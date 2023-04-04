Looks like we need one.
Open Thread
We need a lot more than that, John.
But an open thread will have to suffice.
Elizabelle
Today, the first of many arraignments on criminal charges. Please, please, please.
Elizabelle
I have the music from Blue Oyster Cult’s Godzilla in my head. Seems the appropriate tune.
TFG in court looking like a petulant child on a time-out
Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I got into this situation… pic.twitter.com/IT5FviXb74
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 4, 2023
JPL
MTG compares trump to Jesus. Who knew that Jesus slept with a porn star. I’m not one to judge though.
Elizabelle
@Alison Rose: That is not a man who slept well last night.
Jeffro
Re-posting here ’cause it’s a new thread:
Today is the day we move from the worst timeline to the BEST EVER! On top of being Arraignment Day, it’s also Announcement Day…the announcement that Travis Kelce is hosting his own music festival (ok, a concert, whatever) on NFL Draft Weekend!!
(Who are Machine Gun Kelly and Rick Ross, anyway?)
(WHO CARES??! The world needs more Kelce awesomeness!)
I think I better get a spotter before I open that champagne tonight…
Anoniminous
Have you heard the Good News?
The extent to which the number of white evangelicals have declined in the United States has been laid bare in a new report by the Public Religion Research Institute’s 2020 Census on American Religion.
The institute’s study found that only 14% of Americans identify as white evangelical today. This is a drastic decline since 2006, when America’s religious landscape was composed of 23% white evangelicals, as the report notes.
MobiusKlein
Any opinions about the new DnD movie? I’m tempted to see it, but WoTC/Hasbro is on my shit list this year, with how the treated 3rd party content folks.
HeleninEire
Donald is having a bad hair day!
citizen dave
First I had on Fox broadcast (I have no cable), and the woman mentioned how TFG is running for “reelection”; and one expert mused that the case would be thrown out in a paper hearing before any trial.
Turned to ABC, and David Muir was waxing about TFG’s long “successful” career in NYC, etc.
Turned over to CBS, they have been saying much more coherent things and have some decent experts. Their reporter has come out to talk through the first part. All the charges are the same, falsifying business records. Case # 71543-23
Mike in Pasadena
TV media are making the 2016 errors again. CNN in 2016 spent an hour with camera focused solely on an empty podium where TFG was overdue to speak. Today cameras held steady on such things as empty doorways where the golden prince was expected or an empty parking space while off camera “talent” and “experts” babbled about matters unknown to them such as the expected charges. With their help TFG will be our Lord and master again.
Bostondreams
@MobiusKlein: It’s really fun and they do a good job with it! Also, if you remember the old 80’s era cartoon, then there is a neat reference at a certain point in the movie. :)
Elizabelle
@HeleninEire: Yes he is. And we are glad to see it.
These may end up “the good old days” for his coiffures. Think Phil Spector.
Elizabelle
@citizen dave: Maybe CBS is covering this more seriously because they took a lot of flak over the MT Greene puff piece on 60 Minutes.
smith
I’m seeing reports that the charges include one count of conspiracy.
bbleh
A few comments in previous thread that, on the ground in blue districts in WI, things are looking not unhopeful. (This is my Hirohito impression.) Vote early, vote often!
the D&D movie is enjoyably good. Chris Pine is a charmer. the plot is pretty straightforward. The beauty of the movie comes from itself not taking itself serious enough, while playing faithfully to the game lore and “rules” of how the world works.
The bits with the Paladin are hilarious, as Rege-Jean Page plays the nobility of the character completely straight in spite of the absurdity of the story.
My only nitpick with the movie is how they *underused* the cameo of the 80s animated show characters. I wanted to see them join in on the big bad fight at the end. /sigh
Spanky
Forgetting TFG for the moment (please!), today marks the 55th anniversary of another event that tested the nation. We’re still dealing with that one, too.
Elizabelle
Is there any audio of the court appearance? Or solely a still camera?
@Elizabelle: only a still camera. courtroom artists were allowed in. we’ll only get actual word when the DA comes out to address the media at the 3:30PM press conference.
JPL
Vance had mentioned that most of the counts would result in probation. What about the conspiracy count?
Immanentize
@Elizabelle: I think I’d rather not think Phil Spector. But I will think of Ronnie Spector.
Elizabelle
The New Yorker’s satirist, Andy Horowitz.
Melania Sends Thoughts and Prayers
PALM BEACH (The Borowitz Report)—As Donald J. Trump became the first former President in U.S. history to be arraigned, his wife, Melania, marked the occasion by sending thoughts and prayers.
According to Mike Lindell, better known as the MyPillow guy, the former President was “surprised” to be on the receiving end of his wife’s thoughts and/or prayers.
“Mr. Trump had not been expecting to receive thoughts and prayers,” Lindell said. “He’s mainly been focussing on donations.”
Although it is not known how many thoughts and how many prayers the former First Lady sent, sources familiar with her thoughts and prayers believe that they are considerably fewer than the number of felony counts in her husband’s indictment.
Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, Mrs. Trump said that she would have “no comment” on the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg. “I have a saying,” she said. “ ‘When they go low, we go high.’ ”
Elizabelle
@PaulWartenberg: Those courtroom artists are going to have fun, over the coming months.
I think maybe the late night shows will have their own artists on speed dial?
bbleh
@Immanentize: well down in comments to previous post
Elizabelle
@Immanentize: Yes. 27 would be good.
mrmoshpotato
@Alison Rose: Not gonna look but I bet it would be a great cover for this month’s Punchable Face magazine.
dlwchico
@MobiusKlein: I have not watched it but every person that I have seen talking about it has liked it.
