Some nice stories to share on a wind-down evening…

Rep. Bennie Thompson had an extraordinary impact on politics last year. The Democratic lawmaker from Mississippi helmed one of the most influential congressional investigations in history: the Jan. 6 probe. pic.twitter.com/nS4ve444pw — POLITICO (@politico) March 28, 2023

Thompson’s on our next annual Recast Power List of the 40 people who shaped race, culture and politics in America. He sat down with us at our office to discuss everything from his work in Congress to his first job hauling hay at 12 years old. Read more from our Q&A: pic.twitter.com/NjMHWYKubD — POLITICO (@politico) March 28, 2023

======

How Big Law and Black Brooklyn Fueled Hakeem Jeffries’s Rise Not an NYT subscriber? Here's a gift link to check out my piece: https://t.co/PxM94Xax8e — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) March 27, 2023

The NYTimes — how to phrase this? — finds Rep. Jeffries… unsettling. But IMO the bio here is worth ignoring the attempts at spin:

… Asked in an interview in his spacious new Capitol office to describe his political brand, Mr. Jeffries, 52, replied, “Reasonable, common-sense, tough, get-stuff-done Democrat.” He said his upbringing and career choices formed the foundation for his center-left political identity, heightened sensitivity to racial and pocketbook issues and exceedingly deliberative approach.

“The Brooklyn identity is you’ve got to make uneven, unequal pieces fit in the puzzle: the Latino, the Orthodox Jewish, the Black, the Caribbean,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton. “Very few cities have that kind of makeup. No one has mastered it better than Hakeem.”… For now, he has managed to win plaudits within his own party and the grudging respect of some Republicans. But the real tests lie ahead as he tries to fend off Republican attempts to undo his party’s policies and unite his fractious caucus to win back the House. Mr. Jeffries came of age in the 1970s and ’80s, when central Brooklyn was becoming one of the most important Black urban centers in the country. This was the area that sent the first Black woman, Shirley Chisholm, to Congress just before Mr. Jeffries was born: a dense hotbed for experiments in Black empowerment and education; a cradle for hip-hop culture and political power; and eventually a center of the drug trade… The Jeffries family attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where Mr. Jeffries donned white gloves each Sunday as an usher. As a hub of the Black community, it also provided some of his earliest political education. Mr. Jeffries listened to sermons by Dr. Sandy F. Ray, a close confidant of Martin Luther King Jr., and heard visiting politicians. The pastor at Cornerstone, the Rev. Harry S. Wright, was the brother of Marian Wright Edelman, founder of the Children’s Defense Fund. Friends say he influenced the future congressman’s speaking style with heavy use of repetition, alliteration and demonstrative hand movement… Allies saw early signs of something else, though — an ability to balance competing and sometimes outright hostile interests to forge alliances. Supporters and local newspapers began using a moniker to liken him to another young Black politician born on the same day: the “Barack of Brooklyn.”…

======

Out today: My profile of Katie Porter, tracing her rise from law professor to progressive star to Senate candidate.https://t.co/GNtIIvlkcM — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) April 3, 2023

I’m not a Californian, so I can afford to be agnostic about that Senate campaign right now; seems like any of the three Democratic candidates would make a fine Senator: