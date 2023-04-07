Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Book Report: The Trouble with White Women

Book Report: The Trouble with White Women

by | 134 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Good morning!

There are a devastating number of trans folks and women of color in the comments of my last thread who are saying that Balloon-Juice is not a safe place. I wish I could hug you all.

EDIT: I’m going to state that I am a feminist who is white, and I appreciate all the feminists — women, nonbinary folks, men — who understand that we need to be able to critique those who label themselves as such but do not practice those principles in how they treat and speak about people. If you are feeling uncomfortable, then that is a moment to look inward, and engage in a mature discussion about it.

Here’s a lovely book report by @alokvmenon. If you like it, I highly encourage you to also check out their book report on the history of feminism and the sex binary, and how suffragists were called “Third Sex.”

Book Report: 4

Book Report: 3

Book Report: 2

Book Report: 1

Book Report:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    134Comments

    4. 4.

      Joy in FL

      I only have time for this quick comment right now: I am deeply sorry for an unsafe environment here at BJ.
      I appreciate you stating that, Planet Eddie. This will be in my mind this afternoon and I may comment again later. I didn’t want to be “silent” about this, even if I don’t have anything to add yet. It is a needed discussion.

    6. 6.

      Damien

      @NoraLenderbee: Not them, but maybe just possibly because the reality is that a rejection of minority experiences has been an issue in any number of social progress movements, including feminism. Demonstrating its original focus on white women exclusively draws a direct parallel to what they and the other trans commenters have been saying: at the moment there is a part of feminism that is largely comprised of white women for whom excluding trans issues and experiences from the discussion is as key as rejecting Black voices was then.

      Is this really a surprise? White women overwhelmingly vote Republican, even more so than white men; do I need to preface it with #notallwhitewomen? Someone else’s lived experiences and negative interactions with particular social movements (and ESPECIALLY movements for justice) are valid and worth discussing.

      Are we really so thin-skinned around here? FFS

    7. 7.

      scav

      @NoraLenderbee: Eh, anyone that can look at the state of current legislation and say the subject isn’t of topical interest and vitally important politically —- well, there are the gardening threads.

    8. 8.

      Princess

      “White Feminism” was a term pretty much coined or at the very least mainstreamed by people who wanted to argue that they didn’t need to vote for Hillary Clinton because she was a White Feminist, just like Margaret Thatcher and Ivanka Trump, and therefore sucked. It has now become a term white women use to beat up on other white women they don’t like and score brownie points with the men listening to them. You’ll never go wrong attacking white women if you want to garner on-line support.

      The actual school of feminist thought that is being targetted here is not “White Feminism” which is so broad it is close to meaningless (kind of like neo-liberalism, it attaches to whoever you don’t like at the moment). Rather, the critique is directed at  liberal feminism, which is a distinct ideology, and has many flaws, including, over the decades a failure to be fully intersectional. It also is what got us things like the vote so it has its plusses too

      (ETA: this shouldn’t be read as an attack on planet eddie, who I think got caught up in old hostilities. I appreciate your posts and your presence, planet eddie, though I may not agree with you about everything.

      ETA2: No one is an it and TERFS suck. They aren’t liberal feminists though and they aren’t White Feminists. They are radical feminists — the label is right on the tin — which is also a distinct school of thought.)

    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      I think it’s important to prolong this discussion, as there seems to be a great deal of misinformation around it.

      The Second Wave Feminism movement was criticized at the time (i.e,, in the 1960s-70s) for excluding Black women, and we know how they regarded trans people.  Considering how even mentioning this caused so much rage – although the phenomenon itself has clearly not gone away – I think its important to at least acknowledge it.  The people who seek to keep us all dispossessed would love to be able to use techniques to divide us – and sending in nominal feminists who oppose LGBTQ rights appears to be an effective way to accomplish that.

      (I should note I’m a 67-year old cis white hetero woman.  Just barely too young to have been part of the initial Second Wave, but definitely part of it in the 70s and later.)

    10. 10.

      Regnad Kcin

      @NoraLenderbee: de-lurking after quite some time just to reiterate the best take I saw in said previous thread: you just don’t need to make it about you.

      keep on, eddie — it’s a needed dialogue.

    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @NoraLenderbee: Not to pick on you, but:

      Everyone here chooses what they want to read and respond to.  If one doesn’t like or isn’t interested in a topic, they can click to the next one.

      If one is infuriated by a comment or a post, one can do one or more of several things:

      Click on to the next one.
      Pie the poster.
      Post something in reply.

      It’s bad form to tell a new front pager that they’re posting wrong.  Everyone here is a volunteer and mutual admiration societies are boring.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      I also want to say, I’m very wary of getting into this thicket, as much as doing so is necessary.

      We need to be very careful, or this will quickly devolve into one of those Self Criticism sessions imposed by (for example) Mao in China, where people had to basically denounce themselves before an audience who hated them.

      “Check your privilege!” can be a weapon to shut down discussion, to silence and intimidate people.  Let’s not do that, either, m’kay?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MelissaM

      First, Planet Eddie, keep on posting! Please!

      Second, a rising tide lifts all boats. When BIPOC feminists get their due, we all will win. As a white cis-het woman, I can have blind spots to areas of my ignorance. It’s posts like Eddie’s that can spur me to think “oh, yeah. I didn’t realize / I forgot / I erred.”

    16. 16.

      Ukko

      @planet eddie:  you are making this place better through these efforts.

      One of the biggest problems with expanding our circle of empathy is reconciling the shitty things we have justified doing to those who previously fell outside.  It is not your responsibility to take the abuse resulting from people battling with that but thank you for making the effort. It is moving the needle.

    17. 17.

      planet eddie

      @CaseyL: Seriously not at all my intention!

      I am a big believer in restorative justice, and hope that people can take a breath and realize that we are, in fact, all in this together.

    18. 18.

      schrodingers_cat

      I wonder what Alok has to say about upper caste privilege. Its easy to criticize white people if you are not white even if  most of the criticism is well-deserved.

      Context:

      Nair is a dominant caste in Kerala. Menon is a Nair last name.

    19. 19.

      gwangung

      For the most part, lurking and learning.  But I do want to point out that are parallels that I see where in other  certain areas of debate have excluded a set of experiences, and are therefore the poorer for it. I would prefer to see enrichened discussion.

    20. 20.

      planetjanet

      I am happy to continue this discussion.  It is all about listening.  I know I have to remind myself to do it sometimes.   Mostly I get caught up in my own defensive posture and tune out people I fear may hurt me.  Or they are reticent and I don’t pick up on important cues.  Kindness is also important.  Harsh words put everyone in a defensive place and makes it hard to come down from that fear.  So good to use your inside voice and take a few deep breaths.  We can do this.

    21. 21.

      Damien

      @CaseyL: +1 to the “check your privilege” thing.

      I suppose I fail to see how calling out a continuation of feminism’s worst decisions into the 21st Century should generate this much heat. Trans women are women, and it would seem that looking back on the failures of women in each era of feminism would necessarily focus on white women, given their overwhelming numbers in the most public-facing aspects of the movement, thus translating those failures of inclusion from the past to the present using a shorthand. As we do.

      Two cents worth of thoughts, in this economy???

    22. 22.

      Librarian

      George Francis Train was an interesting guy. He was a bit eccentric. He was involved in the railroad industry and was one of the founders of the Union Pacific. In 1870, he traveled around the world, inspiring Jules Verne. He supported the Paris Commune and various other revolutionary movements.

