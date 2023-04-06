Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

No one could have predicted…

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Let’s finish the job.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

After roe, women are no longer free.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Bark louder, little dog.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Repubs in Disarray!

Late Night Open Thread: Repubs in Disarray!

by | 116 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The NYTimes‘ Peter Baker has a more sophisticated version of the same plaint; Josh Marshall claps back:

(Some) voters are (negatively) responsive to anti-democratic policies — who could’ve imagined?!?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Anyway
  • Argiope
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty
  • bjacques
  • brantl
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • different-church-lady
  • Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride
  • eclare
  • eversor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • JML
  • JR
  • Kathleen
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • LiminalOwl
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MisterDancer
  • New Deal democrat
  • NorthLeft
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • opiejeanne
  • OverTwistWillie
  • p.a.
  • Princess
  • Quiltingfool
  • raven
  • RedDirtGirl
  • Ryan
  • sab
  • sdhays
  • Shalimar
  • Soprano2
  • SpaceUnit
  • Suzanne
  • suzanne
  • Tony G
  • Tony Jay
  • Wanderer
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    116Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      I am hearing from nieces that rarely contact me, anxious about abortion rights and what the whack jobs in our state legislature are trying to do to our right to amend our state constitution. These are basically apolitical normies who are now freakibg out. Ohio Republicans have lost their minds and some of the voters have started to notice.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Something a little fishy when the people who determine what topics get the most coverage in the media talk about how it’s bad that the President isn’t the one who gets the most coverage in the media.

      On the other hand, maybe Biden’s just taking the old advice of Napoleon Bonaparte about not interrupting the enemy when he’s making a mistake.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ryan

      I don’t get Nate Silver’s take.  Is he the next Matt Taibbi?  Also too, just look at that blue checkmark.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Keep in mind Biden is still very unpopular with most people.

      Was this ever true? Is it still true, after his administration has got so much done for the people and implemented so many popular policies? If so, why is it true?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anyway

      What a shallow, simplistic, ridiculous, pointless take by Peter Baker  — on the front page of the nation’s most prestigious newspaper. Biden was doing his job – with responsibility and integrity ,you oaf!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      @opiejeanne: Midwesterner here. He is still unpopular in Ohio diners, but very popular in Ohio cities

      ETA I was listening to NPR today, interviewing an older gentleman from East Palestine Ohio about the toxic spill. He said that on Friday night they thought it was just a usual train derailment and fire until Sunday when they got word that toxic substances were burning.

      The thought did cross my mind that where else would a train derailment and fire be usual. Republican sheeple, please wake up.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Amir Khalid: and @opiejeanne:

      Biden’s polls are still underwater.  I’m not worried about it.  That happens when the normies’ only knowledge of him is news stories asking if he’s a failure.  When the election starts and the news feels obligated to front page Biden himself speaking I expect the squishes to all go “Oh, yeah!  Fun Uncle Biden!  I love that guy!”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      I really don’t get that Nate Silver quote, politically or grammatically. Is he trying to say that a small but significant sliver of the national vote is being convinced to come out or switch parties in opposition to ‘anti-democratic’ policies?

      If so, damned funny use of the word ‘responsive’ as a negative.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SpaceUnit

      The idea that Biden is unpopular is being brought to us by the same tools that insisted that we’d get a red wave in 2022.  The same people who stood on their soapboxes and announced that nobody cared about the Dobbs decision and that the election was to be about inflation.  Their polls were wrong.

      Our corporate media have nothing left these days but their disingenuous ouija board bullshit.  Ignore.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Quiltingfool

      @sab: I have nieces who are worried about abortion (Missouri).  These are women who would not have an abortion if they were pregnant, they are all about babies.  They do not pay the slightest bit of attention to politics and I doubt they vote.  Republicans have now painted a target on their backs and they know it.  They are afraid that if they need pregnancy healthcare they won’t get it, and death is a real possibility.

      By framing abortion as a means for slutty women to avoid responsibility, Republicans conveniently forgot that there are women who do not choose abortion if they get pregnant, and these women will most certainly choose their own life over that of a fetus.
      I am giving Republicans leeway by using the phrase “conveniently forgot” as I believe they don’t give a shit if women die.  And now, Republicans can’t hide – the stench of their draconian abortion laws will cling to them and it will become very obvious they don’t give a shit about women to the most apolitical folks around.

