Meanwhile, at the White House: @PressSec says President Biden is not focused on his predecessor’s arraignment today & says they will not be commenting specifically on the case. Asked about ongoing security preps in New York, KJP said: “all I can say is… we are prepared.” pic.twitter.com/WzHMGe9Rvw — Monica Alba (@albamonica) April 4, 2023

President Biden doesn’t drink, but I bet he’s got some of his favorite ice cream in the WH freezer for tonight!

I ain’t no hypocrite, so: It’s truly an outrage that TFG was allowed to skate for this long; it’s a sad day for our battered nation when a considerable portion of its inhabitants shriek and gibber in his defense; and there’s a long road between today’s events and seeing this human blot permanently removed from our politics. But — for those of us who believe in democracy, it’s still a good day!

"These are felony crimes in New York state, no matter who you are." Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg spoke about the 34 felony counts against Donald Trump during a press conference shortly after his arraignment Tuesday.https://t.co/H9AFRvV7sN pic.twitter.com/f1FJTvzq8R — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2023





Donald Trump is now under arrest in New York City ahead of his arraignment in court https://t.co/VmtYuyNFJ1 pic.twitter.com/kfOmkD6vpu — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 4, 2023

You can be absolutely sure Trump will have HATED, HATED that. Guess when you’re under arrest court staff don’t hold doors open for you https://t.co/7SOgBKxEvH — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 4, 2023

Honestly, that is the most in character believable episode in all of this :-) https://t.co/1G8BSZjuMK — @StevenStrauss on post.news and mastodon.social (@Steven_Strauss) April 4, 2023

trump got hit with 34 felony charges in Manhattan, invoking the funniest local rule in America. for more information, Google "Trump Rule 34." — rev. howard arson (@revhowardarson) April 4, 2023