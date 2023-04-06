Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Grifters Be Grifting Open Thread: Marianne Williamson Has A Challenger

Grifters Be Grifting Open Thread: Marianne Williamson Has A Challenger

That was my first thought about Steve Bannon ‘encouraging’ RFK Jr. to declare himself a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, and I wasn’t alone:


#Failson be failing, yet again:

Kennedy, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy, was once a bestselling author and environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water.

But more than 15 years ago, he became fixated on a belief that vaccines are not safe. He emerged as one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, and his work has been described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.

Kennedy had been long involved in the anti-vaccine movement, but the effort intensified after the COVID-19 pandemic and development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

His anti-vaccine charity, Children’s Health Defense, prospered during the pandemic, with revenues more than doubling in 2020 to $6.8 million, according to filings made with charity regulators.

His organization has targeted false claims at groups that may be more prone to distrust the vaccine, including mothers and Black Americans, experts have said, which could have resulted in deaths during the pandemic.

Kennedy released a book in 2021, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” in which he accused the U.S.’s top infectious disease doctor of assisting in “a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy” and promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments such as ivermectin, which is meant to treat parasites, and the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

His push against the COVID-19 vaccine has linked him at times with anti-democratic figures and groups. Kennedy has appeared at events pushing the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and with people who cheered or downplayed the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A photo posted on Instagram showed Kennedy backstage at a July 2021 Reawaken America event with former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and anti-vaccine profiteer Charlene Bollinger. All three have promoted the lie about the 2020 election being stolen…

Kennedy has repeatedly invoked Nazis and the Holocaust when talking about measures aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, such as mask requirements and vaccine mandates. He has sometimes apologized for those comments, including when he suggested that people in 2022 had it worse than Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years…

His sister Kerry Kennedy, who runs Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the international rights group founded by their mother, Ethel, said her brother has at times removed some of the content at her request.

She told the Associated Press in a 2021 interview her brother is “completely wrong on this issue and very dangerous.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    137Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Meanwhile the Tennessee House has voted to expel 2 of 3 members who participated in a protest vote.

      Entirely coincidentally, the 2 are Black men and the 1 is a White woman.

      This has been News Of The Entirely Predictable.  We now return you to regularly scheduled programming.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NaijaGal

      @bbleh: And here is Johnson’s take on why she wasn’t expelled:

      After the vote that allowed Johnson to remain in the House, reporters asked why she thought she was spared after Jones was ousted. Johnson, who is White, responded: “It might have to do with the color of our skin.” Jones is of Black and Filipino descent, and Pearson is Black.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Danielx

      Bannon showing his boomer ass…the Kennedy name has no particular magic these days. Kind of like pushing for a Ralph Nader or Joe Lieberman candidacy. Both guys being among a select group of pols: people who honest Dems wouldn’t piss on if they were on fire.

      Edit: so okay, it’s not that select.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      different-church-lady

      There are days when I’m convinced the only thing human beings are truly good at is making other human beings crazy.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @Danielx: I’m a Pat Paulsen man, myself.

      “Now I ask you: Will I solve our economic problems? Will I ease the causes of racial tension? Will I bring a peaceful end to Vietnam? Sure, why not?”

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Quinerly

      Good LA Times piece (paywall). Looks like most of this Thomas news is old news.

      It was 2004 when the Los Angeles Times disclosed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had accepted expensive gifts and private plane trips paid for by Harlan Crow, a wealthy Texas real estate investor and a prominent Republican donor.

      The gifts included a Bible that once belonged to abolitionist Frederick Douglass — a gift Thomas valued at $19,000 — and a bust of Abraham Lincoln valued at $15,000.

      “I just knew he was a fan of Frederick Douglass, and I saw that item come available at an auction and I bought it for him,” Crow explained at the time.

      He also flew Thomas on his personal plane to Northern California to be his guest at the Bohemian Grove, which held all-male retreats for government and business leaders.