      I know we don’t see msm pay much attention to abortion (Kay is spot-on in her appraisal of media’s failures in that regard) but young women in my area don’t read NYT or Wapo or watch “old people” broadcast news.  They do social media, like TicToc.  And social media is lit in regards to abortion rights.

      I think abortion/reproductive healthcare rights will be the thing that causes the Republican Party to go down in flames – and I’m not sure Republicans truly understand the colossal fuckup they started.

      OT I am so grateful for the late night BJ post.  Since my knee surgery, I can only sleep about 4 hours; I now have good stuff to read while I’m waiting for the pain meds to kick in and I can go back to sleep!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Quiltingfool: I was worried before the Nov election, that what you describe would not occur.  I was worried that hate (of LGBTQ folks, but esp. trans folks) would override self-preservation.  Boy howdy am I glad to have been wrong.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      eclare

      @Quiltingfool:

      What a well thought out and righteous post.  I hope you are right, I hate what we have to go through to get to the finish, as I know you do.

      Good luck with the knee!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Quiltingfool

      @eclare: I hate that women will die, children will lose  their mothers, husbands will lose wives.  GOP may lose power because of their abortion stance, but the cost is too high.  And those GOP fuckers will never pay the price – not really.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      brantl

      I am startled by the number of shitbirds who can’t get how important this is to women, and the people who love them. They’re just astounded that people are actually starting to vote about what matters to them. Whocouldanode that Democrats have been the leash that keeps the Face-Eating-Leopard-Party from eating their faces?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JR

      The political press hasn’t come around to the fact that 40-45 percent support is pretty much normal and has been for a generation. The days of meaningful variation in that metric have been gone for a while.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: The only details we know so far are what she has said on Twitter, which hasn’t been coherent. She says her 13-year-old son has been charged with a felony for sharing a meme, that her home has been deemed an unsafe environment by Florida DCF, and that DeSantis has ordered the kid taken from her.  No details as to which government body took him, where he is, what he did, or what the charges are. She and her family live in Pensacola now afaik.

      No one doubts that DeSantis is a vindictive peice of shit who would have ordered it all. It’s just a question of what “it” is.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: You’re welcome.  For context, Jones filed a lawsuit 3 weeks ago to get her job back with backpay.  So there is reason DeSantis would have revenge against her on his mind lately.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @Shalimar:

      He is going after Disney. Going after an individual is no big deal for him.

      ETA: The GOP really loves separating children from their parents.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      The press seems to really believe they have no agency, they are forced to cover the news the way they do. It’s nonsensical.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      New Deal democrat

      @Ryan: OK, I think you are misunderstanding him here. I just read his latest batch of comments.

       

      He is saying that mandating, enabling, or enacting policies that are wildly unpopular (Dobbs and all its sequelae, nutso pro-gun laws, e.g.) and have horrible effects on lots of peoples’ lives (e.g., active shooter drills, stockpiling birth control pills), actually turns out to motivate lots of those affected people to vote out the bastards.

      in other words, in context he is using “anti-democratic” to mean “unpopular.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      The NYT has evidently hired DougJ to write their headlines.  To wit:  “Trump Charges Bring Hope, Doubt, and Uncertainty to Both Parties.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Soprano2

      @brantl: I guess they believe the anti-abortion lie that it’s only “irresponsible sluts” who get abortions. Maybe that’s why they thought most women wouldn’t care if the right to safe abortion was taken away.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Tony Jay: Yes, I think that’s what he’s saying. The question was, do people care when Republicans overtly try to restrict democracy or don’t they? And he’s saying they do.

      It was an open question. Some of the early pushes like voter ID, that could be framed as protecting election integrity, were actually pretty popular–the median person saw them as reasonable. But now Republicans are just openly trying to restrict or neutralize voting by Democratic constituencies because they can, and not even really giving any justification that makes sense.

