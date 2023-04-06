Urgent care centers have sprouted like weeds over the past two decades. These centers can be almost anywhere. The one that my family used for years was in a strip mall between a Panera and an Ann Taylor’s Loft. The center typically had one or two physician assistants or certified nurse practicioners on duty plus a few nurses and a med tech. It was convenient for low to mid-acuity things such as needing a prescription for antibiotics for one hell of a nasty sinus infection but it was limited for things with moderate to high acuity such as a 4 year old’s asthma attack that was not responsive to the first drowning of albuterol.

There is a big question in the economics literature — do these urgent cares save money? Do they prevent expensive services — either hospitalizations or Emergency Department (ED) visits that don’t result in admissions — or do they offer value by convenience but does not divert enough/any hospital based care?

Janet Currie et al ask and answer this question in the current issue of the Journal of Health Economics:

When residents of a zip code are first served by a UCC, total Medicare spending rises while mortality remains flat. In the sixth year after entry, 4.2% of the Medicare beneficiaries in a zip code that is served use a UCC, and the average per-capita annual Medicare spending in the zip code increases by $268, implying an incremental spending increase of $6,335 for each new UCC user. UCC entry is also associated with a significant increase in hospital stays and increased hospital spending accounts for half of the total increase in annual spending. These results raise the possibility that, on balance, UCCs increase costs by steering patients to hospitals.

There can be a solid argument that urgent cares create value for patient acting as a consumer for preference based purposes. But these are unlikely to be cost-saving.