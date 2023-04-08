Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repubs in Disarray

The McCarthy speakership is going about as well as expected. From defense contractor whitepaper-peddler/pol gossip site Axios:

Some angry GOP lawmakers warn that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s position could be on rocky ground after a report he blamed members of his leadership team for Republicans’ chaos over the budget.

Why it matters: Multiple House Republicans argued McCarthy’s criticism of Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) undermines their messaging and opens the floodgates for public infighting earlier than necessary.

  • McCarthy told colleagues he lacks confidence that Arrington can deliver a budget proposal, according to an explosive New York Times article published Thursday.
  • The California Republican also reportedly told allies he views Scalise as “ineffective” and unwilling to take hard positions.
  • McCarthy didn’t deny conversations with allies disparaging two of his top deputies, but said he rejects the idea of splits existing among leadership.

Between the lines: House conservatives say they aren’t ready to pull the trigger on a motion to vacate that could oust McCarthy as speaker. But this has ramped up the level of conversations.

Here’s a gift link to the referenced NYT article. McCarthy knows Arrington tried to shiv him in favor of Scalise during McCarthy’s protracted and humiliating battle for the gavel. Hell, lots of Repubs tried to shiv McCarthy, and he hasn’t forgotten it.

I think Biden and the Democrats are playing the debt ceiling issue perfectly so far by telling the House goons to work it out. Meanwhile, the hostage takers are waving their guns in each other’s faces as they argue over the wording of the ransom note.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      NaijaGal

      Reposting from the dead thread downstairs…

      Not sure if someone has already posted this but NPR had an article on a Texas woman who discovered that her fetus was anencephalic.  The doctor told her that this was incompatible with life but because of Texas’s abortion laws, she would have to continue the pregnancy for five more months and deliver. She did, it was a difficult breech birth and the baby died four hours after delivery. They didn’t have money for the funeral, so they started a GoFundme, which has exceeded the target but they probably still have to pay for the cost of the delivery, if anyone still wants to contribute.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ken

      opens the floodgates for public infighting earlier than necessary.

      Nice that they’re acknowledging public infighting will be necessary. It should also make it easier for Dems to point out the real cause of any inability to produce a budget.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      First the House goons have to find one of their number who can read and write before they even get to a note.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Well, I’m sure McCarthy’s steely nerve and near-legendary control of his caucus will prove more than up to the challenge of producing something that looks like the outlines of a budget!  And then something something something, and then Republican VICTORY! And also profit!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Yup, why anyone paying attention would think that the House GQPers would come together as a team and work effectively after the incompetent clown show in January is beyond me.  And it matters in all kinds of ways.

      (repost)

      NEW: House GOP has struggled to pass messaging bills, which doesn't bode well for bigger fights to come.

      There was talk of booting a whip team member when he voted no on parental bill. HFC starting to talk motion to vacate. and MUCH more w/@AnnieGrayerCNNhttps://t.co/cjsO7rTMMa

      — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) April 7, 2023

      (via RepDonBeyer)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      The non-stop media coverage and consternation over the GOP’s inability to government has been something to behold.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      StringOnAStick

      As the Dobbs chickens/vultures come home to roost, it is going to get exciting in the R caucus.  The split between phoney baloney job wanna keepers and True Believers will be popcorn worthy.  I’m not sure True Believers vs. MAGAts is the same circle in the Venn diagram, but its damned close.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      West of the Rockies

      McCarthy wants all the power and glory, none of the responsibility or blame.   He has all the spine and grit of a car lot balloon dancer (and all the charisma of the dishonest sales manager).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Shalimar

      Speaking of Republican stupidity, I am listening to Chris Sununu on Bill Maher’s show, and I swear all of these assholes now went to the Jim Jordan school of public speaking.  They must get paid based on their words per minute.  Talk so fast it is impossible to rebut even 10% of the lies.

      Reply