      That said, Silver is also oddly ignoring abortion rights here.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      The NYT has evidently hired DougJ to write their headlines.  To wit:  “Trump Charges Bring Hope, Fear, and Uncertainty to Both Parties.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @JR: A generation, I don’t know. Looks to me like the moment it changed was the inauguration of Barack Obama. He had a honeymoon period because he had been elected as Mr. Fixit and it was obviously a historic event. But ever since then, the norm things settle down to has been a President slightly underwater in the polls with rigid partisan polarization.

      But Obama was closer to 50-50 and managed to bring it up into positive territory right when it came time to reelect him (and they became positive again for a while in 2016, when he wasn’t the focus of attention any more–but it didn’t help the Democrats).

      The main difference with Trump was that his “honeymoon” started lower with him barely net positive, and he didn’t accomplish that critical rise at reelection time.

      Biden had a longer honeymoon than Trump, though it wasn’t spectacular. Again, he was Mr. Fixit. And now we’re in the disappointment period of him not having fixed everything and he’s about in the same place Trump was, a bit lower than Obama. But it’s all a game of inches.

      The thing is, I’m not sure approval/disapproval maps to people being unwilling to turn out for him. Negative partisanship and policy-based turnout for Democrats seems to be a huge thing right now; there are issues that really matter to people and they don’t necessarily care whether the politicians they vote for put on a good show.

      One dramatic difference from the Obama era was that then, Obama was personally popular with Democrats but they weren’t turning out for state and local elections, and it had this corrosive effect on Democratic control of government. That seems to have changed.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      @SpaceUnit: +1

      Presidential popularity tracks with gas prices.  That’s a big reason why OPEC is cutting production – they want GQPers to win.

      We can’t take anything for granted, and we can’t be complacent.  Fight for every possible vote every time.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      New Deal democrat

      @Matt McIrvin: Full disclosure: I think Silver is incredibly tin-eared, with a really low EQ. He still doesn’t get that he got played last October; that the phony “red wave” polls were aimed directly at him and his polling aggregations.

       

      But having gone to his feed and read his comments, I think he did mean to include Dobbs. He just said it in a, well, tin-eared way.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      bbleh

      @Amir Khalid: well, most of the right people, and after all isn’t that what really matters?

      @Frankensteinbeck: or at least “well I don’t exactly love Biden, but oh my gawd that other guy…!

      @SpaceUnit: but it really is more than that, no?  On the journalists’ part it’s maintaining access in the interest of having sources of material (however biased) and getting one’s byline on the front pages, and on the publishers’ part it’s keeping fash-curious readers from running away and losing advertising dollars as a result (plus probably avoiding nasty looks from their social circles).

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Quiltingfool: A lot of male politicians and pundits seem to have an ignorance of reproduction on almost a “how is babby formed?” level. They think the subject is gross; they don’t like to think about it. And I think it leads to them just ignoring the political reality too.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      suzanne

      @Ryan:

      I don’t get Nate Silver’s take.  Is he the next Matt Taibbi? 

      I think he’s just a typical dude, who doesn’t ever have to worry about an unplanned or unhealthy pregnancy, and doesn’t grok that it’s an existential issue for women/uterus havers.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Anyway:

      What a shallow, simplistic, ridiculous, pointless take by Peter Baker

      It would be nice to be able to say this was atypical of him, but unfortunately it isn’t.  I don’t even read the FTFNYT but I’m regularly exposed to examples of his worthless blather.

      on the front page of the nation’s most prestigious newspaper.

      They’re the ones who put reporters like Baker and Haberman on their front page.  I really believe I’ll live to see the say when very few people give a damn what the NYT says.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      OverTwistWillie

      @Ryan:

      538’s Chicago voter archetypes piece was…. something. Like out of a 1988 Newsweek.

      Jumping the shark? A cry for help? Nate’s just haggling about price at this point.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      ETA: The GOP really loves separating children from their parents.

      Because they’re the “pro-family” party, don’t’cha know?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Princess

      Some news from Tuesday that Protaseiwicz did much better than expected in rural right wing parts of WI. Of course the news media can’t figure this out but I know who those voters are — women, probably mostly fairly young women under forty or so.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      OverTwistWillie

      @Baud:

      Big Media is going to keep pumping the cultural, economic and political miasma of 1985, because Boomers is gonna live forever.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Quiltingfool:

      I know we don’t see msm pay much attention to abortion (Kay is spot-on in her appraisal of media’s failures in that regard) but young women in my area don’t read NYT or Wapo or watch “old people” broadcast news. They do social media, like TicToc. And social media is lit in regards to abortion rights.

      I am an oldster and don’t use social media much at all, but I wonder if Democrats (e.g., Stacey Abrams) are explaining on social media how we got to this situation and that voting is the way out of it?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      different-church-lady

      “My opponent is being arrested. What can I do to distract people from that?” is… quite a take.

      Apparently Baker is a lot like Trump: the only thing he thinks matters is who the spotlight is on.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      p.a.

      MSM apparently can’t process why a political party with ~ 50% of its followers believing the earth is 6,000 years old is reactionary!

      And they’re not even getting payoffs for the fluffing…

      Reply
    56. 56.

      different-church-lady

      @sab: ​
       

      He is still unpopular in Ohio diners

      Well by now we know perfectly clearly that to the NYTs that’s “most people”.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Princess: This is why, if I were a Republican state legislator mulling over removing Protasiewicz through impeachment, I would think twice. It’s not a situation where their local support is so entrenched they don’t have to worry.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      different-church-lady

      @Baud: ​
        When the WSJ is the only major paper willing to not-reconfirm their priors, then we’re sailing into the “there be dragons” section of the map.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      eversor

      @Soprano2:

      That’s not fully it.   If you read the big Christian publications on this the writers and commenters are remarkably open about it at times.  They don’t like sex, period.  But if sex is going to happen it should be only in marriage.   The New Testament condemned sex pretty hard as well with Paul even coming out and saying it was always bad but marriage made it not so bad.  So the authors will come out and say that in addition to saving the babies getting rid of abortion and birth control will get rid of porn, promiscuity, and force people into chastity when not actively trying to create a child.  Also the Church is the bride of Christ and marriage and sex are a union before god so any violation of this is the greatest threat to religion, civilization, and humanity.  They are also aware that if you look at the younger generations not only are they not Christian, they’ve wised up and are outright hostile to Christianity.   Saying you go to Church is either being a weirdo or claiming you went to a Klan rally.  But they think if they can enforce Christian morality by law, get prayer back in public schools, and have Christianity in the government this can all be reversed.

      Of course that’s ridiculous and a look at our history shows conclusively that people like fucking and are going to keep doing it, but they are convinced it will.  But once again, like all our problems, it all stems from Christianity and is a lost cause as long as Christianity is here.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      lowtechcyclist

      @bjacques: Good Lord! I’d never heard of any of this, but then for most of the 1990s I was living in news deserts like Florence, SC and Bristol, VA.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      different-church-lady

      The whole thing is so amazing to me. It’s like we’re here in the third decade of the 21st century and the institutional media response to Dobbs was straight out of the mid-20th: “Oh, it’s not going to matter what a bunch of silly women think!”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kay

      @New Deal democrat:

      nutso pro-gun laws, e.g.)

      Sorry- not buying it. They’ve been ramming thru nutso gun laws since Scalia. The question is what changed? “What changed” is Dobbs. Political media don’t want to admit it because they don’t think womens autonomy and agency are important and they (insanely) think THEY are somehow the median voter. They minimized Dobbs when it happened and have been minimizing it ever since, to the extent (now) of hand waving away election results.
      They missed the story. They’re still missing it.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      different-church-lady

      @Matt McIrvin: Quite a few years ago I suspected we were entering a phase where it was going to be impossible for any seated politician to get above water. I think society has become so cynical that politicians are just viewed negatively by default, no matter what they actually do.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      They say it because they want it to be true, and they hope to make it true by saying it. 

      I’m not sure this is true, genuinely. At least not knowingly.
      I think it’s really difficult, at times, to separate out your wishes from honest assessment of facts before you. All humans see patters, and you see more of the patterns you look for. What do you look for, subconsciously? The things you’re interested in and know about.

      I felt this acutely when trying to predict hat’s going to happen with DeMeatball. Like, I kind of feel like the bloom is falling off that rose and he’s going to be a big time national flop? But I can’t tell if I genuinely think that, or I just really want to think that?

