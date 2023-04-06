Hey folks, the last 2 weeks have been a mess as I’ve been having some crazy unexpected health issues. I wound up in the ER Monday, and have just been recovering the last few days. I really hate hospitals (who doesn’t!), but they grate on me even more because I always get serially misgendered, which can be exhausting.

So imagine my surprise that the nurse who helped me get into a wheelchair immediately clocked from listening to my roomate that I use they/them pronouns, without anything needing to be said, and just shifted to using them.

Then the doctor, who was a really sweet woman, also asked me what name and pronouns I wanted to use, and also turned to my partner to ask him. Really just easy and such a cool thing to do.

Also had a very funny moment with a male orderly who thought he was in the wrong room when he came looking for “Eddie,” and then I think overcorrected when he realized I was trans and immediately started calling me “sir.” It was very cute, especially since he had to gurney me around for like 10 minutes, and every time we hit any bump or closed door, he was like “Sorry about that, sir.” Everyone should get to be “sir” sometimes, whatever “sir” is for them.

I like to share these little stories because it was all so easy when usually navigating healthcare stuff as a trans person is so tough. I didn’t care that a few of the orderlies misgendered me because I don’t really expect otherwise, but I felt so much better taken care of that folks were actually looking out for someone like me. Learning how to pay just a little extra attention isn’t the hell republicans or neoliberals think it’s going to be, and their fear that someone is going to lose it at them if they mess up a pronoun (unless they’re doing it willfully) is just silly. Part of navigating the world as a trans person is expecting that people will need some grace and patience. If you do your best, that’s usually pretty clear to folks, and it’s just so easy to correct yourself, and move along.

On the other hand, I was also called a “he/she/it” this week by my partner’s ex, who likes to beat her chest publicly about how she’s such a good liberal feminist, but shits all over trans people privately whenever she gets the chance. I have a theory that there is a certain kind of (usually white) woman who is so obsessed with her victimhood at the hands of men, that the idea that a person might have a more challenging gender experience (see: trans folks and BIPOC women), threatens her. I think a lot of the reactionary “women’s rights” activists emerge from the angry disbelief that someone might have it worse than them.

Also, I’m really into this content creator lately, and definitely encourage you to watch some of their videos.