      Thomas refused to comment on the article, but it had an impact: Thomas appears to have continued accepting free trips from his wealthy friend. But he stopped disclosing them.

      https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2023-04-06/the-times-reported-about-justice-thomas-gifts-20-years-ago-after-he-just-stopped-disclosi

      Reply
    26. 26.

      different-church-lady

      a big name who could help stoke anti-vax sentiment around the country…

      Like there’s a single anti-vaxer anywhere in the country that was going to vote for Biden?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      different-church-lady

      A tale of two headlines

      WaPo:

      Biden administration says schools may bar trans athletes from some competitive teams

      Boston.com:

      US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions

      Reply
    30. 30.

      different-church-lady

      And while I’m venting and +0.5…

      Apparently we live in a country where everyone has $40,000 for an SUV, but coming up with $4 for a dozen eggs is an impossible hardship.

      I just fucking hate everything.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      @different-church-lady: Oooh ooh INFLATION COMING TO EET US IN OUR BEDZ!!11 but also EEEEK EEEK INTEREST RATES BANK CRASH RECESSION AIYYEEEE!!!

      Also too, lots of people having jobs and being given raises that are actually above inflation is entirely unacceptable and must be stopped at once!  On that we can ALL agree.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Steeplejack

      @Danielx:

      Bannon is just a chaos agent. He pushed Ye’s bullshit candidacy in 2020, and there’s no boomer connection there at all. Bannon just wants to fuck up the Democrats.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      bbleh

      @Steeplejack: I think he’s more devoted to chaos than fucking up Dems.  I think Trump — as in so many other things — was just a convenient vehicle.

      One wonders how someone with advantages like his can end up being such a nihilist.  But not for long.  Let him rot.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      Does anyone still give even half a shit about the Kennedys?

      I feel like, if you asked anyone under 35, they would say, “Who?”.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Bunter

      @Dan B: ​
       You are so right, at least in my experience. Amusingly enough, I was walking home with a friend whose salary and rent I know and she was complaining about the price of eggs, which I was going to buy shortly thereafter. She’s not the working poor; she’s not rich (we live on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and are single without roommates) but $4 for a dozen eggs is not going to make any sort of dent in her checking account. And the people at my office??? Dear lord God, how I’m still employed amazes me.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      bbleh

      @Steve in the ATL:

      Wrong Kennedys

      Dibs on … I dunno, a band name or something.  Except there’s already been the Dead Kennedys so been done.  I dunno.  Something.  A bad sitcom maybe?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mike in NC

      @Dan B: Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) is very concerned about the price of eggs. Not too concerned, however, about the January 6 coup attempt in which he was a ringleader.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      bbleh

      @Steeplejack: Lol touché. I do appreciate how Republicans In Disarray has so quickly become a Thing.

      The feckless and the reckless.  (Premiered here many posts ago.)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      NotMax

      RFK Senior worked as a member of Joe McCarthy’s team when that odious blot on the Senate was ascendant.

      The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      cliosfanboy

      Did the repubs in Tennessee actually use the word “uppity” or did they did out their Thesaurus to dance around it?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      citizen dave

      @bbleh: How about Cheryl Hines starring in Curb Your Kennedy?

       

      The song Holiday in Cambodia played some role in my traveling there a few years ago.  A classic.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Princess

      @NotMax: RFK senior was expelled from his boarding school for bullying. He held a smaller kid out an upper story window by his legs. I’ve always thought that if he had lived we might have discovered he was an earlier John Edwards — someone who knew the right words and could say them well.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      different-church-lady

      Ah, WaPo headline writers, this is more like it:

      Tennessee House expels two Democrats in historic act of partisan retaliation​​

      Reply
    61. 61.

      frosty

      @Princess: I was pissed at RFK in ’68. He waited until McCarthy had opened up the opposition lane then jumped in with the Kennedy name and took it over.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      different-church-lady

      @prostratedragon: I gotta look it up. It’s on a release called “The Great Concert of Charles Mingus”. He was introducing a tune, but I forget which one.
      There’s also a fantastic documentary from 1968, where the filmmaker asks him to say his Pledge of Allegiance, and it starts, “I pledge allegiance to the flag. The white flag…”
      Dude did not pull his punches.​
       

      Just found the CD: he might have been introducing Meditations On Integration.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      NotMax

      Another report from the ground on Tuesday. A snippet:

      There were only five or so people for Trump when I got there at 9 a.m. One, hoisting a large American flag over his shoulder, patiently gave interviews to reporters who queued up in front of him. (Yes, there was actually a line.)

      ;)

      Reply
    67. 67.

