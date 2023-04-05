Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – Meet the Breeds

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

ema

After a pandemic pause, the AKC’s “Meet the Breeds” show was back in town this year. It’s a full day extravaganza of meeting and petting dogs, watching agility shows, and nonstop oohing and aahing. Last time they also had cats but not this year; I hope they’ll return next year. The only drawback is that people, other than you, are allowed in and it can get pretty crowded. Still, do go if you have the chance, it’s a great experience. Let’s meet the doggos:

On The Road - ema - Meet the Breeds 9

Mr. “Too Cool for School”

On The Road - ema - Meet the Breeds 8

Ms. “Where Is Your Personal Escalator Valet?”

On The Road - ema - Meet the Breeds 7

Prettiest NYPD Officer

On The Road - ema - Meet the Breeds 5

Mr. “I Rule the Agility Course

On The Road - ema - Meet the Breeds 6

The Gentle Giants

On The Road - ema - Meet the Breeds

Mr. “Poofy Poofensis”

On The Road - ema - Meet the Breeds 1

Ms. “Pinky Tuscadero”

On The Road - ema - Meet the Breeds 2

Detective Chief Inspector Sniffy Thursday

On The Road - ema - Meet the Breeds 3

Lover Boy

On The Road - ema - Meet the Breeds 4

Last, but not least, oh my, just look at that face!

 

(all iPhone)

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • BigJimSlade
  • Bunter
  • Capri
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • ema
  • Msb
  • NeenerNeener
  • oatler
  • Peke Daddy
  • prostratedragon
  • raven
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      My sis had a Saint Bernard, and he was a big old sweetie pie. On walks, sometimes homeowners would panic when the Saint squatted in their yard, but sis always had a bag and a garden shovel to pick up the massive turds. The Saint had his own sofa in the house (otherwise, humans would have no room to sit) and a shed with a window unit A/C as a backyard dog house. I miss that slobbery bastard!

    4. 4.

      NeenerNeener

      I wish this show was coming to my area, but it doesn’t appear to be coming anywhere near me. Drat.

    5. 5.

      Bunter

      I was at the Bloodhound booth both days. I am every year its in NYC, talking to people what it’s like to have that breed. It was nice to have it back, though I hate it at the Javits Center, I really prefer the Piers.

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      This was exactly what I needed this morning!

      I love them all, but I might be extra partial to Detective Chief Inspector Sniffy Thursday and half a dozen others.

    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      Just what I needed this morning.

      My trainer is getting two pups, who should be there tomorrow. Can’t wait to meet them!

    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      The only drawback is that people, other than you, are allowed in …

      This made me laugh.  It is so true.

      Dogs in clothes.  All the good doggos.  What fun.

    15. 15.

      Yutsano

      I love dobies. And it’s not just the fact that they were originally bred by a tax collector for protection. There has been a concerted effort to breed out the more aggressive tendencies but they’re still fiercely protective. They’re actually really good family dogs too. And they look so much better undocked.

    16. 16.

      Msb

      I love dogs. I’d just prefer some that don’t sound as if they’re suffocating when they breathe: pugs and Frenchies.  My cousins had a pug, a delightful dog who always seemed to be on her last gasp/snuffle.

      What is Mr Pinky Trocadero? People who breed hairless dogs and/or cats should always go naked themselves – seems only fair!

