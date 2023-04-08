The McCarthy speakership is going about as well as expected. From defense contractor whitepaper-peddler/pol gossip site Axios:

Some angry GOP lawmakers warn that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s position could be on rocky ground after a report he blamed members of his leadership team for Republicans’ chaos over the budget. Why it matters: Multiple House Republicans argued McCarthy’s criticism of Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) undermines their messaging and opens the floodgates for public infighting earlier than necessary. McCarthy told colleagues he lacks confidence that Arrington can deliver a budget proposal, according to an explosive New York Times article published Thursday.

The California Republican also reportedly told allies he views Scalise as “ineffective” and unwilling to take hard positions.

McCarthy didn’t deny conversations with allies disparaging two of his top deputies, but said he rejects the idea of splits existing among leadership. Between the lines: House conservatives say they aren’t ready to pull the trigger on a motion to vacate that could oust McCarthy as speaker. But this has ramped up the level of conversations.

Here’s a gift link to the referenced NYT article. McCarthy knows Arrington tried to shiv him in favor of Scalise during McCarthy’s protracted and humiliating battle for the gavel. Hell, lots of Repubs tried to shiv McCarthy, and he hasn’t forgotten it.

I think Biden and the Democrats are playing the debt ceiling issue perfectly so far by telling the House goons to work it out. Meanwhile, the hostage takers are waving their guns in each other’s faces as they argue over the wording of the ransom note.

Open thread.