Conspiracy count grounds bigger story than Stormy– from agreement (the gist of a conspiracy) with National Enquirer all the way to White House, where as President he signs the final checks to Michael Cohen
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) April 4, 2023
Gin & Tonic
It got suddenly warm here, so I went for a walk in the woods with the grandkids and the dog. Far better use of time than following what’s-his-name.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
just broke down and tuned into MSNBC to try to understand all the law-talk
Delk
Yikes! It’s night time!
(severe thunderstorms in Chicago)
I think I’ve told the story before, but having TFG arraigned in that courthouse is especially sweet to me because of the 72 hours my then-17-year-old daughter spent locked up there in 2004, along with a couple of thousand others, in order to keep them from protesting W’s speech at the RNC convention.
I watched judges get more and more angry, issuing court orders that the prisoners be arraigned to meet the 24-hour requirement (ignored), that some be allowed to see doctors to deal with medical issues (ignored), that lawyers be allowed to talk to them (ignored).
As the speech began, they were finally dumped unceremoniously onto the street through a back door, unbeknownst to me who was at the time sitting in yet another courtroom.
Jeffro
@PaulWartenberg: very cool! Fro Jr and I are seeing this on Thursday. =)
Jim, Foolish Literalist
good lord
Joyce Alene @JoyceWhiteVance
Donald Trump Jr. has posted a picture of the judge’s daughter on truth social.
ETA: When does this kind of obvious threat cross a legal rather than a moral line?
zhena gogolia
TFG is such a stain on this country’s history.
Jeffro
@Elizabelle: yeah, I hate to ask but…
…WHERE’S MELANIA??!?
(that one was for the MAGAts ;)
Any opinions about the new DnD movie? I’m tempted to see it, but WoTC/Hasbro is on my shit list this year, with how the treated 3rd party content folks.
It’s made a lot of money. I’m still not going to the movies to see it.
Gravenstone
@MobiusKlein: I’ve not seen it, but various reviewers are describing it as the first “good” D&D movie. So you take your chances I suppose. I actually did watch the first one back in the day. Jeremy Irons chewed the scenery with such gusto! That, and the elf mage was pretty cute. The rest is better not mentioned.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yep. Disgusting.
Also on Twitter.
It’s an effort to show the judge has a conflict because his daughter worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. That’s not a conflict for the judge & exposing his family to risk by posting photos like this, completely unacceptable.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 4, 2023
Elizabelle
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Photo of the judge’s daughter? That’s horrible.
Cannot forget the NJ judge whose son was murdered at their home.
Muzzle TFG.
Also, eventual jury selection is going to be lit.
Tenar Arha
@MobiusKlein: it looks like delightfully fun silly action with some good actors in it. Or, alternatively, I’m willing to watch Chris Pine & Michelle Rodriguez make bank in anything.
Anyway let me know how it is? Because a fun popcorn movie, even if you know it’s probably ridiculous, is exactly what you need in a movie. & I like my action with sides of humor & not too many jump scares, so I’ll be going to see this in a week and a half with a friend.
TV media are making the 2016 errors again. CNN in 2016 spent an hour with camera focused solely on an empty podium where TFG was overdue to speak. Today cameras held steady on such things as empty doorways where the golden prince was expected or an empty parking space while off camera “talent” and “experts” babbled about matters unknown to them such as the expected charges. With their help TFG will be our Lord and master again.
They have been desperate for his return. They are going to try and ‘ poo poo’ the charges from Bragg. Because, they want to muddy the waters on these clear crimes. It will be harder for them to try and gaslight us about trying to overturn Georgia and 1/6…not that they won’t try.
dmsilev
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Somehow, and this is kind of impressive in its own way, Jr. manages to be worse than his father.
Jeffro
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: between that and the way that trumpov himself keeps mentioning the DA’s/special counsel’s/etc’s family, wife, children in his tweets, you’d think SOME enterprising pundit would note that it’s sheer B-movie mob boss stuff.
Or if they won’t, I will: IT’S B-MOVIE MOB BOSS STUFF.
They’re trying to intimidate people and it’s going to blow up in their faces.
@Jeffro: I suspect the NYC justice system may have some slight experience with mob boss tactics.
Jeffro
Joyce, that’s the absolute lightest possible take on all of the ‘family’ ‘wife’ ‘daughter’ comments trumpov keeps making in his tweets.
It’s not about conflict of interest. It’s about intimidation and worse.
cain
@Elizabelle: Wait till we get AI trained on those images and can just tell AI to come up with fake courtroom drawings involving Trump :D
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@zhena gogolia: TFG is such a stain on this country’s history.
He’d have been better as a stain on his parents’ bedsheets.
@The Kropenhagen Interpretation: There are alternate theories about his origins.
(New Yorker cartoon. Hope the link works for those who are non-subscribers)
cain
@Elizabelle: That’s going to piss off the judge. Junior doesn’t have a lot of smarts.
prostratedragon
@Elizabelle: This is Jr who did that, which is still vile but maybe out of the frame for this court.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Helen Kennedy @HelenKennedy 13m
NBC producer who was in the courtroom reporting that the baseball bat tweet and other threats were brought up in court. Judge said he was concerned about them. Trump lawyers claimed free speech. Unclear if there will be a gag order.
I wonder if anyone will bring up Junior’s sleazy, twisted appeal for Daddy’s love and respect
bbleh
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: @Alison Rose: @Elizabelle: @Jeffro: @dmsilev: the threatening subtext and immorality go without saying, whether it’s actionable criminally or civilly I have no idea, but for crying out loud way to royally piss off the judge! I thought TFG’s posts about the judge hating him were ill-advised, but this?! Can I be the pharmacy that supplies his legal team please?
