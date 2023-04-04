I love this story and I love living in a state where we make it easy to vote and celebrate voting.

And if you missed it, this is from TN yesterday:

THANK YOU @maddow for telling the story of how our children are demanding more from our @TNGOP by protesting, walking out and sitting in. (Rest of the video to follow.) Please keep your eyes on the cruelties of our republicans this week. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rdrI0Nd1HV — Anna Thorsen 🏳️‍🌈 (@athorsen316) April 4, 2023

Thousands of Students Walk Out to Demand Gun Control After Nashville Shooting “We all just want to live through high school.” SETH HERALD/GETTY IMAGES Protesters gather inside the Tennessee State Capitol, March 30. Thousands of students in Nashville staged a walkout Monday to demand stronger gun control laws, a week after a shooter killed six people at a grade school. A shooter opened fire at the Covenant School last week, killing three children and three adults and wounding several others. State Republicans have insisted that there is nothing they could have done or could do differently to prevent such a tragedy. Thousands of students marched to the state Capitol building, chanting for more gun regulations. Local reporter Chris O’Brien estimated there were 2,500-3,000 people there. Gun control organization March For Our Lives put the number at more than twice as many. Read more here