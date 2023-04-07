Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: GOP, the ‘Groomers Or Perverts’ Party

    7Comments

      Chetan Murthy

      My acronym for those bastards is “GrOP” as in “the GrOPers”.  Rapists, pedophiles, and their enablers, the lot of ’em.

      tECHIDNA

      The KS GOP overrode a governor’s veto to “inspect” the genitals of children.

      Yeah, the GOP standing for “Groomers Or Perverts” works for me.

      Also, Martin Niemöller’s poem is right, again. It was never just about the transgender children.
      Now the Kansas GOP is like that dive bar that accepted folks with Nazi flair for the money and is now known as the town Nazi bar.

      eclare

      I know I keep saying this, it’s all so weird.  Got the expected here in Memphis, glad the national media is paying attention.  If it happens here, it can happen anywhere where Republicans are let loose.

      Mike G

      Republicans spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about the genitals of strangers and what they do with them.

      The Republican Genital Police, recruiting now at an evangelical church near you!

      ColoradoGuy

      The only thing separating the GOP from actual Nazis is dress sense.

      And they would have made Auschwitz into a reality-TV show, in sparkling color and glorious high-definition. They wouldn’t try to hide it.

      patrick II

      I am not sure what the relationship is between fundamentalist religion, sex, and children, and not to go all Q — but it seems dark.

