It only seems unprecedented: https://t.co/lEAVfTQipE
— Defector (@DefectorMedia) April 7, 2023
Another gem from Dave Roth, at Defector:
… The predominant feeling of Trumpism is a claustrophobia edging towards panic: the feeling of sitting in a car in a dead-stopped traffic jam, a television blaring on a commercial break as sunlight pours through the windows, the idle and unreasoning resentment you feel towards someone ordering ahead of you in a drive-through, a darkened room with a computer in it that no one ever turns off, a cocktail reception at which no one is listening to anyone else. Trump has lived his life in this sort of gilded confinement; unnatural as it is, it’s long been his natural habitat. A lot of Americans live like this, too, and if it is lonesome and arid and joyless—and it is—that is also what they see as safe. And lonely though it is, this world is busy and even crowded. It is not a community anymore than those weird old ladies in the parking lot were a choir, but if everyone is fundamentally there for themselves, they are also there together…
Even the better-known clout goblins in attendance struggled to rise above the din of all those simultaneous aggro monologuists at work. Representatives Marjorie Taylor-Greene and George Santos, whose jobs depend upon attaching their respective pathologies to Trump’s more popular program, were instantly mobbed by a press corps that seemed not to know why it was there, but they were quite literally unable to make themselves heard. Their speeches were drowned out by the sound made by dozens of whistles. NBC’s Ben Collins found the man who was giving them out; the man with the whistles was also there to support Trump, and told Collins that the purpose of the whistles was to “make a noise, make a noise, everybody must hear us.” He said that he didn’t know Greene or Santos were even there. Donald Trump, even now, is still the only person that can get this coalition of crabs in a barrel to shut up and look in the same direction, even if they are all just trying to figure out a way to muscle into the shot.
The idea that something is unprecedented means a great deal more to the national news media than it does to just about anyone else, but also that meaning is fluid. So much of what Trump did as president was unprecedented, in its open and overt corruption and its relentlessly brutish presentation, that it overwhelmed the media’s capacity to respond to it. Or, maybe more accurately, the gaudy preening bully-boy dunce shit that is Trump’s sole stock in trade presented as a category error; even into the pandemic, the national press was hunting in vain for the moment when Trump would display “a striking new tone” and start acting like a president.
What Trump did instead, which is the only stuff that Trump ever does—try to get people to give him money and try to stay out of trouble, neither of which he is especially good at considering that they’re all he’s done his whole life—was always plainly not that. The stuff he got indicted for last week and arraigned for on Tuesday was the sort of dumb shit a person would do if and only if they believed that they could never be held responsible for anything.
But he’d done so many things like that, for so long, that even the faint possibility of any of his actions drawing consequences arrived as a surprise. That he’d kept right on doing those things as president, and did them so oafishly, created a problem that the national media still evidently hasn’t figured out; it’s as if the ridiculous and implicating fact that Trump really was elected President of the United States somehow superseded the lurid fact pattern presented by his whole disgraceful life to date. If someone this ridiculous can be president, then the office—and the system it sits atop, and the political process that supports it—is much more ridiculous than any of the people involved in covering it can comfortably admit or allow. When the cable news channels killed clock between the moments when some thin rivulet of newslike goo trickled past, they did so in a tone that suggested something momentous was happening. Trump had makeup on the collar of his shirt and blazer; Maggie Haberman of the Times observed that Trump was “not enjoying this at all.” On CNN, Van Jones said, more in stagey sorrow than equally stagey anger, that Trump looked like “a granddad having a very bad day.”…
That a former president is belatedly kinda-sorta getting in trouble for doing things he very clearly did would rightly stand out as momentous if you were someone who thought about presidents as figures of some inherent significance and reverence. How a person could have not just covered but merely been awake for Donald Trump’s presidency and still believe that is harder for me to figure. But then I have less invested in this status quo, as someone who lives downhill and downwind of it, than I might if I were someone who understood explaining or preserving it as something like my job. More to the point, Trumpism—if that’s what you want to call this combination of smash-and-grab political sadism and shameless disregard for any of that supposedly essential societal stuff—is already hard at work. “The cancer of elite impunity was sooner or later going to produce someone like Trump,” Cooper writes, “who is just taking that culture to its logical end point of dictatorship.”
On the merits, it seems very difficult to argue that this is not what Trump and the opportunists currently carrying that work forward in the states want to do. But if you insist upon understanding his very obvious efforts to that end as aberrations, instead of as “obvious efforts to that end,” you will not just ignore the most important and urgent stuff, but be left only with words like “unprecedented” and a mood of strained and tragicomic somberness. That gambit, which is not any more subtle than anything else Trump does, depends upon both that presumption of impunity on the part of the authoritarians on the make and that strange disassociative reverence and infuriating abstraction from the people covering it and consenting to it. The shamelessness and brutality of the various bad actors angling for the kind of power that Trump had is what makes it go; the reflexive impulse to pour all that ugliness into the old respectable vessels is what lets it keep on happening.
