In the past couple of hours, two district court judges issued rulings on RU-486/medication abortion. One, based in Washington State, told the Food and Drug Administration that it was to maintain the status quo. The other, a district court judge in a single judge sub-division in North Texas who every reactionary crank goes to because he is predictable inclined to favor reactionary plaintiffs, found that the FDA has been out of compliance with the regulatory laws for twenty years and ordered a national injunction pulling this drug from the market. The decision is stayed for a week.

The FDA is being told to do two very contradictory things by the same level of authority.