? Peanut?

      Reply
    181. 181.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: There was a Jack Podcast episode about a month ago that discussed Perry’s phone with former federal prosecutor, Shanlon Wu.  It starts around the 38 minute mark.  Andrew McCabe makes a pretty good argument for how courts could split-the-baby here with a ruling that allows DOJ to access the stuff related to crimes, without eroding the speech/debate protections that prevent a future AG like Bill Barr from weaponizing DOJ to get into Congresspeoples’ phones.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      narya

      @J R in WV: My dad’s been dealing w/ bladder cancer for about 20 years. Because of my background in clinical trials (NOT A DOCTOR, just worked for a small biotech that used clinical trials), my mom had me look into the treatments, any prescribed medications, etc. over these years. It sounds like your docs are taking a different path, so I’m wondering if there are some new treatment protocols? (Dad did the BCG til he had a bad reaction, and has also done Valrubicin instilled in the bladder; he’s 92, so they’re not even going to scope him any more.) And please ignore this if you don’t feel like going into detail, and, most of all, GOOD LUCK!!

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Immanentize

      @Anonymous At Work: the best part of the facts, to show criminal intent regarding the election, is Trump telling Cohen (Lawyer 1) to try to put off the hush payments for as long as possible because “after the election it wouldn’t matter” and they could stiff her (either McDougal or Daniels — or both?)

      Reply
    185. 185.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jeffro:

      There was probably a Roman con man named Trumpius Griftanicus back before Jebus was born. His rap sheet was five scrolls long. 

      LMAO!

      Reply
    186. 186.

      JPL

      @Immanentize: So from now on, he’ll be known as formally little imma.  

      My youngest is 6″4 and it was helpful when trying to locate him.   His youngest is 18 months and 30 pounds and at the top of the charts in height.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      gvg

      @rikyrah: I think they could make even better drama and ratings by playing up how serious this is that he threatened democracy, threatened judges and how it is our solum duty to treat him like everyone else. I suspect there is a market STARVED for that kind of coverage. Wheras the infotainment news market is saturated.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Jackie

      This sucks!😡

      “A North Carolina Democratic lawmaker is expected to flip her party affiliation,” Axiosreports.

      “The move would cement Republicans’ toe-hold in a fast-changing swing state, handing them a veto-proof majority in the middle of the legislative session and a clear runway to enact their agenda despite opposition from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.”

      From Political Wire

      Reply
    192. 192.

      Soprano2

      Turned on NPR to listen to “Fresh Air” at 3:00, but of course it was live coverage of TFG’s thing. They are absolutely wallowing in it!

      Reply
    193. 193.

      JPL

      @Jackie: I feel sorry for the citizens of the state, because they are about to find out what republicans are for, and it’s not for family and country.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      rikyrah

      @Delk:

      Chuy Garcia’s daughter passed away. No cause mentioned. 28 years old.

       

      If she’s been sick, that would help explain why Chuy’s heart didn’t seem into this Mayoral campaign.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      RaflW

      @Jeffro: It’s a narcissist feeling some twinge because he sees another narcissist facing some shred of consequences.

      I met Van Jones a couple years before his brief stint in the Obama administration. It was a small reception before he was to give a speech. The guy had charisma and could give a good talk.

      But he turned out to be for only one thing: Van Jones. All else was secondary (or lower).

      Reply
    197. 197.

      rikyrah

      @Immanentize:

      How are you? Peanut?

      I am fine.

      Peanut is now 15. Helping her apply for a ‘job’ for the Summer through AfterSchool Matters.

       

      I wanted her to go to Summer School, but, she wants a job.

      Baby steps.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      bbleh

      @JPL: Sure they are! The right kind of families and the right kind of country. All those wrong families, and those wrong ideas about country, well now, those must be dealt with!

      Reply
    202. 202.

      zhena gogolia

      Colbert: “[TFG] could end up the head of a violent white-supremacist gang — but in prison this time.”

      Reply
    206. 206.

      Burnspbesq

      Possibly the least surprising aspect of the indictment is the allegation that he tried to renege on his agreement to pay Ms. Clifford.

      Reply
    208. 208.

      Burnspbesq

      @Cacti:

      I wonder if Merrick Garland feels ashamed for being so cowardly

      Srsly? That may be the single dumbest thing ever written on this blog.

      Reply
    210. 210.

