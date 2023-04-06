Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The State of Being Trans in America / "it's just basic biology!"

“it’s just basic biology!”

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: 

@micahvalentine

#transdayofvisibility

♬ original sound – Micah Valentine

Hey folks, the last 2 weeks have been a mess as I’ve been having some crazy unexpected health issues. I wound up in the ER Monday, and have just been recovering the last few days. I really hate hospitals (who doesn’t!), but they grate on me even more because I always get serially misgendered, which can be exhausting.

So imagine my surprise that the nurse who helped me get into a wheelchair immediately clocked from listening to my roomate that I use they/them pronouns, without anything needing to be said, and just shifted to using them.

Then the doctor, who was a really sweet woman, also asked me what name and pronouns I wanted to use, and also turned to my partner to ask him. Really just easy and such a cool thing to do.

Also had a very funny moment with a male orderly who thought he was in the wrong room when he came looking for “Eddie,” and then I think overcorrected when he realized I was trans and immediately started calling me “sir.” It was very cute, especially since he had to gurney me around for like 10 minutes, and every time we hit any bump or closed door, he was like “Sorry about that, sir.” Everyone should get to be “sir” sometimes, whatever “sir” is for them.

I like to share these little stories because it was all so easy when usually navigating healthcare stuff as a trans person is so tough. I didn’t care that a few of the orderlies misgendered me because I don’t really expect otherwise, but I felt so much better taken care of that folks were actually looking out for someone like me. Learning how to pay just a little extra attention isn’t the hell republicans or neoliberals think it’s going to be, and their fear that someone is going to lose it at them if they mess up a pronoun (unless they’re doing it willfully) is just silly. Part of navigating the world as a trans person is expecting that people will need some grace and patience. If you do your best, that’s usually pretty clear to folks, and it’s just so easy to correct yourself, and move along.

On the other hand, I was also called a “he/she/it” this week by my partner’s ex, who likes to beat her chest publicly about how she’s such a good liberal feminist, but shits all over trans people privately whenever she gets the chance. I have a theory that there is a certain kind of (usually white) woman who is so obsessed with her victimhood at the hands of men, that the idea that a person might have a more challenging gender experience (see: trans folks and BIPOC women), threatens her. I think a lot of the reactionary “women’s rights” activists emerge from the angry disbelief that someone might have it worse than them.

Also, I’m really into this content creator lately, and definitely encourage you to watch some of their videos.

@micahvalentine

Replying to @cmoth17

♬ original sound – Micah Valentine

@micahvalentine

Replying to @lolbtwily

♬ original sound – Micah Valentine

    40Comments

    2. 2.

      Ann Marie

      Feel better soon.  Dealing with health care can be a nightmare.  Luckily for me, I had the first of a series of physical therapy sessions today and it went very well.  More germane to the discussion, they asked what pronouns you use right at the top of their intake forms.  Very sensible.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterDancer

      I have a theory that there is a certain kind of (usually white) woman who is so obsessed with her victimhood at the hands of men, that the idea that a person might have a more challenging gender experience (see: trans folks and BIPOC women), threatens her.

      I was just watching a really good video about What Makes a Movie “Feminist”? that touches on the long and…challenging history where race and women’s issues intersect. From bell hooks to this other essay (PDF) I’m reading and more, there’s just a lot of intersections here that I — as a Black cis/het guy — approach with some caution, but also a lot of frustration for all the Women who seem stamped as “not good enough” in the victimhood circles you speak of.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      planet eddie

      @MisterDancer: thanks you for sharing this! Looking forward to reading.

      The intersectionality issues are very real, and I have seen many people get caught in the middle. I think this is why I look to a lot of black trans women who have spoke about this topic. I’m running out the door, but I will get some resources up in the next post !

