Peyto Lake

The water really was practically glowing. This was an overlook just off the road; there apparently was a trail to get down closer, but our group didn’t have time. Still – this is one of the spots that features in my occasional fantasies of if I win the billion dollar lottery, where would I live?

That’s it for my Canada adventure. If you enjoy this kind of scenery, I really can’t recommend it enough. Reasonably accessible, enjoyable at different times of the year (I was there in late June), and geographically dense enough that you can see a ton of stuff even with just a few days.