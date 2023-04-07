(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last night in comments, which I did read when I got up this AM just like I do everyday in case I can’t hang out after I publish the update, there was some questions and discussion regarding the NY Times‘ reporting about leaked US-NATO plans. Here’s The Kyiv Independent‘s reporting on that story: (emphasis mine)

Secret American and NATO plans for supplying aid to Ukraine ahead of its expected upcoming offensive were posted on social media earlier this week, prompting an investigation by the Pentagon, senior Biden administration officials told the New York Times. The plans were posted to the social media networks Twitter and Telegram, and the Pentagon is investigating who may have leaked the documents, according to the NYT. The documents do not reveal details of when, how, or where Ukraine intends to launch its counteroffensive and are five weeks old. According to military analysts with whom the NYT spoke, the documents were likely modified from their original format, understating the casualties on the Russian side and overstating those on the Ukrainian side. The analysts told the NYT that the changes made to the document could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign to distort facts about the war in Ukraine. Nonetheless, the leak is a “significant breach of American intelligence in the effort to aid Ukraine,” the NYT wrote. Biden officials told the newspaper that attempts to get the information deleted from social media had not yet proved successful. “We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the department is reviewing the matter,” said Sabrina Singh, the NYT quoted the deputy press secretary at the Pentagon as saying.

Leaving aside the altered KIA figures, even if the leaked plans are genuine, I’m not sure what leaking them gives away. It is not exactly a state secret anywhere that the US, our NATO, and our non-NATO allies are providing significant military and financial aid to Ukraine for its defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion. Or that such aid is coordinated and planned. It is not exactly news that specific weapons systems or munitions have been requested by Ukraine and that the official position of the Biden administration has been some combination of yes here you go, we’ll consider it, but we don’t think it would be useful, or not right now, but maybe in the future. Nor that some of our allies are advocating for more and faster and others are like “whatever the US does, we’ll go along with”, etc. And given the fact that once the decisions are made DOD officials or our partners MOD officials actually announce them, give reporters readouts with lists, do Q&A with reporters answering questions regarding what is being given and why, eventually what is being given is officially made public. We know the KIA details have been altered. I expect significant other portions will have been as well. Given the Starlink Snowflake’s fragile ego and general inability for rational decision making even when it would be in his own best interest, I doubt the Biden administration will be able to get it off of Twitter. I have no idea if it is even possible to get something taken off of Telegram.

If you were wondering what they looked like, The Wall Street Journal‘s Yaroslav Trofimov has the details:

Of course there is no way of knowing whether the earlier images are genuine. — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) April 7, 2023

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

The world should know: respect and order will return to international relations only when the Ukrainian flag returns to Crimea – address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health! Today was a busy day. First, the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The main focus is on the battles for Avdiyivka and Bakhmut, for Luhansk region, for each of those directions where the enemy is trying to break the defense of the whole of Ukraine. And I thank every soldier, sergeant, officer, and general who stands against it. Those who gain stability for Ukraine – for the whole state – right there, in the battles at the hottest spots of the frontline. The task force commanders, the Commander-in-Chief, and intelligence reported at the meeting of the Staff. Separately – training of new brigades. Supply of ammunition and weapons to the troops. Second, the NSDC staff, together with the Government, together with ministries, is preparing a new potent list of sanctions against persons who work for aggression. They will be blocked. Third, I held a long meeting devoted to energy, both strategic issues – the development and protection of our energy system under any conditions, and current issues – the energy supply of our people and Ukrainian business. Fourth, we are adding a new tradition of respect to the official life of our state. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims in Ukraine and the Muslim community of the world – different countries, different nations – observe a strict fast during the holy month of Ramadan. When the sun sets, the Iftar dinner takes place. In Ukraine, it is respected everywhere, and even at the frontline, even in combat conditions. The Crimean Tatar people respect Ramadan… Respect should always be mutual. Therefore, starting this year, such a special event of respect will be held annually in Ukraine with the participation of the Head of State. And today for the first time – in the Crimean Tatar cultural center. The world should know: respect and order will return to international relations only when the Ukrainian flag returns to Crimea, when there is freedom there – just like everywhere else in Ukraine. I had the honor to reward our soldiers, Ukrainian Muslims, who are fighting together with everyone in the defense forces of Ukraine. I had the honor of sharing Iftar with our soldiers, representatives of the Mejlis, and the entire Ukrainian Muslim community. And I want to thank everyone in the big world Muslim community who supports our principle – the principle that no one is allowed to destroy the peace with aggression, which is given to everyone on Earth equally by God, who values every nation as much as we do in Ukraine. And fifth. Today, I signed several decrees on awarding state awards to our soldiers. 771 fighters. Soldiers of mechanized brigades, assault brigades, ground defense brigades, our anti-aircraft fighters, tactical aviation, artillery, reconnaissance battalions, engineering brigades, tankers. During the full-scale war, totally over 43,500 of our defenders were awarded state awards. I thank everyone who defends the state! Glory to all who are now fighting for Ukraine! And I congratulate everyone who celebrates the Annunciation today! We pray for the victory of our soldiers and the salvation of all our people from the evil of occupation! Glory to Ukraine!