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      I just think expected behaviors assigned to gender gets so fraught as we fight against strict conformity to them; and we’re still creating the language to separate sex from gender expectations. But I have confidence that things will continue to get better; soon I hope.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      I have a theory that there is a certain kind of (usually white) woman who is so obsessed with her victimhood at the hands of men, that the idea that a person might have a more challenging gender experience (see: trans folks and BIPOC women), threatens her. I think a lot of the reactionary “women’s rights” activists emerge from the angry disbelief that someone might have it worse than them.

      Yeah, those people are exhausting.

      If I can opine about the specifics of bathrooms (I have been drawing and checking a metric fuckton of them this week for code compliance)….. I think part of the issue many women have around bathrooms is quite simply about quantity. It is now in the International Building Code (IBC) that there be a 50/50 split of the required quantity of toilet fixtures. Facilities can only deviate from that with specific documentation. And the required quantity of fixtures in new construction and renovation is much higher than it was than in the pre-IBC years, roughly around the late 90s/early 2000s-ish. So most adult women remember when there just, quite frankly, were not enough bathrooms in public spaces. And they were often built in really scary corridors, or with outside access only, and you went with a friend because you were scared of getting assaulted on the way to the bathroom, which was down this shitty gross alley. And it was unclean and often poorly maintained. Disabled people felt this even more acutely, because the design guide for the ADA didn’t really clarify what an accessible bathroom was until 2010.

      I will note that little feminist me, who wrote for her high school newspaper, noted in that newspaper in 1997 that her high school did not have women’s restrooms in entire buildings of the facility, because that was where all the “industrial technology” and “art” classes were taught. So literally, high school girls had to miss more instructional time and go out in the rain, because there were no fucking bathrooms. (So the brilliant adults at my school saw what I wrote in the paper, and they decided to make the men’s rooms “unisex” with a key and we were all supposed to knock to enter, which was dumb as shit, because they were multi-stall restrooms.)

      So I perceive a bit of fear, like “OMG, we already have so little space and now more people want it!”. Of course, the real answer is that it isn’t a competition at all, and that we can just build bathrooms that work for everyone.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      AnneWith

      I can’t help but wonder how Terfs & other transphobes feel about adoption: do they tell adoptive parents that the children they adopted don’t share their DNA & thus aren’t really their children?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      I’m so sorry for the health issues and hope you are doing okay <3

      I have a theory that there is a certain kind of (usually white) woman who is so obsessed with her victimhood at the hands of men, that the idea that a person might have a more challenging gender experience (see: trans folks and BIPOC women), threatens her.

      Sadly, this is 1000% accurate. As a queer cis white woman who is a white feminist but not a White Feminist™, it’s something I continually try to call out among them, and I find it’s often like talking to a brick wall. They want to believe that the only true oppression is cis men against cis women, and I cannot wrap my mind around that. It takes nothing away from the misogyny we experience to recognize that others also experience oppression, and sometimes (often) on a worse scale. Our whiteness — and for those of us who are cis, our cis-ness (……a word?) — offers massive protection in most cases, and yet so many cis white women seem to think that if they admit to that, they’re saying that they don’t experience ANYTHING bad due to their gender.

      Unfortunately, I see it in less pointed ways, too, like how it’s still so difficult for a lot of liberal women to use gender-neutral language when discussing reproductive rights, even if they generally express support for the trans community. Saying “people” instead of “women” is not that hard, unless you don’t actually care.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bcw

      Good comments on evolution. One thing that annoys me is when people give me the dog-eat-dog/survival of the fittest/nature-red-in-tooth-and-claw/top-dog myths about evolution. A question to ask is what characteristic unites all of the most prevalent & successful complex species on the planet?   The answer is cooperative societies, whether really simple like schools of fish or elaborate things like bee hives, ant colonies, wolf and whale packs, the endless herds of things or human society. The lone wolf is a sick wolf without the pack they need to survive.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @bcw:

      Evolutionary “survival of the fittest” has been misinterpreted.  Aside from humans, it’s rare for one species to directly kill off another.  Species mostly die off because changes in the environment either directly kills them (meteorite!) or gives another species a competitive edge.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      karen marie

      @Alison Rose: Saying “people” instead of “women” is not that hard

       

      This is something that’s bugged me since the ’70s. I think it was one of the big failures of the feminist movement of the time (and one that continues). Instead of having a chairperson, we now have chairmen and chairwomen.

      “Separate but equal” is always bullshit.

      I’m a person.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      FelonyGovt

      I’m so sorry you’re having health issues, and having to navigate our horrible system as a trans person has to be so much harder. Feel better soon.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      I hope you’re feeling better, and continue to get better!

      The trap I used to fall into isn’t the “Who is More Oppressed?” game, but the percentage of population affected; e.g., “we have limited resources, so let’s start with the largest group that needs help.” That might work for allocating financial resources, but in terms of fighting oppression, that calculus doesn’t apply.

      Ignoring one marginalized group makes it easier for fascists to go after more marginalized groups, because they figure we won’t stand up for each other.  They can divide us and pick us off one by one.

      And I think the White Feminists™ (thanks, Alison!) aren’t really feminists, either.  What they are is a modern variant of the old Queen Bee: the one female who was “allowed” some respect primarily because she could be relied on to sabotage other women.  (That old “I’m not like those horrible women! I like men who are men!” gambit.) They’re “allowed” to fight oppression, because the way they fight it is by keeping other groups out in the cold, which benefits the patriarchal white Christian, etc., power structure.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jay

      planet eddie,

      I am glad that you were treated with respect, and well. I hope you get well soon.

      In the late 80’s, I used to go to munches and poly meetings, and my social groups used to go to Gay Bars, where I was basically in charge of holding down the table. I got to meet and have conversations with a lot of trans people

      Reply
    20. 20.

      narya

      @Alison Rose:

      They want to believe that the only true oppression is cis men against cis women, and I cannot wrap my mind around that. It takes nothing away from the misogyny we experience to recognize that others also experience oppression, and sometimes (often) on a worse scale.

      And it’s not that hard to flip it around, i.e. use one’s own experience to try to understand/leave room for someone else’s experience, as a window, always with the understanding that it’s never going to match perfectly. For me, it’s also been a way to just . . . open a dialogue, to learn, to find things we share and things we don’t, and, most of all, find ways to support each other

      ETA: Eddie, I’m so glad that at least some folks actually asked about your pronouns! Feel better soon!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      suzanne

      @karen marie: I agree, with one caveat, and that’s around specific places/issues where women are treated like shit because they’re women. Like, around abortion. Obviously that issue drectly affects some transmen (and does not directly affect all cis women). But it’s a political issue because many powerful cis het men want to control (mostly) cis het women and force/coerce them into being sex partners and baby-makers. It’s not people hating on other people.

      But, really, the caveats are pretty few and far between, and we really only need to make distinctions when meaning is lost if we do not.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jacqueline Squid Onassis

      Healthcare while trans!  It’s always an adventure.  The worst I’ve had is crying at the people at the lab at Legacy about how to get their system to gender me correctly.  The tears worked!

      I’m lucky to be in Portland while trans.  Over the course of the first year of the pandemic I had the pleasure of experiencing all 3 of the hospital systems in town.

      OHSU is A- MAZING.  They didn’t misgender me a single time.  They have posters up all over the hospital about trans inclusiveness and they absolutely walk the walk.  My best moment was during one of my worst moments in the 4 day stay when the guy who cleans the rooms (whatever that position is called) not only expressed empathy and sympathy for me but could share a moment of solidarity in being trans together in the moment.

      Legacy comes in second for respect for trans patients.  They misgendered me but never after being corrected.  I call that a win.

      Providence, otoh… Well, they are a Catholic organization.  They just misgendered me non-stop and, post nose reconstruction, I was too zonked to put up a fight.  But I sure did notice.

