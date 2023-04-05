I haven’t been posting much because we’re back in the gym habit, post-COVID. We don’t have a lot of cases around here, I think my immunity is pretty good (as vaxxed as possible, had it once, probably twice), and — this is the important part — it’s a big, airy gym that is far, far less busy than it was pre-COVID.

This particular gym has TVs tuned to all the different cable stations, with CNN and Fox News right next to each other, so I can occasionally glance up and see the stark difference between reality and fairy tales. This morning, Fox was running a focus group of voters responding to the Trump indictment, which is a losing game, as far as I’m concerned. If that’s what they’ve got, they have nothing. I’ve never been one to think that the solution to Trump / Trumpism will be found in the legal system, but he’s a god damned criminal and needs to be treated as such, no matter the political outcome.

Speaking of the political outcome, let’s face it — Republicans will use Trump’s indictment as an excuse to abuse prosecutorial power and indict every Democrat they can get their hands on. Indicting or not indicting Trump isn’t going to change that outcome much. Fascists are going to find any excuse to do what they were going to do in the first place. Anyone who thinks that the next few years in this country is going to be anything but a rough ride is delusional. The only thing Democrats can do is elect as many fighters as we can, and fight however we can, against this vocal minority of lawless terrorists.