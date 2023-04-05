Well, Trump finally got indicted and arrested. We’ll see what becomes of it, but if the last several years have taught us anything at all, it’s to be patient and keep our expectations low.

The Liberal won the Chicago Mayoral race and the fake moderate lost. The Chicago PD Police union claims that 800 to 1000 members may quit. I say that’s a good start.

The Wisconsin State Supreme Court election is complete, and the Liberal Janet Protasiewicz won. Her opponent’s concession speech is one for the ages.

Christ, what an asshole.

Thanks to Joe Biden’s rejiggering of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, I am now, as of yesterday morning, DONE with student loan repayment.

We took student loans when we were both in school and had first one, then two kids and I wanted to keep the apartment heated and my kids fed and my GI Bill, helpful as it was, wasn’t cutting it year-round. After years of Navient lying to me about my loans and program eligibility, it all gets wiped away in a year after my previous payments were counted. And they’re going to refund 38 payments. I made 158 when 120 qualifies for forgiveness. So it’s going to save me about 26K, and about 11K back.

Frankly, we need to do this for everybody, public servant or no. Trying to better oneself and one’s lot in life shouldn’t lead to a lifetime of indebtedness before one even begins and there are people who are retiring after 30 years in the workforce and still owing college debt.

I don’t care where you come from, or what your level of education is, or what your trade is. If you can’t see how morally wrong and destructive that is, then I don’t even want to know you.

Seriously, the guy who works 30 years or more and still owes college debt? That would have been me. I can’t say enough how light feel now that weight has been lifted off my shoulders.

Our union, American Federation of Government Employees Local 4016 is doing very well. Four months after recognition, we’re up to 100 dues-paying members, and we haven’t even done our first real membership drive yet.

When I’m asked by people why we have a union and why we think people should join the union, my answer is that a majority of the workforce that was asked voted for one, so THEY think they need a union, and people are coming to us every day. We’re preparing now to bargain our master agreement. We know we won’t get everything we want, but we’ll sure do our damndest to take care of our 954 member bargaining unit. We have members in every state in the union, and every US territory.

Lastly, Freddie is a real pain sometimes. Lucky for him that he’s so damn cute.