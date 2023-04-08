Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lawless Ruling in Texas

Lawless Ruling in Texas

by | 95 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

As expected, Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk anointed himself supreme arbiter of women’s reproductive healthcare in a ruling that withdrew FDA approval for mifepristone, a medication abortion option that has been used safely for more than two decades. Kacsmaryk, a religious fanatic who lacks the clinical training to make such a judgment, made it anyway.

Mark Joseph Stern at Slate lays out what’s at stake:

His order, which applies nationwide, marks the first time in history that a court has claimed the authority to single-handedly pull a drug from the market, a power that courts do not, in fact, have. Kacsmaryk’s ruling is indefensible from top to bottom and will go down in history as one of the judiciary’s most shocking and lawless moments. It goes even further than expected, raising the possibility that he will impose “fetal personhood,” which holds that every state must ban abortion because it murders a human…

Through the combination of Comstock Act enforcement and fetal personhood, Kacsmaryk is laying the groundwork for a federal ban on abortion imposed through the courts. He knows such a ban could never be enacted through the democratic process. So he is apparently intent on delivering it through the judiciary, instead.

On the same evening Kacsmaryk appointed himself Chief Medical Officer of Women, Judge Thomas Rice in Washington State ruled in a separate case, ordering the FDA to continue providing mifepristone. In that case, 18 jurisdictions sued to remove FDA restrictions on the drug.

Stern says the Biden admin will probably appeal both rulings but hopes they will ask the SCOTUS for an emergency stay because the appeals court that will take up the case is also stocked with anti-abortion fanatics who are likely to uphold Kacsmaryk’s decision.

Here’s President Biden’s reaction to the news (via Twitter):

Today, a federal district judge in Texas ruled that a prescription medication available for over 22 years, approved by the FDA, and used safely by millions of women should no longer be approved in the U.S.

Here’s why this matters. And how my Administration is going to fight it.

What’s more – the court in this case has substituted its judgment for FDA, the expert agency that approves drugs.

That means if this ruling were to stand, there would be virtually no prescription approved by the FDA safe from this kind of attack.

We’re going to fight it.

The Attorney General has announced @TheJusticeDept will file an appeal and seek an immediate stay of the decision.

And Congress must restore the protections of Roe v. Wade.

@VP and I are committed to protecting a woman’s right to an abortion. Period.

Of course, Biden knows the current Congress won’t protect women’s healthcare, but a new Congress might if the Dems win a trifecta next year. Most pundits would have dismissed that possibility as a pipedream given the terrible Senate map, etc. But with elected and unelected Republicans gleefully consigning half the population to second-class citizenship and substandard healthcare, who knows?

Stern thinks the SCOTUS will intervene sooner rather than later due to the contradictory rulings from Texas and Washington State, as Dave noted last night, and also to avoid an escalation if the admin agrees with Democrats who are urging the FDA to simply ignore Kacsmaryk’s ruling.

Stern says the FedSoc Six can now prove they weren’t lying when they overturned Roe to “leave the issue to ‘the people and their representatives’ rather than unelected judges.”

I have no idea what they’ll do, but I’m pretty sure if the GOP operatives on the Supreme Court punt instead of taking the maximalist anti-choice position, it will be politics that stays their hand, not judicial restraint. They showed us who they are a long time ago.

Open thread.

 

    95Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      That means if this ruling were to stand, there would be virtually no prescription approved by the FDA safe from this kind of attack.

      I could have some fun with this. If I was a shitty person.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk anointed himself supreme arbiter of women’s reproductive healthcare

      Womb raider.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      New Deal democrat

      I read somewhere that the Texas judge also ruled that the entire advisory body system used by the FDA was an unconstitutional delegation of power, meaning no approval by the FDA of any drug is permissible until a new law is passed and all appointments are approved by the Congress. So they are really swinging for the fences.