    24. 24.

      sab

      Commenting before I even read. I am willing to take all the flack for white women because I am such a minority there. Most of them are what they are. I am ashamed but I am one of them. Not so much for women and feminists. JK Rowling and her ilk are nutcases from another country and I refuse to share any blame in their idiocy.

      Years ago I thought Rowling might have a point until I realized what bogus science and social science she relied on. Thanks to ( surprise!) NPR and our own Sister Golden Bear.

    26. 26.

      planet eddie

      @planetjanet: Sending love from planeteddie to planetjanet.

      I am far (far) from perfect, but I’m willing to pick up and try to move forward with folks. <3

      I’ve had to wrangle with a lot of my own privileges, and I understand how angering it can be to feel lumped in with others. I have to remind myself that that’s my own ego talking, rather than me listening.

    32. 32.

      sab

      @planet eddie: We do need this discussion. Sister Golden Bear taught me a lot  when I was thinking about my niece. I loved her but didn’t actually know or understand much.

    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Damien: No problem.

      I find that often, there will be discussion of some marginalized group not voting the way we think they “should”, and especially when it’s focusing on a change in a small number (like growth in the percentage of Black Trump voters), it’s easy for the fact that white dudes are nearly always worse to fall through the cracks.

    34. 34.

      schrodingers_cat

      @sab: There is a substantial number (not quite a majority) but a significant minority of white people, especially white women who are aware of their privilege. I wish I could say the same about my people. But I can’t. And I am not just talking about the diaspora. Who at least have the excuse of not growing up in India for their lack of awareness.

    36. 36.

      CaseyL

      @planet eddie: Restorative justice is a fascinating area to delve into.

      I worked for a while with a clinical law program (where law students take on real cases, under the supervision of faculty attorneys) and one of the clinics I supported was the Tribal Criminal Law.  Restorative justice was a major part of their focus, since it was already a big part of their culture.

      It was my first encounter with the idea.

    38. 38.

      sab

      @sab: ETA My personal experience is boys who are or should be girls. My step- granddaughter has a half sister going the other way. I only slighttly know him, so haven’t much opinon. ( Why should I?)

    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      @sab: I do think there’s a real difference between US and UK feminism on this particular subject and I still find that difference slightly mysterious. Why is it easier for British feminists to think of transphobia as “progressive” or feminist? Not that the majority of them do, but there does seem to be a transatlantic difference.

    40. 40.

      JillR

      I don’t usually comment here, but do a lot of lurking. I just wanted to add my thanks to eddie. It isn’t always fun, but it’s still a good and salutary thing to realize one’s own blind spots. Thanks to Sister Golden Bear, Alison Rose, and a number of other commenters as well.

    41. 41.

      bupalos

      I’m ignorant of the backstory here but divining that Eddie’s last post discussion devolved? Which, I’m trying to figure out how, because it seemed to me it was just about how good it feels when folks take the (small) extra effort to make room for trans people in this world. How it would get from there to somewhere bordering Terftown is hard to imagine.

    42. 42.

      planet eddie

      @Princess: Thank you, Princess. I appreciate that we can have a nuanced discussion about this.

      I really had no interest in attacking feminists, white or otherwise, the other day. I was truly surprised at the backlash. I thought I put enough qualifiers to be clear about who I was speaking about. I’m also speaking from my lived experience, and I, frankly, was trying to make light of it.

      It’s hard to have someone agree with nearly all your political positions, but then call your community rapists, mentally ill, or mutilated. It’s very very hard. The way I deal with it is by laughing it off.

    43. 43.

      RedDirtGirl

      Thank you for continuing to post. It amazes me how heated things can get here on this site, and then I wonder why I’m so surprised by it…

    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @NoraLenderbee:

      Why the fuck do you want to prolong this argument.

      I am not one to pile on; in fact, I hate it when folks pile on in the comments once a point has already been made.

      But damn, if you see this post from planet eddie as prolonging the argument, then your comment needs to be buried in a pile on.

      it’s just not possible to have a real, honest, vulnerable conversation about anything more complicated than the weather without someone or someones stepping in it sometimes.  All of these things are going to happen in the course of a real and honest conversation about race or gender or anything that really matters.  We are going to see some less-than-ideal phrasing, tarring with broad brushes, misunderstandings.

      What matters is how we handle it when the conversation gets tricky.  As long as intentions are good, and people are willing to learn, there’s a way through the discomfort.

      Stopping the conversation, or bailing altogether, or throwing grenades – because it makes some people uncomfortable – are probably the least helpful things we can do.

      planet eddie isn’t choosing any of those things, and I for one am grateful for that. If we want to move off the mark, then the only way out is through.  

      That said, if anyone on Balloon Juice were to refer to a trans person – or any other person for that matter – as an “it”, that person would be gone in a heartbeat.  That’s not conversation; that’s unacceptable.

      As they say on the signs: HATE HAS NO HOME HERE

    45. 45.

      Baud

      So I’m pretty low-brow and come to this from a place of immense ignorance, but I’m also a big believer in the principle that every sufficiently large group of people has its share of assholes.  Given that, I’m not sure what singles out “white feminists” from any other group of assholes we could talk about with respect to modern-day issues.

      I’m all in favor of talking things things through, but I also feel that these discussions end up becoming abstract disputes over appropriate labels. It seems to me that feminists ≠ “white feminists” ≠ white women ≠ women who are feminists (or liberal or Democratic). At least the TERFs had the decency to choose a unique name for their brand so we can hate them with no ambiguity. I assume, however, that no “white feminist” actually calls themselves that, so that leads to a lot of confusion. Plus, I personally find disputes over labels a little tedious, but that’s a purely personal thing.

      I also think we always lose some share of our coalition with every advancement of civil rights.  The big one were the Reagan Democrats, but it still happens to a lesser degree today.  But we also gain people, which is why we are still competitive and have a fighting chance.

      Anyway, that’s my two cents.  I’ll go back go being snarky in the appropriate open threads.

    46. 46.

      StringOnAStick

      @Matt McIrvin: I wonder if the difference between British and US transphobia issues has to do with the Brits being a much stricter class based society?  The wrong accent and the upper levels of society/careers are closed to you, and shades of gray of that depending how posh or not your accent is.  Sometimes I have wondered if a deeper layer of the pain Britain inflicted upon India has some convoluted ties to how class based India society is as well.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WaterGirl: Someone in the other thread (I think?) mentioned a couple of their students voluntarily adopting “it” pronouns as an expression of an “antihumanist” stance. I suppose that’s an exception.

      (Me being me, of course that’s the thing I’m going to focus on…)

    48. 48.

      Breth

      My daughter is prepping for a final project at college on feminism and intersection with the LGBT community. Your posts are uncannily timely for me, and I have shared them with her. Thanks.

    49. 49.

      Josie

      @Baud: ​
       I love this:
      “I also think we always lose some share of our coalition with every advancement of civil rights. The big one were the Reagan Democrats, but it still happens to a lesser degree today. But we also gain people, which is why we are still competitive and have a fighting chance.”
      It’s like a law of equalizing justice (or something).

    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      I wonder how many people read this sentence in the first thread and missed the word reactionary.

      I think a lot of the reactionary “women’s rights” activists emerge from the angry disbelief that someone might have it worse than them.

      If I haven’t read the word reactionary, then I totally get that it feels like women’s rights activists are totally being slammed, even if you’re not doing the particular thing that is being discussed.

    51. 51.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin: I slept through apparently all of the contention last night. Wow.

      I think you’re bringing up a good point, which is that American feminism seems not to be as captured by TERF assholes compared to the UK. (Not saying they don’t exist, by any means, but they are much less influential.) So I can see that many (most?) American feminists probably don’t see themselves reflected in an illustration of a woman being a transphobic bigot.

      I have always tried to believe that we can walk and chew gum at the same time. No one’s rights and personhood are in opposition. At the same time, this is a hard time right now for both trans people as well as for feminists. Both groups are right in targets right now, and important liberties are being lost. It is understandable that this is incredibly stressful.

      I would like to grant everyone here at BJ the good faith of assuming positive motives.

    52. 52.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: The argument seems to be that White (upper caste in case of Indian women) feminists are white first and feminists second. They choose white privilege and can be tone-deaf and condescending.

      Many suffragists for example were extremely pissed that black men got the vote before their genteel selves. I was shocked when I read some of the racist language I encountered while reading some of the suffragettes.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      Just wanted to chime in and encourage eddie to keep posting.  My advice after being here for many, many years is to pick and choose which comments to reply to, and which to ignore.  Also, part of the genius of John Cole is finding people with different voices and asking them to post.  Sometimes it doesn’t work out.  To pick one example — ABL is great and I’m still unhappy about the way she was treated.  I hope it works out in this case.

      It has also been a joy and sadness in my life to meet some of my daughter’s trans friends.  The joy is meeting them and experiencing how they have decided to be who they are no matter the consequences.  The sadness is the hate directed at them daily since they’re become the political shiny object that the R’s feel safe to treat like shit.

    54. 54.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      @planet eddie: ty so much for all that you’re bringing here 💖🙏🏻

      I cried with joy and relief the first time I heard alok speak

      Older white het cis male fwiw

    55. 55.

      Ruckus

      We are all humans. For the vast time we have existed we have been exclusionary of segments of humanity. And yes there are segments of humanity. And no I am not going to attempt to name them all, I’m sure I’d get some of them wrong. Some of the possible segments will have those who see their group as better and all others as worse in some way. It seems to be the nature of acceptance of ourselves that we see a cultural segregation of different groups. And this has been going on for the entire existence of humanity. I see it as likely that that will never go away completely, or easily. And a lot has changed dramatically in my short lifetime. And a lot hasn’t changed yet. And I doubt that it will ever change to equality of whatever in the lifetime of anyone alive today, because humanity moves slowly forward and at one human at a time. A lot of old farts such as myself will likely not change in their lifetimes because they’ve lived most of a lifetime thinking of humanity as one way and don’t have the skills/concepts/desire to consider that we will never all fit into 2 unequal categories, because they were raised that way and have lived a lifetime with only that consideration. The concept that there are many segments of humanity other than 2 is not an easy concept for many to contemplate. But without a concept of many equal segments, many people will never be able to be who they actually are, never have proper autonomy. And over the course of human history we have mostly not recognized that there are more than 2 groups and that one was superior to the other. This is a big change to bring out in the open that we are not and do not all fit into one or one other group. It is right that we do that, it is hard for many, likely most, that we do it and recognize the equality of humanity. I imagine that it will not go easy, because humans, but we owe it to each other to work at it, and to accomplish this. It will make the world a better place.

    56. 56.

      AM in NC

      @NoraLenderbee: Please, let’s all try to be kind to each other, yes? I feel like that’s what our “side” should at least try to be attempting.

      I am a middle aged white feminist.  I am NOT a reactionary white feminist, and I think that’s who was being called out in the post(s) and comments.

      It seems to me that we should be allying together against the  reactionaries who are trying to make sure that everyone who is not a wealthy, white, straight, able-bodied Christian man knows their (inferior) place.  And giving the benefit of the doubt those on our side who may not all be at exactly the same place on every issue, but are operating in good faith.

      Just my $0.02

    57. 57.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I get that the Suffragettes were racist.  But apparently many of the civil rights leaders of the 60s were sexist too (although not to the same degree as white people in the 1800s were racist).

      I assume, in the absence of data, that in 2023 in the U.S., the vast majority of white women who call themselves feminists don’t put their whiteness first. (Conversely, white women who put their whiteness first rarely call themselves feminist).

    58. 58.

      StringOnAStick

      @Baud: At one point in my life I spent a lot of time in the human actualization world, mostly around body work.  It seemed to me at the time that often there was lots of heat but not as much light around creating/claiming/refusing labels, and so many class discussions got so sidetracked on that stuff that we didn’t get to the ostensible topic at hand.  It took me a long time to realize that for many people, they just needed someone to witness and empathize with the emotional pain they’d experienced in life, and always around not feeling accepted or loved by those important to them, as a child or currently.  Yes, some got stuck at that point and it was uncomfortable to watch, and some got through it and moved on to a happier place in their lives.  Everyone’s feelings were and are valid, and also sometimes triggering for some as well.  Humans are complex.

      I’ve learned a lot here over the years, and been triggered sometimes too and when that happens I try to dig into it to figure out why and hopefully work with it.  I’m not a saint or perfect or more enlightened than thou, but I keep trying to be better and to grant the same space to others as much as I can.

    59. 59.

      planet eddie

      @WaterGirl: I definitely own that maybe I could have phrased things better, but I read and reread what I wrote… and there were so many qualifiers that I was just surprised that people felt like I was speaking about “white women.”

      Cole just shot me a call, and I was telling him that I’ve personally dealt with more day-to-day transphobia from women than from men, and I think it is because we are both marginalized. If you aren’t used to dealing with how your own privilege negatively impacts others, then that can feel extremely uncomfortable, especially when your heart is in the right place.

      One of the toughest experiences I had was in a recovery group that was a Women’s meeting that a friend invited me to. There were a lot of nonbinary and trans folks in the meeting, but sometimes someone would share in a way that made a lot of those folks feel ill at ease. We were like, okay, so this women’s space is already full of trans women and nonbinary folks and they say they love us, so we asked about whether we could change the name of the group to “Women’s Plus.”

      The amount of transphobia that was thrown at me and the other folks… I mean, I broke down in tears. I had been sitting in recovery next to some of these women for two years, TWO YEARS, and they said things about nonbinary folks and trans folks that I will never forget. All of those women were white and identified as liberal, and the women who spoke up to defend trans folks were all women of color. Not one white woman spoke up in our defense, but said that we had to hear all sides, when we were literally being called rapists.

      I have dedicated my life to opening up spaces to make them safer for trans folks and everyone, but the truth of my lived experiences is that I have always faced the most pushback from women, especially in this arena where scarcity mindset and respectability politics come into play. But I don’t blame women for this, I blame the patriarchal systems that taught women that that was how to behave. And we can save each other.

      I actually really love what Emily Nagowski says in her book Burnout, where she talks about the problem we have in women’s circles where we attack one another because we are all suffering so much from having given so much of ourselves and caring for others. I’ll try to dig it up because it’s a really wonderful book.

      much love!

    60. 60.

      Regnad Kcin

      @Baud: Reagan Democrats were the re-alignment LBJ prophesied.

      Of course, no one really thought the rhetoric about Nixonian Nazis was going to turn literal 50 years later…

    61. 61.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: planet eddie’s post on trans issues and the “Gish Gallop” got an energetic commenter (a drive-by? I’m not sure) who was keen on Gish Galloping with every standard “what about…” objection to trans rights in exactly the manner they were talking about in the original post.

      It was pretty amazing, and I also thought it was interesting that several regulars’ first reaction was to give the commenter the benefit of the doubt. I think none of the regulars here is actually posting in bad faith, certainly not any of the people who were fighting each other on the more recent thread, but it also means we can have a hard time recognizing bad faith when it pops up out of the blue.

    62. 62.

      TEL

      Thanks for continuing the discussion Eddie. It’s clearly needed. And thank you for putting so much of your lived experience out where we can see it and hopefully make us all better allies.

    63. 63.

      planet eddie

      @Breth: Highly encourage she read Susan Stryker’s Transgender History!!

      The work of bell hooks, Audre Lorde, and adrienne maree brown is also top shelf

    64. 64.

      TEL

      @Damien: I’m pretty sure that white men have been voting republican in higher numbers than white women for a long time. It’s part of the larger trend of men voting republican in higher numbers than women.

    66. 66.

      planet eddie

      @WaterGirl:

      If I haven’t read the word reactionary, then I totally get that it feels like women’s rights activists are totally being slammed, even if you’re not doing the particular thing that is being discussed.

      One of the worst things the TERF movement has accomplished in the UK is that they are being referred to by the media as “women’s rights activists.”

      I am of the belief that if you are a women’s rights activist, then you fight for all women, including trans women, and for your nonbinary and GNC siblings.

      What I was referring to were the women who co-opted this terminology, just like trans-exclusionary feminists did in the 70s.

    67. 67.

      gwangung

      @Baud: I think this observation leans a bit too much on a binary version of racism and sexism, particularly when applied to current day society.

      Society is a very powerful force for socializing people. And that society is male supremacist and white supremacist. The end result of that is that almost all of us are still spending time unfolding and processing a lot of our inner parts that this society has folded, spindled and mutilated.

    68. 68.

      sab

      @Matt McIrvin: Their govrnment supports them so they feel more entitled or privileged. We in US are just hanging on. Actually I wouldn’t want to be feeling as privileged as JK Rowling who has become a nutcase after years of being a positive example.

    69. 69.

      planet eddie

      @Suzanne: One of the issues is that if you’ve studied gender theory, the trans-exclusionary movement in the UK is considered a direct descendent of the trans-exlusionary feminist movement in the US.

      I am going to have to hit my textbooks when I have time to make sure I do a thorough thread on this, but it’s why I posted that snippet of that essay last night.

    70. 70.

      Eolirin

      @planet eddie: Reading comprehension on online forums feels very probabilistic, such that if the audience is large enough, the odds that someone will fail to understand what you’re trying to say in an explosive way becomes an almost guarantee.

      And defensiveness then throws fuel on the fire.

      But we do genuinely have a ton of intersectionality problems on top of it. It can get exhausting at times.

      I’m really glad to have you and Sister Golden Bear being active trans advocates here, because we desperately need it. I very much wish I had the energy to be as effective of a disability advocate.

    71. 71.

      Darkrose

      @Matt McIrvin: @sab: I do think there’s a real difference between US and UK feminism on this particular subject and I still find that difference slightly mysterious. Why is it easier for British feminists to think of transphobia as “progressive” or feminist? Not that the majority of them do, but there does seem to be a transatlantic difference.

      There’s a long, ugly tradition of transphobia in US feminist circles, and the term trans-exclusionary radical feminist started here, IIRC. The main reason it’s become such an issue in the UK is because of proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act that would have allowed people to self-identify. There was opposition, mostly in lesbian separatist circles, but the movement really picked up steam when JK Rowling stepped in.

      Rowling has an enormous platform, and a metric shitton of money, and when she started complaining about how the GRA would be harmful to women and eliminate “sex-based” rights, people listened, both in the UK and in the US. Her essay on why she’s a transphobe has been cited in state legislatures as evidence for anti-trans bills.

      Rowling is also emblematic of how UK transphobia is anything but radical and not necessarily feminist. The message board Mumsnet, a forum for mothers that’s primarily white and middle-class, is a haven for transphobes who are deeply gender essentialist, and believe that a woman is defined by the ability to give birth and be a mother. Many of the Mumsnet posters are also horrified by their children–especially their AFAB children–coming out as trans.

    72. 72.

      Chetan Murthy

      @planet eddie: Keep on,  Eddie.  I remember Ibrahim X. Kendi (IIRC) said nobody in America is nonracist: the best they can hope for is to be a recovering racist, to be anti-racist.  And the same is undoubtedly true of anti-LGBTQ prejudice: we all have some of it buried (or not-so-buried) in our psyche.  I sure do, and I know it.

      Thank you.

    73. 73.

      planet eddie

      @Baud: I think the difficulty of whiteness is that it is coded as “normal,” so there are white women who haven’t reckoned with their whiteness as the lens through which they learned gender and feminism. The ideal is that we all keep learning.

    74. 74.

      StringOnAStick

      @Eolirin: Well said, thank you.

      I’m glad you are here Eddie, and Sister Golden Bear and everyone else who has trusted this forum with their identity, it takes courage and especially now given the politics situation.  It should just be an ordinary, no big deal thing but we aren’t there yet.

    75. 75.

      Baud

      @gwangung: I didn’t intend to be binary.  I just wanted to point out a lot of people who do good things (voting right for women, civil rights) have had their blind spots. Just as people today often have their hang ups that they have inherited from society that they just can’t shake.

    76. 76.

      West of the Rockies

      An observation:  time and again a certain dynamic presents itself.   For instance, in Eddie’s above post is featured a book cover emblazoned with “The Trouble With Women”.

      Some people see that and are offended.  They argue the title would be better as The Trouble with Some White Women.  They will point out that a book entitled “The Trouble with Black/Jewish/Queer People” would be unacceptable.

      Others will respond with a (to my mind a bit snarky and passive-aggressive) eye-rolling #NotAllWhiteWomen.  Others more eloquently will say, Hey, if you’re not one of those white women, don’t make it about you.  I love this wording!

      I think all of us here know that language is sometimes used casually, perhaps inartfully. We all know that speaking of people in monolithic groups is not right, but we sometimes do it anyway to express a general idea succinctly.   I know, for instance, that among the 100,000,000 or so white men in this country, I would probably dislike 40,000,000 of them.  So if I roll my eyes and say, “JFC, white men!”, I don’t obviously mean ALL white men.  It’s shorthand.  It makes for an eye-catching book title or quippy comment.  Sometimes though it appears to be less useful and helpful.

      This dynamic distracts us from extraordinarily important issues.  I know I worry for my 21-year-old non-binary daughter (is “non-binary daughter the right way to say that?) and their trans boyfriend.   People (their own fucking family) have treated them contemptuously.

      All I can say is that I am an imperfect ally, a privileged cis-white Gen X/Boomer-cusp male, who is trying to do good in a rapidly changing (thank God) world.

      Anyway, thanks for reading.  YMMV.

    77. 77.

      Will

      Balloon Juice shouldn’t be a place where people feel unsafe. Not going to lie, I skip these articles. I am here for Adam and occasionally WG or AR post something I read. So I don’t read everything, so I am unaware of most of these comment fights. However, I feel if people are behaving in such a way, they should just be removed. Dragging a comment war to the front page isn’t the solution though. On the internet, you don’t always get the reaction you want when you do that.

    78. 78.

      Suzanne

      @planet eddie: I agree with that, but I think the UK side somehow just got more influential/visible over there. Maybe because of JKR. I used to hang out in lots of feminist spaces, and I can’t think of a single person I interacted with who ever said anything that was trans-exclusionary, at least around me.  Again, I’m not saying that TERFs don’t exist.

      I also think that #metoo made it clear that the work of feminism is not yet done, and centered a bigger concern. Maybe that has something to do with it.

    79. 79.

      Roger Moore

      @sab:

      Invisible privilege.

      I think invisibility is an important part of privilege.  If the privilege were really obvious, it would be much easier to confront.  But invisible privilege is much more insidious; it’s easy to convince yourself it doesn’t exist and people are just making it up to make you feel bad.

    80. 80.

      Baud

      @planet eddie:

      there are white women who haven’t reckoned with their whiteness as the lens through which they learned gender and feminism

      We also know that a majority of white woman are unfortunately conservative (at least in their voting).

      But in terms of white women who have “learned gender and feminism,” I just have no sense of how large that group is, either in absolute terms or percentage wise, or in their influence.

    81. 81.

      scav

      Oddly, just noted a similar conclusion here in The chasm between mothers and childless women is widening only, of course, it applies to more than just women but all marginalized people and it’s not uniquely the patriarchy encouraging infighting, but generally whatever powers that be.

      Writing about my own experience, I’ve realised there is a well of pain surrounding the question of motherhood; among childless women who want to become mothers; childfree women who face stigma; and even mothers, too, who feel chronically misunderstood. The real culprit in all of this is, of course, the patriarchy. There is nothing the patriarchy loves more than women tearing each other down. We all experience the sheer exhaustion of being constantly judged and shamed and we all have to face the consequences of the choices we make as women – we need to be able to talk about it honestly. In the words of Dr Pragya Agarwal, author of the acclaimed (M)otherhood: “We need to normalise these conversations, outside our comfort zones. If we do not sit with our discomfort, we cannot change things.”

    82. 82.

      planet eddie

      @Baud: I guess I can speak to my experience as someone who was raised as a white girl, and how limited that view was, despite coming from a mixed, international family.

      I think the larger point is that we’re always learning. I sure as hell am!

    83. 83.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Thanks for this great post.  Bookmarking it for sure :)

      Just to illustrate that even members of marginalized communities and people who have done crucial work for Feminism can have blind-spots, Alice Walker (one of the iconic black feminists who coined the term “Womanist”) recently stepped in it by defending JK Rowling and spouting some low-key TERF talking points.  I won’t link it here but you can Google, but I think there are some good lessons about Intersectionality and Privilege we can glean from her missteps and the pushback they invited.  You can listen to the Marsha’s Plate Podcast hosts discuss it here a couple minutes into this episode.

      Hope this isn’t too OT, if so, feel free to delete

    84. 84.

      gwangung

      @Baud: I think of my own journey, where I’ve frequently shown my ass, even when in areas where I’m reasonably expert. Humility is a powerful aid to have when doing the work.

    85. 85.

      No One You Know

      @planet eddie: I’m glad you’re persisting.

      I reread the first post and then got part way through this one, but one thing really stands out to me.

      You are everything I respect in a front-pager. Persistent, well-informed, educational, willing to engage in disagreement.

      I am struggling to develop some informed view of trans. The only story I have is this (forgive me if it’s not quite OT).

      In the library’s creative center one day, I saw a nervous young male in a dress doing some very complicated things with the 3D printer. Turns out “ze” is from Kentucky and fixing things by creating parts: gears, spindles, and such. My husband and I chatted with zim. I was so impressed I introduced myself and asked zis name.

      There was a sudden shift in atmosphere. His eyes were fearful and his voice shook.

      “Stephanie.”

      It hurt me to think of the courage that took.

      “I’m glad to meet you, Stephanie. Looking forward to seeing you here. ”

      She did come back several times. But I haven’t seen her lately.

      It was hard to write that because I didn’t know what pronouns to use. I guess I should have gone with the advertised choice (the dress) and not the sound of the voice (baritone). But I just didn’t know. Not a lot of practice…

      And it seems to me that when we take things into the specifics of a person, it’s so much easier to make better decisions about how we want to show up as human kind, one at a time.

      It’s difficult to do if we can’t use better category thinking, and very precise language to express it. And to be received, the recipient would have to be equally thoughtful. Not just reacting to what they thought or feared you said, or to the opportunity to give a speech of their own they’ve longed to say. Or have simply got used to giving.

      I’m glad you’re here.

    86. 86.

      Darkrose

      @planet eddie: I think the difficulty of whiteness is that it is coded as “normal,” so there are white women who haven’t reckoned with their whiteness as the lens through which they learned gender and feminism. The ideal is that we all keep learning.

      Yes. This, right here.

      In the spirit of this book-related post, I’d like to recommend Mikki Kendall’s Hood Feminism. She’s a fellow Black woman from the South Side of Chicago, and she has a lot to say about intersectionality as a call for action, not just a buzzword.

    87. 87.

      Delk

      Absolutely nothing to say except my dad’s name was Edwin and my mom always called him Eddie. I like the name. 🙂

    88. 88.

      Baud

      @planet eddie: Yeah, personal experiences are weird.  They tend to isolate us from everyone else, and also allow us to make connections with people who have gone through the same thing, but that process isn’t always a smooth one.

    89. 89.

      BruceFromOhio

      @planet eddie: This.

      In one simple post, it is readily apparent I have gaps in knowledge and blindspots. It is my responsibility to get educated and open my eyes to what’s happened before, and what is happening now.

      As a privileged white male I have a duty to open all the doors possible and invite (sometimes pull or perhaps push) others in. Your writings provide fuel for the journey to make that happen, and I look forward to your posts.

      @$8 blue check mistermix: Seems we walk similar paths. To read and hear daily that one of the political parties of this country actively, forcefully promotes hate and fear in order to deliberately fuck over people like my daughter and her friends only steels my resolve.

    90. 90.

      Bill Arnold

      @planet eddie:

      One of the issues is that if you’ve studied gender theory, the trans-exclusionary movement in the UK is considered a direct descendent of the trans-exlusionary feminist movement in the US.

      A short (as in not many pages) reading list (academic is fine) about this [migration of ideas] would be greatly appreciated.

    91. 91.

      Barbara

      @gwangung: ​Oh yes. Like when I tried to get people here to stop using the C word and had at least half a dozen people explain to me why it was not just okay but important for them to use it and they were not being misogynists and it depended on the context in which it was being used. I went away for quite a while after that. Sometimes the oil of society is just too slick, too invisible, too well embedded for you to even realize you too need to shower off some stuff.

      And for what it’s worth, the criticism of second wave feminism as basically, settling for a seat at the table with the rest of the ruling class has been ongoing almost since it started. But I don’t think that criticism has ever adequately provided for a strong alternative that would loosen or flatten those hierarchies, let alone bypass or dismantle them. Which is just one reason our discord often seems like it has nowhere to go but inward.

    92. 92.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      I think the point you are discussing is that we seem to have to put people in some group, so that we can be better (or worse!) than them.

