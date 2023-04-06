Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Dagaetch – Israel

by | 11 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Dagaetch

About 15 years ago (2008), I went to Israel as part of the birthright program, where basically they pay for you (a Jewish kid) to go there for ~10 days in exchange for pushing a decent amount of pro-Israel propaganda and maybe encouraging you to emigrate. I will say that as a 25 year old at the time (just barely still age-eligible for the program), with parents who always encouraged me to learn and talk about important issues, I was able to pretty much ignore the advocacy and just enjoy a free trip to a cool place. And whatever you may think about the politics of the region, there’s no denying that it is a historically fascinating land, and a very different one from where I grew up.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Israel 7
Jerusalem

I can’t really explain why, but historic cities just…feel different to be in. The closeness of the streets, the lack of many modern elements (and the juxtaposition of them too, check out those satellite dishes), and other things just make you feel like a bit of a time traveler. The smell of the air, the noises in the background, the feel of ancient cobblestones under your feet…it’s an experience.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Israel 6
Western Wall, Jerusalem

I don’t consider myself a religious person. I grew up Jewish, but I don’t observe in any real sense now, and feel pretty conflicted about organized religion in general. That said, visiting the Western Wall remains one of the more spiritual moments of my life. Placing your hands on a piece of rock, and knowing that for 2,000 years human beings have been coming to that spot and touching that rock, in order to talk to God, just has a sense of power. I wish the politics could be removed (not to mention the gender restrictions) so that everyone could share in that human experience.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Israel 5
Haifa?

Memory is failing me about specific locations. I believe this is Haifa, the port city. It was beautiful, and without the political or religious considerations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, a much more relaxed place in my very limited experience. I really enjoyed it.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Israel 4
Haifa

Also Haifa. Sharing mostly because I found the architecture of this sea wall kind of fascinating. I wish I remembered more about the history of it all.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Israel 3

Wassup? Our tour guide was, thankfully, FAR more interested in the natural world than in talking about politics (more than I assume he was obligated too). We went on several nature walks and got to meet a lot of the locals.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Israel 2
The Dead Sea

It is (was?) in fact as salty as people have told you. I floated a lot better than I ever have before, and you absolutely learn about some scrapes and scratches you didn’t know you had! But it was a lot of fun.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Israel 1
??

I can’t be certain, but I think this was when we went to Masada. We were there for sunrise, and it was a very beautiful desert location. The thing that I will always remember, however, is that I did the math and realized my mom back in the States would be getting ready for bed while I was there, so I took my (rented, lol) local cell and called her to say hi. Thought that was a fun thing to do, and it was!

On The Road - Dagaetch - Israel
Yad Vashem

I grew up in Washington DC and have been to the Holocaust Memorial Museum a couple of times. Yad Vashem is…different, somehow. I’m not sure why, other than the awareness that this country may not have existed without it? But the emotion can be overpowering. A couple of the people in our group had to be escorted out due to tears. It’s a hard place to visit. But that makes it all the more important. We’re experiencing right now the desire to whitewash over unpleasant or inconvenient elements of history. I hope that places like Yad Vashem can help ensure that we never forget the tragedies of the past.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Argiope
  • Betty
  • Bruce
  • Dagaetch
  • Denali5
  • Geminid
  • Nelle
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Vickie Feminist
  • WaterGirl

    2. 2.

      Argiope

      Thanks for this.  Great storytelling along with the photos.  Makes me want to learn more when  so often the news makes me want to turn away.  I guess the birthright program is a great investment!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty

      It seems that the historical significance of Israel for so many millions of people is what makes the current situation there so disheartening. Everyone I have heard describe their experience visiting Israel has been deeply impressed.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Bruce

      The picture you took in Haifa was from the Bahai gardens, which is both beautiful and fascinating. The Baha’i are an ancient religion that developed in what is today Iran. Their world headquarters-their Vatican so to speak-is the Baha’i Gardens.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dagaetch

      @Amir Khalid: that’s very unfortunate! After I did this trip I was warned to not go to certain countries until I got a new passport so the Israel entry stamp wasn’t on there.

      @Argiope: Glad you enjoyed! I wonder if anyone has ever done the math to see if the program has any meaningful ROI…

      @Vickie Feminist: SAME. 15 years ago I had mixed feelings but at least some hope for Israel. Now…ugh.

      @Bruce: Thank you!! That does sound right.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @Amir Khalid: That may change before the decade is out. From Israel’s founding on, only two Arab countries-Egypt (1978) and Jordan (1994) had diplomatic relations with Israel until recently (Turkiye, a Muslim but non-Arab state, has had relations since 1948; they were very cold ten years ago but now are back to normal).

      Now Bahrain, Morocco, and the United Emirates have established diplomatic and trade relations with Israel, while Saudi Arabia has encouraged informal (and military) relations.

      There was a funny story in the Times of Israel relating to these new ties. A couple months after the UAE recognized Israel, two young Arab Israelis decided to play a prank. They donned Arab robes and drove to Haifa in a shiny luxury car, blaring out Emirati pop music as they drove down the seaside esplanade. When they parked and got out, curious Jewish Iraelis greeted the “tourists” with warm interest. After group pictures, selfies etc., the two young men informed their “hosts” that they actually had driven over from a town 20 miles inland.

      They and the reporter noted that their reception would not have been so hospitable without the robes and pop music. But I thought the incident was telling of how some Israelis welcomed the easing of their long isolation.

      Reply