I do the Ugly Cry everytime I watch this movie. Have since I was a kid I truly believe that an entire generation of Black mothers let their children stay up and watch this movie to teach us the lesson:
“Don’t you ever hurt your Mama the way Sarah Jane did her mother.”.
grannystanding4Truth (@granny_st) tweeted at 10:22 AM on Tue, Apr 04, 2023:
Juanita Moore and Susan Kohner attend the 50th Anniversary 2009 Reunion Screening of the Imitation of Life. Moore played Annie Johnson the black mother and Kohner played Sarah Jane her daughter who denied and mistreated her mother to pass for white. https://t.co/DKCBU5H9Si
(https://twitter.com/granny_st/status/1643272835010551815?t=P6q9XWsi09RWA6Ho-wlAhw&s=03)
Immanentize
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Considering there are charges now filed, that might be either intimidation or obstruction.
@Jeffro: No need to be condescending toward her, she’s a lawyer and was a federal prosector and US attorney. Their cover story is that it’s about conflict of interest. I’m sure Vance is well aware of what the ulterior motives are.
I feel you.
Skeptical Brotha (@skepticalbrotha) tweeted at 0:11 AM on Tue, Apr 04, 2023:
Tennessee House Democrats need to force House Republicans to expel all of them. There is no other way to react to this expulsion of three members for bullshit reasons. Republicans have embraced fascism despite their supermajority and the inability of Democrats to stop anything.
(https://twitter.com/skepticalbrotha/status/1643119002812813313?t=iYshIgepnNVelwopEMaqUA&s=03)
Tenar Arha
@MobiusKlein: oh, and for the when you’re pissed off kiss off addendum…do you belong to AMC Stubs or Showcase Cinemas movie clubs (the free ones, not the one’s you have to pay for)? Anyway Tuesdays are their loss leader days where you can go to a screening for about $5 (sometimes the city theaters are a buck or two more) and they don’t make any profit off your ticket ;)
cain
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: free speech? Yeah, I don’t think that’s going to fly. Doing tweets that inherently puts people in danger including the Judge’s family – sure you can tweet that shit out – but there will be consequences. Intimidating witnesses and prosecutors/judges is not free speech.
bbleh
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: ah free speech is it now? Last I heard, TFG was saying it wasn’t him and the two pictures were superposed by somebody else.
MisterForkbeard
@Gravenstone: The first D&D movie was so bad (though yeah, Jeremy Irons was great for the wrong reasons) that even the cast made fun of it.
One of the Wayans brothers was in it. As he remarked later “I was literally the only black guy in that movie, and I was a thief. And then I died.”
Citizen Alan
@Anoniminous: Still too many.
Immanentize
@Jeffro:
Tammy had better hair,. outfits, and attitude than Melania:
Remember, he’s just a man….
MisterForkbeard
@Alison Rose: Already seeing some Trumpsters say “He didn’t post it! He just posted a Breitbart article which had the picture as the main attraction”.
This is the exact same thing they tried to explain away when Trump posted the picture of himself with a bat threatening Bragg – “Trump didn’t post that – just posted an article that just so happened to have a picture of Trump about to kill Bragg. And then left it up for 4 days.”
mrmoshpotato
TFG is such a stain on this country’s history.
A shitstain!
oatler
Those cops waiting outside are going to be the subject of many late-night comedians and SNL. Colbert’s writers are already rehearsing the cold-open.
Jeffro
@Alison Rose: If she’s well aware of the ulterior motives, I’d hope she would point them out. It wouldn’t take away from her story at all.
@zhena gogolia: Indeed. HRC was robbed.
Chief Oshkosh
The institute’s study found that only 14% of Americans identify as white evangelical today. This is a drastic decline since 2006, when America’s religious landscape was composed of 23% white evangelicals, as the report notes.
So, will this 14% finally rapture so that rest of us can get on to living our lives?
Anonymous At Work
Anyone got a good list of the 34 separate counts? Or has that not been released to public yet? I read 34 counts of Falsifying and Conspiracy To, which basically throws Cohen at the jury in the hopes Cohen survives cross-examination.
cain
The twitter threads about Melania are pretty funny. Especially the laughing melania. I can understand why she wouldn’t be going to a court case where Trump cheats on her while she had a baby with a porn star and tries to cover it up.
But hey, she’s the greatest first lady ever! Instead of staying with her man, she’s gonna go and enjoy herself! So Christian! So “Be Best!”!
Elizabelle
I look forward to hearing Alvin Bragg speak. Have not yet heard his voice. Curious on his take.
bbleh
@Anonymous At Work: I have seen only one news report mentioning conspiracy — from NBC. There have been tweets, but who knows their sources? Networks still saying indictment has yet to be released.
MobiusKlein
@Gravenstone:
I did see the 2000-ish DnD movie on opening night with my Gaming buddies.
We laughed, in a bad way, at many things. In a Highlander 2 sort of way
JCJ
Three votes in Wisconsin against the fascists from JCJ, Mrs JCJ, JCJ daughter.
UncleEbeneezer
Hope we are all pouring one out for the late EF Goldman, who sadly couldn’t be here for this joyous day.
Elizabelle
Bragg press conference slated for 3:45 p.
@UncleEbeneezer: Yes! EF Goldman. And beloved schlemezel. And Mary, and several jackals emeritus.
Indictment just arrived at MSNBC. 16 pages. They are printing it out now.
JPL
@UncleEbeneezer: Sweet idea
mrmoshpotato
I’ve heard of defendants deliberately trying to create some kind of courtroom disturbance so they can get a mistrial.
It doesn’t work. It REALLY doesn’t work.
Does it result in trash getting punched in their mushroom dicks?