      I’ve often wondered why people have to be in any group. If equality is the goal, why are there groups to belong to in the first place? We all belong to the group humanity. Of course, not all of us are good members of that group. Many of us have to feel superior but with 7 billion or so humans on this planet how is any one group superior? And why? And in some way we never can be equal because of skills or size/strength or on and on and on. There are limits to grouping people because there are many differences. But there is one reality, we are all human. There is one drawback. And that is that animals for the most part seemingly have a need to fit in somewhere, some group, herd, gathering, description. Tall/short, Dark/light, male/female, conservative/liberal, hateful/loving, and on and on and on……. As if that one thing makes us superior. Or that the group we place someone in makes them inferior.

      Are we herd animals that have to fit into a select, artificial group or we can’t survive?

    94. 94.

      Spanish Moss

      @WaterGirl: That was me. Or rather, I saw the word but I didn’t understand that it had a particular meaning in this context. I have seen the term TERF, but never looked it up before today.

      I was initially upset, but I approached the discussion like I do family disagreements: “This person is not trying to offend me, there is probably a misunderstanding”. A couple of thoughtful commenters answered my questions and I was then able to interpret the post as intended.

    95. 95.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @AM in NC: @WaterGirl:

      I am NOT a reactionary white feminist, and I think that’s who was being called out in the post(s) and comments.

      The stereotype for decades of ALL feminists is that they are angry and reactionary. That is why that original comment was not helpful. To quote the dead Limbaugh, ‘feminazis’.

    96. 96.

      bupalos

      I went back to see what that discussion looked like, and I think “wow, honestly I don’t understand the anger and the way this is blowing up, in either direction.” I see the inflamable elements, mostly just present in sub-optimal phrasing (like almost everything we write on here,) but I don’t see why it actually lights up.

      BUT…I’m old enough and been schooled enough to recognize that when anger seems bewildering to me, it’s almost certainly a sign that I’m naive. Innocent, in that original sense of being ignorant. And usually lucky for not having that experience, even if it leaves me clumsier and stupider. Most of what I took from the temperature of that conversation was the realization that people are tired and frustrated and on something of a knife’s edge when it comes to things that sound like a lack of support. I don’t think anyone told Eddie that she needed to express solidarity with the woman calling her “it.” Nor do I think anyone told Kay or anyone else that their whiteness made them suspicious or some kind of ally of the Terfs or particular women denying trans existence. But it’s probably a good idea to understand that this is how the conversation was received or came to be received, and to reflect on why.

    97. 97.

      wenchacha

      I missed all of the hoopla as well. I’m sad to see that it went haywire, and hope that you will continue to post here, planet eddie.

    98. 98.

      CatFacts

      Thank you, planet eddie. Also Sister Golden Bear. Commenters like livewyre and siddhartha on eddie’s last thread, too.

      I don’t comment much and don’t plan to change that. I do read, though, and I wanted to say I’ve learned a lot from you. Be strong and be well.

    99. 99.

      JerseyBeard

      Missed last nights thread comments so won’t speak to that.

      I am glad you’re here @planeteddie. I shared the first TikTok you posted with my kids last night. Great discussion followed.

    100. 100.

      John Revolta

      I approached this thread with trepidation after last night’s kerfuffle, and the first comment didn’t help, but planet eddie’s response was perfect………. this is the discussion that we need to have and I’m glad it’s going on so I can keep learning about this stuff. Thanks again y’all.

      P.S. Hundredth!!

    101. 101.

      Jacqueline Squid Onassis

      I remember when the TERF’s first started calling themselves that.  And that was after years of online Radical Feminism being mind bogglingly transphobic.  This was over a decade before I transitioned and before I understood that I was trans.  I was just a cis het white guy who couldn’t understand wtf they were talking about.  Trans women infiltrating women’s spaces for the patriarchy?  That’s like Qanon levels of weirdness.

      The fight over feminism and trans people in the US was mostly fought up through the aughts.  At that point it seems like American Feminism mostly came down on the side of “trans women are women” and the TERF’s were a fringe group.  Alas, that fringe group is the mainstream in the UK, it appears.

      Nevertheless, feminism – like all other social justice movements, ever – has its own bigotries and prejudices.  Are we allowed to call those out?  Are we allowed to talk about problems within feminism?  The last 2 comment threads drew a lot of fire for a tangential comment about a certain kind of feminist and that fire will certainly make some people think twice about ever speaking out.  I find that counterproductive, but maybe I’m just not getting it.  That happens from time to time.

      It should also be pointed out, because I’ve seen a lot of people here saying otherwise, that the “Radical” in “Radical Feminism” doesn’t have the same meaning as it does in politics.  In this case, “Radical” means “root” and Radical Feminists (at least used to) believe that gender is the root of all prejudice, iirc.  I have friends who called themselves Radical Feminists until that term was coopted by the TERF’s.  Radical Feminists are anything but politically radical.

    102. 102.

      Major Major Major Major

      @planet eddie: It was clear enough to me on the first post, but I think if you aren’t steeped in online activism & twitter fights and stuff there’s a lot of missing context, so I can also see how somebody might misread your thoughts. Which again I thought were clear enough, but obviously not everybody did. Just a note. Not everybody here is terminally online, especially regarding more niche (for lack of a better term) issues, and it’s apparently super easy to misread a blog post. Apologies if this sounds weird or harsh, just my own learnings from writing here.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Baud

      @Jacqueline Squid Onassis: Interesting.  I had no idea about the etymology.  I could blame my ignorance on the right wing going on about radical feminists, but frankly, the word lends itself to confusion.  Seems like “root” is a perfectly cromulent word.

    105. 105.

      gvg

      @Damien: No white women do not vote republican more than white men. that is not the stats. And the Democrats have routinely been getting more of the women’s vote from all groups for decades, since at least Clinton. Sometimes the gap has narrowed.

    106. 106.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      Being a jackal is one way to learn, to at least attempt to be a better part of this thing called humanity.

      This discussion of part of the basis of what makes us – us, is vital to making a change, because it is a huge change from the centuries of making slight or no change from what had gone before. We as a species have language, which allows us to discuss/inform/shout/hate/like/learn from others that we’ve never met because we now can communicate over thousands of miles and make points that many generations have never even considered, because it was almost impossible. This post is one of those, it’s not just a backyard fence to share yesterday over. Change comes much faster today because we can communicate ideas that each of us may have otherwise never considered, because most of us live in rather small bits of the greater society. And that makes learning about others, about differences in basic living and showing each of us that the world is never one thing, that none of us live in a binary world. We live in a world of 7 billion individual humans, that are not all alike in so many ways. Still humans but really what do we gain by being all the same? Do we all have to be on one or the other side of the gender fence? Do we all have to have one skin color? Do we all have to even have to follow a religion? And the differences – don’t they make this a better place, because think if we were all vlad… Our world has gotten a lot bigger over my lifetime because we can do this – discuss our differences, actually like that there are differences, rather than 7 billion identical beings. We have languages, concepts, thoughts other than eating and sex, we can be better. Or worse. We can change how we see others, we can grow the hell up, we can learn new and nuance. Life is an experience, not a set timeframe, not a set journey. We are part of a thing far, far bigger than any one of us. We can learn to accept those that don’t fit into some arbitrary group, who are different in some way(s) that actually enhance living, for at least them, and likely don’t hurt or effect us in any way.