      RaflW

      @Cacti: Feels weird to me to look to Chris Christie of all people for this, but it makes some sense to me.

      Via Will Saletan:
      On ABC, Gov. Christie explains why DOJ, prior to Bragg, may have declined to pursue this case.
      1. DOJ policy barred indictment of a sitting president.
      2. By the time Trump left office, 1/6 had happened, so DOJ focused on that and told SDNY not to waste resources on the NY case.

      “I disagree a bit with some who have said they think this case is a reach,” says Christie. He says there’s no need to invoke federal campaign law. “The crime is to try to essentially defraud the voters of NY by trying to…help or impede the election” of candidates.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      zhena gogolia

      Colbert: “He actually is a lot like OJ, except with the ex-president, every glove is too big.”

      Reply
    214. 214.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @rikyrah: I remember this story, it faded away, covered up by one of trump’s NDAs, but on MSNBC they said it was Ronan Farrow who wrote it up in 2018

      Reply
    217. 217.

      JPL

      @rikyrah: I wonder how many children he has.   The money went to the doorman, not the child.   I assume some type of fund was set up for the child.

      I wonder if he knows the names of all his children

      (benefit of a doubt)

      Reply
    220. 220.

      bbleh

      @Cacti: I dunno about that.  He lateraled to Jack “You Can’t Pronounce The Original Klingon” Smith for more than one very good reason, and Smith by all accounts is bringing serious game.

      “Revenge is a dish best served cold.”  And they’ve only got one shot.  Still plenty of time.

      (Also, as opined elsewhere, it’s nice and orderly if Bragg goes first, then Willis, then James, and then Smith.  City-county-state-Fed.  Indicting a former president doesn’t happen often, so it should be done as attractively as possible.  See my forthcoming essay on the aesthetics of indictment.)

      Reply
    223. 223.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Spanky: ​
      Well, my sister turned 15 that day, but it wasn’t that big a deal…
      (Yes, I know what you meant, not like I ever had trouble remembering the date)​

      Reply
    230. 230.

      zhena gogolia

      @dm: Yeah, I saw the clip in the comments here when it happened, but the way he drops it in at the end of the routine is brilliant.

      Reply
    233. 233.

      terraformer

      I want to know why this person wasn’t required to get a mugshot

      I mean, he was arrested, right? and he’s been indicted on what, 34 felonies?

      and no mugshot?

      is this a “powerful people” vs. “normal people” kind of thing or what

      Reply
    235. 235.

      Gin & Tonic

      @J R in WV: Hope you recover quickly and completely. I am celebrating(?) four weeks exactly since my procedure and resultant two-night stay, which was awful. You can’t get a moment’s rest in a hospital.

      Reply
    237. 237.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Anonymous At Work: SIDE-NOTE: Trump trying to hide things by breaking each payment up into small bits, especially below what I presume were federal reporting limits, might have amounted to a few more charges.

      This is called “structuring” and is standard money laundering prevention training for any retail facility selling gift cards or with a Western Union.

      Reply
    239. 239.

      Roger Moore

      @bbleh:

      City-county-state-Fed.

      Strictly speaking, Bragg is the New York County DA, not the New York City DA.  Of course New York City is weird because it’s spread across 5 counties, so the county level offices are actually lower than the city offices.

      Reply
    240. 240.

      prostratedragon

      @J R in WV:  Sorry about the complication, but glad you feel headed in a positive direction. As I know from other areas, medicine these days can do good things.

      Reply
    241. 241.

      JoyceH

      Whew! Back from the vet. My dog has a hot spot that blew up into a huge thing in two days. She’s got two kinds of pills for twice a day, a powder for four times a day – and a Cone.

      Reply
    245. 245.

      Baud

      @Jackie:

      Wow. That sucks.  I wonder what they offered her.

      NC Dems have been AWOL despite NC being a growing state.  That needs to change soon.

      Reply
    246. 246.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Wyatt Salamanca:

      Whenever I think of Marge, the lyrics of the great band Presidents of the United States of America come to mind:

      “Lump lingered last in line for brains
      And the one she got was sorta rotten and insane
      Small things so sad that birds could land
      Is lump fast asleep or rockin’ out with the band?

      She’s lump, she’s lump
      She’s in my head
      She’s lump, she’s lump, she’s lump
      She might be dead”

      Reply
    247. 247.