      The only silver linings I see here are that people will be even more resolutely incensed about their very personal freedoms being taken away by unelected, virtually unremovable judges, and take action both to restore their freedoms and to rein in the power of the judiciary.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      His rational on standing was beyond tortured, not to mention the absence of anything approaching procedural due process.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      His rationale on standing was beyond tortured, not to mention the absence of anything approaching procedural due process.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BellyCat

      Young voters will surely see the benefits of this and deliver a jaw-dropping red wave for total GOP control in 2024. //

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      Here’s another place to donate if people want. A provider in New Mexico.

      New Mexico is important because you have to think of this in terms of a map -logistics-  so someone in Ohio (borders PA and MI and a short trip to Illinois, depending) would be in much better shape than someone in Texas as far as getting to a state with modern, best practices health care.

      It’s why the flights are so important. Lower income women in Texas can’t just up and leave the state for three days- they have work and they have other children to care for –   a flight out of a small airport gets them out and back quickly.

      I’m looking at Florida and it seems to me that will also be a tough state to get lower income women out to care and back- distances, and 11 million women. That’s a big job.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Kacsmaryk is the same asshole that said that student debt can’t be relieved – with another goofy view of standing.

      Fucker should have to hire a food tester and a person to sweep his car for IEDs every time he starts it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      @New Deal democrat:

      I read somewhere that the Texas judge also ruled that the entire advisory body system used by the FDA was an unconstitutional delegation of power, meaning no approval by the FDA of any drug is permissible until a new law is passed and all appointments are approved by the Congress. So they are really swinging for the fences.

      And the RWNJs on the SCOTUS will be happy to see that!

      Before the big WV vs. EPA case last year there were similar noises that the SCOTUS wanted to destroy the administrative powers of the federal government (by saying that Congress has to effectively explicitly approve everything that the administration does). And they did:

      The Supreme Court on Thursday truncated the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to regulate greenhouse gases. The ruling may hamper President Joe Biden’s plan to fight climate change and could limit the authority of federal agencies across the executive branch.

      By a vote of 6-3, the court agreed with Republican-led states and coal companies that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit was wrong when it interpreted the Clean Air Act to give the EPA expansive power over carbon emissions. The decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, was handed down on the final opinion day of the 2021-22 term.

      Two different and conflicting sets of regulations – neither of which is currently in effect – were at issue in the case, known as West Virginia v. EPA. In 2015, the Obama administration adopted the Clean Power Plan, which sought to combat climate change by reducing carbon pollution from power plants – for example, by shifting electricity production to natural-gas plants or wind farms. The CPP set individual goals for each state to cut power-plant emissions by 2030. But in 2016, the Supreme Court put the CPP on hold in response to a challenge by several states and private parties.

      In 2019, the Trump administration repealed the CPP and replaced it with the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, which gave states discretion to set standards and gave power plants flexibility in complying with those standards. The Trump administration argued that it was required to end the CPP because it exceeded the EPA’s authority under Section 7411 of the Clean Air Act, which gives the EPA the power to determine the “best system of emission reduction” for buildings that emit air pollutants. That provision, the Trump administration contended, only allows the EPA to implement measures that apply to the physical premises of a power plant, rather than the kind of industry-wide measures included in the CPP.

      […]

      Turning to the merits of the case, Roberts wrote that the EPA’s effort to regulate greenhouse gases by making industry-wide changes violated the “major-questions” doctrine – the idea that if Congress wants to give an administrative agency the power to make “decisions of vast economic and political significance,” it must say so clearly.

      […]

      The RWNJs are relentless in things like this, and they make crap up (and give themselves super legislative powers) to get the outcome they want.

      Fight for 15!!

      [eta:] Just recently there was news of new proposed regulations to restrict mercury and similar emissions from coal plants.  It may be a way to get back on the path of phasing out coal (and reducing CO2 emissions).

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      We Testify
      @AbortionStories
      14h
      The laws and the courts don’t keep us safe; we do. No matter the ruling in this case, we will always support each other to have caring, supportive, and safe abortions. Mifepristone and misoprostol are here to stay.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Quinerly

      So glad to see that Slate article front-paged. I thought it was the best concise read on where we were last night.