Here is a machine translation of the Ukrainian MOD’s most recent operational update, which comes in two parts tonight:

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

! ️Operational information as of 18.00 07.04.2023 regarding the Russian invasion Glory to Ukraine! The four hundred and eighth days of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian federation against our state continue. During the day, the enemy inflicted 2 missile and 14 air strikes, fired more than 10 shots from volley jet systems at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure of settlements. The probability of the task of missile and aviation strikes remains high throughout Ukraine. The enemy continues to focus on the main efforts to carry out offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyevsky and Marjinsky directions – more than 40 enemy attacks were repulsed during the day. In the Volynsky, Polissya, Sieversky and Slobozhansky directions, the operational situation without significant changes, signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were not detected. In the border areas of the Kursk region, the enemy continues the engineering equipment of the area. During the day, the enemy fired on the settlements of Leonovka, the Gremier of the Chernihiv region; Novovasilivka, Zarutske, Sumy region, as well as the settlements of Guryiv Kozachok, Upper Pysarya, Graf, Karaychna, Ambarne, Bologok in Kharkivshchyna. In the Kupyan direction, enemy shelling was carried out by the settlements of Topoli, Fygolivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Krokhmalne, Gusinka, Kindrashivka, Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivska in Luhanshchyn. In the Lyman direction, the enemy led unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Serebryansky Forestry and Upper Kamenetsky. The artillery shelling has once again been carried out by Makiyivka, Nevske, Dibrov, Kuzmina, the White Roar of the Luhansk region and the Spirne and Berestov region of Donetschina. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to lead offensive actions, tries to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, fighting continues. During the day, the enemy led unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Bogdanivka and Ivanovsky. Defense forces repulsed about 14 enemy attacks in the area. Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Bakhmut, Bogdanivka, Ivanivsky, Kurdyumivka, Bila Gora, Novodmitryka, Druzhba and Dilyivka of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling. In the Avdiyevsky and Mariinsky directions, the enemy led unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Novokalinov, Severny, Pervomaisky, Mariinka and Pobeda. The fiercest fighting on this part of the front continues behind Marinka, where more than 10 enemy attacks have been repulsed. At the same time, the enemy was shelled by Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Karlyivka, Georgivka, Marjinka and Pobed in the Donetsk region. In the Shakhtar direction during the day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions. He shot Vugledar, Kermenchyk, Novomayorske, Golden Niva, Shakhtar, Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region. In the Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to increase in fortification defensive boundaries and positions. He fired on settlements. Among them – Vremivka of the Donetsk region; Zatyshya, Gulyaypole, Gulyaypol, Bialyogir and Kamyanzhya of the Zaporizhia region; Gavrilivka, Berislav, Vessel, Antonivka, Beregove, Velitske Herson region, as well as Herson. The Russian occupiers are actively pursuing the forced passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, exerting psychological and physical pressure on people. In particular, at checkpoints, the enemy restricts the movement of Ukrainian citizens who have not received passports from the Russian federation. The occupiers purposefully and intentionally search vehicles, record all personal data of citizens who do not have Russian documents, threaten to ban entry into the city. The enemy also forces the postman to distribute to the local population forms in which information about the presence of a Russian passport must be provided. Citizens who do not have a hostile passport are subjected to constant searches, intimidation and coercion to obtain this document.The occupiers are actively threatening to forcibly evict their homes and confiscate private property in the event of a refusal to obtain a Russian passport.

Invaders also force to change the marriage certificate and the certificate of registration of technical means from Ukrainian to Russian samples.During the day, the Defense Forces aircraft struck 9 times in the areas of concentration of the occupiers.

In addition, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed near Marinka.

units of missile troops and artillery, in turn, destroyed the enemy’s ammunition depot.Support the Armed Forces! Let’s win!

Glory to Ukraine! At the same time, for the same reason, the enemy threatens the parents of graduate students to refuse the certificates of basic secondary education received by children.Invaders also force to change the marriage certificate and the certificate of registration of technical means from Ukrainian to Russian samples.During the day, the Defense Forces aircraft struck 9 times in the areas of concentration of the occupiers.In addition, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed near Marinka.units of missile troops and artillery, in turn, destroyed the enemy’s ammunition depot.Support the Armed Forces! Let’s win!Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

If you were wondering what Ukrainian Air Defense is doing…

It doesn't seem to be flying weather for the occupiers today. 🎥 🇺🇦Air Assault Forces pic.twitter.com/GYNxR0M2Wz — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 7, 2023

It’s killing Russian SU-25s in Marinka! From the Airborne and Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Telegram channel (machine translated):

🪂Paratroopers destroyed another Russian attack aircraft Su-25 “Grach” 🔺Today, April 7, another Russian attack aircraft Su-25 “Grach” was shot down in the Dončín, an air defense unit of one of the military units of the Landing and Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Together for Victory! DShV – Always First! Glory to Ukraine!🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 #stoprussia #DShV #ZSU #Always_First #UkrainianAirAssaultForces

And what about the Ukrainian Air Force? Happy hunting!

Ukrainian helicopters are hunting russian Nazguls – whether mounted or air-based. 🎥@ua.pilot.viking pic.twitter.com/cEozLgkWyB — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 7, 2023

And a word from the Ukrainian Air Force too:

In April 2022, we published a video appeal regarding the need to provide Western fighter jets to Ukraine. Entire one year has passed – a year of a difficult war with the aggressor, and the appeal of the pilot "Juice" is still critically relevant… Ukraine needs F-16! pic.twitter.com/cQyVEIC9q9 — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) April 7, 2023

The heart wants what it wants…

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in Bakhmut:

BAKHMUT AXIS /1210 UTC 7 APL/ Wagner was again repulsed along the M-04 HWY at Orikhovo-Vasylivka & Bohdanivka. Positional combat in the urban areas of Bakhmut and the city center. Russian VDV/ Motor-rifle attacks on Ivanivske and Bila Hora were repulsed with RU losses. pic.twitter.com/jmPV1SPVDz — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) April 7, 2023

Bakhmut:

🔥☠🔥

Tonight's #HIMARS hit a building in #Bakhmut housing a bunch of Wagner PMC terrorists.

Orcs TG channels report of high casualties💀💀 pic.twitter.com/NcOFtKtQL8 — АЗОВ South (@Azovsouth) April 6, 2023

Ukrainian soldiers attack Russian positions with TOW-2, as said to be Bakhmut area. https://t.co/pay4nllvSB pic.twitter.com/r3ZHaNTFF7 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 7, 2023

Footage from the side of Wagner, reportedly fighting around the Bakhmut railway station. This is in line with recent reports and the situation on the ground. pic.twitter.com/OWbwsS5zJF — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 7, 2023

The 3rd mechanized battalion of the 28th brigade at work targeting Russians in trenches in Ozarianivka, Donetsk region south of Bakhmut. pic.twitter.com/D1SQXGVsVL — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 7, 2023

Zaphorizhzhia:

In occupied Kuibysheve Raion, Zaporizhzia region, Russians started infighting. Grabbing popcorn 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9TcItgrK1f — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 7, 2023

Avdiivka:

Not all hero’s wear capes. Despite the heavy ongoing shelling, humanitarian aid is being delivered non stop to resident still living in and around Avdiivka. The circumstances are extremely hard due to Russian bombardments. pic.twitter.com/HntoxmkvsA — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 7, 2023

Kyiv:

Kyiv’s Podil right now.

This is what soldiers in trenches win for the city right now. pic.twitter.com/PnO4tdEC4I — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 7, 2023

…..aaaaaaaand Ukraine resumes its energy export. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 7, 2023

Hi bro❤️🙏 thank you so much! — Razan (@NazariRazan) April 6, 2023

If you want to chip in and help the Ukrainian guy, here’s his PayPal: [email protected]

More info here: https://t.co/b0YT1ES7oW — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 6, 2023