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Kay

      Here’s a numbers person who didn’t get let his own feelings about the relative importance of issues blind him to what he’s watching:

      Dave Wasserman
      @Redistrict

      ·Apr 5

      Hmm…what is this current election map of [insert midwestern state here] that makes it look like Dems are back to ‘90s level strength w/ WWC voters? Oh right, abortion is the driving issue on the ballot.

       

      They missed Dobbs. They can either admit that error or continue to miss it.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      different-church-lady

      @New Deal democrat: Not that I have any interest in defending Silver, but yeah, I would think Dobbs would be a subset component of “anti-democratic policies”, rather than exclusive of it.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      bbleh

      @Kay: In fairness, it appears to be breaking through to at least some of them, especially following the WI Supreme Court election.  Protasiewicz (dang, almost got it right first try) made reproductive rights her MAJOR theme, and she won BIG, including in some very red counties.  So maybe … mmmmaybe … they’re starting to get the message.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      different-church-lady

      @Kay: ​
       

      Political media don’t want to admit it because they don’t think womens autonomy and agency are important and they (insanely) think THEY are somehow the median voter.

      Possibly. But another possibility is that they are so wired to receive republican spin that their own feelings aren’t even part of the process.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      JML

      It’s important to realize that Nate Silver had one good idea when it comes to political analysis (aggregating polling data to get a better view of where the electorate actually was, smoothing out any news of the day blips, and marginalizing bad samples or weak pollsters). That’s literally it. The rest of his work has been mediocre attempts to put more data analytics into 538’s political reporting along with more technocratic reporters/analysts (in theory).

      But a lot of their data analytics work isn’t really all that good and relies entirely on data collected by others that they’re trying to reinterpret “better”, and their supposed technocratic and more impartial reporters and analysts are just the same kind of political reporting with a tech bro package layered on top. He’s really disappointed, but we probably should have seen this coming: his sports work was done at a time before data analytics was really being done in public and a lot of that statistical information was already out there and needed people to package it up in digestible forms. On the political side, the actual data work is different, and he and his teams aren’t doing it.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      different-church-lady

      @JML: ​
        Shorter: he made his name by ignoring opinion and focusing on data. Now he’s layering opinion on top of the data, which is counter to what made his thing work in the first place.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      LiminalOwl

      @Quiltingfool: Thank you, this is excellent. And best wishes for speedy healing of your knee, and no (or at least much less) pain.

      Also too: since a time when you posted a link to your quilts on etsy, I go look at them periodically. Can’t buy one because the cats would destroy it, but looking at the pictures gives me great pleasure.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Kay

      Checked 538’s own election coverage from election night:

      KALEIGH ROGERS
      APR. 4, 10:15 PM
      Abortion was the undeniable driving force behind this Wisconsin election. It dominated the campaign conversations and is the issue that will most obviously be impacted by the results. I think Protasiewicz’s win tonight — especially when you compare with Biden’s 2020 results — demonstrates that the trend of the midterms hasn’t waned: Abortion remains an energizing issue for many voters, in particular with races where the direct impact can be so clearly discerned. It’s yet to be seen if that momentum will continue through 2024, but for now, I think it’s undeniable that voters’ passion around this issue helped propel Protasiewicz to victory tonight.

      Undeniable, obviously. No weasel word minimizing there!

      Weird that the big players won’t mention the word Dobbs or (more verboten) abortion. Womens health is icky.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      different-church-lady

      @Kay:

      It’s yet to be seen if that momentum will continue through 2024…

      Is there going to be some kind of major change to women’s anatomy before 2024 or something?

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Kay

      @different-church-lady:

      Well, she knew enough to compare with Biden’s 2020 results which is what one would do if one were looking for “what changed” instead of covering ones ass on missing the impact of Dobbs with hand waving.

      Guns were an issue in 2020. Voting was an issue in 2020. Joe Biden himself put democracy on the ballot in 2020. But the Biden margins changed, so the question is what caused that?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Tony G

      @Amir Khalid: Speaking as an old Boomer, my observation is that the vast majority of people have had a negative point of view about ALL politicians at least since the mid-sixties.  I see no evidence that the sentiment about Biden is any different from that.  Hell — I don’t like Biden all that much, but I recognize that the alternative is fascism.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      different-church-lady

      @Kay: Yeah, she definitely got most of that post right. But then the “predictions are hard, especially about the future” bullshit wormed its way in.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Soprano2

      @eversor: Do you think it’s that they don’t like sex, or that they think anything pleasurable that isn’t religious in nature is by default sinful?