@MisterForkbeard: “Your Honor, I didn’t steal any money. I stole a duffle bad that happened to have that money inside it!!”
Immanentize
Ask and you shall receive:
The indictment against Trump is here https://t.co/1b5c0cbypK— Sam Stein (@samstein) April 4, 2023
(Pdf)
MisterForkbeard
@Anonymous At Work: I would imagine Cohen and possibly Pecker would speak to that.
The Conspiracy charge is supposed be between Trump, Cohen and Pecker overall IIRC. Especially as it likely applies to more than just Stormy Daniels.
@Alison Rose: Criminal geniuses, I tell you!
mrmoshpotato
Indictment just arrived at MSNBC. 16 pages. They are printing it out now.
Did they announce this printing instead of just getting it handed to them?
Matt McIrvin
@Anoniminous: I remember when it was very popular to say that the evangelicals (and other religious conservatives) would take over by simply outbreeding the rest of us (this often took the form of “haw haw the liberals are aborting themselves to extinction”). It never seems to work.
UncleEbeneezer
@Jeffro: Joyce hates Trump as much as any of us (maybe even more so since she actually lives in the oppressed state of Alabama which has gone all-in on Fascism). She’s just doing her job here in explaining his bullshit tactic and why it’s nonsense. She doesn’t do histrionic statements that sound/read like WWE wrestling promos. If you want those, go follow Mehdi Hassan, Elie Mystal, etc. That’s just not her style/personality.
Elizabelle
@Immanentize: Thank you!
The first of our future collection of Trump indicment filings. Welcome, filing.
bbleh
@mrmoshpotato: WaPo has indictment, mentions only falsifying business records, no mention of conspiracy. CNN says indictment alleges conspiracy but doesn’t say or imply that it’s specifically charged
ETA: aaand no. All business-record charges. No use at all of the words “conspiracy” or “conspire(d)”.
Elizabelle
Trump lawyer, I assume the real one, saying indictment does not have “any surprises. …. It is boilerplate.”
(He is kind of handsome; looks expensive.)
@mrmoshpotato: Update: “Somebody didn’t tell IT we are out of toner. We’re waiting for the guy from the printer service company.”
Jim, Foolish Literalist
No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC 14m
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. have all posted photos of the judge’s daughter on social media. My God.
Elizabelle
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Keep us posted on whether they ever pull those tweets down. Or put up any fresh ones.
Immanentize
@mrmoshpotato: It is really worth reading the Statement of Fact. It really makes the whole conspiracy scheme clear.
The statement of fact can be read here: https://t.co/d8htc31Q9y— Matt Ford (@fordm) April 4, 2023
mrmoshpotato
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: Going for more of a dot matrix joke, and how absurd it is that they’d announce the printing of 16 pages.
Immanentize
@mrmoshpotato: on a Brother Daisey Wheel.
Elizabelle
Since MSNBC insists on leaving the still of TFG in court up on a split screen (other visual is the vehicles traveling to LGA), I have a post it up over him. Enough.
James E Powell
Please, could everyone please stop calling how the media cover Trump as errors, please?
They know exactly what they are doing.
citizen dave
@Elizabelle: You could be right, but I think Nora O Donnell and her team operate separately from 60 Minutes.
Just now she’s talking to former DA Vance about why he didn’t bring this. He mentioned the other cases brought against TFG Organization; and how the Feds asked him to step down. Then, covid made it hard to convene a grand jury; and simply ran out of time to fully investigate. Nora thanks him for taking the tax return case to SCOTUS and getting that outcome…
mrmoshpotato
@Elizabelle: Screenshots are forever.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Mueller, She Wrote @MuellerSheWrote 1m
CONSPIRACY not charged. 34 charges of felony falsification of business records. Correcting MSNBC reporting. Deleting previous tweet
ETA: all bewildering to me– I guess conspiracy, the meeting of the minds, is very hard to prove?
StringOnAStick
This is some of the best news I’ve heard in a long time, and they only have their incredible hypocracy to blame:
The institute’s study found that only 14% of Americans identify as white evangelical today. This is a drastic decline since 2006, when America’s religious landscape was composed of 23% white evangelicals, as the report notes.
Immanentize
Yes, not charged, but obvious from the facts. There is always opportunity for a superceding!!
Actually, my guess is extra charges will be suggested as a reason for a plea — like in every other damn case!
The fuck
SAVE THE DATE: The next in-person hearing date in the Trump case is December 4. @MSNBC
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 4, 2023
zhena gogolia
All he has to do is say “Sez who?” over and over again.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2Kb7IDmFF4
StringOnAStick
I remember when it was very popular to say that the evangelicals (and other religious conservatives) would take over by simply outbreeding the rest of us (this often took the form of “haw haw the liberals are aborting themselves to extinction”). It never seems to work.
One of my relatives is a Southern Baptist. All 3 of her home schooled, raised to be the same are no longer Southern Baptists. The gay one is nonreligious, the daughter that tried to use her introduction speech at her presentation as a medical intern to “save” people is now an Episcopalian, and the son who joined the army to avoid being forced to go to Bob Jones U for his education died from a condition related to his service. Didn’t quite work at the way she was determined to make it work.
Elizabelle
@Alison Rose: Nine months! OK, eight months. That’s a long time.
Albeit, the defendant may be kept hopping with court appearances in other jurisdictions.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Alison Rose: the wheels of justice grinding slowly again
the barometer I always refer to is Scott Perry’s cell phone: Seized in August and unless I missed a story, judges still won’t let DoJ see what they want to see. The most recent effort to block it was co-signed by bipartisan group of House leaders, because each branch defends their privileges with bewildering ferocity.
