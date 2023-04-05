It took until this morning for yesterday’s overwhelmingly good election outcomes to sink in.

I checked as soon as I got up, and I was disappointed to find that Jodi Habush Sinykin had lost. She ran a great race – nail-bitingly close – and she lost by 1% in what has until now been a safe Republican district. That in itself is a victory of sorts, but the loss gives Republicans impeachment power over state office holders, which is really not good. You can read about that here and here.

Although we did not flip Senate District 8, we are incredibly grateful and proud of the work Jodi Habush Sinykin and her team poured into their campaign. Thank you for fighting hard to the end, @Jodi4Senate! pic.twitter.com/nv5AZvoBTL — Wisconsin Democrats (@WisDems) April 5, 2023

But let’s not let the perfect be the enemy of the good! Let’s take a victory lap!

Maddow: This may very well mean that there’s a deciding vote on Wisconsin Supreme Court that results in abortion being legal in Wisconsin instead of illegal. It also means that Wisconsin which is arguably the most gerrymandered state may get fair maps pic.twitter.com/PYvmIh07TH — Acyn (@Acyn) April 5, 2023

Judge Janet Protasiewicz kicked ass last night, soundly defeating 2-time loser Daniel Kelly, where even with all the class he could muster, he still had none:

Daniel Kelly in his concession speech: "I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede." — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) April 5, 2023

Big win in Chicago last night for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson , of Let’s Go Brandon Fame and all of Chicago :-) Except I understand that that some of Chicago’s talked about resigning after hearing the news. What do you call hundreds of Chicago police officers resigning in protest? A good start.

Chicago!!! CPD ain’t been this pissed since they couldn’t catch Dr. Richard Kimble! https://t.co/Wjr4mQjL5G — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 5, 2023

Spent my whole fucking life voting defensively, having to choke down some lame suit-and-tie asshole in the general to avoid a worse asshole. Absolutely thrilled to have voted for Brandon Johnson. He wants all the things I want and he's going to be the fucking mayor. — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) April 5, 2023

Michigan, lead the way! Not a victory from last night, of course.

But every day is a victory when we elect folks who believe in civil rights and human rights for everyone.

Thanks to the election in Wisconsin yesterday, Wisconsin will be seeing things like this in the future. https://t.co/o6ZgBtx2mV — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 5, 2023

Big thanks to everyone who worked has worked their assess off this year! Our friends at Voces de la Frontera left it all on the field, as did the Wis*Dems, and all the people who knocked doors and wrote postcards and donated to all who do.

We won’t win them all, but we won some big ones yesterday!

As I wrote last night, it turns out that women don’t like losing their right to self determination. Who knew?