      Looks like Clarence’s buddy has a thing for Hitler and dictators. Maybe this is nothing and the guy just likes to collect stuff. Mighty weird, imo. Especially the Garden of Evil:

      “I still can’t get over the collection of Nazi memorabilia,” says one person who attended an event at Crow’s home a few years ago and asked to remain anonymous. “It would have been helpful to have someone explain the significance of all the items. Without that context, you sort of just gasp when you walk into the room.” One memorable aspect was the paintings: “something done by George W. Bush next to a Norman Rockwell next to one by Hitler.” They also said it was “startling” and “strange” to see the dictator sculptures in the backyard.

      https://www.washingtonian.com/2023/04/07/clarence-thomass-billionaire-benefactor-collects-hitler-artifacts/

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker: Boner pills? Hell with that. Old Republicans on a pharmacy worth of drugs should be careful. I’ll fuck with their stool softeners and their Prilosec and their heart meds.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Quinerly

      I must help today on JoJo’s side yard. The fake turf arrived yesterday. They tell me the roll weighs over 700 lbs. A forklift lifted it over the fence with much fanfare. It’s 15ft wide. Plus, we want to get thru a pallet of flagstones today.

      With that said, I can’t mainline BJ, politics, and social media today. Hoping my sinuses are cleared and I am back to working more, commenting less, and lurking more hrs after posts are dead.

      Here’s a morning Reuters article on the leaked documents. I was trying to get up to speed last night and was feeling overwhelmed. Have a great day, Jackals!

      https://www.reuters.com/world/us/russia-likely-behind-us-military-document-leak-us-officials-say-2023-04-07/

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @New Deal democrat:

      I agree about reforming the federal judiciary. At this point they’re just telling us to fuck off, so we might get some public anger building towards reform. They discredit themselves.

      Clarence Thomas doesn’t even bother to come up with a remotely credible story to hide his corruption:

      Noah Bookbinder
      @NoahBookbinder

      ·Have any of you had a friend pay for a vacation for you? How about a really expensive one? And then do it again? And again? It’s certainly not something that’s happened to me, and I don’t think it happens to regular people in the real world.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      M31

      how’s about commandeer some oligarch yachts and make them into floating abortion spas off the Florida coast

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      @Suzanne@Betty Cracker@MagdaInBlack: hahahaha never in a million years of course.

      Somewhat amusingly, Viagra, which technically is approved only for a specific and relatively rare medical condition, was originally being tested to treat high blood pressure.  It turned out to have some effect but not much, but some bright spark happened to notice during Phase I testing (which typically is conducted only in men) an unusually high incidence of “tenting.”

      @New Deal democrat@BellyCat: I actually hope something along the same lines.  There will be terrible short-term consequences of course, and even if this particular effort comes to naught the theocratic war on reproductive rights will continue unabated, but I expect the ruling will be at least stayed indefinitely and likely overturned mostly or entirely, and it’s yet another huge red flag that will keep Dems — and especially women and younger voters — engaged and energized.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @Kay: Virginia will be safe for abortion rights through this year. With the addition of State Senator Aaron Rouse,* Senator L. Louise Lucas has a solid 20-18 majority to block anti-choice legislation. This makes Democratic success in the upcoming General Assembly elections all the more imperative.

      * Aaron Rouse recently flipped a Virginia Beach Senate seat in a special election. The seat was vacated by Rep. Jen Kiggans after she won the 2nd CD race against Rep. Elaine Luria.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Florida falling to the anti-choice zealots really scrambled the map for women in the Deep South. This was where they came to get healthcare.

      I’m trying to figure out the best way I can help women in Florida when the governor bans abortion. I love a road trip and would volunteer to drive people who need reproductive healthcare, but like you said, many don’t have time to travel that far by car.   

      PS: Speaking of flights, what do you know about Elevated Access? I ran across this NPR article about them when trying to figure out ways to pitch in.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      New Deal democrat

      @Another Scott: It’s worth re-posting a couple of paragraphs from Brutus, the anti-Federalist who accurately foresaw in 1787 the power that the courts would arrogate to themselves:

      “ When great and extraordinary powers are vested in any man, or body of men, which in their exercise, may operate to the oppression of the people, it is of high importance that powerful checks should be formed to prevent the abuse of it.”

      [snip]

      “ It is … of great importance, to examine with care the nature and extent of the judicial power, because those who are to be vested with it, are to be placed in a situation altogether unprecedented in a free country. They are to be rendered totally independent, both of the people and the legislature, both with respect to their offices and salaries. No errors they may commit can be corrected by any power above them, if any such power there be, nor can they be removed from office for making ever so many erroneous adjudications….The only causes for which they can be displaced, is, conviction of treason, bribery, and high crimes and misdemeanors.”

      [snip]

      “ [T]hey will be interested in using this latitude of interpretation. Every body of men invested with office are tenacious of power; … this of itself will operate strongly upon the courts to give such a meaning to the constitution in all cases where it can possibly be done, as will enlarge the sphere of their own authority. ….

      “This power in the judicial, will enable them to mould the government, into almost any shape they please.”

      It was to these criticisms by Brutus that Hamilton replied in Federalist #78 that the judiciary would be “the least dangerous branch” because it would be headed by old men who wouldn’t last long individually, and would be increasingly hemmed in by precedent, i.e., “stare decisis.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @bbleh:

      The Catholic Church in the Republic of Ireland held a powerful sway over every aspect of society until people came to the widespread and inescapable knowledge of what it did in the orphanages. It was overreach that led to the conduct, and overreach in the coverup – and a normally complacent Irish populace punished them over it.

      Given the reports of a precipitous decline in the percentage of Americans who claim religious affiliation with organized bodies, we could be seeing a kind of nadir developing here. Maybe one which occurs in my lifetime.

      ”Let’s be even bigger assholes! Yeah, that’s how we’ll do it – we’ll use our residual outsized levels of economic and political power to force people to agree with us, and they’ll happily join in and come along”.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’m thinking 12 mile boats, foreign flagged, operating off the Atlantic and Gulf coasts to be a likely approach for Florida.

      Maybe operate them under the auspices of Doctors Without Borders or some similar organization.

      ETA – Well shit – somebody beat me to it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      pat

      What about Walgreens deciding that they would no longer dispense mifepristone?  I thought this was because the company that provides it would no longer do so.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Immanentize

      @New Deal democrat: I am a big fan of reading the Anti-Federalists in conjunction with the Federalist Papers. Besides “Brutus,” I particularly like “Cato’s” takes (he was likely Gov. Clinton from NY who, among other things, was staunchly anti-death penalty.) The Antis really predicted much of the troubles today, although I think the federalists had the better arguments about central government structure in the end. Chief Justice Marshall — federalist –would have had no time for Calhoun’s states rights, interposition bullshit.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RaflW

      @Another Scott: The Scotus Six of course were looking for any peg to hang their hampering of the administrative state. But to some extent, the Court has an argument here.

      Over the past several decades, Congress has become less and less effective, and much less willing to do their work (and yes, the GOP likes it that way – but this critique is broader than that).

      Sure, some big lifts like the ACA or the recent Infrastructure bill get passed. But members of Congress across the board have been relatively happy to not have to pass bills addressing big new questions if the various Admins can find rulemaking solutions or E.O.s to do the job more quickly.

      There’s fundraising parties to attend! And TV hits to sit for! Lobbyist dinners. Flights back to the district to not even bother having town halls at. All so exhausting.

      All that said, the radicals including Roberts cannot be trusted not to take a reckless swipe at FDA.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      ICYMI, some good news from another federak court – this time in Chicago. Reuters (from April 7):

      April 7 (Reuters) – An Indiana high school did not break the law by allegedly forcing a music teacher to quit after he refused on religious grounds to use transgender students’ preferred names, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

      The rights of the teacher, John Kluge, to exercise his religious beliefs were outweighed by the potential disruption that his conduct could have on the learning environment at Brownsburg High School in the Indianapolis suburbs, the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

      […]

      Federal law only requires employers to accommodate workers’ religious beliefs if it would not cause them an undue hardship.