      The Moar You Know

      Bannon just looks worse and worse every time I see a pic of the guy.  Don’t know how that’s possible.

      Also, RFK Sr. was a piece of shit who was forgiven by virtue of being shot by an even bigger piece of shit.  His kid is arguably worse.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Suzanne

      @RSA:

      “Chaos agent” sounds so much cooler than “rich deluded dipshit.” 

      I remember when some sales rep handed me his business card and his job title was “Director of Influence”. It feels like that.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @bbleh:

      Also too, lots of people having jobs and being given raises that are actually above inflation is entirely unacceptable and must be stopped at once! On that we can ALL agree.

      In my and many others’ experiences, wages haven’t been keeping up with inflation at all.

      I belong to a grocery union. 5 years ago, I was making $8.55/hr and today I make $12.85/hr. Originally under the contract I was only going to make $11.50, up from $10.40 as of 2 years ago, then went to $12.50 in 2022 thanks to raises from the employer. Will get a $0.35 raise later this year. I have to pay $8.24 in dues every paycheck. I do have health insurance through the union, but because I’m technically part-time, the only reason I get it is because I average over 30 hours/week to qualify for ACA Full-Time. We get a crappy pension that only pays $10 per earned credit (years worked). So if someone worked 30 years, they’d only get $300/month. No COLA either, AFAIK.

      If unions are so great, why are we so underpaid? For reference, the contract was negotiated in mid-2021. It pisses me off that new hires still only make $11.25 to start and that my union is just fine with that, taking $8.24 out of my every paycheck

      People working at the non-union Wally World make more than I do to start!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      prostratedragon

      @different-church-lady:  Thanks, will look into that one. I know I’ve feard parts of it. (And why in the world would an interviewer ask him to say the pledge? Can’t think of a context where that isn’t nauseatingly condescending.)

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @NotMax:

      @Princess:

      Never knew this about RFK. I always thought he was a Good Guy peacenik who would’ve ended the war in Vietnam if he had won. At least, that’s the popular version of RFK I’ve read about

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @different-church-lady:

      I’m mad at my employer, but I’m also mad at my union for not doing more for us. I’d call up my union rep to vent my spleen, tell him I think he’s utterly useless, and ask him how it’s possible that non-union workers at WalMart make more money than I do after working for 5 years at the same place. I’d do it if not for the fact his wife works in our store and might make things awkward

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Another Scott

      @different-church-lady:

      Horse’s mouth – ED.gov:

      The Department invites and encourages public comment. The public comment period will be for 30 days from the date of the NPRM’s publication in the Federal Register.

      We know from our own David Anderson’s work that the feds do pay attention to and do address thoughtful comments.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      different-church-lady

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): ​  We have a system that is designed to move money upward. Inflation was inevitable, because it’s a corporate duty to keep the frogs just below the boiling point, but not a degree cooler.​
       

      ETA: Goku, you might have deleted the passage I was responding to while I was composing my response?

      Reply
    83. 83.

      different-church-lady

      @different-church-lady: ​
      OK, WaPo, you’re tip-toe’ing towards fixing this mess:

      OLD: Biden administration says schools may bar trans athletes from some competitive teams

      REVISED: Biden administration says schools may bar trans athletes from some teams, but disallows blanket bans

      Reply
    86. 86.

      different-church-lady

      Nutrition question: if you’re getting over a cold, and the drink is more orange juice than rum, it’s healthy, right?

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Suzanne: I’m 55 and I don’t give a shit about the Kennedys. Ted is the only one I remember as a politician, and I only vaguely remember him running for President.

      I remember JFK Jr for his magazine and RFK Jr for–well, pretty much just the antivax bullshit.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Suzanne

      @Obvious Russian Troll: Agreed.

      We’re as far out from the Kennedy assassination now as that event was from the McKinley assassination. I know everyone stanned the Kennedys for a while, but I also have zero give a damn.

      I liked Carolyn’s style.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Dopey-o

      @Suzanne: I remember when some sales rep handed me his business card and his job title was “Director of Influence”. It feels like that.

      My Linkedin profile lists my occupation as “Disaster Facilitator”.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I’m mad at my employer, but I’m also mad at my union for not doing more for us. I’d call up my union rep to vent my spleen, tell him I think he’s utterly useless, and ask him how it’s possible that non-union workers at WalMart make more money than I do

      I love it when union members do my job for me!