I think I’m gonna change my nym to Bewildered Literalist
Another Scott
@Immanentize: Thanks for the pointer.
So is Bragg holding conspiracy charges in reserve (there aren’t any explicit conspiracy charges in the indictment)? Are they not charging conspiracy because that would be some sort of federal crime (under the campaign finance laws)? Any ideas?
Thanks.
Cheers,
Scott.
Another Scott
mrmoshpotato
Please, could everyone please stop calling how the media cover Trump as errors, please?
They know exactly what they are doing.
Yup. The shitshow circus is back in town, and they’re all trying to contain the on-screen, bone-shattering orgasms they’re having.
Dan B
@prostratedragon: Rep. Gloria Johnson posted a screen grab of the Tennessee constitution that specifically allows disagreement in the legislature.
@rikyrah: Juanita Moore makes me ugly cry too! Magnificent performance. And Mahalia Jackson at the funeral!
From the scene where she’s dying, I start crying, and once Mahalia begins singing, I can’t stop crying until the end of the movie.
Ken
@MisterForkbeard: Especially as it likely applies to more than just Stormy Daniels.
Hush money payments to 34 different porn stars?
(In the spirit of “irresponsible not to speculate….”)
prostratedragon
@Another Scott:
The introduction to the Statement of Facts reads as if there ay be more coming. They’re clearly working from a theory of a conspiracy.
Link to version readable on a phone.
JPL
@Elizabelle: I thought that the Ny courts were supposed to move with fast and they didn’t like excessive delays.
JPL
@Immanentize: Jim Trusty just said on CNN, he thinks it will be thrown out. Is that a reasonable possibility?
mrmoshpotato
@Alison Rose:
Jerking off in the form if a tweet.
Another Scott
@Immanentize: :-)
Thanks.
Cheers,
Scott.
Immanentize
@Another Scott: My guess is a bit more benign — the statement of facts which I linked above does talk about conspiracy as well as the falsifying counts, so maybe the opening paragraphs of that doc were leaked?
Meanwhile, looks like three matters (at least) Daniels, McDougal, and the doorman who was paid off not to talk about a kid Trump had on the side. I know, too many hush payments to keep track of.
It’s possible they did not charge a conspiracy in return for Pecker’s GJ (and trial) testimony.
Immanentize
@JPL: No. Trusty is a clown.
I know that was too pithy. They clearly have Cohen to testify, as well as Weiselberg’s plea deal to testify from the civil case (although I am not sure how far that agreement goes). They also have the checks and the books and other documents (or lack of documents) as well as false statements about business retainers which don’t exist.
The only way this gets “thrown out” is if a jury decides in Trump’s favor.
different-church-lady
This is why we can’t have
nice things TBoggs.
Immanentize
@different-church-lady: say it louder.
I got an email from the Lake County clerk saying that Highland Park schools are on lockdown, so all voting at those sites has been halted. I see upthread that there’s bad weather in Chicago too. We’ll see how that affects the voting today.
Fingers crossed for Wisconsin
ETA: Also Trump’s attorneys are really annoying
James E Powell
Lesley Stahl will note how much their supporters like it.
Elizabelle
Two minute warning for Alvin Bragg.
So, will this 14% finally rapture so that rest of us can get on to living our lives?
My theory is the ones who live their lives the way Jesus intended have already been raptured, and there were so few of them nobody noticed.
Elizabelle
Bragg up.
which basically throws Cohen at the jury in the hopes Cohen survives cross-examination.
It’s not just Cohen, though; it’s also whatever documents the prosecution can produce.
Elizabelle
Intent to defraud and intent to conceal another crime.
different-church-lady
@Chief Oshkosh:
“14% of the country raptured, and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.”
raven
DA up.
Bragg talking. 34 false statements in business records that he made or caused others to make, in furtherance of a crime. So all are felonies.
Edit: We’ve charged hundreds of people with this felony. It’s the bread and butter of this office (addressing the accusation that it’s not a real crime and TFG is the only guy in history to ever be charged with it)
HumboldtBlue
The conspiracy is gonna get him according to DA Bragg
Delk
Chuy Garcia’s daughter passed away. No cause mentioned. 28 years old.
Ruckus
When isn’t he?
J R in WV
Well, we’re home today, after a week at CAMC Memorial. I went in last Tuesday to have a chemo port installed in my upper left chest, which was supposed to be a 30 minute procedure. But when I came too in the REcovery ward, two Resident surgeons were preparing to install a chest tube, to keep my left tlung inflated, after the surgeon accidentally nicked my left lung, as the vein he was connecting the port to was right on top of the lung.
So what was supposed to be a 30 minute procedure with a 4 hour recovery after turned into a week in ward full of other cancer patients. [ I have a bladder cancer diagnosis, and will be doing 3 months of chemo for starters ]
Now I’m home, after a week of excellent care from dedicated nurses from all over the place. It wasn’t like a stay at the Plaza, but it wasn’t like being in the Boone County jail either. Will concentrate on recovering from the spell in the hospital before starting chemo in about a week. I need to call the oncologist/his nurse about the schedule to start things off, they wanted me to have a week give or take before starting.
I know some folks were thinking of me, and I want to thank everyone for their tots and pears, I’m sure they helped!! Now I’m back, and my report into oncology world will continue.
Another Scott
Teri Kanefield is live blogging/tooting the Statement of Facts, then will do the Indictment.
Cheers,
Scott.
Jeffro
Van Jones on CNN: “[trump] looks sad…I don’t like the prison system, so I don’t like this process…doesn’t mean that accountability is not owed, but that is a granddad having a very bad day”
GET
THE ENTIRE
FUCK OUT OF HERE
a “granddad having a very bad day” (!)