      Kluge in his lawsuit argued that allowing him to call students by their last names would not create a burden for the school.

      The 7th Circuit on Friday disagreed, upholding an Indiana federal judge’s ruling that dismissed the case.

      “Kluge’s last-names-only practice stigmatized the transgender students and caused them demonstrable emotional harm,” Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner wrote for the court.

      […]

      Good, good.

      Note he resigned in 2018 and the ruling just came yesterday. 5 years. We’re going to be dealing with these lawsuits for a while. We’ve got to keep fighting them every single day.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Immanentize

      @pat: walgreens said that, then went back on that position when the Federal Govt suggested sub-silencio that their license to dispense drugs might be yanked.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      bbleh

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg: I think a lot of them don’t care a bit whether other people agree with them or what other people think of them, so long as they obey.  And I think a lot of them believe they are Doing God’s Work™ and so if they suffer criticism and dislike, well, that just makes them even more like Jesus!  And of course, many believe both.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kay

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg:

      Mexico beat the Catholic Church grip too:

      In Mexico, the Supreme Court declared in 2021 that abortion can no longer be considered a crime. Now no one can be jailed for having an abortion. While the ruling was specific to the state of Coahuila, which borders Texas, this law affects people across the country. Officials must abide by the ruling and update their laws accordingly. In addition, the court put limits on conscientious objection as a reason not to provide abortion services in government health facilities, making legal abortion easier to access.  And a recent wave of Mexican states have lifted local restrictions on abortion, and it is now legal in Mexico City, Oaxaca, Coahuila, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Colima, Baja California, Baja California Sur, and Guerrero.

      Compliance with the law is spotty though- the Church pressures local lawmakers to ignore the law. Because of course they do. Rules for you but not for me!

      With the exception of Poland, the US is alone among North American and European countries in going backward on womens rights. The fear is the US is such a behemoth it will spread and there will be international roll backs.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @pat:

      Walgreens is pushing back on the bad press they got on mifepristone. Walgreens.com:

      Walgreens Statement on Mifepristone

      We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so. Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws. Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate.

      […]

      They say that no major retail pharmacy has been approved to distribute it under the new FDA program yet.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Immanentize

      @RaflW: This is so true! The most obvious place is in Immigration. Controlling immigration is a derivative of the listed power of Congress to regulate naturalization. It is right there in Article I, Sec. 8. (Also some other powers imply immigration too).

      But it is more convenient, after having created Homeland Security, ICE and CBP to whine endlessly that the President is failing us!! Get off your asses (and FOX) and write some laws.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      pat

      @Immanentize:

      I did not know that, thanks.  Already moved all my prescriptions to the pharmacy associated with my medical providers.  (Also a bit more convenient to access.)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Quinerly

      @Geminid:

      I have been down for the count since Wed. Sinuses, migraine. Have a history of sinus problems but haven’t been in this shape for years. Miguel worked hard yesterday. Day off from his regular job. Then changed his Saturday around to come back today because he felt like he was on a roll. Didn’t want the project to sit a week. I have to pull myself together and at least be involved some today. The digging is done. That’s what screwed me up…dust, dirt, NM wind, juniper. Thanks for all your kind and encouraging words.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Just checked – abortion is illegal in the Bahamas, legal in Cuba, legal up to 22 weeks in Puerto Rico (avoids the passport problem).

