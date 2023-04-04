Meanwhile, at the White House: @PressSec says President Biden is not focused on his predecessor’s arraignment today & says they will not be commenting specifically on the case. Asked about ongoing security preps in New York, KJP said: “all I can say is… we are prepared.” pic.twitter.com/WzHMGe9Rvw
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) April 4, 2023
President Biden doesn’t drink, but I bet he’s got some of his favorite ice cream in the WH freezer for tonight!
I ain’t no hypocrite, so: It’s truly an outrage that TFG was allowed to skate for this long; it’s a sad day for our battered nation when a considerable portion of its inhabitants shriek and gibber in his defense; and there’s a long road between today’s events and seeing this human blot permanently removed from our politics. But — for those of us who believe in democracy, it’s still a good day!
"These are felony crimes in New York state, no matter who you are."
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg spoke about the 34 felony counts against Donald Trump during a press conference shortly after his arraignment Tuesday.https://t.co/H9AFRvV7sN pic.twitter.com/f1FJTvzq8R
— The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2023
Donald Trump is now under arrest in New York City ahead of his arraignment in court https://t.co/VmtYuyNFJ1 pic.twitter.com/kfOmkD6vpu
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 4, 2023
You can be absolutely sure Trump will have HATED, HATED that. Guess when you’re under arrest court staff don’t hold doors open for you https://t.co/7SOgBKxEvH
— Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 4, 2023
Honestly, that is the most in character believable episode in all of this :-) https://t.co/1G8BSZjuMK
— @StevenStrauss on post.news and mastodon.social (@Steven_Strauss) April 4, 2023
trump got hit with 34 felony charges in Manhattan, invoking the funniest local rule in America. for more information, Google "Trump Rule 34."
— rev. howard arson (@revhowardarson) April 4, 2023
Happy #TrumpArraignment Day! Today his infamous “Lock Her Up” chant officially becomes “Lock Him Up” as we finally hold the powerful accountable! pic.twitter.com/Cr6k8JGZ3J
— Brittany 💙🇺🇦💛 Never Forget 1/6 ♥️ (@BrittanyinTexas) April 4, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings