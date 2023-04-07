Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Women's Rights / The War On Women / Abortion going back to SCOTUS soon

Abortion going back to SCOTUS soon

52 Comments

In the past couple of hours, two district court judges issued rulings on RU-486/medication abortion. One, based in Washington State, told the Food and Drug Administration that it was to maintain the status quo. The other, a district court judge in a single judge sub-division in North Texas who every reactionary crank goes to because he is predictable inclined to favor reactionary plaintiffs, found that the FDA has been out of compliance with the regulatory laws for twenty years and ordered a national injunction pulling this drug from the market. The decision is stayed for a week.

The FDA is being told to do two very contradictory things by the same level of authority.

Abortion going back to SCOTUS soon

    52Comments

    2. 2.

      JPL

      @Baud: Time for Roberts to resign in shame.   Then we’d see how long Thomas would last under a new Chief  Justice

      Imagine being a republican and going after Judge Merchan for donating $35.00 to get out the vote.   I did not think you had to report donors under 99.00 dollars.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JoyceH

      Something just dawned on me. Thomas accepting lavish gifts is apparently legal in this crazy old world of ours, and what he did wrong was in not reporting the gifts. Sooooo…. if he was supposed to report the gifts, doesn’t that mean he was also supposed to report the gifts and their monetary value on his income taxes? Hmm.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      FelonyGovt

      I guess it’s now open season on regulatory and judicial decisions that go back 20, even 50 years, that give women some agency over their own bodies.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Personally, I’m sick of having my government run by one unelected tyrannical asshole judge in Amarillo.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @itsJeffTiedrich
      women are showing great restraint in not burning everything to the fucking ground right now and I don’t know how they do it

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      I just finished ranting and raving to Mr DAW about this. I may have said these fucking, interfering, Republican men were begging for people to go after them with guns because they no longer recognize the ballot box. I don’t really mean guns. I don’t want that. But I am so sick of this

      ETA: I feel helpless. I told Mr DAW I’m going to stop writing and do politics all the time

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Wife and I did buy up a bunch of Plan B boxes that we’ll be happy to distribute to the friends of our daughters free of charge (for when the Texas douchebag strikes those too). We also had them go buy some as well.

      Between that and my personal armory, I don’t know what else to do.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Dorothy A. Winsor@japa21:

      Sound and fury! Let’s turn up the volume all the way until their fucking ears explode.

      They will not stop until their view of what a woman’s place is, who a person is, is enshrined in the constitution and protected by a carceral state. They will not stop unless stopped.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Edmund dantes

      @Sanjeevs: question is did Crow note it on his taxes as gifts. As several of them definitely were over the reporting gift limit. And has he done it on all his gifts and used up all his 14 million lifetime limit.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Edmund dantes

      I’ve always wondered if someone at the IRS sat down and just ran the numbers on the ultra rich to see how many times they used up their limits doing all their different gifts to trusts, children, and other tax dodges.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      PaulB

      @JoyceH: if he was supposed to report the gifts, doesn’t that mean he was also supposed to report the gifts and their monetary value on his income taxes? Hmm.

      Nope. The donor is required to report the gift and pay the taxes on it. Weird, I know, but that’s the way it is. I had to look this up for personal reasons.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg:

      You can donate to these people. They’re actually getting women out of these states and to health care. I have personal experience with them and can vouch for them. They go into smaller airports so their reach is really amazing _ I had no idea there were so many airports in the US.

      If you give locally to a pro choice group you are probably funding transport – no one talks about it because theres too much risk for the volunteers doing the transporting but it’s happening. It’s small groups of women. Really no nonsense. They just get it done.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I’m not surprised to hear of these efforts. The fact that there haven’t been even more horror stories than there have been told me a lot of people were working on helping folks.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Brachiator

      @JoyceH:

      if he was supposed to report the gifts, doesn’t that mean he was also supposed to report the gifts and their monetary value on his income taxes? Hmm.

      Generally, gifts received are not taxable or reportable. Oddly enough, a bribe would be taxable income.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RaflW

      This is the moment when Democrats need to go flat out, full press demanding that Thomas resign. He’s corrupt as f**k. Any ruling from this court is nearing illegitimacy. Make his continued presence on the court a BFD.

      Not that he’ll bend to pressure. But because I think this incredibly radical court will just wildly overplay their hand and strike down RU486 access 6-3 (Roberts playing the game and it passing 5-4 is possible but does nothing to retain legitimacy). And the Dems – as well as many, many outside groups – need to emphasize that a corrupt and unanswerable court is making these bonkers decisions.

      Yes, we have to attack the court’s right to rule over us. Things have gotten so bad that the only way out is thru, and that will mean a significant re-set after the Roberts court is disgraced.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      RaflW

      @Sure Lurkalot & @Dorothy A. Winsor:  I said a related thing about young people in Tennessee last night. A group of people having their votes, voices and representatives attacked, repressed and tossed out may stop believing in the system. At that point, violence is one understandable, if depressing and risky, response.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      It’s rough. They’re all really scared. It just fucking kills me when young women are scared.

      I overcompensate with embarrassing midwestern-mom heartiness, like we’re going to a swim meet. Gah. Just horrible.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      HumboldtBlue

      @FelonyGovt:

      Black folks too. Gays as well and their latest fetish, transgender folks too.

      Lawyers, when does nullification kick in? How does this asshole think he’s going to enforce his order?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      RaflW

      @Sanjeevs: This is an interesting question. Has Mr Crow filed gift-tax returns? The annual freebie exclusion per person has ranged from $11K in 2004 (an early year of the Thomas’ jetting around the world and luxury yachting) to $17K recently.

      Just the Gulfstream flights to/from Asia that was mentioned would cost more than that per person!

      Generally, the gift giver doesn’t pay tax, but rather uses part of one’s lifetime exemption for the value above the annual exemption. The lifetime exemption is up to $12,000,000.

      So Crow likely didn’t miss paying any gift tax. But has he reported any of this using up of the exemption? That’s the sort of thing the GOP wants to keep the IRS from enforcing by cancelling the hiring of many new employees funded this year.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Kay:

      Thank you! I’ll be stroking a check to them, and passed that reference along to my daughters – and they have a ton of friends.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      delphinium

      @Baud: Yes, would seem that this should have already been the case, but since it isn’t, it should become a law post-haste.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kay

      Governor JB Pritzker
      @GovPritzker
      ·1h
      I want to be clear: abortion medication remains safe and legal in Illinois.
      One right-wing anti-choice Texas judge will not stand in the way of access to mifepristone in Illinois.

      He’s so good. I remember my oldest son was living in Chicago for that primary and he voted for Pritzker’s opponent (Kennedy?) because Pritzker was “too flashy”. LOL.

      Reply