      Until it happens to you, you can’t know what a punch in the gut it is to be misgendered at an ER or in a hospital.  If I have to go to an ER again, I’m willing to make the trip across town if I’m able just so I can be in a place where I don’t have to worry.

      Feel better, Eddie.  One day this experience will just be a terrible memory that, with any luck, can also be a hilarious anecdote.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ohio Mom

      @Suzanne: Thank you for this:

      “…most adult women remember when there just, quite frankly, were not enough bathrooms in public spaces. And they were often built in really scary corridors, or with outside access only, and you went with a friend because you were scared of getting assaulted on the way to the bathroom, which was down this shitty gross alley.”

      Every time I have to hear about the danger trans girls/women present to “real” females in public restrooms, my immediate reaction is, What makes you think we have ever felt safe in public bathrooms?

      Needless to say, I don’t mean that I am afraid of, or think trans girls women are dangerous, just that why weren’t these people afraid for my safety before, when I was legitimately afraid for real reasons? The truth is, I would feel safer with a trans person in the restroom I was using.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      I have a theory that there is a certain kind of (usually white) woman who is so obsessed with her victimhood at the hands of men, that the idea that a person might have a more challenging gender experience (see: trans folks and BIPOC women), threatens her.

      I don’t think this is limited to women. There are unfortunately a lot of people who treat victimhood like it’s a competition to see who has been victimized the most. I see this as playing into the hands of the perpetrators. They get to limit the amount of reparations they’ll ever be expected to give, and they can play the different groups of victims off against each other.
      The key thing is to see this for what it is. Different groups who have been victimized in the past need to band together rather than fight each other. Don’t let the perpetrators off the hook by fighting against fellow victims for whatever scraps the perpetrators dangle in front of you. Demand it all.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Roger Moore

      @Suzanne:

      I’ve said before that I think we could make all bathrooms unisex, and within a year the main arguments would be about who makes a mess and who takes too much time.  Just make sure all the stalls have lockable doors that go all the way up to the ceiling and all the way down to the floor.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Gvg

      @AnneWith: Some people do, some don’t and I am not sure that has anything to do with transphobia. Some families are accepting, others aren’t even now. Adoption is its own issue. I have a bunch of adopted cousins on both sides, my paternal grandmother was adopted, my parents oldest friends adopted a kid near my age. I took it for granted. I had to take classes to be a foster mom and try to adopt, and found out that lots of people still don’t accept adoption as real. The teachers recommended we find out how our relatives felt before deciding. and the people going  to adopt a 2nd child told their stories. It’s still really not all people accept or treat them equally to blood grandchildren etc.

      My parents friends have run into that with their stepgrandchildren being told by the other grandparents that the children’s step dad wasn’t really the friends son and that they didn’t care for the step grands either….not nice and apparently the other grandmother really believes it.

      Most people do accept adoption now, but it is not universal.

      Add in transphobia and I assume it gets worse.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @Alison Rose:

      Sadly, this is 1000% accurate. As a queer cis white woman who is a white feminist but not a White Feminist™, it’s something I continually try to call out among them, and I find it’s often like talking to a brick wall.

      Yes, women are so whiny and also completely irrational! It’s like talking to a brick wall!

      This must be the solidarity I’ve heard so much about. Let’s shit all over feminists now – that’s a great idea. Surely that will create a working coalition.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty Cracker:

      With victimhood, I think there’s a definite trend in that direction anyway.  The place where I notice it is when people are talking about the terrible things that were done to their people in the past.  You’ll seriously get arguments about which group was devastated most by their genocide.  I don’t think that starts as crab bucket politics- it’s more about letting people know your people’s story- but it can easily be twisted from “look how bad my people had it” to “my people had it worse than yours did”.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Love the story about being treated respectfully during your healthcare adventures.  I really do, sir, yes, sir :)

