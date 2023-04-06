We discussed ProPublica’s blockbuster exposé on Justice Thomas in comments in the morning thread, but a massive corruption scandal like this warrants a dedicated post of its own. You can read all about the mind-boggling improprieties yourself at the un-paywalled ProPublica site.

But to sum up, for decades, Thomas accepted as unreported gifts free high-end vacations for himself and his wife. He (and sometimes his equally corrupt other half) flew around the world on private jets, toured international coasts on yachts and visited exclusive resorts and fancy private retreats. At these soirees, Thomas hobnobbed with FedSoc founder Leonard Leo and other conservative luminaries while eating meals prepared by private chefs — all on the dime of billionaire GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.

The SCOTUS operates almost completely outside the ethics guidelines that apply to other federal employees, but Thomas failed to clear even the extremely low bar justices must meet by not reporting the free vacations as gifts. As described, the value of those vacations could easily total in the multiple hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars.

If Thomas had a shred of integrity, he would resign today, but of course he will not. The FedSoc Six are absolutely shameless, all of them. Remember when Coney Barrett appeared in what amounted to 2020 campaign ads for Trump, which were illegally filmed on the White House grounds? Not a bit of shame!

Public corruption should piss everyone off, but I’ve noticed most voters don’t seem to care about it for whatever reason, whether it occurs at the federal level on a Trumpian scale or if it’s a small-time skim operation at the county clerk’s office. Could be there’s a baseline dishonesty that lots of people recognize in themselves and excuse; otherwise, I can’t account for the lack of reaction to being ripped off.

The motivation for corrupt public servants is clearer — greed and power. Supreme Court justices pull down more than a quarter of a mil per year, which is a handsome salary by most standards. But it’s sofa cushion change for policy failures like Harlan Crow.

Thomas is an incredibly powerful man, and as such, he probably feels entitled to live a life that befits his station at the pinnacle of power, complete with champagne dreams and caviar wishes.

