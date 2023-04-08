Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Murphy Sanctifying the Weekend

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Murphy Sanctifying the Weekend

It’s a major ceremonial weekend for all three of the Abrahamic faiths, and of course Murphy the Trickster God would never miss such ripe targets.

Most American possible version of a religious celebration: Hallelujah, the Muslims have *money*!

After two months of hard work assembling and painting devil-like cardboard figures popularly known as “Judas,” Mexican artisan Marcela Villarreal is eager to watch her creations burn.

Villarreal and dozens of fellow crafters created the figures ahead of the annual “Burning of Judas,” a celebration that takes place in Mexico every Holy Saturday, when people across the country gather in public plazas to light fireworks that will destroy these colorful figures made as symbolic embodiments of evil.

This festivity — filled with satirical humor — is not associated with the Holy Week celebrations led by the Catholic Church in this mostly Catholic country. The practice is common in several Latin American nations and in some parts of Greece.

Originally, the burning figures were effigies of Judas Iscariot, the apostle who betrayed Jesus, according to the Biblical account of the days leading up to Christ’s crucifixion. Nowadays, though, Mexican artisans shape their Judas like red, horned devils or other characters considered evil by society…

Researcher Abraham Domínguez, in an article published by the National Institute of Anthropology and History, wrote that this ritual originated in Europe during the Middle Ages and reached America with the Spanish conquest…

“They are burned because of what people are accusing them of,” Villarreal said. It is a way of expressing disagreement with humor, she said.

Villarreal has spent more than a decade working in “cartonería,” as the craft of creating papier-mache sculptures is known. Most notably, “cartonería” creations fill Mexican streets during the Day of the Dead celebrations in late October and early November.

Inside each figure lies a reed skeleton covered with newspaper and cardboard. Depending on weather conditions and how fast the glue dries, it can take several weeks of work to be ready…

A reed skeleton covered with newspapers & gaudily painted cardboard would be the perfect representation of SO MANY reprehensible American figures in this moment. Not just TFG and his political followers, but all his media enablers; the Apartheid Princeling; the (other) Silicon Valley jeeniuses like Sam Bankman-Fried…

(Of course, the MAGAts would demand their own ‘judases’, stuff the figures full of fireworks or black powder, and incinerate whole neighborhoods in their attempts to exorcise Dark Brandon and the Woke Monster. Bad news for first responders and innocent bystanders!)

