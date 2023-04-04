There’s so much on the line today, so much at stake, that I have everything crossed.

Polls close in Chicago at 7 pm Central, 8 pm Eastern.

Polls close in Wisconsin at 8 pm Central, 9 pm Eastern.

*if you are in line by closing time, you are still allowed to vote. No idea of whether that will be at play here, or how quickly we can expect election results for Wisconsin.

Remember. Winning by one vote is called… winning. Winning outside the recount margin is fireworks. Winning by more than 1% is a Wisconsin landslide. Anything beyond that is icing. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 5, 2023

For Chicago, I just saw this:

City officials are expected to begin releasing results by ward after midnight, Central time, into Wednesday morning.

boo!

edit: but they are posting results for Chicago mayor already!

⭐️

Music Playlist created by brendancalling especially for this occasion, in honor of Wisconsin and Chicago and the NY indictments.

Quick note from Brendan:

Hi everyone, Short blurb today. I tried to grab songs that are relevant to Chicago, Wisconsin, and TFG’s arrest—all while trying to find a decent place to eat here in State College, PA—where despite having a college the size of a small city, the sidewalks seem to roll up around 8:00. Today’s playlist is all over the map but as I mention focuses primarily on Wisconsin and Chicago. There’s some blues, some folk, some rock, including some louder bands you might not have heard of like Naked Raygun. I couldn’t help but throw on “Breakin’ the Law” by Judas Priest. It’s a twofer—not only does the song fit our National Embarrassment’s current situation, JP’s singer, Rob Halford, is famously the first star of heavy metal to proudly come out as gay. I also included the complete Winnebago Man outtakes. Those of you with virgin ears (HAHAHAHA) may want to skip past, but for me… well, I’m imagining TFG (and a lot of of others in his orbit) the whole time. Anyway, I gotta get out of here if I expect to eat tonight. Good luck to us in Wisconsin and Chicago! And from this Philly boy, fuck Paul Vallas.

I haven’t watched more than 5 minutes of *MSNBC or any of those shows in years, but I have watched a lot today. Luckily, I have Tivo so I recorded several hours, and I just fast forwarded through all the fucking street scenes and the hallway scenes – our media is complicit in crating creating Trump. Autocorrect gave me crating at first, and now that you mention it, I hope the media will finally be complicit in his cratering, as well.

*Now I understand why a few of you want to smack there former-Republican now-MSNBC anchor who sees red when the rest of us see Merrick Garland. I hope she has to eat crow before this whole thing is over.

Anyway, let’s gab about today’s events in NY, and the elections. Hoping election results come quickly and all in the right direction!

In the first few comments, I’m including some great information that one of you sent me today, but I can’t recall who. So out yourself, please, if it was you!

Open thread.