Fleeting Expletive
I hope we don’t see this same fandango for each and every time he has to produce his body, habeas corpus style, for another hearing. Enough with the motorcades and the defendant’s airplane.
Suzanne
THIRTY-FOUR CHARGES?! IN A ROW?!
Try not to commit any crimes on the way to the parking lot!
JPL
@J R in WV: So glad that you updated us on this monumental day. In your honor, trump was finally arrested.
zhena gogolia
@J R in WV: So glad to see you! We’ve missed you.
Indictment just arrived at MSNBC. 16 pages. They are printing it out now.
did they post it?
got a link?
Thank you :)
JPL
OMG MSNBC had a split screen with one side showing trump’s plane taking off.
@J R in WV: I checked in briefly this week and saw your diagnosis and treatment plan. I hope it all goes as easily and well as possible. I’ve been thinking about you
While you are here, Imma…
Did you move?
How’s little Imma? Is he finishing up this year?
If so, what plans does he have?
Immanentize
@J R in WV: Omg, I am so sorry. There is never anything like “a simple procedure.”
Did you get a port after all? How I remember those days on my wife’s life (with heartache), but a port was critical to chemo. I am pulling for you.
Elizabelle
@rikyrah: Oh good, you got the link. Immanetize posted it.
And: here it is again, c/o Imm:
https://www.manhattanda.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Donald-J.-Trump-Indictment.pdf
Anonymous At Work
@Roger Moore: Cohen would attest to intent. It’s not enough that the falsification occurred but that the intent was to defraud or deceive.
SIDE-NOTE: Trump trying to hide things by breaking each payment up into small bits, especially below what I presume were federal reporting limits, might have amounted to a few more charges. I.e. making it 4 payments means 4x the charges.
SIDE-NOTE 2: While breaking it up adds to the showing of “intent,” it wouldn’t get a jury past “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Jeffro
@zhena gogolia: that whole family tree is just scammy, scummy trash
There was probably a Roman con man named Trumpius Griftanicus back before Jebus was born. His rap sheet was five scrolls long.
raven
@J R in WV: Hang in there old salt.
Anonymous At Work
@J R in WV: Get better. Fuck Cancer.
Immanentize
@rikyrah: hi my friend,
I did not move — I go so stressed about the process of selling the house, which I don’t need to sell really, that I abandoned that part of the plan for a while
Little (6’7″) Imma is doing really well. The great super power of youth is a nearly unshakable sense of immortality and forward motion. He is working for Lutron (electric manufacturing company) this summer on computer programming/generative systems this summer in — Austin! I think he is as excited about the where of the job as the what.
How are you? Peanut?
UncleEbeneezer
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: There was a Jack Podcast episode about a month ago that discussed Perry’s phone with former federal prosecutor, Shanlon Wu. It starts around the 38 minute mark. Andrew McCabe makes a pretty good argument for how courts could split-the-baby here with a ruling that allows DOJ to access the stuff related to crimes, without eroding the speech/debate protections that prevent a future AG like Bill Barr from weaponizing DOJ to get into Congresspeoples’ phones.
mrmoshpotato
@J R in WV: Kick that cancer into the Sun. All the best.
narya
@J R in WV: My dad’s been dealing w/ bladder cancer for about 20 years. Because of my background in clinical trials (NOT A DOCTOR, just worked for a small biotech that used clinical trials), my mom had me look into the treatments, any prescribed medications, etc. over these years. It sounds like your docs are taking a different path, so I’m wondering if there are some new treatment protocols? (Dad did the BCG til he had a bad reaction, and has also done Valrubicin instilled in the bladder; he’s 92, so they’re not even going to scope him any more.) And please ignore this if you don’t feel like going into detail, and, most of all, GOOD LUCK!!
Immanentize
@Anonymous At Work: the best part of the facts, to show criminal intent regarding the election, is Trump telling Cohen (Lawyer 1) to try to put off the hush payments for as long as possible because “after the election it wouldn’t matter” and they could stiff her (either McDougal or Daniels — or both?)
JPL
@Immanentize: So from now on, he’ll be known as formally little imma.
My youngest is 6″4 and it was helpful when trying to locate him. His youngest is 18 months and 30 pounds and at the top of the charts in height.
Kay
I like Cohen and I think the jury will too.
StringOnAStick
@J R in WV: Glad to hear you are home and wishing you 100% success in the next phase of your treatment!
gvg
@rikyrah: I think they could make even better drama and ratings by playing up how serious this is that he threatened democracy, threatened judges and how it is our solum duty to treat him like everyone else. I suspect there is a market STARVED for that kind of coverage. Wheras the infotainment news market is saturated.
Jackie
This sucks!😡
“A North Carolina Democratic lawmaker is expected to flip her party affiliation,” Axiosreports.
“The move would cement Republicans’ toe-hold in a fast-changing swing state, handing them a veto-proof majority in the middle of the legislative session and a clear runway to enact their agenda despite opposition from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.”
From Political Wire
RaflW
More good news
@nycsouthpaw
Dershowitz loses his lawsuit against CNN on summary judgment.
Soprano2
Turned on NPR to listen to “Fresh Air” at 3:00, but of course it was live coverage of TFG’s thing. They are absolutely wallowing in it!
RaflW
@Jeffro: It’s a narcissist feeling some twinge because he sees another narcissist facing some shred of consequences.
I met Van Jones a couple years before his brief stint in the Obama administration. It was a small reception before he was to give a speech. The guy had charisma and could give a good talk.
But he turned out to be for only one thing: Van Jones. All else was secondary (or lower).
Nelle
@Immanentize: Good to see you and to get news of formally little imma.
How are you? Peanut?
I am fine.
