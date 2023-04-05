On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

After a pandemic pause, the AKC’s “Meet the Breeds” show was back in town this year. It’s a full day extravaganza of meeting and petting dogs, watching agility shows, and nonstop oohing and aahing. Last time they also had cats but not this year; I hope they’ll return next year. The only drawback is that people, other than you, are allowed in and it can get pretty crowded. Still, do go if you have the chance, it’s a great experience. Let’s meet the doggos: