Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

We still have time to mess this up!

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Everybody saw this coming.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Come on, man.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Let there be snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Not all heroes wear capes.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Democratic Profiles

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Democratic Profiles

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Some nice stories to share on a wind-down evening…

======

The NYTimes — how to phrase this? — finds Rep. Jeffries… unsettling. But IMO the bio here is worth ignoring the attempts at spin:

Asked in an interview in his spacious new Capitol office to describe his political brand, Mr. Jeffries, 52, replied, “Reasonable, common-sense, tough, get-stuff-done Democrat.” He said his upbringing and career choices formed the foundation for his center-left political identity, heightened sensitivity to racial and pocketbook issues and exceedingly deliberative approach.

“The Brooklyn identity is you’ve got to make uneven, unequal pieces fit in the puzzle: the Latino, the Orthodox Jewish, the Black, the Caribbean,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton. “Very few cities have that kind of makeup. No one has mastered it better than Hakeem.”…

For now, he has managed to win plaudits within his own party and the grudging respect of some Republicans. But the real tests lie ahead as he tries to fend off Republican attempts to undo his party’s policies and unite his fractious caucus to win back the House.

Mr. Jeffries came of age in the 1970s and ’80s, when central Brooklyn was becoming one of the most important Black urban centers in the country. This was the area that sent the first Black woman, Shirley Chisholm, to Congress just before Mr. Jeffries was born: a dense hotbed for experiments in Black empowerment and education; a cradle for hip-hop culture and political power; and eventually a center of the drug trade…

The Jeffries family attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where Mr. Jeffries donned white gloves each Sunday as an usher. As a hub of the Black community, it also provided some of his earliest political education.

Mr. Jeffries listened to sermons by Dr. Sandy F. Ray, a close confidant of Martin Luther King Jr., and heard visiting politicians. The pastor at Cornerstone, the Rev. Harry S. Wright, was the brother of Marian Wright Edelman, founder of the Children’s Defense Fund. Friends say he influenced the future congressman’s speaking style with heavy use of repetition, alliteration and demonstrative hand movement…

Allies saw early signs of something else, though — an ability to balance competing and sometimes outright hostile interests to forge alliances. Supporters and local newspapers began using a moniker to liken him to another young Black politician born on the same day: the “Barack of Brooklyn.”…

======

I’m not a Californian, so I can afford to be agnostic about that Senate campaign right now; seems like any of the three Democratic candidates would make a fine Senator:

I spoke to Porter in her Orange County campaign office the week after the free-for-all hellscape of a hearing. She told me that she employed the whiteboard judiciously, depending on the subject of the hearing “and what kind of message I want to get across in that moment to the witness.” She acknowledged that it had become somewhat of a calling card: “There are definitely people like, ‘Sign my whiteboard.’ I mean, there are definitely people who, they’re captivated by it. They’re like, ‘You’re the whiteboard lady!’” Porter told me. “I think that’s a sign you’re connecting with people. So I try to be thoughtful about when to use it.”

Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told me that, as a former law professor, Porter—who specialized in bankruptcy law—is “uniquely suited to teaching bureaucrats in the country a lesson about how power works.” He continued: “That’s the effectiveness of her whiteboard. Has whiteboard, will travel.”…

As she embarks on a high-profile and likely high-cost run for the California Senate seat soon to be vacated by retiring Senator Dianne Feinstein, Porter’s whiteboard is a distinguishing feature, an embodiment of her belief that the powerful should be accountable to the powerless in one clear symbol. Porter was the first Democrat to launch her Senate campaign in January, anticipating (and perhaps precipitating) Feinstein’s retirement announcement. She was quickly followed into the race by fellow Representatives Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee, two established and respected lawmakers with longer résumés…

Former Iowa Representative Cindy Axne, who served with Porter on the Financial Services Committee, joked that she had acted as Porter’s Vanna White during one hearing, by holding her whiteboard—and as such, she can confirm the prop is not merely a stunt. “Katie’s a workhorse. If she’s also able to hold a whiteboard, and get more people engaged at the same time, well, good for her,” Axne told me. “If she was just a showboat, I would be telling you, because there’s plenty of just-showboats out there. That’s not Katie. She’s getting the work done.”