Peanut is now 15. Helping her apply for a ‘job’ for the Summer through AfterSchool Matters.
I wanted her to go to Summer School, but, she wants a job.
Baby steps.
Suzanne
@J R in WV: Hey, that sounds crazy. Glad you’re out of there and doing better. You’ve been missed.
Will continue sending you those prayers.
zhena gogolia
Colbert: “[TFG] could end up the head of a violent white-supremacist gang — but in prison this time.”
UncleEbeneezer
Alright, so there are 3 underlying crimes that elevated these falsification of business records charges to felonies, but Bragg explains that those underlying crimes don’t need to be proven or charged. One of them IS election interference conspiracy.
Cacti
I wonder if Merrick Garland feels ashamed for being so cowardly?
Burnspbesq
Possibly the least surprising aspect of the indictment is the allegation that he tried to renege on his agreement to pay Ms. Clifford.
RaflW
@Cacti: Feels weird to me to look to Chris Christie of all people for this, but it makes some sense to me.
Via Will Saletan:
On ABC, Gov. Christie explains why DOJ, prior to Bragg, may have declined to pursue this case.
1. DOJ policy barred indictment of a sitting president.
2. By the time Trump left office, 1/6 had happened, so DOJ focused on that and told SDNY not to waste resources on the NY case.
“I disagree a bit with some who have said they think this case is a reach,” says Christie. He says there’s no need to invoke federal campaign law. “The crime is to try to essentially defraud the voters of NY by trying to…help or impede the election” of candidates.
zhena gogolia
Colbert: “He actually is a lot like OJ, except with the ex-president, every glove is too big.”
Anyway
Geeze what an ordeal. Glad you’re home and getting set for chemo. Hope the therapy works great and wish you a speedy recovery.
zhena gogolia
@Burnspbesq: Yeah, I think we have a winner.
zhena gogolia
@zhena gogolia:
Wow, this is Colbert’s best routine since the famous GWB one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-11iag36wFU
vbreakwater
@UncleEbeneezer: Bragg also mentioned that the conspiracy charge wasn’t required for the indictment but will be later argued when the case goes to trial.
bbleh
@Cacti: I dunno about that. He lateraled to Jack “You Can’t Pronounce The Original Klingon” Smith for more than one very good reason, and Smith by all accounts is bringing serious game.
“Revenge is a dish best served cold.” And they’ve only got one shot. Still plenty of time.
(Also, as opined elsewhere, it’s nice and orderly if Bragg goes first, then Willis, then James, and then Smith. City-county-state-Fed. Indicting a former president doesn’t happen often, so it should be done as attractively as possible. See my forthcoming essay on the aesthetics of indictment.)
JPL
@zhena gogolia: President Fraud. haha
@zhena gogolia: It was pretty good.
Unrelated except for it being about another shitty Republican, one of my favorite bits he did was on Ron Johnson and his comments about Fauci and AIDS.
prostratedragon
@Elizabelle: I’ve come to think that whatever was speculated at the time, Obama’s people might have been onto something there.
dm
@zhena gogolia: Oh, God, the “Freudian slip”!
zhena gogolia
@Alison Rose: Good one!
prostratedragon
@Immanentize:
Little (6’7″) Imma
This certainly rearranges my mental image! Good to hear things are going well.
Yeah, that seems like the kind of evidence that would sway a jury.
prostratedragon
@Jeffro:
@mrmoshpotato:
Secondary name something like Fulmanitius?
terraformer
I want to know why this person wasn’t required to get a mugshot
I mean, he was arrested, right? and he’s been indicted on what, 34 felonies?
and no mugshot?
is this a “powerful people” vs. “normal people” kind of thing or what
@gvg:
With the possible exception of Fox, I doubt they’re doing this to please their audience; they’re doing it to please their publishers.
Gin & Tonic
@J R in WV: Hope you recover quickly and completely. I am celebrating(?) four weeks exactly since my procedure and resultant two-night stay, which was awful. You can’t get a moment’s rest in a hospital.
That may be the single dumbest thing ever written on this blog.
It’s going to be hard to top Peak Wingnut.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@Anonymous At Work: SIDE-NOTE: Trump trying to hide things by breaking each payment up into small bits, especially below what I presume were federal reporting limits, might have amounted to a few more charges.
This is called “structuring” and is standard money laundering prevention training for any retail facility selling gift cards or with a Western Union.
City-county-state-Fed.
Strictly speaking, Bragg is the New York County DA, not the New York City DA. Of course New York City is weird because it’s spread across 5 counties, so the county level offices are actually lower than the city offices.
prostratedragon
@J R in WV: Sorry about the complication, but glad you feel headed in a positive direction. As I know from other areas, medicine these days can do good things.
JoyceH
Whew! Back from the vet. My dog has a hot spot that blew up into a huge thing in two days. She’s got two kinds of pills for twice a day, a powder for four times a day – and a Cone.
@J R in WV: Glad you are home. I hope your treatments are successful. A friend is being treated for bladder cancer, and it is less than pleasant. Hopefully it will be better for you.
prostratedragon
@Gin & Tonic: I think you’ve cracked up every person who’s ever stayed more than a day or two in one.
Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
Whenever I think of Marge, the lyrics of the great band Presidents of the United States of America come to mind:
“Lump lingered last in line for brains
And the one she got was sorta rotten and insane
Small things so sad that birds could land
Is lump fast asleep or rockin’ out with the band?
She’s lump, she’s lump
She’s in my head
She’s lump, she’s lump, she’s lump
She might be dead”
Jim Appleton
@terraformer: From FTFNYT:
Here’s why Trump is not expected to have a mug shot taken. The former president is not likely to be photographed when he is booked on charges, officials say, because his image is commonly available and taking his mug shot would entail more movements for him, complicating security.
