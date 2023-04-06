Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Urgent care and induced demand

Urgent care and induced demand

Urgent care centers have sprouted like weeds over the past two decades.  These centers can be almost anywhere.  The one that my family used for years was in a strip mall between a Panera and an Ann Taylor’s Loft.  The center typically had one or two physician assistants or certified nurse practicioners on duty plus a few nurses and a med tech.  It was convenient for low to mid-acuity things such as needing a prescription for antibiotics for one hell of a nasty sinus infection but it was limited for things with moderate to high acuity such as a 4 year old’s asthma attack that was not responsive to the first drowning of albuterol.

There is a big question in the economics literature — do these urgent cares save money?  Do they prevent expensive services — either hospitalizations or Emergency Department (ED) visits that don’t result in admissions — or do they offer value by convenience but does not divert enough/any hospital based care?

Janet Currie et al ask and answer this question in the current issue of the Journal of Health Economics:

  When residents of a zip code are first served by a UCC, total Medicare spending rises while mortality remains flat. In the sixth year after entry, 4.2% of the Medicare beneficiaries in a zip code that is served use a UCC, and the average per-capita annual Medicare spending in the zip code increases by $268, implying an incremental spending increase of $6,335 for each new UCC user. UCC entry is also associated with a significant increase in hospital stays and increased hospital spending accounts for half of the total increase in annual spending. These results raise the possibility that, on balance, UCCs increase costs by steering patients to hospitals.

There can be a solid argument that urgent cares create value for patient acting as a consumer for preference based purposes. But these are unlikely to be cost-saving.

      Walker

      I always thought they were a form of self triage to minimize ER crowding.  Why wait four hours to get stitches after you cut yourself with a knife (because you are in line behind all the cardiac events), when you can get it done in minutes.

      sab

      We stupidly took my cardiac event to an urgent care because we didn’t know it was a cardiac event and we didn’t want to sit for hours in the ER. They knew exactly what was wrong with me, called an ambulance which treated me in the parking lot, and then took me to the ER with two ekg tapes documenting my cardiac event so I got immediate attention from cardiologists. In my case I don’t think things could have gone any better with a direct trip to the ER. But I had to survive the side trip to urgent care.

      Central Planning

      Is the assumption that UCCs are supposed to save money, or they are supposed to provide convenience for people? If I know I can walk into a UCC and be seen vs. wait in the ED for hours or try to get an appointment with my GP (seems like days), the UCC convenience will win every time.

      If there was no UCC, I think some people would not bother going to the ED or their GP at all.

      bbleh

      Mortality is obviously an important endpoint, but I wonder what a QOL survey — obviously more difficult and expensive — would show.

      In my limited experience, the threshold for going to a UCC is materially lower than for an ER.  If true generally, it would mean they get a significant number of “worried well” — or almost well — who would otherwise stay home.  That would lead to an increase in costs, but perhaps also to an increase in QOL, by treating minor things that people otherwise would treat at home and generally by assuring patients (and parents) that things weren’t serious

      ETA: and yes, the “convenience” factor is significant: walk-ins at our local ERs can wait a LONG time — sometimes even hours — which is pretty much never the case at the UCCs.

      Reply

