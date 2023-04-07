Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released a statement to try to quell the furor sparked by yesterday’s ProPublica report on his extensive luxury travel on the dime of GOP megadonor Harlan Crow: (NYT gift link)

“Early in my tenure at the court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the court, was not reportable,” Justice Thomas said. “I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines.”

That’s bullshit. As the LA Times points out, Thomas used to report these gifts and stopped when the LA Times called attention to them. Thomas should resign, but he won’t. I’m afraid we’ll have to await actuarial arbitrage to see him off.

Tennessee Repubs went full fascist and kicked two duly elected members out of the statehouse. Two of the “Tennessee Three,” lawmakers who joined protesters to call for action on gun safety, were expelled. The remaining lawmaker, who survived by one vote, explained why:

CNN: “Why were those two expelled and you weren't?” @VoteGloriaJ: “I think it's pretty clear. I'm a 60 year-old white woman and they’re 2 young black men.”pic.twitter.com/vYZQFArG6A — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 7, 2023

“I think it’s pretty clear. I’m a 60 year-old white woman and they’re 2 young black men,” Rep. Gloria Johnson explained. Good for her.

The first Gen Z congressman, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), connects the dots between yesterday’s anti-democratic actions in Tennessee to fascist moves Repubs are making nationwide: (WaPo gift link)

“I find it very alarming, and I think what we are seeing is the Republican Party is really completely shifting to this very far right, authoritarian-type of fascist ideology where they really have gone to using the power that they do have to silence political enemies, to ram through agendas that people don’t want, and to use the power of the executive, or when they have majorities in these states, to poke people into submission, ” Frost said.

Yep. That same article references the recent arrest of Nikki Fried and other women for peacefully protesting Florida’s upcoming abortion ban:

Nikki Fried, the chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, said the growing tension within statehouses has meant legislative leaders are now effectively silencing even residents from speaking out in opposition to proposals. In Florida, it’s common for people to travel for hours to Tallahassee to testify — only to find out they are allowed to speak for 30 seconds. “You are seeing the nation just sort of burst at its seams with political tension,” Fried said. On Monday night, she was among 11 abortion rights protesters who were arrested while holding a sit-in in front of Tallahassee’s city hall. She said abortion rights activists chose to hold their demonstration at city hall because they feared a harsh response from the state if they protested without a permit on nearby Capitol grounds.

The article covers flagrantly anti-democratic actions that are ongoing in Montana, Texas and elsewhere.

On the bright side, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. I figured the highly anticipated jobs report was good news — or at least not BAD news — because I had to Google it.

Open thread.