      Jim Appleton

      @terraformer: From FTFNYT:

      Here’s why Trump is not expected to have a mug shot taken. The former president is not likely to be photographed when he is booked on charges, officials say, because his image is commonly available and taking his mug shot would entail more movements for him, complicating security.

      Reply
    248. 248.

      Matt McIrvin

      I wonder if Trump is still planning on making some kind of grand address tonight, and if so, how much further a hole he will dig himself. I mean, if I were his lawyer I’d tell him to never speak a word, but you know how that is going to go.

      Reply
    252. 252.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: ​
       

      It’s too bad their asses can’t be thrown in jail for that. They know exactly what they’re doing: they’re trying to make it dangerous to even be related to Judge Bragg. That should be just plain illegal.

      Reply
    254. 254.

      Jackie

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I remember it, too. Didn’t it also involve an abortion with another guy taking the fall as the supposed father – to keep TFG’s “reputation” unsullied? And possibly preventing Melania from finding out?

      Reply
    256. 256.

      Ruckus

      @dmsilev:

      If that was your dad and he gave you a reasonable allowance and you were as useless as jr, you’d likely be worse as well. Not saying he does, SFB seems to have only one person he allows in his life – himself, but someone is supporting sfb jr and is seems that it’s dad. Who’d of thought that SFB would be in any way supportive of anyone other than himself?

      Reply
    257. 257.

      Mike in NC

      Not paying a great deal of attention to the ‘Finally Arresting a Career Criminal’ show at the moment.

      Did catch a televised report on NATO’s newest member as of today. We did a nice Baltic Sea cruise in 2014, just before Putin annexed Crimea, and in every country (NATO member or not) people were freaked out about what craziness Putin would be up to next. The Finns were especially wary, having fought two wars with the USSR in the 1940s.

      Reply
    260. 260.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:  We could not get away from that photo on MSNBC’s coverage.  My laptop screen was sporting a post it note. Enough!

      Reply
    264. 264.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      Wait, you aren’t making a good living grifting off your Presidential campaign? What sort of worthless politician are you??

      Reply
    265. 265.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:   We depend on it!  You are our tax base!

      I am satisfied with the day’s events.  Frustrating there is such a delay before the next hearing, but:  Georgia is on our minds.  Believe Ms. Willis needs to indict by the end of May?

      Reply
    272. 272.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @different-church-lady: Mayhaps it’s the other financial crimes Cohen described in the Congressional hearings; like casually adjusting the valuation of his business based on whether he’s talking to loan officers, stockholders, or the tax man.

      Reply
    273. 273.

      Brachiator

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I wonder if Trump is still planning on making some kind of grand address tonight.

      CNN says Trump is going to deliver remarks once he gets back to Florida.

      Maybe 8:15 pm.

      Reply
    274. 274.

      Skepticat

      I can’t bring myself to click on any stories on any site except this one. It’s a tsunami of exactly the rabid attention TFG craves. He’s like Antaeus, who was thrown to the ground but regained his strength by touching the earth.

      Reply
    275. 275.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Skepticat: If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can ever imagine…

      No, Trump’s still a loser. Increased zeal among supporters does not mean more support.

      Reply
    279. 279.

      different-church-lady

      Ah, the naivete of George F. Will:

      “Maybe, just maybe, this is rock bottom for embarrassing U.S. politics”

      Reply
    288. 288.

      Roger Moore

      @Elizabelle:

      GF Will should have been a baseball writer.

      No, he shouldn’t have.  His baseball writing is just as pompous and obnoxious as his political writing.  Also, he routinely fails to disclose his conflicts of interest (he’s on the BOD of the Orioles and Padres) when writing about baseball labor issues.

      Reply
    290. 290.

      Brachiator

      @different-church-lady:

      RE: If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can ever imagine…

      What happens if I just let you fall over on your own?

      I’ve referred to the Antaeus myth to describe how Trump gets energized by his fighting dirty and name calling antics. You can’t win by trying to play his game.

      In the Greek myth, Antaeus taunted challengers to fight him and always won, as he got stronger when thrown to the ground.

      Hercules defeated Antaeus by lifting him off the ground and choking him.

      As a kid, I got a kick how this battle was portrayed in the action film Hercules Unchained, starring Steve Reeves.

      Reply
    292. 292.

      No One You Know

      @StringOnAStick: I wonder who’s going to all those megachurches. I want to do the math. For validation. Counting surveys doesn’t mean much. Counting donating members would put done teeth into the findings.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.