    107. 107.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I will add, as I said in the last thread, I don’t think eddie intended offense. I think eddie has clarified what they meant. I’m fine. My main point is if you are calling out TERFs, say TERFs. Don’t assume we all know that is what you mean. In general, criticizing what you think are the feelings/views/intentions of broad groups of people (especially if you aren’t part of that group), rather than criticizing specific instances/behaviors in specific people, is problematic. It is easy to be imprecise in your language and then be surprised that people react to it. I also don’t like the “if you aren’t X, they don’t mean/aren’t talking about you”. That’s just lazy. If you don’t mean X, say you don’t mean X.

      Because here is the thing, sometimes people think, “Oh, they mean people like X, not me” when they DO mean you. That isn’t just an issue in spaces like this. I’ve seen flaming misogynists say awful things about women and watched right wing women just nod along and laugh because, ‘They are talking about those other women, not me’. Except those horrible men did mean ALL women.

    108. 108.

      Suzanne

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: I think that much of the reason that white feminists (not White Feminists) often get defensive is that there seems to be some belief that we’re done and we’re not in danger anymore and we’re relatively privileged. And while some of us are relatively privileged, we aren’t done. The fight is far from over. In about half of the states of this country, our bodies are essentially the property of the state. We still bear much of the responsibility for caring for the senior citizens of this country because there is only an inadequate safety net. To say nothing of domestic violence and shitty pay and no childcare and sexual harassment at work and the utter hair-falling-out-in-clumps stress of raising one’s own kids during a global fucking pandemic. So even a shade of an inadvertent implication that feminism as practiced by many white women is not centering the right concerns seems, well…..

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Barbara:

      And for what it’s worth, the criticism of second wave feminism as basically, settling for a seat at the table with the rest of the ruling class has been ongoing almost since it started. But I don’t think that criticism has ever adequately provided for a strong alternative that would loosen or flatten those hierarchies, let alone bypass or dismantle them. Which is just one reason our discord often seems like it has nowhere to go but inward.

      IMO there are so many issues like this that boil down to a fundamental difference between liberalism and leftism: liberalism seeks fluidity within hierarchies, and leftism seeks to dismantle them. A lot of liberal policy goals are stepping stones to leftist ones, so they’re often fellow travelers. Given the glacial pace of change in this country, you can go years jointly advocating for something without even realizing you have different end goals, and then these sort of fights erupt where people can feel blindsided and betrayed and whatnot.

    110. 110.

      Bobby Thomson

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: the lens through which you read “reactionary feminist” is apparently the Limbaugh one.  I’m not sure why, as that’s not a phrase he ever used.  “Regardless,” there are and have been for centuries  some “feminists” who have not been inclusive, and have sought to exclude from social progress those they deem less worthy.  That’s another lens.

    112. 112.

      geg6

      I have read every word of your recent posts, Eddie, and I appreciate your effort.  As well as the efforts of all the Jackals who identify differently than I do (cis, feminist, childless [and happy to be]  old white woman).  I learn so much and, though I am reluctant to chime in with all my ignorance, these conversations are some of the most rewarding for me.  We are getting so many students who are trans and non-binary and all I want to do is make sure they are comfortable around me.  I have so far to go but I know learning from people here has helped me to examine my own interactions with these students.  I am endeavoring to always do better and I value these discussions immensely.

    114. 114.

      db11

      @gvg: You’re right that white men are the worst when it comes to voting Republican with 57% voting for Trump in 2020 — but that was down 5 points from 2016 (62%)

      What was eye-opening and depressing is that the percentage of white women voting for Trump inexplicably went up 6 points from 2016 (47%) to 2020 (53%) and breached the majority mark.

      Put a differently way white men were way worse than WW in 2020 (by 15 points) in 2016, but only 4 points worse in 2020.

      *all numbers from Pew Research and can be found here:

      https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2021/06/30/behind-bidens-2020-victory/

    115. 115.

      Eduardo

      @schrodingers_cat: It’s unnatural and only possible by “doing the work.”

      Both of my parents were apparatchiks in Cuba, party commissars in the army, my father had a position that afforded him chauffeur and secretary, we live in kinda the Manhattan of Cuba.

      All my siblings and their spouses were like my parents in the army or the interior ministry. All 9 of them.

      some of them live comfortably in the USA  but none have ever say a word about all the privileges we had.  I escaped being in the army and would be exactly like them if I weren’t gay — for which I am deeply, deeply  grateful.

      Oh, and I have proven with actions that I can be a major selfish asshole too — being oppressed makes you understand certain things but pushes you on the asshole direction at the same time.

      maybe I am trying to say than being compassionate involves seeing the capacity to be an asshole on ourselves so that we are not to harsh on others. Let’s be easier on each other.

    116. 116.

      MisterDancer

      @BruceFromOhio: As a privileged white male I have a duty to open all the doors possible and invite (sometimes pull or perhaps push) others in.

      Same with this privileged Black male. But in thinking about Black Women in — and critique — Feminist circles, I’m reminded of a oft-misused quote:

      […]those of us who have been forged in the crucibles of difference; those of us who are poor, who are lesbians, who are black, who are older, know survival is not an academic skill. It is learning how to stand alone, unpopular and sometimes reviled, and how to make common cause with those other identified as outside the structures, in order to define and seek a world in which we can all flourish. It is learning how to take our differences and make them strengths. For the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house. They may allow us temporarily to beat him at his own game, but they will never enable us to bring about genuine change.

      Audre Lorde wrote that in 1979. I don’t think about it a lot, but it’s top of mind for me, right now. there’s been a small press worth of of works devoted to breaking down “The Master’s Tools,” but we miss the “learning how to take our differences and make them strengths” just before it.

      And that’s crucial, right now. We have to respect those differences, y’all. Sometimes that’s gonna mean a fight to get there, but that can be OK, too.

      Lorde knows there was enough of that fighting, back then and ongoing.

    117. 117.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @schrodingers_cat:

      The argument seems to be that White (upper caste in case of Indian women) feminists are white first and feminists second. They choose white privilege and can be tone-deaf and condescending.

      Insert the important caveat that eddie and I keep repeating, not all feminists who are white, not all women who are white (I’ll defer to you regarding upper caste Indian women). But yes that’s been critique made by BIPOC feminists, dating back to the 1970s, of some feminists who are white. In 1969-71 there was a similar critique, regarding sexual orientation, made by lesbian feminists after some hetero feminists tried to exclude them from the movement. See the Lavender Menace. It was after their pushback that in 1971 the delegates at the national conference of NOW (in the State) adopted a resolution recognizing lesbianism and lesbian rights as “a legitimate concern for feminism.”

      (If you know this history great. But I’m not lecturing you, I’m talking about it for those who don’t know.)

      But what do I know? I’m just someone who bashes feminists at every opportunity. /s

    118. 118.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Bobby Thomson: I am well aware that have been many feminists over the years that have been racist, transphobic, etc. Very well aware. I’ve heard it over and over. I’ve seen examples of it. Do I get why trans people are sensitive about this issue? Of course! I get it. I really try to very careful about the language I use when I discuss these issues. I try very hard not to misgender, etc.

      However, the Limbaugh quote is an example of MANY comments in the media and personal interactions I have had with people who have implied that all feminists are reactionary and angry. Are you aware of the crap women are still going through and have gone through for decades just because they want to be treated equally? Are you aware of the verbal abuse we have dealt with? Do you understand why some of us might be a bit sensitive? Do you extend grace when we get touchy because of that or do you expect us to always be the understanding party? Because understanding and empathy should not be a one way street.

