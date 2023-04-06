On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Dagaetch

About 15 years ago (2008), I went to Israel as part of the birthright program, where basically they pay for you (a Jewish kid) to go there for ~10 days in exchange for pushing a decent amount of pro-Israel propaganda and maybe encouraging you to emigrate. I will say that as a 25 year old at the time (just barely still age-eligible for the program), with parents who always encouraged me to learn and talk about important issues, I was able to pretty much ignore the advocacy and just enjoy a free trip to a cool place. And whatever you may think about the politics of the region, there’s no denying that it is a historically fascinating land, and a very different one from where I grew up.