      You do know it’s not just Christianity that has this kind of attitude, right? Most religions are conservative in nature,and are controlled by conservative men; they want to repress women and offload everything evil onto women. I’ve read that there is a prayer Jewish men can say that’s basically “Thank God I’m not a woman”. This is why I have not been able to join any religion, because I cannot be a part of anything that thinks I’m a secondary person. These religions can try as much as they want to have more “liberal” wings, but at heart their religious books were written thousands of years ago by people who thought women weren’t really persons who should be full citizens; they thought women were men’s possessions, only good to make babies and serve men, period. It’s hard for me to reconcile this with “God loves us all equally”.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Kathleen

      @sab: oh sab I do so hope you are right. I still haven’t given up on Ohio believe it or not. If Michigan and Wisconsin can come back Ohio can too.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Argiope

      @Matt McIrvin: This is absolutely true.  Here in OH we had the state lawmaker (R-misogyny) who thought re-implanting ectopic pregnancies in the uterus was a thing.  I have personally conversed with an R state senator who (admirably, actually) asked about the timeframe from fertilization to implantation since he’s heard competing narratives. Yet these bozos are making laws about healthcare.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: But Kay, don’t you know that the only “real” important voter is the blue class white voter in rural areas? *rolleyes* In the face of overwhelming evidence this isn’t true, the press still believes the “Reagan Democrat” is the “real” voter who reflects the “true position of real people”. Women aren’t a part of that, it’s one of the reasons they can’t see us, just like they kept saying Hillary was wildly unpopular because they couldn’t see the millions of women who loved her. To them these women are unimportant, almost non-people. What does the disgruntled white guy in rural Ohio think, that’s who they still believe the “average” voter is. They’re stuck in the 1980’s.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      sdhays

      @Soprano2: The gerontocracy in the media is a bigger problem than the gerontocracy in the politicians. We need a media more balanced towards people who know the same about Reagan Democrats as they do about FDR Republicans.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      It’s more than that, though. There’s a kind of sneer embedded when they talk about “suburban women” and Dobbs now- they too have been deemed unworthy as voters. There’s no such analysis of suburban men. The issues suburban men vote on are somehow automatically and obviously important.

      In a way it doesn’t matter. They’ll just get further away from what people are actually thinking and talking about. Maybe it’s good. Most of them did a lousy job covering “issues” anyway. If they started covering abortion we’d probably get 500 interviews with anti abortion 30 year olds they found at a fundie religious retreat.

      The Dobbs reaction has been kind of organic. Voters led on it. Politicians followed. If political media never catches up it doesn’t matter that much. Turns out they’re not at all essential.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Kay

      Clarence Thomas has a wealthy Right wing patron. The patron gives Thomas and wife lavish luxury trips several times a year with a value of about 500k annually. Thomas reported none of it:

      The extent and frequency of Crow’s apparent gifts to Thomas have no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court. These trips appeared nowhere on Thomas’ financial disclosures. His failure to report the flights appears to violate a law passed after Watergate that requires justices, judges, members of Congress and federal officials to disclose most gifts, two ethics law experts said. He also should have disclosed his trips on the yacht, these experts said.

      Eventually the public wil demand that federal judges be reined in. They abuse the trust they are given. I think reform of the lifetime appointments and complete lack of accountability comes up again and eventually reforms pass.

      They did it to themselves. They wouldn’t self police, so they have to be regulated.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Kay

      Atrios
      @Atrios
      ·18m
      clarence has been pushing the “wal-mart parking lot man” to the usual marks since 2007

      This is true. Clarence Thomas sold this ridiculous fairy tale to media about how he and Ginny vacation in a travel trailer in Wal Mart parking lots when actually they are aboard yachts and at private islands, courtesy of their wealthy patron. Another fraud.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Kathleen

      @Kay: They don’t think Black voters are relevant either. Too many of them have no emotional intelligence or self awareness.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Kay

      @Kathleen:

      The snottiness about suburban women voters is new though. It  started with them sneering at “resistance moms” and has continued with Dobbs. There is no comparable sneering analysis of suburban male voters. Odd.

      Again- I don’t care. If Republicans and media want to write off yet another bloc of voters as worthy of contempt – suburban women now- they are free to do so. I just hope Democrats ignore the chatter because they’re winning with this coalition that has formed, even if most of the coalition are the “unimportant voters” :)

      Just win. Let Nate Silver and the NYTimes churn out words and ignore them.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Matt McIrvin

      @JML: In 538’s punditty chat about Trump’s indictment they seem to have decided that being indicted is good or neutral for Trump on balance.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Ken

      @raven: Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork to run for president in 2024

      As I understand it, this means he can now commit financial fraud, shoot people on Fifth Avenue, and steal classified papers from the government, and the authorities can’t arrest him because that would be unprecedented interference with an election.

      as a Democrat

      Oh. Never mind, none of that applies to those people.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      bbleh

      @Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride@zhena gogolia@Kathleen:  what seems a little weird to me is that they write stories about how TFG “has the spotlight” as though it were a phenomenon of nature when they themselves are shining it on him.  I mean, these typically are not entirely stupid people, and some of the papers still do very valuable investigative reporting, but with that kind of blind spot I really gotta wonder what they’re putting in the coffee at the politics desk.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Ken

      @Matt McIrvin: In 538’s punditty chat about Trump’s indictment they seem to have decided that being indicted is good or neutral for Trump on balance.

      Imagine what being executed for treason will do for his poll numbers!

      Reply
    103. 103.

      bbleh

      @JML@Matt McIrvin@Ken: it’s a shame, but they really do seem to have been reduced to Deliciously Contrary Narratives.

      I still look at them and RCP for individual poll results, but the aggregation and “analysis” is increasingly worthless.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      artem1s

      @sab: ​
       

      These are basically apolitical normies who are now freakibg out

      Please remind them that the Ohio ‘Green’ party does not have their best interests in mind. And to not listen to the Greens, Berners, Libertarians, Nina Turner or Kucinich babies when they start screeching about Senator Sherrod Brown being a neoliberal, corporate shill. Or that the Dems are no different than the mainstream corporate GOP. There is no third party way in Ohio right now. Stop expecting twitter likes to save you. Get your ass out and vote. Vote Dem or learn to live in New Gilead.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      New Deal democrat

      @Kay: “Eventually the public wil demand that federal judges be reined in. They abuse the trust they are given. I think reform of the lifetime appointments and complete lack of accountability comes up again and eventually reforms pass.”

      The Constitution actually does not give them lifetime appointments, but rather appointments “on good behavior,” subject to impeachment.

      Congress has never specified what “good behavior” means, but Thomas is virtually begging them to do it.

      The problem remains the nearly insurmountable requirement of a 2/3’s majority in the Senate to convict.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      NorthLeft

      So I’m just asking here, not being an American and all, but is this Kennedy really alive or is he the one who is kind of dead?

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Another Scott

      @New Deal democrat: +Eleventy Billion.

      The GQPers know push polling and they know Silver and other sites will grab every poll they can because “numbers are objective”.  Silver knows that every poll has some house bias, and tries to correct for it, but crap with some sugar sprinkled on top is still crap that he should exclude and not try to somehow correct.

      Polling (with a very few exceptions like the GSS from the NORC) is broken and too many monsters try to use it to create the reality they want.

      “Let’s see, on one hand, we have all these post November 2016 results that tell us one thing.  On the other hand we have this new poll from MAGA America Fighting the Space Lizards Under Your Bed For America.  Decisions…  Let’s got with the poll!!1″

      :-/

      Maybe Silver would be slightly more relevant to the real world if he took DougJ’s advice for his podcast topics…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      sab

      @artem1s: They are apolitical and probably aren’t even aware there is a Green party in Ohio. The thinking before was Republicans love babies and Democrats don’t. Dobbs changed that. Republicans apparently hate women and Democrats don’t.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      MisterDancer

      @Soprano2: You do know it’s not just Christianity that has this kind of attitude, right?

      It’s absolutely infuriating that this poster continually pushes killing  off Christianity as the solution to all of problems. It’s as dumbfounding as the people who insist racism goes away as soon as we implement a classless society, or Libertarian ideas.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.