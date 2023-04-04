Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

After roe, women are no longer free.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Republicans in disarray!

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Everybody saw this coming.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

People are complicated. Love is not.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Hope for the Future

Open Thread: Hope for the Future

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: ,

I love this story and I love living in a state where we make it easy to vote and celebrate voting.

And if you missed it, this is from TN yesterday:

Thousands of Students Walk Out to Demand Gun Control After Nashville Shooting

“We all just want to live through high school.”

SETH HERALD/GETTY IMAGES
Protesters gather inside the Tennessee State Capitol, March 30.

Thousands of students in Nashville staged a walkout Monday to demand stronger gun control laws, a week after a shooter killed six people at a grade school.

A shooter opened fire at the Covenant School last week, killing three children and three adults and wounding several others. State Republicans have insisted that there is nothing they could have done or could do differently to prevent such a tragedy.

Thousands of students marched to the state Capitol building, chanting for more gun regulations. Local reporter Chris O’Brien estimated there were 2,500-3,000 people there. Gun control organization March For Our Lives put the number at more than twice as many.

Read more here

And let’s not forget WI today!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BellaPea
  • Bupalos
  • Elma
  • Lapassionara
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Michael Bersin
  • MisterDancer
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Needs more dogs
  • Nora
  • NotMax
  • Princess
  • RedDirtGirl
  • rikyrah
  • Schmendrick
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • syphonblue
  • TaMara
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      Lapassionara

      I learned a fun fact yesterday. Hillary Clinton is being honored tonight at a special dinner at the Lotos Club in NYC. Such a lovely coincidence.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elma

      I just got home from voting in Manitowoc WI.  There was a line out the door of my polling place in Ward 3.  I have never seen that before.  Voted for Protosiewicz, against the Repubs stupid referenda, for non-maga candidates for City Council and School Board, and for the Public School District’s referendum.  Hope for at least some wins.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bupalos

      @NotMax: That Trump shit isn’t news. It’s spectacle and circus and entertainment and posturing and recrimination and ranting and a whole lot more. But it isn’t news.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Major Major Major Major

      That East High shooting makes me so mad. Why was that kid even a student? Why would you have a student that you have to search every day for guns. New regulations are good and all (never waste a crisis) but a waiting period etc. wouldn’t have addressed this… My niece goes there, also too…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Nora

      @syphonblue:  I’m so glad they’re concerned about people creating insurrections against the government.  Does this mean they’ve taken a position about the January 6 defendants and their enablers in Congress?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BellaPea

      @MisterDancer: Gloria Johnson, the female Democratic house member, has been constantly picked on, derided and insulted while in office. Our Tennessee state house and senate are nothing but a bunch of entitled white authoritarian men.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Needs more dogs

      Turnout was heavy this morning in my rural precinct in western Wisconsin.  It felt more like presidential level of turnout.  Let’s hope that is a good omen.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      The downside of progress is the backlash. The upside to the backlash is that they go too far, discredit their cause, and open space for greater acceptance.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Needs more dogs

      We are up to 5 dogs with the new puppy added last week. She is super cute with super sharp teeth.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Schmendrick

      @Princess:

      I was born in a rural precinct in western Wisconsin.  I moved away about 50 years ago, but I still visit family there regularly.  My theory/hope about this situation (high voter turnout in rural Wisconsin district) is that it is a good sign for Judge Janet and people who like democracy.  My perception is that the hard right voter turnout is always there, because the telibangelical church leaders and peer pressure is always a factor.  The herd of cats who want to live and let live are much less predictable.  But the combined outrage over anti-abortion extremism and uber-gerrymandering will motivate the non-fascists.  So heavy turnout in rural districts is on OK sign, as long as it is accompanied by heavy turnout in the urban districts.  At least I hope so.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.