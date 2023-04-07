Good morning!

There are a devastating number of trans folks and women of color in the comments of my last thread who are saying that Balloon-Juice is not a safe place. I wish I could hug you all.

EDIT: I’m going to state that I am a feminist who is white, and I appreciate all the feminists — women, nonbinary folks, men — who understand that we need to be able to critique those who label themselves as such but do not practice those principles in how they treat and speak about people. If you are feeling uncomfortable, then that is a moment to look inward, and engage in a mature discussion about it.

Here’s a lovely book report by @alokvmenon. If you like it, I highly encourage you to also check out their book report on the history of feminism and the sex binary, and how suffragists were called “Third Sex.”