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): yeah, inflation is very real and pretty bad, I don’t get why people are still doing denialism… the cost of eggs doubling is super noticeable, and everybody already spent their raises on a used car (that doubled in price before they bought) and rent that went up 50%. My real wages have pretty much stayed steady despite some impressive-sounding raises.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      guachi

      MSNBC was great basically all evening. Guest after guest were on fire. Elie Mystal exploded at the BS reasoning of Rs who voted not to expel the White woman.

      And I lived his line about how Rs are so racist they’d shoot their foot off it meant they’d hit a Black man.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Liverpoolrules

      His father and his uncle are one of main reasons I became a Democrat, a Marine and went into government service.  Screw him and Steve Bannon.  What a waste.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jackie:

      Good question. Wal-Mart has a Reputation, if you know what I mean. The other reason is that I’d lose my seniority and have to start at the bottom again. That’s worth it if you’re a highly educated/skilled professional with experience.

      I’ve been trying to get a promotion into management the last 6 months or so.

      I interviewed for an assistant Team Lead position for the new Curbside a few months ago, apparently interviewed well for it, but lost out to another guy who left a few months later; the position has gone un-filled since and I think they might let it go unfilled for now.

      I got an email from the recruiter (Katie) who was doing the hiring for the new Curbside department and the store, offering a “Leadership position” as part of the Team Leader Development Program. I didn’t know it was for a specific position at a Curbside as she never specified. I get a phone interview with her. At the end, she asks me if I have any questions. I reply I don’t. Cue the next few weeks of having to chase after this recruiter to set up a virtual interview, including getting my department manager involved to get an answer from this lady. I finally get the interview, think as long as I just be myself, I’ll do fine. Interviewer asks me what department I’m interviewing for, I say Front End Lead, as that was what I truly wanted. I thought the interview was just for the Development Program itself. I ended up bombing the interview as I had a hard time coming up with answers to the questions and let my nervousness show.

      A week later, another recruiter (Terri) calls me at work on my cell phone to follow up, says that the original one had left the company, and that she was taking over. She asks me why I told the interviewer I was applying for Front-End Lead instead of Curbside Team Lead, when that was what the paperwork said, sounding like she thought I was idiot. I explained that I didn’t know that I had to specifically apply for a position, that I thought it was just a generic interview for the TLDP. She said she’d see what she could do about a Front End position and she’d call me in a few days. 2 weeks go by and crickets. I call her back to follow-up on Wednesday afternoon and have to leave a message. Never got a call back from her.

      I’m too afraid to tell my boss about it because this has happened two times in a row a recruiter has apparently ghosted me. At that point, it starts to look bad on my part

      I can handle not getting a promotion, but what really gets me is people evidently lying to my face. What was so hard about a 5-10 min conversation telling me I’m not ready/not right for this role? It’s unprofessional, callous, and frankly cowardly to just leave someone hanging like I was. How am I supposed to improve if don’t get feedback, either?

      I probably should have prepared better for the interview and had more/better questions, but is it too much to ask for a little honesty?

      Reply
    104. 104.

      prostratedragon

      @guachi: LO’D featured some great civic preaching from Justin Pearson on the floor, with some fiery follow-up by Martin Frost. It’s getting stirred up.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Bill Arnold

      @RSA:
      One could wonder whether Bannon read N. Spinrad’s mostly-forgettable 1967 novel Agent of Chaos and took the philosophical bits to heart.
      His chaos-fu is much weaker than he thinks. (Chaos feedback loops can be very useful tools, to be clear, but dangerous.)

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      A lie by omission is still a lie in my book. And it comes across as cowardly too. I deserved an explanation. If I was an HR person, I would never purposely ghost someone I interviewed. It’s terrible behavior. The whole experience fucked with my self-esteem.

      How am I supposed to improve if I don’t know exactly what I did wrong?

      These people I dealt with didn’t give one damn about my dreams or what I want to accomplish. They have to be aware of what we make. Our wages are terrible and this was a way for me to start earning a living wage

      This isn’t directed at you and I understand what you’re saying, I guess. I still feel I was owed some honesty, even if it was done in a constructive criticism way. I could learn how to do better next time, y’know? I mean, the second recruiter wouldn’t even return my call, how is that right?