      In Mexico, it is a patchwork – Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Coahuila, Colima, Baja California, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo all allow it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      @pat:

      I did that too because I got tired of trying to figure out which pharmacies are bad for women. I don’t know why I didn’t do it sooner. It’s easier and so far the prices are the same. They have it ready by the time I leave the appointment, where CVS took some weird unexplained 9 hours for a 4 dollar generic they sell a ton of.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Matt McIrvin

      @bbleh:

      but I expect the ruling will be at least stayed indefinitely and likely overturned mostly or entirely,

      Why? The current scuttlebutt is that the circuit court will uphold it, at least in the effect of banning mifepristone; why wouldn’t the current Supreme Court majority? It’s the kind of thing that might have been a 5-4 against before Trump’s last couple of appointments.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      tobie

      To think that these rightwing hacks droned on for years on end that liberals “legislate from the bench.” We’ve never seen more activist courts than those owned by the Federal Society and its corporate donors.

      I place the blame for this squarely on John Roberts’s shoulders. The whole ‘major questions’ doctrine has been revived under his watch and he hoped he could maintain the country-club air of respectability by deferring to the legislature — a legislature he allowed, if not encouraged, to be gerrymandered to ensure Republican rule till kingdom come. My, my how offended he gets when he’s called out for what he is: a partisan hack in black robes.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Quinerly

      @NotMax:

      No!

      That project ended over a year ago in my old house in St. Louis. I lived in that house 30 years. Then I early retired 1/2020 to travel and Covid Times changed my life like so many other’s.  Changed me so much that I decided to change up my life and sold that house to another attorney…she loved everything I did in that basement apt that I built and loved the rest of the house too. I barely got that floor done to get it on the market. $350 in pennies. I forget now the sq ft.  Walked out on 4/12/2022 and haven’t looked back.

      Swore that there was nothing I would change about this Santa Fe house…but my little all grown up Pandemic Puppy really needs his own yard. House here has a divided yard and this is working out great once I finish. SW exposure, so I get a winter patio over there and JoJo las Orejas gets to romp on fake grass with his “chicas” who visit and siesta under the pinions. Win Win!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Immanentize

      @Matt McIrvin: The problem with Kazmaryk’s opinion are so numerous if SCOTUS is to apply the law.

      First, there is no credible standing claim, so the complainers should not even be in court.

      Second, and perhaps most importantly, to follow Judge KKK’s* reasoning, all current medications must be withdrawn immediately.  ALL. Not just one that is causing ire. I can’t imagine the Sup. Ct. Can go that far. Crow has lots of pharmaceutical stock.

      Finally, the case did not ask whether a State could ban a particular drug or procedure. This is hanging out there, but this is actually what the court decided was constitutionally protected in Griswold and Row (don’t believe the hype about body autonomy) — the medical advice given and received and followed between doctor and patient is in a protected zone of privacy and medicine beats State regulations unless necessary.

      Now all that could change, but still I hold out hope for some restraint.

      * Sorry, it seems my keyboard has a glitch.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Kay

      All the people who ginned up the cancel culture panic – supposedly over “speech” – are getting off Twitter in a huff because their buddy Elon won’t let them sell their dumb Substacks on the site anymore.

      It’s kind of delicious. Other than organizing, local news events and people in the US following news from other countries, pundits and political media were always the big beneficiaries of Twitter financially. It was way more important to them for sales and marketing than it was to normal people. Elon has betrayed them! Hit em right where they live! They were dumb enough and coddled enough to believe he was committed to “free speech”.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Kay: CVS sucks ass. They’ve got these huge insurance contracts, are perpetually understaffed, are slow and both the store and pharmacy areas are filthy. Back in the fall, I had a weird thing on my forehead that nobody was willing to lance, but more than happy to tell me to wait on. It turned into cellulitis (duh), so they decided to prescribe augmentin late in the day. Went in the following mid afternoon, they weren’t ready. Went in that evening, they’d closed shop. Went in the next morning (keep in mind this was getting larger), and they tried shuffling responsibility again, so I blew up. The nearest store they could transfer it to was 20 miles away, during rush hour, and that store’s closing time was fast approaching.

      Managed to get it in the nick of time.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: Not moving out. It was too complex and enervating. I don’t need to leave this house, wouldn’t even save much money monthly. So, I now just have two houses.