But the work of Congress will jostle against the work of campaigning against formidable opponents in California. Porter and her supporters will learn whether the whiteboard is big enough for those high-profile committee hearings at the Capitol, and the intensive campaigning that a highly competitive Senate run in the nation’s most populous state will require…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Edmund dantes
  • FastEdD
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • HumboldtBlue
  • kindness
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • SuzieC
  • The Moar You Know

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      … and the intensive campaigning that a highly competitive Senate run in the nation’s most populous state will require …

      Not to mention the intensive fundraising.  I have no insight into how they compare in that regard, but nobody should think that being smart, hard-working, personable, and reasonably famous is enough.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      But the work of Congress will jostle against the work of campaigning against formidable opponents in California. Porter and her supporters will learn whether the whiteboard is big enough for those high-profile committee hearings at the Capitol, and the intensive campaigning that a highly competitive Senate run in the nation’s most populous state will require…

      And Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee aren’t facing exactly the same challenge?  They make it sound like this is a particular burden on Porter, when actually this part of the field is level.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      @bbleh:

      Not to mention the intensive fundraising.

      They’re all three going to raise a shit-ton of money to run against each other, and that part depresses me.  What a waste, when I’d be happy to see any one of them in the Senate.

      For someone like Porter, though, I’d expect her to raise enough money via ActBlue that she wouldn’t need to spend her afternoons dialing up potential contributors.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      @lowtechcyclist: thus the term “money primary.” It may be that one (maybe even two? but I doubt it) see the writing on the wall (or are firmly informed about it by bundlers and donor reps) and decide that perhaps making alliances is a better course of action.  And yeah small-donor fundraising is bigger than it used to be, but in a state as large, wealthy, and expensive as Cal, I think it might not be sufficient on its own.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      The fun part of the Senate campaign here is gonna be watching some lame ass Republicans gleefully throw themselves to the wolves. I don’t know how they expect to win statewide elections when registered Dems outnumber GOPers by 2 to 1, and a majority of independents lean left.

      Also, I’m crap at guessing age no matter how old someone is, but I’d never put Jeffries at 52. Man is aging well.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SuzieC

      Hive mind:  who would make the most effective CA Dem Senator?  I am getting bombarded by fund raising emails from all three.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      spacious new Capitol office

      How dare the legislative leader of the oldest political party in the world have a large office.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      @SuzieC: I’m glad I don’t have to choose.

      Each of the three would be a fine senator.

      Each of the three would vote for Democratic leadership.

      Each of the three would vote for sensible judges and justices.

      It’s early.  I don’t think it’s necessary to make a choice yet, but if you like one of them over the others then E.M.I.L.Y.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Alison Rose

      @SuzieC: I don’t know if there’s a way to really judge that. All three are strong politicians who know their shit. Porter is obviously younger than Schiff and Lee, and thus has less experience, but I don’t think that’s a notable mark against her or anything. Schiff is probably the most well-versed in how the machine works, but it’s not like the other two are naive.

      Lee will probably raise less money than Porter or Schiff, so if you want your dollars to carry more weight, that might be your choice.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @SuzieC: My plan is to give no money at all in the primaries. It’s an infinite cash sink, and any of the three would do a good job. Once the primary gets close, I’ll figure out who to vote for.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Edmund dantes

      @SuzieC: any of them should be fine. I don’t think there are any hidden types that would cast worrisome votes on civil liberties or other things.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Moar You Know

      Here’s my problem with Porter:

      Barbara Lee is from a D+40 (not a misprint) district.

      Adam Schiff is from a D+30 district.

      Porter is from a +3 district.  I don’t want that lost.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      I attended Adam Schiff’s launch event in San Francisco.  In a crowded room full of committed Democrats (capital D) his speech touched on his work on the 1/6 committee and he brought up Liz Cheney.  He got the room to applaud her.  Here at BJ we mostly (I think) regard her with respect for that work, but I was impressed with his praise for her in that room.

      I agree, any of the three current candidates is fine with me but I lean toward Adam Schiff.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      HumboldtBlue

      I was a bit surprised to see *Barbara Lee join the race, but she’s got deep roots and connections, but I sense Schiff has the edge and I have already stated I’m most likely going to back him because I want Porter in that Orange County seat.

      *I learned last night that the name Barbara has its ancient roots in Sanskrit and Greek and is the female description for barbarian.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      FastEdD

      As a proud CA person, I’m rather agnostic myself. It is my impression that Schiff and Porter have a huge campaign War Chest, Barbara Lee not so much. Yes, Porter’s district (which use to be mine) is close, but she already has a successor (Dave Min) on the ground running to replace her, and she endorses him. It is entirely possible that the top two “jungle” primary system would give us a choice between two dems in the general and that Senate seat should be safe.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.