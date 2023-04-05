I saw this sign & thought it was quite beautiful pic.twitter.com/Sy7mba9mXu

Finally. @US_FDA approval to make available free 2nd bivalent booster for age 65+ and immunocompromised https://t.co/2D22cuxt9W by @lauriemcginley2 and @bylenasun

And yes, this is likely an underestimate. Here are latest data available for excess mortality in the US, trending uphttps://t.co/P4aMlY7D41 pic.twitter.com/OAvbh28ZEy — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 4, 2023

======

Chart: Where Most Health Workers Have Died From Covid-19 | Statistahttps://t.co/qV5jdz9jDG pic.twitter.com/eJ0p7pllxu — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) April 3, 2023



======

Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday unveiled data from the first human study of its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral, saying the results in healthy volunteers cleared the way for two large Phase III trials of the drug that have begun enrolling patients. https://t.co/kLAeWhiKOi — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) April 4, 2023



New approach to a #Covid nasal vaccine is showing early promise. Scientists in Germany say they’ve been able to make a vax that shuts down #SARSCoV2 infection in the nose & throat, where SARS2 starts. Hamster experiments. Vax made of weakened form of SARS2 https://t.co/1h0pneUx1U pic.twitter.com/D7XK8zQmHx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 5, 2023

Treating long covid is going to be a key medical issue for years. From a long, heartfelt thread:

“In a world where there’s hundreds of things to trial, why are we choosing this one thing that we know has the potential to cause harm to a substantial portion of patients?” asks @LisaAMcCorkell, a co-founder of @patientled for #LongCovid https://t.co/10thfMCQRH — charlos (@loscharlos) April 1, 2023







#SARSCoV2 infection appears to accelerate dementia, according to scientists in Spain. Since the pandemic's 1st wave neurologists have noticed acute & long-term neurological syndromes. Now, they say, brain fog for some people may be a prelude to dementia https://t.co/Avl60FaCLY — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 4, 2023

Japanese study results raise the possibility that in some patients, the virus is not entirely eliminated from the brain due to a decline in microglia & other immune functions, resulting in continued microglia infection & prolonged aftereffects.#LongCovid https://t.co/Adc6a4O162 — Long Covid Support 🌍 (@long_covid) April 1, 2023



A common objection to the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 emerged via live animals at Huanan market is that the sampling was biased & we didn't have the negative sample data. We do now.@acritschristoph brilliantly describes his hard work to resolve this issue. https://t.co/ZZ2mJIlzwO — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) April 3, 2023

======

Masking is still required in about 50% of medical offices, according to a new poll. But that percentage is down from a year ago and is expected to continue dropping https://t.co/ytjgm2inwH #Masks pic.twitter.com/QJP2yoTQbW — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) March 29, 2023



Imagine being told in March 2020 that three years later, after over a million COVID-19 deaths, it would be a common belief that we did *too much* to combat the spread of the disease. — Duncan Udaho (@UdahoDuncan) March 30, 2023

So my question is: where is the accountability for elected officials who generated/spread disinformation about Covid vaccines causing 200,000 Americans to needlessly lose their lives because they refused vaccines (mostly red states) during the delta + BA.1 waves in 2021-22 https://t.co/SOC1niceBc — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) April 2, 2023