      The one in NY is not yet habitable year round, so it is just seasonal/vacation home for the time being. My first job/expense there is getting heat into the place. It is outfitted for hot water baseboard, but I think I ought to just bite the bullet and go heat pump air splits. That is my summer project there.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      RaflW

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg: Abortion on demand is illegal in the Bahamas. I don’t know how wide an exception these prove to be in daily life, but it’s not as draconian as some US states want to go. “Risk to the fetus” in particular seems to offer access for things the talibangelicals here call a gift from God.

      Via OECD Social Inst. & gender Inde):
      Abortion on demand is illegal and punishable of up to 10 years imprisonment. Abortion is allowed with the approval of a licensed medical practitioner and in the event of a threat to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman, if there is a risk to the fetus or if the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest. The 2011 Fifth Periodic State report to CEDAW notes that though women and men have equal access to a range of healthcare services in the Bahamas, women are underserved in accessing emergency contraception and natal care during and after abortions.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kay

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg:

      I sort of hate modern chain drugstores. I hate wandering around in them waiting and everything is weirdly overpriced. That’s probably what they’re doing at CVS. Sitting back there playing on their phones until the company -mandated 6 hour wait time is up so we’ll pick up over priced nail polish and Advil while we’re waiting.

      I won’t! I go sit in my car. On to them.

      I like the medical practice pharmacy. It’s just drugs and devices, as it should be.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Immanentize

      Quinerly has inspired me. I’m going out to prep my garden. Clear old weeds and till.

      Happy Abrahamic Holidays to all who are, well, Abrahamic.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Sanjeevs

      Can’t Biden just ignore this ruling?
      According to a Supreme Court judge yesterday if  you seek guidance from a friend in the judiciary and they say something is legal then you’re good.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Kay

      Clarence Thomas apparently lists his net worth as 410k. How can they possibly be calculating net worth? It’s a ridiculously low number. His federal retirement savings plan alone would be worth 3x that, at least.

      They’re judges. They’re permitted to just make up numbers and “report” them? No one looks at the number and says “hmmm- THAT can’t be right”

      I swear to God our muni court judges have higher ethical standards and they’re morons who basically read bench cards aloud all day and all got the job thru nepotism.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Almost Retired

      @Immanentize:  In addition to the assault on the concept of standing and logic in general, the Judge tipped his hand by larding the opinion with all sorts of “movement” language beloved by the forced birth crowd:  health care providers are “abortionists,” women taking the medication suffer “intense psychological trauma.”  He referenced “unborn humans extinguished by mifepristone.”  My goodness, what an asshole.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Dangerman

      Madness. I bet more people die or have complications from Tylenol, Advil, and Nutmeg. I mean, hell, if we are gonna go there, Nutmeg should be pulled from the shelves. Dangerous.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Quinerly

      @Immanentize:

      We are truly on a roll here. My other helper just showed up. His parents were big Little Feat fans. Bogart is young and sturdy. Plus, easy on the eyes. Have a great day! Been keeping up with your son on dead threads. The years are truly flying by.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Almost Retired: It struck me that he had no real argument about mifepristone being unsafe apart from being opposed to abortion–the thing that made it “unsafe” was just that it was causing abortion, which is bad and is supposedly damaging the delicate flowers who get them.

      There was a reference to embryonic personhood slipped in there too, so if SCOTUS accepted that argument it would establish that all abortion is homicide, that failure to implant equals the death of a human and that the majority of people in the history of the US have been microscopic beings who died before the real beginning of pregnancy.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Scout211

      I haven’t read all the comments yet. West coast here.  Liz Dye has her first reaction to the Texas judge’s ruling. 

      Finally getting to go through the mifepristone case and it's GROSS. Doctors who don't treat women seeking abortions have better standing than doctors who do, or even the women themselves, because … ummm, maybe women will suffer side effects and clog up the ER.WTAF??? pic.twitter.com/wr9nb9ujZ6— Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) April 8, 2023

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Quinerly

      @Steeplejack:

      I was for awhile. The good ones. Then I had the afternoon of digging trenches for the railroad ties and drinking PBR. It all went sideways then. Don’t tell anyone how stupid that was. I’m drinking Miller today.