      This question goes for others: based on my description, I screwed up pretty bad, right? Do you think it’s appropriate for a recruiter to ghost someone with no explanation?

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @different-church-lady:

      I would say that $40K vehicles means that they are poor…lol! We have emotional support trucks rolling around here that cost over $100K and the only thing they’ll ever carry is their owner’s fragile ego.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Ksmiami

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): No offense, but with those wages it sounds like you live in a crappy – read Republican – run state. I mean even here in NM, grocery stores are paying 15 plus an hour to start. My advice is to apply to other areas- there are lots of jobs out there. I know it sounds curt or rude, but on every measure of well being, the red states are a cesspool and will shorten your life.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      James E Powell

      @anitamargarita:

      I got over the Kennedy “mystique” after Ted primaried Carter, helping to usher in the Reagan era

      He & his rabid followers put on a display at the anomalous “Mid Term Convention” in Memphis that was an embarrassment and a disgrace. It was all about his ego.

      For some reason neither he nor his supporters understood that after Chappaquiddick he could never be president.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      satby

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): These people I dealt with didn’t give one damn about my dreams or what I want to accomplish.

      This is going to sound mean, but you’re asking for constructive feedback and I used to hire and screen prospective hires all the time. It’s not their job or mandate to care about your dreams. They were hired to fill specific jobs the corporation needs filled, period. Any time you interview for any position, you need to focus on their goal, not yours. Remember what questions you had trouble with and come up with an answer for next time, always focused on what you can do for the company.

      Edit: and if you don’t make the cut, you’ll know by the silence. They seldom call to say “sorry, you didn’t get the job.”

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @satby:

      Remember what questions you had trouble with and come up with an answer for next time, always focused on what you can do for the company.

      Decent advice, but the interview was Feb 17th. I never wrote the specific questions down and can’t really remember them now. I remember being asked to go into detail about a time I had to problem solve and literally couldn’t think of anything off the top of my head at the time. I recall my answers being pretty lame though. I’ll have to read up on interviewing. Thank you for the feedback

      Edit: and if you don’t make the cut, you’ll know by the silence. They seldom call to say “sorry, you didn’t get the job.”

      But here’s the thing. I was already on the phone with this woman in a follow up call. She could’ve just told me right then and there it wasn’t going to work instead of flat out lying to me. She just wanted me off the phone so she could wash her hands of it. I have my doubts about whether that first recruiter really “left the company” too. It pisses me off that I got treated that way.

      If I were ever hiring someone, I would never treat them how I was treated.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Kent

      I gotta think that the expulsion of these two black state reps in TN will MASSIVELY backfire on the state GOP.

      Before expulsion they were powerless minority backbenchers who’s votes were essentially meaningless.

      What I hope and expect is that this will catapult them into national prominence.   Biden should invite them to the White House and do a big show and tell press conference of some sort.   Schumer should invite them to the Senate and hold some hearing on anti-democratic tendencies in the statehouses and give them a national forum.  Maddow and all the other liberal-leaning shows should have them on.  There are a thousand ways that the national Democratic Party can elevate them and take care of them and antagonize the TN GOP gun-thumping racists.  And if they aren’t re-instated there are plenty of national positions they could be offered.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      BruceFromOhio

      of course, it’s steve bannon, so we might end up with four months of NYT columns about how joe biden has moved too far left for the crystals and horse paste brigade and what that Says About The Party

      NYTimes Pitchbot  you readin  dis

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I remember being asked to go into detail about a time I had to problem solve and literally couldn’t think of anything off the top of my head at the time.

      There are some question prototypes you’ll almost certainly hear a lot and this is one of them. Also “tell me about a time you had a bad relationship with a coworke, and as you’ve already identified “do you have any questions for me”

      Recommend jotting down some notes in advance for these. Probably a good Dummies book out there on the topic.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Shalimar

      @Obvious Russian Troll: RFK, Jr. had a radio show on Air America 18 years ago with Pensacola environmental lawyer Mike Papantonio, before his anti-vax shit started.  He was less of a nut at the time, but his voice still made him unlistenable.  It isn’t his fault, but I still don’t see how he thinks he is competitive in politics sounding like that.  If he wasn’t RFK’s son, he wouldn’t have had 99% of the opportunities he has.

      Reply

