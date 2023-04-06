(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

The defense and protection of our people, the support of warriors is the number one issue at all negotiations – address by the President of Ukraine Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! Today, I’m already in Ukraine, in Kyiv, here, on Bankova the whole day. A day of internal meetings and preparations for events planned for the coming weeks. I held a meeting with Prime Minister Shmyhal. More on current issues. Coordination of state actions, decisions. A meeting on the security situation, the work of law enforcement agencies. Our international agenda – the preparation of meetings, negotiations, appeals. As always, I was in touch with the military: everything related to the hottest areas of the frontline. It is very important that the content of the visit to Poland, the work of our delegation in Warsaw and in constant communication with Polish partners should be tangible for our front. Defense and protection of our people, maintenance of our resilience, primarily the resilience of warriors, is the number one issue at all negotiations and meetings. Exactly defense – weapons for Ukraine, ammunition for Ukraine, new defense systems for Ukraine. And I thank Poland, I thank our partners for making this visit truly meaningful. I would like to separately mention the meeting that took place very late yesterday evening, almost at night. Meeting with mayors of Polish cities, rescuer cities for Ukraine and Ukrainians. Rzeszów, Przemyśl, Lublin and Chełm. We met precisely in Chełm – together with Mr. Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of Poland. I thanked the entire community of rescuer cities, everyone who helped Ukrainians, who really proved in the very first days of a full-scale war that there are no barriers, borders, obstacles between Ukrainian and Polish hearts. Ukraine knows how to be grateful. Grateful for such solidarity – historical solidarity. Today, as always, there are some of our divisions worth celebrating. Paratroopers of the “Eightieth” and fighters of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade… the 30th separate mechanized brigade… The firmness of your defense, guys, and resilience are inspiring. Powerfully inspiring. Inspiring the world not to lose momentum in supporting Ukraine. Thank you, warriors! The 35th and 36th separate marine infantry brigades, warriors of the “Zaporizka Sich” 55th separate artillery brigade… As always, well done. As always, they strive for greater results. Thank you! I’m grateful to the special purpose unit of the 1st main center of the Main Intelligence Directorate who are fighting in Bakhmut. Well done, guys! Bakhmut and Maryinka, Avdiivka and our entire Donbas, our east, Zaporizhzhia and our Azov region, our Kherson region – I thank everyone who fights for freedom of our country, freedom of our people. Thank you to everyone who will definitely drive the Russian army out of Ukraine! Glory to our warriors! Glory to Ukraine!

Here is a machine translation of the Ukrainian MOD’s most recent operational update:

Ministry of Defence Ukraine✔ Operational information as of 6:00 p.m. 04/06/2023 regarding the Russian invasion

Glory to Ukraine! The four hundred and seventh day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state continues. During the day, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 7 air strikes, carried out more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Marin areas. During the day, thanks to the courage of each soldier, more than 20 attacks of invaders were repelled. The most intense fighting continues for the settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka. In the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. The enemy will continue to maintain certain units in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Leonivka in Chernihiv region, as well as Veterinarne, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Tykh, Bochkove, Chugunivka, Zarubinka, Staritsa, and Kolodyazne in Kharkiv region. On the Kupyansk direction, Topoli, Figolivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Liman Pershiy, Krokhmalne, Berestov in Kharkiv region and Novoselivske in Luhansk region came under enemy fire. On the Lymanskyi direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of ​​Spirny. Nevske, Dibrova, Belogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire. In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, tries to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, fierce battles continue. During the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka settlements. The units of the defense forces repelled about 10 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. More than 15 settlements located in the area of ​​the combat clash were affected by enemy shelling, among them: Vasyukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Diliivka, and Shumy of the Donetsk region.

The enemy was conducting offensive operations in the Avdiiv and Marin directions in the districts of Novokalynovoy, Severnoy, Pervomaisky and Maryinka, he had no success. The fiercest battles in the indicated area continue for Maryinka, where 13 enemy attacks were repulsed. At the same time, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Maryinka and Pobyeda of the Donetsk region were shelled. During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction. He shelled the settlements of Vugledar, Prechistivka and Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region. In the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to build up defensive lines and positions in terms of fortification. Fired more than 15 settlements. Among them are Vremivka of Donetsk region; Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Gulyaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kherson. The Russian occupying forces continue to suffer huge losses in manpower, local medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories are fully loaded. In one of the settlements of the Simferopol district of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a tent town for wounded Russian invaders was noted. As of April 4 of this year, there are about a hundred enemy servicemen undergoing rehabilitation in the mentioned field camp. During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of rocket troops and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, 2 warehouses of fuel and lubricating materials and an enemy electronic warfare station. Support the Armed Forces! We will win! Glory to Ukraine!

The Ukrainian Air Force knows what it wants!

🇺🇦Su-27 is waiting for help from F-16 pic.twitter.com/KziuvithMg — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) April 6, 2023

Avengers are now in the capable hands of the #UAarmy.

We are grateful to our 🇺🇸 partners for their support!

Let’s win together.@combined2forces pic.twitter.com/eBJaqCGSH1 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 6, 2023

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situations in Avdiivka and Bakhmut:

AVDIIVKA AXIS/ 1800 UTC 6 APL/ RU forces were rebuffed at Novokalynove and Avdiivka. UKR forces have maintained positions during contact E and W of the urban areas. pic.twitter.com/XJUBHeV9EU — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) April 6, 2023

BAKHMUT CITY /1730 UTC 6 APL/ RU forces have consolidated positions on the W bank of the Bakhmutka River. UKR continues defensive ops to prevent RU form taking full control of the urban area. UKR forces again broke up RU attacks on Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. pic.twitter.com/miC3zj8P8K — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) April 6, 2023

BAKHMUT AXIS/ 1145 UTC 7 APL/ This TACMAP summarizes fire missions and contact reports for the period of the night of 6-7 APL. During that span, Wagner forces were again repulsed along the M-04 HWY. In the urban areas of Bakhmut, heavy fighting reported. pic.twitter.com/8xNtEmysbr — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) April 6, 2023

Bakhmut:

🔥☠🔥

Tonight's #HIMARS hit a building in #Bakhmut housing a bunch of Wagner PMC terrorists.

Orcs TG channels report of high casualties💀💀 pic.twitter.com/NcOFtKtQL8 — АЗОВ South (@Azovsouth) April 6, 2023

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov did an interview with The New Voice of Ukraine.

.@oleksiireznikov for @tweetsNV

It is a war between the western world's resources and the Orcs' resources. The Ramstein Club consists of 50+ countries that already want our victory, are investing in it, and believe it's achievable.

More (in Ukrainian):https://t.co/rVUtFyUNuj — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 6, 2023

Here are some machine translated excerpts:

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov reveals maps of the army’s food, demonstrates faith in supporting allies, and names the types of shells that the enemy already lacks. The country is meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov NV in anticipation of the counteroffensive, which is also waiting for the country. Thus, the conversation with the official is about the purchase and supply of specific weapons, as well as the attitude to Ukraine in Europe and the United States in the run-up to the election and the minister’s own predictions about the duration and end of the war. The Minister answers all questions from NV sincerely and verbally. — Let’s start by managing the expectations of war. Telemarathon The only news, part of the media, part of the speakers from the authorities draw a picture for society in which we «ot-ot» will win. On the one hand, it allows society to be united and focused on aid, on the other hand — greatly reduces the motivation for mobilization. War again«somewhere out there, far », «what to mobilize if all is so good ». What should be this balance between our success and our sense of threat? — And during the war it is very difficult to keep a balance. Constant bad news destroys people’s morals and internal resilience, which means that the resilience of defense is collapsing. In order to win, this sense of the unity of society is superimportant, and the enemy is trying to destroy it in the first place. This faith has already saved us, because even our partners did not believe us, they believed that Kyiv would fall in 72 hours, the government and the president will run away, the parliament will run away, well, in three weeks the whole country is occupied.

The rest is, unfortunately, behind a paywall.

Tens of thousands of 🇺🇦 soldiers are preparing for the Spring! 🇺🇦 Payback time is very close!

Greetings to @wartranslated & #fellas from our loved Historian! pic.twitter.com/ltTdTRuQdG — Ragnar Sass (@ragnars) April 6, 2023

Before someone posts it in a comment, I’m saving Tatarigami’s most recent deep dive thread for tomorrow night or Saturday.

That’s enough for tonight!

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

Always be selling!

Open thread!