       

      (Kidding…have my mask in hand)

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Barbara

      @Kay: Unless mortgaged to the hilt, there is almost no single family home in Northern Virginia with a vale of less than $400,000.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      New Deal democrat

      @Immanentize: “The Antis really predicted much of the troubles today, although I think the federalists had the better arguments about central government structure in the end.”

      One read of the Articles of Confederation (takes about 20 minutes) is immediately convincing that the Constitution was light-years better, so no debate there. Also, Brutus’s views on criminal justice were incorporated into the Fourth through Sixth Amendments.

      ”Chief Justice Marshall — federalist –would have had no time for Calhoun’s states rights, interposition bullshit.”

      Marshall was also very political, in a way like Roberts. I recently finished a biography of him, “Without Precedent.” Just for example, when corrupt Georgia legislators accepted bribes to sell off much of the land that is now Alabama and Mississippi for pennies on the dollar to themselves and their cronies, Marshall for the first time elevated the “right of contract” to sacred status in order to rule that the subsequent legislature couldn’t undo the harm – even though contract law itself for centuries had allowed a right of recission, putting the parties back where they were before the deed was done.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Nelle

      @Steeplejack: We don’t have our own plane but we have a good pilot ready to fly.  Do you guys want to pitch in on buying him a plane???  (He was a commercial bush pilot and is a VFR and an IFR flight an instructor.  He has nearly 8,000 hours of flying time. )

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Steeplejack

      @Kay:

      My Trader Joe’s friend used to work at CVS and still picks up shifts there occasionally. Her take is that they are chronically understaffed and too many of the existing staff are lazy slackers.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      RaflW

      @Sanjeevs: Roberts may not yet believe it, but if these courts keep flying too close to the sun — medication abortion polls at something like 70-30 in favor in the US — he’s going to be (and to some extent already is) the Chief Justice who presides over a modern crisis of court legitimacy and a reform reaction that he, Leo & Federalists will hate.

      May it be so!

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Clarence Thomas apparently lists his net worth as 410k. How can they possibly be calculating net worth? It’s a ridiculously low number. His federal retirement savings plan alone would be worth 3x that, at least.

      Unfortunately, donations to seditionists are not tax deductible.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Another example of our worthless press: headline at WaPo right now:
      Who is Harlan Crow, the GOP megadonor who vacations with Justice Thomas?
      Really? Just “vacations with” the Justice? Not “pays for entire exotic vacations for the last two decades…”?

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Kay

      @Barbara:

      It’s nuts that anyone would look at that as legitimate reporting. Sherrod Brown is like 1.8 with a paid off house in a nice neighborhood and (I assume) the Thrift Savings Plan for federal employees and he’s in the bottom rung of senators as far as assets.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      RaflW

      @Nelle: Can we start with power-by-the-hour? Depending on stage length and your pilot’s aircraft familiarity and preference, we’d be talking about a couple hundred bucks per hour for rental, I think.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      RaflW

      Yet another step towards women having no bodily autonomy, even after rape. I’m just aghast at how fast and aggressive these moves are. But I think the speed, rather than cause shock and awe, will produce a backlash the GOP is still quite blind to.

      HuffPost: The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has paused its practice of paying for emergency contraception, and in rare cases abortions, for victims of sexual assault.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Kay

      @RaflW:

      I wouldn’t go anywhere near law enforcement to report a rape in any of these states, including my own.

      All you’re doing is turning yourself over to religious nuts who will see the rape as a potential pregnancy and monitor you. Right wing prosecutors probably have a hot line directly to the anti choicers to report a potential pregnancy. Christ. It’s enough of a nightmare without some mewling anti choicer following you around.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Almost Retired

      Someone wiser than I noted on this blog that we could have possibly held onto or flipped a couple of seats here in California, but that turnout wasn’t gang-busters because of “it can’t happen here” complacency towards Republican assaults on rights.  Yeppers, it can happen here.

      Reply

