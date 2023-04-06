That was my first thought about Steve Bannon ‘encouraging’ RFK Jr. to declare himself a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, and I wasn’t alone:

RFK Jr. is clearly being paid by Biden to split the crystal healing vote & ruin Marianne Williamson's chances https://t.co/tOdVCt4QBc — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) April 5, 2023



#Failson be failing, yet again:

… Kennedy, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy, was once a bestselling author and environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water. But more than 15 years ago, he became fixated on a belief that vaccines are not safe. He emerged as one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, and his work has been described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous. Kennedy had been long involved in the anti-vaccine movement, but the effort intensified after the COVID-19 pandemic and development of the COVID-19 vaccine. His anti-vaccine charity, Children’s Health Defense, prospered during the pandemic, with revenues more than doubling in 2020 to $6.8 million, according to filings made with charity regulators. His organization has targeted false claims at groups that may be more prone to distrust the vaccine, including mothers and Black Americans, experts have said, which could have resulted in deaths during the pandemic.

Kennedy released a book in 2021, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” in which he accused the U.S.’s top infectious disease doctor of assisting in “a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy” and promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments such as ivermectin, which is meant to treat parasites, and the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. His push against the COVID-19 vaccine has linked him at times with anti-democratic figures and groups. Kennedy has appeared at events pushing the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and with people who cheered or downplayed the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A photo posted on Instagram showed Kennedy backstage at a July 2021 Reawaken America event with former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and anti-vaccine profiteer Charlene Bollinger. All three have promoted the lie about the 2020 election being stolen… Kennedy has repeatedly invoked Nazis and the Holocaust when talking about measures aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, such as mask requirements and vaccine mandates. He has sometimes apologized for those comments, including when he suggested that people in 2022 had it worse than Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years… His sister Kerry Kennedy, who runs Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the international rights group founded by their mother, Ethel, said her brother has at times removed some of the content at her request. She told the Associated Press in a 2021 interview her brother is “completely wrong on this issue and very dangerous.”

BREAKING: Former chief Trump strategist Steve Bannon spent months encouraging rabid anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run against President Biden in the 2024 election. Bannon hoped that RFK Jr. could serve as a "useful chaos agent,” while his well-known name could spread… pic.twitter.com/escpWnBFir — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 6, 2023

RFK Jr. with Mike Flynn & Roger Stone. Hope this picture helps you….get the picture. pic.twitter.com/0tk3cIcOQs — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) April 6, 2023

i am as worried as anyone about what happens if we lose, but the spectre of dark brandon scything down all of these weirdo hanger-on freaks without even mentioning them once by name is appealing https://t.co/25Igfn9yXo — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 5, 2023

of course, it's steve bannon, so we might end up with four months of NYT columns about how joe biden has moved too far left for the crystals and horse paste brigade and what that Says About The Party — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 5, 2023

The guy has one trick and the trick would be a lot more effective if Bannon actually understood anything at all about the democratic base. Remember the brief Ye campaign that Bannon thought would siphon Black votes? https://t.co/PHXS4aijQx — your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) April 6, 2023

Jake Tapper: "Anti-vaccine quack RFK Jr. has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president as a Democrat… Kennedy is such a healthcare menace, in 2019, even his cousins wrote an op-ed criticizing his anti-science views on life-saving vaccines." pic.twitter.com/8c6SmAlXNo — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 5, 2023

RFK Jr. is not a viable Democratic candidate. He's full Q Anon on science. I wrote about him here. RFK Jr. is capitalizing on his family name. MAGAs love him. Don't be fooled just because he's running as a Democrat. He is not his father. https://t.co/lwMk59z5c1 — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 6, 2023