      Thanks for sharing the Micah videos.  They are great.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      FelonyGovt

      @Jacqueline Squid Onassis: Not surprised by your experience with Providence, unfortunately. We have two perfectly good hospitals in this area. One (the closer one) is a Providence (i.e. Catholic) one. I won’t go there, even being an old cis-het white lady, if I have any choice in the matter.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Frankensteinbeck

      ‘Don’t pay attention to anyone’s victimhood but mine’ is certainly a thing.  (See the It Is All Class War Left)  With TERFs in particular, though, there’s something else.  For people who consider men and women inherently different, the most common paradigm is ‘Men are rapists and women are victims’. This is the ‘radical’ in ‘radical feminist’.  Not that they’re really strongly feminist, but that they hate men.  They agree with conservative misogynists on most of the framing of gender issues, they just see themselves as fighting on the opposite side.

      For people with this view of men and women, being trans can’t be legitimate, and the only thing they can imagine is men trying to use a trick to rape women more.  They see trans men as just harmlessly deluded, barely worth noticing exist.

      Rowling is a perfect example of a TERF this way.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kent

      @Roger Moore: It is definitely not limited to women.  I think there are certain men out there who might have some kind of latent gay or trans feelings and become hyper-phobic and denial about it.  And then just lash out at everyone that is more open about it than them.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      bupalos

      When health goes wrong, nothing is really right, so I really salute you for showing up and dropping another thought-provoking post. Though I’m also going to call you out for your NonBinaryGender-Privilege: your posts are always going to be thought-provoking, because your life is being lived in such a fundamentally interesting place. A Chinese curse. But maybe with a very real silver lining in 2023?

      I didn’t care that a few of the orderlies misgendered me because I don’t really expect otherwise, but I felt so much better taken care of that folks were actually looking out for someone like me. Learning how to pay just a little extra attention isn’t the hell republicans or neoliberals think it’s going to be, and their fear that someone is going to lose it at them if they mess up a pronoun (unless they’re doing it willfully) is just silly.

      Hells yeah!* HELLS YEAH.  And this is a message I’ve heard from my sister, who navigated an even more brutal and lonely landscape in the 80’s and 90’s. It’s a message that folks who have only been on the easy conforming gender path like me… but who have been slapped into consciousness… need to keep to mind. Making the effort matters WAY WAY WAY beyond the cost of that effort.

      I think a good analogy to the cost-benefit here would be like the “cost” of taking the time to put your card in the ATM versus the payoff of the ATM shooting out fat stacks of cash at you. We’ve got a horde of frightened folks theorizing about how onerous it might be to roll up to the ATM and roll your window down and OMG reach out your hand and maybe stretch way out to get the card in there… and OMG REMEMBER THE PIN???!!!!!
      ….because they haven’t been there.  And they are afraid. And frankly most of them have impoverished lives that have also been subject to some version of others failing them.

      Those of us who have actually been there need to find our voice to both explain and laugh about what fat stacks of cash shooting out feels like and how ridiculous all that nonsense is. Without making people feel ashamed and defensive and less likely to try. We need to find the language that explains “THIS IS WHAT YOU WANT YOU JUST DON’T KNOW WHAT IT IS!!!!”

      Gender freedom is also just called freedom. Human beings prefer freedom. We owe a debt to those who suffer on its front lines to expand those lines, and we’re harming ourselves when we don’t bother to do our part.

      *Imna quibble with adopting “neoliberal” in this catchall way, because the term has a real meaning that keeps getting distorted and overused and expanded to where it’s just “people who voted d but who I still don’t trust, or like, or something…

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kay

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      the most common paradigm is ‘Men are rapists and women are victims’. This is the ‘radical’ in ‘radical feminist’.

      Feminazis, am I right?
      The “most common” view of feminists is not “men are rapists and women are victims”

      Jesus. These comments. I don’t know what to think. Wow.

      Reply

