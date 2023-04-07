So I miss anything interesting on the blog while I was out and about running errands and working?
Open Thread
by John Cole
RedDirtGirl
Shirley, you jest?
Baud
We’ve implemented genital inspections as a condition for posting.
No, wait, that’s Kansas and children’s sports.
Mr. Bemused Senior
You don’t read this, do you?
scav
Cheeky.
James E Powell
My only concern is how all this will impact the 2024 elections. We need to win the next three to clean out the rot.
NotMax
Media mention, for the times when the well appears to be leaning to the dry side.
Although they’ve been upping the frequency of ad breaks (Boo!), one could do worse than tuning into Single-handed on Freevee via Prime. The Irish brogues can run pretty thick though, so closed captioning recommended.
NotMax
Shirley not; Beau jests.
;)
Ohio Mom
Was hoping for a comment that would make some sense of those three train wrecks but I guess not. Maybe the tincture of time will help me.
@RedDirtGirl: Don’t call him Shirley. /s
HumboldtBlue
Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins raised the Phillies National League Championship banner ahead of the Phils’ home opener.
Man, I love baseball.
Baud
@HumboldtBlue: The pitch clock seems to be working well. Games are moving much faster.
Old Dan and Little Ann
@HumboldtBlue: Today’s my Opening Day. It’s my 1st chance to watch a Yankees game all season.
zhena gogolia
@Sister Golden Bear: I have a new favorite Leslie Nielsen line, from the first Naked Gun movie. He brings Priscilla Presley home from a date and she says in a sexy voice, “Can I interest you in a nightcap?” He says, “No, thanks, I don’t wear them,” and walks away.
bbleh
Nope. A humiliatingly weak and feckless Biden is still driving the nation toward utter ruin through his iron control of the all-powerful librul-woke-deep-state.
HumboldtBlue
It really does, and I am pleasantly surprised I like it. The game moves at a much faster clip, and that’s a good thing.
Well, considering what that lineup did to the Phils, I’m glad you missed it. That Yankee’s batting lineup is absurd.
sab
Naw. Nothing has happened for DAYS!
sab
@West of the Cascades: I thought it was Grommers of Perverts party.