Matt McIrvin
I wonder if Trump is still planning on making some kind of grand address tonight, and if so, how much further a hole he will dig himself. I mean, if I were his lawyer I’d tell him to never speak a word, but you know how that is going to go.
Brachiator
Best wishes to you as you recover.
Take care.
Baud
Vi reddit, I don’t know if this photo has been posted yet.
lowtechcyclist
It’s too bad their asses can’t be thrown in jail for that. They know exactly what they’re doing: they’re trying to make it dangerous to even be related to Judge Bragg. That should be just plain illegal.
Baud
Glad your home.
Jackie
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: I remember it, too. Didn’t it also involve an abortion with another guy taking the fall as the supposed father – to keep TFG’s “reputation” unsullied? And possibly preventing Melania from finding out?
Kathleen
@J R in WV: Wishing you healing and comfort! You are so courageous.
Ruckus
If that was your dad and he gave you a reasonable allowance and you were as useless as jr, you’d likely be worse as well. Not saying he does, SFB seems to have only one person he allows in his life – himself, but someone is supporting sfb jr and is seems that it’s dad. Who’d of thought that SFB would be in any way supportive of anyone other than himself?
Mike in NC
Not paying a great deal of attention to the ‘Finally Arresting a Career Criminal’ show at the moment.
Did catch a televised report on NATO’s newest member as of today. We did a nice Baltic Sea cruise in 2014, just before Putin annexed Crimea, and in every country (NATO member or not) people were freaked out about what craziness Putin would be up to next. The Finns were especially wary, having fought two wars with the USSR in the 1940s.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
.
Elizabelle
@J R in WV: Home is best. With the dogs, who probably wondered where you had gotten to. Rest up, and may that chemo be spot on.
UncleEbeneezer
BOOM!!!
Asked why he waited until now to bring charges against Trump, Manhattan DA Bragg says, “I bring cases when they’re ready.”
lowtechcyclist
Oops, named the DA, not the judge.
Still, a horrible fucking thing for MTG and Trump’s adult sons to do.
Baud
Haven’t been watching TV. Some of us have to work for a living!
Baud
I’m waiting to be arrested so I can send out fundraising emails to my rabid and vengeful base.
Corporate welfare isn’t going to pay for itself.
karen marie
@Immanentize: mischaracterized, for tax purposes
He’s such an asshole.
karen marie
@citizen dave: “The Feds” being the Trump administration.
This is my shocked face.
Manyakitty
@J R in WV: glad to hear you’re home.
zhena gogolia
The background music on this LP video is chef’s kiss.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKdwIRgmoiE
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@different-church-lady: Mayhaps it’s the other financial crimes Cohen described in the Congressional hearings; like casually adjusting the valuation of his business based on whether he’s talking to loan officers, stockholders, or the tax man.
Brachiator
I wonder if Trump is still planning on making some kind of grand address tonight.
CNN says Trump is going to deliver remarks once he gets back to Florida.
Maybe 8:15 pm.
Skepticat
I can’t bring myself to click on any stories on any site except this one. It’s a tsunami of exactly the rabid attention TFG craves. He’s like Antaeus, who was thrown to the ground but regained his strength by touching the earth.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@Skepticat: If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can ever imagine…
No, Trump’s still a loser. Increased zeal among supporters does not mean more support.
Baud
fritz
@MobiusKlein: Loved it from beginning to end— very fun!
mrmoshpotato
different-church-lady
Ah, the naivete of George F. Will:
“Maybe, just maybe, this is rock bottom for embarrassing U.S. politics”
Elizabelle
@different-church-lady: GF Will should have been a baseball writer. Period.
When he’s allowed to float free of provable facts, he gets himself into terrible twists, he does.
different-church-lady
@The Kropenhagen Interpretation:
If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can ever imagine…
What happens if I just let you fall over on your own?
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@different-church-lady: What happens if I just let you fall over on your own?
Philosophers debate whether I make a sound.
different-church-lady
Stormy’s gotta be thinking, “If I had just found a better lawyer…”
Steve in the ATL
@different-church-lady: “embarrassing” is an apt description of every George Will column. Haven’t read one in decades but I am confident that many qualify as rock bottom.
Steve in the ATL
@different-church-lady: that’s what all the clients of Omnes, Steve, and Baud LLP say!
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@different-church-lady: There’s no rock bottom for the “drill, baby, drill” party.
That’s not naivete; it’s wishful thinking.
GF Will should have been a baseball writer.
No, he shouldn’t have. His baseball writing is just as pompous and obnoxious as his political writing. Also, he routinely fails to disclose his conflicts of interest (he’s on the BOD of the Orioles and Padres) when writing about baseball labor issues.
Elizabelle
@Roger Moore: Did not know that. I stand corrected.
Retire, George Will!
Brachiator
RE: If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can ever imagine…
What happens if I just let you fall over on your own?
I’ve referred to the Antaeus myth to describe how Trump gets energized by his fighting dirty and name calling antics. You can’t win by trying to play his game.
In the Greek myth, Antaeus taunted challengers to fight him and always won, as he got stronger when thrown to the ground.
Hercules defeated Antaeus by lifting him off the ground and choking him.
As a kid, I got a kick how this battle was portrayed in the action film Hercules Unchained, starring Steve Reeves.
bbleh
@Brachiator: @different-church-lady: “Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty and the pig likes it.” — George Bernard Shaw
No One You Know
@StringOnAStick: I wonder who’s going to all those megachurches. I want to do the math. For validation. Counting surveys doesn’t mean much. Counting donating members would put done teeth into the findings.