    119. 119.

      gwangung

      @Major Major Major Major: Oh, that’s a good point about the distinction between liberalism and leftism; the two perspectives are really quite distinct, but both drive people on the progress side of things. And some of the conflict might come from not know where we are (or where we ultimately strive for).

    120. 120.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Sister Golden Bear: And since I’m apparently obligated to counter-balance any critique of some feminists with a praise for feminists/feminism /s, let me point out there were also a number white feminists, straight feminists, cis feminists who not only took these critique to heart and addressed, but also those supported the “out groups” from the beginning.

      To take one example, Sandy Stone was a key member of Olivia Records, a radical feminist collective that essentially created the “women’s music” genre of the 1970s. In her anti-trans screed, “The Transsexual Empire: The Making of the She-Male,” rad fem Janice Raymond launched an ad hominem attack on Stone because Stone was a trans woman. Raymond accused Stone of infiltrating Olivia Records to destroy it — apparently unaware that Stone had been open about being trans with the collective. The collective responded in turn by publicly defending Stone in various feminist publications of the time. Stone continued as a member of the collective and continued to record Olivia artists until political dissension over her transgender status, exacerbated by Raymond’s book, culminated in 1979 in the threat of a boycott of Olivia products. After long debate, Stone left the collective — in part to spare them from the death threats the collective was getting.

    121. 121.

      sab

      @Matt McIrvin: I think it is because their country is better and more protective of women, which makes feminism less relevant, and them therefore more militant. When they demand what they expect I think only in my wildest dreams would that even be possible.

    122. 122.

      livewyre

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: Mainly I would like us to agree that critique of feminism on the part of trans feminists counts as self-critique, and not an outsider attack. Defensiveness on behalf of feminism as a whole gives me a certain amount of alarm, especially being compared with Limbaugh.

      There’s a history to these things that a lot of us newcomers won’t be familiar with, but do we take part in the whole or don’t we? Does the door open for self-described “radical” ones at the same time that it shuts for us, no matter how many words of inclusion? It’s harrowing.

    123. 123.

      C Stars

      I do think that this division (between old-school feminists and intersectional feminists) is being heartily exploited by the fascist wannabes right now who seek to scapegoat and remove the rights of women and LGBTQ+ folks, and we must be on guard about that. The kind of internecine scrape-up we saw last night is exactly what gives their sick little psyches hope for toppling Democracy. They desperately want to divide feminists and trans people into separate bubbles of hate. We must be wary.

    125. 125.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @CaseyL: I was the right age for 2nd wave feminism (graduated HS in 1969) and at first, being a white hetero woman, the total emphasis on white middle-class women felt right, since that was what I was – it was my life experience being discussed. Just talking about lesbians felt very exotic and daring (I had been a very sheltered kid). But after a while, the disregard for black women, poor and working class women, and the total hostility to trans women felt creepy. Not to mention the hostility to sweet nerdy men. It wasn’t even crab bucket politics. It was like they didn’t count and weren’t important. A huge blind spot in the women’s movement. I wish everyone could just be seen as people

      ETA: planet eddie, please stay! You bring an important viewpoint and life experience to BJ. Thanks!

    126. 126.

      Msb

      @Expletive Deleted

      Me, too!

      @ planet eddie

      I laughed out loud when I saw this post – I had just told the same story from a different viewpoint on your earlier post. Now you done it faster, shorter and with pictures!

    127. 127.

      PJ

      @Major Major Major Major: Historically, I can’t think of any case where leftists have dismantled a heirarchy but have not established a new one (see the French Revolution, Soviet Union, PRC, etc.)  I don’t think that’s a particular characteristic (or hypocrisy) of leftism, but rather a function of our propensity as humans for tribalism, individualism, and selfishness.   It seems impossible to organize larger numbers of people into effective working units without some kind of leadership structure, and, at the same time, as individuals, many of us will use whatever social structures exist, whether formal or informal, to benefit ourselves and our families to the detriment of others or society as a whole.

    128. 128.

      narya

      @planet eddie: Planet Eddie, thank you so much for the info in your post! Love the receipts. And thank you in general for being here. Your comment about the recovery episode makes me wish I could introduce you to one of the baddest-ass people I know; she would have HAD YOUR BACK in that room!

      Two of the most fortunate things that have happened to me were growing up in an atheist family in a small, pretty Catholic town, and, for the last 11 years of my working life, working for an LGBTQ+ organization. Both of those experiences (along with many others) provided me with so many opportunities to learn, to continue to expand my mental boundaries, to rethink (or throw out) my assumptions. To continue to GROW.

    129. 129.

      Quiltingfool

      @Suzanne:

      At the same time, this is a hard time right now for both trans people as well as for feminists. Both groups are right in targets right now, and important liberties are being lost. It is understandable that this is incredibly stressful.

      Did you read my mind?  This was my thought after I read through last night’s comments!  We have legislators and other powerful people who are A-OK with consigning trans people and women to their deaths.  If that isn’t stressful, I don’t know what is…

      We really, really need freedom from fear.

    130. 130.

      Nancy

      I’ve been caught up in my own stuff, missed all of this.

      I want to add my bit to the conversation:

      I keep learning that my perspective and belief–which seems so logical because it’s what I think and feel based on my lived experience–may not mesh with others’ lived experience in the world.

      I’m learning that I can impose my views and offend another while I’m just bumbling along, in my bubble. This continues to be painful learning for me, and it is so tempting to be righteous and to look for someone to blame for how bad I feel.

      The only way to go forward is to admit my mistakes and hear the other instead of defending myself.

    131. 131.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @planet eddie: YES. I keep rediscovering this truth about me as I learn more about the struggles of so many people. Thank you for being a front pager! Just as an obvious example, the videos from cell phones forced me to realize the murderous racism black people experience from police, which I had never seen personally.

    132. 132.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I’ve seen a couple people mention Leftist Feminism.  I’d be curious to hear from Trans/NB people if Leftist Feminism is any less riddled with Transphobia and blindspots, than other Feminist spaces?  I suspect that adding “Leftist” as a modifier doesn’t reduce the prevalence of Transphobia in those spaces, any more than it reduces the Racism, Misogyny, Ableism etc.  My understanding from listening to a lot of Black and Transgender voices is that it’s really about groups/spaces being intentionally and proactively intersectional that matters.

    133. 133.

      Darkrose

      @Suzanne:

      To say nothing of domestic violence and shitty pay and no childcare and sexual harassment at work and the utter hair-falling-out-in-clumps stress of raising one’s own kids during a global fucking pandemic.

      This is absolutely true. So is the fact that Black women have to deal with all of the above, plus systemic racism and misogynoir. This is not new discourse. The defensive response to Eddies’ mention of a “certain kind of (usually white) women” has been pretty disheartening. Even a heavily qualified, mild callout got framed as “attacking white feminists,” and the idea that the trans and BIPOC women have different experiences of gendered oppression was erased in the subsequent conversation.

    134. 134.

      Ishiyama

      “Conundrum”; :The Riddle of Gender”; The Well of Loneliness”; there are plenty of sources for humane persons to glimpse a little of what lies at the heart of the question that is presently of so much concern to people who have little direct experience with the topic. In my generation the message was “You can be anything this time around”.

      Reply

