On The Road – Dagaetch – Canada – Icefields Parkway

On The Road – Dagaetch – Canada – Icefields Parkway

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Dagaetch

Back in 2013 I gave myself a birthday present of a trip to Banff and Jasper in Canada, places that I kept seeing pop up in the photography forums I frequented. The trip itself was a bit convoluted – I flew to Seattle then took the train up to Vancouver (a beautiful ride!), then a two day bus trip over to Banff. And of course we were there during a power outage, so things got a bit complicated at times. But it was a wonderful trip with beautiful scenery. If you’ve ever thought about going, I highly recommend a visit!

On The Road - Dagaetch - Canada - Icefields Parkway 8
Lake Louise

Okay, I know this isn’t technically on the Icefields Parkway. But it’s really close! And completely worth the visit. Beautiful water, snow capped mountains, some green trees…basically all my favorite things in one place.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Canada - Icefields Parkway 7
Kelowna

This was a place we…paused? overnighted? I can’t remember anymore…on the way to Banff. A perfectly respectable city to pass through, I don’t remember anything standing out about it other than this very pretty scene.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Canada - Icefields Parkway 6
Moraine Lake

Everyone takes this picture, and for good reason. (Pardon the water drop on the lens, I wasn’t paying enough attention.) It was a short hike from the road and this scene is beautiful in any season. Also a fun story – on my way back down the trail, I stop to take photos of a cute little squirrel. Suddenly some folks behind me call out, and I turn around to find a porcupine trundling my way. Those needles? MUCH BIGGER IN PERSON. Momentary panic – do I run away? Run towards it? Make noise? Stay quiet? While I stand there debating my options, the porcupine turns around and heads off the other direction. I casually wave to the other people and turn back around to keep heading down the trail. Two points for covering up terror with a veneer of confidence!

On The Road - Dagaetch - Canada - Icefields Parkway 5
Athabasca Glacier

I think this is at Athabasca Glacier, although I could be wrong. One of the really nice things about this trip was how virtually everything is RIGHT off the road. Of course, that means you almost never have a spot to yourself.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Canada - Icefields Parkway 4
the road

And then sometimes you don’t even have to leave the road! This is honestly one of my favorite pictures and has been an occasional smartphone background ever since.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Canada - Icefields Parkway 3

Getting up early is often a struggle when I’m traveling, but it’s generally worth it. Scenes like this can really start a day off on the right note.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Canada - Icefields Parkway 2
Valley of Five Lakes??

I kept a journal with notes on all the places we went. I did not, however, connect the journal with the photos! Oops. So yeah…I think this was at the Valley of Five Lakes, but can’t be certain. I do remember that it was one of the few places we could hike at for an extended bit.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Canada - Icefields Parkway 1
Athabasca Falls

The natural version of a white noise machine, these falls were LOUD. There’s little to help with scale in this photo, but the falls were big. And there had been some torrential rains earlier that week (see: power failure mentioned earlier) so the river was running hard.

On The Road - Dagaetch - Canada - Icefields Parkway
Peyto Lake

The water really was practically glowing. This was an overlook just off the road; there apparently was a trail to get down closer, but our group didn’t have time. Still – this is one of the spots that features in my occasional fantasies of if I win the billion dollar lottery, where would I live?

That’s it for my Canada adventure. If you enjoy this kind of scenery, I really can’t recommend it enough. Reasonably accessible, enjoyable at different times of the year (I was there in late June), and geographically dense enough that you can see a ton of stuff even with just a few days.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      MagdaInBlack

      When I was a kid, my parents did a cross Canada camping trip on the Trans-Canada highway, from Manitoba to B.C.  So IF that is the Athabasca Glacier, somewhere I have a picture of 9 y/o me standing on it.

      Thank you for these pictures, they brought up some good memories.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anyway

      Beautiful pictures!

      I had a trip to Banff scheduled for Sept 2020 – of course there was no travel that year. Still hope to make it back some day soon.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Hoosierspud

      In reference to Kelowna, my husband and I drove up to the Okanagan Valley last August. We stayed in the little town of Peachland which is south and on the west side of Lake Okanagan about 30 minutes from Kelowna. The area is full of orchards and vineyards and is Canada’s premier wine country. I believe that Penticton which has about 30,000 people living there is home to about 30 wineries. It’s a beautiful area. The Canadian Rockies are on our bucket list.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MelissaM

      There are people who live within this scenery. They must walk around just smiling all the time.

      Great photos and thanks for sharing!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gin & Tonic

      Great shots, and a great reminder of the trip up there that my dear wife and I took a few years back, in the fall. You’re right about that Moraine Lake picture, I took the same one.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mvr

      Thanks for these. They bring back a hitch hiking trip 40+ years ago on which I visited these two parks.  I really like “the road” shot that you noted was a favorite.  It recalls one night going to sleep in the dark next to the road (Highway 1 iirc) without much sense of what was around me and then waking up to the most beautiful mountain surroundings.

      The desolation of the area around the melting glaciers is well-captured in the Athabasca Glacier picture.  I remember a similar area with what I was told were the headwaters of the Columbia River (or maybe the Missouri?) iirc.

      I keep wanting to go back but it is a long ways to get there.

      Thanks!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      pieceofpeace

      Gorgeous, your pictures are very inviting and having been there several times, the urge to surround myself on another trip there is tempting and will happen!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Barbara

      @Anyway: ​I hope you can too. It’s one of the places I hope to make it back to. On our first night we stayed at one of the storied railroad hotels, now a Four Seasons, at Lake Louise. You wake up in the morning, open the drapes and feel like you are living in a postcard. I think it must be one of the most photographed scenes in the world. My husband surreptitiously took pictures of people taking pictures.

      Reply

